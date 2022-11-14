Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lottie's Cafe

1099 Beltline Road Suite D

Collinsville, IL 62234

Order Again

Popular Items

Sonny & Char Salad - Half
Pick Two- Sandwich & Salad
Sonny & Char Salad - Full

Breakfast Mains

Breakfast Stromboli

$14.00

Sausage gravy, egg and cheese (cheddar or mozzarella).

Breakfast Pizza

$14.00

Sausage gravy, egg and cheese (cheddar or mozzarella).

Lottie's Rise & Shine

$12.00

2 eggs, 2 bacon, hash browns and toast

Cinnamon French Toast

$12.00

2 slices of texas toast grilled to perfection, choice of bacon, pork sausage or bacon sausage.

Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Ciabbatta roll, eggs, cheddar cheese, sausage gravy, choice of bacon, pork sausage . Come with fresh fruit cup.

Bacon Melt Croissant

$10.00

Buttery croissant, bacon, egg and cheddar cheese. Comes with fresh fruit cup.

The Breakfast BLT

$12.00

Thick sliced wheatberry bread, bacon, lettuce and tomato. Comes with a fresh fruit cup.

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Egg, cheese and one topping. Comes with fresh fruit cup.

Biscuits & Gravy (Half Order)

$6.00

Biscuits & Gravy (Full Order)

$9.00

The Slinger

$13.00

Omelettes

The Western Omelette

$12.00

Ham, cheese, onion and green pepper.

All Meat Omelette

$13.00

Ham, bacon, sausage, and cheese.

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$12.00

Smoked ham and choice of cheese.

Sausage & Cheese Omelette

$12.00

Sausage and choice of cheese.

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$12.00

Smoked bacon and choice of cheese.

Cheese Omelette

$12.00

Choice of two cheeses.

Veggie Omelette

$12.00

A La Carte

Bacon

$4.00

Biscuit

$3.00

Large Fruit

$5.00

Seasonal fruit

Large Gravy

$4.00

Large Hash Browns

$6.00

Sausage Patty

$4.00

Small Fruit

$4.00

Seasonal fruit

Small Gravy

$3.00

Small Hash brown

$5.00

2 Toast

$3.00

Egg

$2.00

Croissant

$3.00

1 Toast

$1.50

Boiled Egg

$1.00

Starters

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Warm, grilled tortilla, loaded with house grilled chicken, 4 blend of Mexican cheeses. Served with salsa, sour cream and jalapenos.

Deluxe Nachos

$12.00

Loaded nachos layered with Rick's Chili, house queso, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomatoes. Served with sour cream, jalapenos and salsa.

Lottie's Chili Con Queso Dip

$10.00

Melted white queso with mild jalapenos, and Rick's Chili served with warm tortilla chips.

Lottie's Queso Dip

$9.00

Melted white queso with mild jalapenos, served with warm tortilla chips.

Pretzel Bites

$9.00

8 pretzel bites, comes with queso.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.00

Creamy spinach & artichoke topped with caramelized Parmesan.

Toasted Ravioli

$9.00

Meat filled ravioli, lightly breaded & baked golden brown. Served with marinara sauce.

Mexican Street Corn Dip

$8.00

Roasted sweet corn along with red bell peppers, jalapeno peppers, cheddar and cream cheese. Served with tortilla chips (served warm)

Flatbread

Pizza Flatbread

$12.00

2 toppings topped with mozzarella cheese.

CBR Flatbread

$13.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, ranch sauce topped with mozzarella cheese & fresh tomatoes.

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$13.00

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onion topped with a blend of cheddar and mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Spinach Dip Flatbread

$13.00

Grilled chicken, spinach & artichoke topped with mozzarella cheese.

Pizza

Personal Pizza

$11.00+

Create a hand tossed pizza with your choice of toppings.

Large Pizza

$15.00

Create a hand tossed pizza with your choice of toppings.

Soups & Salads

Rick's Homemade Chili

$8.00

Hearty beef and bean mild chili, topped with cheddar cheese and onions

Lotties French Onion Crock

$8.00

Caramelized onions simmered with beef broth, topped with a large crouton, swiss cheese and parsley.

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Chicken Caesar Salad - Full

$14.00

Grilled chicken, romaine, croutons, and parmesan flakes.

Chicken Caesar Salad - Half

$10.00

Grilled chicken, romaine, croutons, and parmesan flakes.

Cobb - Full

$15.00

Cobb- Half

$11.00

Dinner Caesar

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan and croutons.

Dinner Salad

$8.00

Cherry tomatoes, cheddar cheese, red onion, croutons.

Lottie's House Salad - Full

$13.00

Romaine, strawberries, blueberries, feta, walnuts, and poppy seed dressing. *Seasonal fruit substitutions.

Lottie's House Salad - Half

$9.00

Romaine, strawberries, blueberries, feta, walnuts, and poppy seed dressing. *Seasonal fruit substitutions.

Sonny & Char Salad - Full

$13.00

Romaine, diced smoke ham, mushroom, hard boiled egg, mozzarella, croutons, & house-made buttermil ranch dressing.

