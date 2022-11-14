- Home
Lottie's Cafe
1099 Beltline Road Suite D
Collinsville, IL 62234
Breakfast Mains
Breakfast Stromboli
Sausage gravy, egg and cheese (cheddar or mozzarella).
Breakfast Pizza
Sausage gravy, egg and cheese (cheddar or mozzarella).
Lottie's Rise & Shine
2 eggs, 2 bacon, hash browns and toast
Cinnamon French Toast
2 slices of texas toast grilled to perfection, choice of bacon, pork sausage or bacon sausage.
Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich
Ciabbatta roll, eggs, cheddar cheese, sausage gravy, choice of bacon, pork sausage . Come with fresh fruit cup.
Bacon Melt Croissant
Buttery croissant, bacon, egg and cheddar cheese. Comes with fresh fruit cup.
The Breakfast BLT
Thick sliced wheatberry bread, bacon, lettuce and tomato. Comes with a fresh fruit cup.
Breakfast Burrito
Egg, cheese and one topping. Comes with fresh fruit cup.
Biscuits & Gravy (Half Order)
Biscuits & Gravy (Full Order)
The Slinger
Omelettes
The Western Omelette
Ham, cheese, onion and green pepper.
All Meat Omelette
Ham, bacon, sausage, and cheese.
Ham & Cheese Omelette
Smoked ham and choice of cheese.
Sausage & Cheese Omelette
Sausage and choice of cheese.
Bacon & Cheese Omelette
Smoked bacon and choice of cheese.
Cheese Omelette
Choice of two cheeses.
Veggie Omelette
A La Carte
Starters
Chicken Quesadilla
Warm, grilled tortilla, loaded with house grilled chicken, 4 blend of Mexican cheeses. Served with salsa, sour cream and jalapenos.
Deluxe Nachos
Loaded nachos layered with Rick's Chili, house queso, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomatoes. Served with sour cream, jalapenos and salsa.
Lottie's Chili Con Queso Dip
Melted white queso with mild jalapenos, and Rick's Chili served with warm tortilla chips.
Lottie's Queso Dip
Melted white queso with mild jalapenos, served with warm tortilla chips.
Pretzel Bites
8 pretzel bites, comes with queso.
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Creamy spinach & artichoke topped with caramelized Parmesan.
Toasted Ravioli
Meat filled ravioli, lightly breaded & baked golden brown. Served with marinara sauce.
Mexican Street Corn Dip
Roasted sweet corn along with red bell peppers, jalapeno peppers, cheddar and cream cheese. Served with tortilla chips (served warm)
Flatbread
Pizza Flatbread
2 toppings topped with mozzarella cheese.
CBR Flatbread
Grilled chicken, bacon, ranch sauce topped with mozzarella cheese & fresh tomatoes.
BBQ Chicken Flatbread
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onion topped with a blend of cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Spinach Dip Flatbread
Grilled chicken, spinach & artichoke topped with mozzarella cheese.
Pizza
Soups & Salads
Rick's Homemade Chili
Hearty beef and bean mild chili, topped with cheddar cheese and onions
Lotties French Onion Crock
Caramelized onions simmered with beef broth, topped with a large crouton, swiss cheese and parsley.
Soup of the Day
Chicken Caesar Salad - Full
Grilled chicken, romaine, croutons, and parmesan flakes.
Chicken Caesar Salad - Half
Grilled chicken, romaine, croutons, and parmesan flakes.
Cobb - Full
Cobb- Half
Dinner Caesar
Romaine lettuce, parmesan and croutons.
Dinner Salad
Cherry tomatoes, cheddar cheese, red onion, croutons.
Lottie's House Salad - Full
Romaine, strawberries, blueberries, feta, walnuts, and poppy seed dressing. *Seasonal fruit substitutions.
Lottie's House Salad - Half
Romaine, strawberries, blueberries, feta, walnuts, and poppy seed dressing. *Seasonal fruit substitutions.
Sonny & Char Salad - Full
Romaine, diced smoke ham, mushroom, hard boiled egg, mozzarella, croutons, & house-made buttermil ranch dressing.
Sonny & Char Salad - Half
Romaine, diced smoke ham, mushroom, hard boiled egg, mozzarella, croutons, & house-made buttermil ranch dressing.
The Greek Salad - Full
Romaine blend, salami, feta, tomato, black olives, greek vinaigrette dressing.
The Greek Salad - Half
Romaine blend, salami, feta, tomato, black olives, greek vinaigrette dressing.
Waldorf Salad - Full
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, apples, raisins, walnuts, feta, and poppy seed dressing.
Waldorf Salad - Half
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, apples, raisins, walnuts, feta, and poppy seed dressing.
Wedge Salad - Full
Sliced iceberg, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, red onion.
Wedge Salad - Half
Sliced iceberg, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, red onion.
1\2 Chef Salad
Power chopped salad
Full Chef Salad
Spinach Salad
Sandwiches
Italian Roast Beef - Half
Thin sliced Top Round Sirloin, Italian crusted Mozzarella cheese, and housemade Italian au jus. Served on French Baguette bread.
Italian Roast Beef - Full
Thin sliced Top Round Sirloin, Italian crusted Mozzarella cheese, and housemade Italian au jus. Served on French Baguette bread.
Lottie's Reuben Panini - Half
Thin sliced corned beef, swiss cheese, oil & vinegar slaw, boom boom sauce. Served on thick sliced marble rye.
Lottie's Reuben Panini - Full
Thin sliced corned beef, swiss cheese, oil & vinegar slaw, boom boom sauce. Served on thick sliced marble rye.
Italian Sub Panini - Half
Genoa salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, feta vinaigrette. Served on a French Baguette.