Sonny & Char Salad - Half

$9.00

Romaine, diced smoke ham, mushroom, hard boiled egg, mozzarella, croutons, & house-made buttermil ranch dressing.

The Greek Salad - Full

$12.00

Romaine blend, salami, feta, tomato, black olives, greek vinaigrette dressing.

The Greek Salad - Half

$8.00

Romaine blend, salami, feta, tomato, black olives, greek vinaigrette dressing.

Waldorf Salad - Full

$14.00

Grilled chicken, mixed greens, apples, raisins, walnuts, feta, and poppy seed dressing.

Waldorf Salad - Half

$10.00

Grilled chicken, mixed greens, apples, raisins, walnuts, feta, and poppy seed dressing.

Wedge Salad - Full

$13.00

Sliced iceberg, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, red onion.

Wedge Salad - Half

$9.00

Sliced iceberg, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, red onion.

1\2 Chef Salad

$9.00

Power chopped salad

$14.00Out of stock

Full Chef Salad

$14.00

Spinach Salad

$12.00

Sandwiches

Italian Roast Beef - Half

$11.00

Thin sliced Top Round Sirloin, Italian crusted Mozzarella cheese, and housemade Italian au jus. Served on French Baguette bread.

Italian Roast Beef - Full

$15.00

Thin sliced Top Round Sirloin, Italian crusted Mozzarella cheese, and housemade Italian au jus. Served on French Baguette bread.

Lottie's Reuben Panini - Half

$11.00

Thin sliced corned beef, swiss cheese, oil & vinegar slaw, boom boom sauce. Served on thick sliced marble rye.

Lottie's Reuben Panini - Full

$15.00

Thin sliced corned beef, swiss cheese, oil & vinegar slaw, boom boom sauce. Served on thick sliced marble rye.

Italian Sub Panini - Half

$10.00

Genoa salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, feta vinaigrette. Served on a French Baguette.

Italian Sub Panini - Full

$14.00

Genoa salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, feta vinaigrette. Served on a French Baguette.

Meatball Sub - Half

$10.00

Beef & pork meatballs, sweet Sicilian meat sauce, Italian crusted Mozzarella cheese. Served on a French Baguette.

Meatball Sub - Full

$14.00

Beef & pork meatballs, sweet Sicilian meat sauce, Italian crusted Mozzarella cheese. Served on a French Baguette.

Bacon Turkey Club Panini - Half

$10.00

Smoked turkey breast, thick cut bacon, mild cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo or honey mustard. Served on wheatberry bread.

Bacon Turkey Club Panini - Full

$14.00

Smoked turkey breast, thick cut bacon, mild cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo or honey mustard. Served on wheatberry bread.

Chicken Salad - Half

$9.00

Autumn berry chicken salad made with fresh cranberries and pecans. Served with wheatberry bread.

Chicken Salad - Full

$13.00

Autumn berry chicken salad made with fresh cranberries and pecans. Served with wheatberry bread.

Pepper Jack Club Panini - Half

$10.00

Smoked ham, thick cut bacon, pepper jack cheese, red onion, green leaf, and vidalia sweet onion sauce. Served on wheatberry bread.

Pepper Jack Club Panini - Full

$14.00

Smoked ham, thick cut bacon, pepper jack cheese, red onion, green leaf, and vidalia sweet onion sauce. Served on wheatberry bread.

Turkey & Cheddar

$12.00

Smoked turkey breast, mild cheddar cheese, and mayo. Served on wheatberry bread.

Ham & Swiss

$12.00

Smoked ham, swiss cheese, and mayo. Served on wheatberry bread.

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Cheddar, provolone, and mozzarella. Served on an artisan white panini bread.

Pick Two

Pick Two - Salad & Soup

$13.00

Select one soup and one half portion salad.

Pick Two - Sandwich & Soup

$14.00

Select two sandwiches and receive one half of each for the price of one full sandwich.

Pick Two- Sandwich & Salad

$14.00

Individual Sides

Lottie's Cole Slaw

$4.00

White Vinegar Cole Slaw

$4.00

Macaroni Salad

$4.00

California Pasta Salad

$4.00

Baked Potato Salad

$4.00

Mustard Potato Salad

$4.00

Sea Salt Potato Chips

$2.00

BBQ Potato Chips

$2.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Special side

$4.00

Ceasar Side Salad

$4.00

Chips and Salsa

$3.00

Deviled Egg Potato Salad

$4.00

Cucumber Salad

$4.00

Small Fruit

$4.00

Large Fruit

Dessert

Cupcake

$5.00

lava cake

$6.00

carrot cake

$4.00

Gooey Butter

$4.00

Peach Cobbler

$5.00Out of stock

Apple Pie

$4.00Out of stock

Double Chocalate Cake

$6.00

Blue Plate Special

Tuna Salad Sand

$12.00

Deluxe Nacho

$10.00

1\2 Meatball Sub

$10.00Out of stock

Spaghetti Meatball

$13.00Out of stock

Chili Mac

$12.00Out of stock

Chicken Nacho Flatbread

$10.00Out of stock

Campfire Wrap

$13.00Out of stock

Meat Cannell

$13.00Out of stock

Street Tacos

$14.00Out of stock

Street Tacos

$14.00Out of stock

1\2 Italian Sub

$10.00Out of stock

Smoked Pork Chop Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Smoked Pork Steak