Italian Sub Panini - Full
Genoa salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, feta vinaigrette. Served on a French Baguette.
Meatball Sub - Half
Beef & pork meatballs, sweet Sicilian meat sauce, Italian crusted Mozzarella cheese. Served on a French Baguette.
Meatball Sub - Full
Beef & pork meatballs, sweet Sicilian meat sauce, Italian crusted Mozzarella cheese. Served on a French Baguette.
Bacon Turkey Club Panini - Half
Smoked turkey breast, thick cut bacon, mild cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo or honey mustard. Served on wheatberry bread.
Bacon Turkey Club Panini - Full
Smoked turkey breast, thick cut bacon, mild cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo or honey mustard. Served on wheatberry bread.
Chicken Salad - Half
Autumn berry chicken salad made with fresh cranberries and pecans. Served with wheatberry bread.
Chicken Salad - Full
Autumn berry chicken salad made with fresh cranberries and pecans. Served with wheatberry bread.
Pepper Jack Club Panini - Half
Smoked ham, thick cut bacon, pepper jack cheese, red onion, green leaf, and vidalia sweet onion sauce. Served on wheatberry bread.
Pepper Jack Club Panini - Full
Smoked ham, thick cut bacon, pepper jack cheese, red onion, green leaf, and vidalia sweet onion sauce. Served on wheatberry bread.
Turkey & Cheddar
Smoked turkey breast, mild cheddar cheese, and mayo. Served on wheatberry bread.
Ham & Swiss
Smoked ham, swiss cheese, and mayo. Served on wheatberry bread.
Grilled Cheese
Cheddar, provolone, and mozzarella. Served on an artisan white panini bread.
Pick Two
Individual Sides
Lottie's Cole Slaw
White Vinegar Cole Slaw
Macaroni Salad
California Pasta Salad
Baked Potato Salad
Mustard Potato Salad
Sea Salt Potato Chips
BBQ Potato Chips
Side Salad
Special side
Ceasar Side Salad
Chips and Salsa
Deviled Egg Potato Salad
Cucumber Salad
Small Fruit
Large Fruit
Dessert
Blue Plate Special
Tuna Salad Sand
Deluxe Nacho
1\2 Meatball Sub
Spaghetti Meatball
Chili Mac
Chicken Nacho Flatbread
Campfire Wrap
Meat Cannell
Street Tacos
Street Tacos
1\2 Italian Sub
Smoked Pork Chop Sandwich
Smoked Pork Steak
Beef Stew
Chicken Quesadilla
Lasagna Dinner
Pork Chop Dinner
Meat Loaf Eand
Steak Philly
Smoked Pork Steak
Pastrami Sandwich
Italiano Sand With A Side Salad
Shrimp Po Boy
Cuban Sandwich
Piggly Wiggly
Broccoli Cheddar Potato
Loaded Baked Potato
Wednesday Salads
The Greek Salad - Full
Romaine blend, salami, feta, tomato, black olives, greek vinaigrette dressing.
Sonny & Char Salad - Full
Romaine, diced smoke ham, mushroom, hard boiled egg, mozzarella, croutons, & house-made buttermil ranch dressing.
Waldorf Salad - Full
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, apples, raisins, walnuts, feta, and poppy seed dressing.
Chicken Caesar Salad - Full
Grilled chicken, romaine, croutons, and parmesan flakes.
Lottie's House Salad - Full
Romaine, strawberries, blueberries, feta, walnuts, and poppy seed dressing. *Seasonal fruit substitutions.
Wedge Salad - Full
Sliced iceberg, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, red onion.
Chef- Full
Cobb- Full
Power Chopped Salad
Extras
Extra Ranch
Extra Poppyseed
Extra Bleu Cheese
Extra Feta Dressing
Extra French
Extra Caesar
Extra Honey Mustard
Extra Salsa
Extra Sour Cream
Extra Jalapenos
Extra Bacon
Extra Grilled Chicken
Small Queso
Meat Sauce
Au Jus
Extra Cheddar
Balsamic Vin
N/A Drinks
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Dr. Pepper
Rootbeer
Ski
Cherry Coke
Cherry Ski
Diet Cherry Coke
Lemonade
Ginger Ale
Bottled Water
Coffee
Water
Ice Tea
Club Soda
Tonic Water
Cranberry Juice
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Milk
V8
Bloody Jim
Bottled Beer
Amber Bock
Angry Orchard
Blue moon
Bud
Bud Light
Bud Select
Coors Light
Corona
Corona Premier
Guinness
Heineken
Mich Golden Light
Mich Pure Gold
Mich Ultra
Miller Lite
Select 55
Sierra Nevada
Urban Under Dog
White Claw Lime
White Claw Mango
White Claw Black Cherry
Busch Light
Pabst Blue Ribbon Coffee
Cut Water White Russian
Twisted Tea
Goose Island IPA
Incarnation IPA
Choc Milk Stout
Stella
Glass Wine
House Wine
360 Vodka
Vodka
Rum
Whiskey
Scotch
Liquor
Schnapps
Mixed Drinks
Bloody Mary
TS Bloody Mary
Martini
TS Long Island
Long Island
Margarita
Premium Margarita
Jim Beam Manhattan
Premium Manhattan
The Walker
Minosa
Patron Margarita
Don Julio Margarita
White Russian
Mules
Pickle Shot
Old Fashion
TS Old Fashion
Bottled Wine Stonewood
Bottled Wine
Box lunch
Sides by the pound
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Lottie's cafe, selling freshly made hot and cold sandwiches, cooked breakfasts, tea, coffee and cakes, to eat in or take away