$13.00Out of stock

Beef Stew

Out of stock

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00Out of stock

Lasagna Dinner

$13.00Out of stock

Pork Chop Dinner

$14.00Out of stock

Meat Loaf Eand

$13.00Out of stock

Steak Philly

$14.00Out of stock

Smoked Pork Steak

$14.00Out of stock

Pastrami Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Italiano Sand With A Side Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Shrimp Po Boy

$14.00Out of stock

Cuban Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Piggly Wiggly

$13.00Out of stock

Broccoli Cheddar Potato

$10.00Out of stock

Loaded Baked Potato

$10.00Out of stock

Wednesday Salads

The Greek Salad - Full

$10.00

Romaine blend, salami, feta, tomato, black olives, greek vinaigrette dressing.

Sonny & Char Salad - Full

$10.00

Romaine, diced smoke ham, mushroom, hard boiled egg, mozzarella, croutons, & house-made buttermil ranch dressing.

Waldorf Salad - Full

$10.00

Grilled chicken, mixed greens, apples, raisins, walnuts, feta, and poppy seed dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad - Full

$10.00

Grilled chicken, romaine, croutons, and parmesan flakes.

Lottie's House Salad - Full

$10.00

Romaine, strawberries, blueberries, feta, walnuts, and poppy seed dressing. *Seasonal fruit substitutions.

Wedge Salad - Full

$10.00

Sliced iceberg, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, red onion.

Chef- Full

$10.00

Cobb- Full

$11.00

Power Chopped Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Extras

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Extra Poppyseed

$0.50

Extra Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Extra Feta Dressing

$0.50

Extra French

$0.50

Extra Caesar

$0.50

Extra Honey Mustard

$0.50

Extra Salsa

$0.50

Extra Sour Cream

$0.50

Extra Jalapenos

$0.50

Extra Bacon

$3.00

Extra Grilled Chicken

$3.00

Small Queso

$2.00

Meat Sauce

$0.50

Au Jus

$0.50

Extra Cheddar

$0.50

Balsamic Vin

$0.50

N/A Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Rootbeer

$2.00

Ski

$2.00

Cherry Coke

$2.00

Cherry Ski

$2.00

Diet Cherry Coke

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Coffee

$2.00

Water

Ice Tea

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Tonic Water

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Milk

$2.50

V8

$3.00

Bloody Jim

$10.00

Bottled Beer

Amber Bock

$4.00

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Blue moon

$4.00

Bud

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Bud Select

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona

$4.00

Corona Premier

$4.00

Guinness

$5.00

Heineken

$4.00

Mich Golden Light

$3.00

Mich Pure Gold

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Select 55

$3.00

Sierra Nevada

$5.00

Urban Under Dog

$5.00

White Claw Lime

$4.00

White Claw Mango

$4.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.00

Busch Light

$3.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon Coffee

$4.00

Cut Water White Russian

$6.00

Twisted Tea

$4.00

Goose Island IPA

$5.00

Incarnation IPA

$5.00

Choc Milk Stout

$7.00

Stella

$4.00

Glass Wine

JK Chardonnay

$8.00

JK Pinot Grigio

$8.00

JK Moscato

$8.00

JK Pinot Noir

$8.00

Schlink Haus Riesling

$8.00

Berry Sangria

$7.00

Citrus Sangria

$7.00

House Wine

Chardonnay

$6.00

Moscato

$6.00

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

House Riesling

$6.00

White Zin

$6.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$6.00

Pinot Noir

$6.00

Cabernet

$6.00

Merlot

$6.00

Sweet Red

$6.00

360 Vodka

Watermelon

$5.00

Huckleberry

$5.00

Grape

$5.00

Chocolate

$5.00

Peach

$5.00

Lemon

$5.00

Lime

$5.00

Cherry

$5.00

Raspberry

$5.00

Apple

$5.00

Vodka

Absolut

$6.00

Absolut Peppar

$6.00

Absolut Citron

$6.00

Pinnacle Cucumber

$5.00

Pinnacle Blueberry

$5.00

Pinnacle Cucumber Watermelon

$5.00

Kettle One

$6.00

Titos

$6.00

Master Mind

$6.00

UV Cake

$5.00

Deep Eddy Tea

$5.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$5.00

Rum

Bacardi

$5.00

Bacardi Dragonberry

$5.00

Bacardi Limon

$5.00

Blue Chair Coconut

$5.00

Blue Chair Banana

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Malibu

$5.00

Ship Wreck Mango

$4.00

Rail

Vodka

$4.00

Rum

$4.00

Gin

$4.00

Tequila

$4.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$7.00

Tangueray

$7.00

Whiskey

Bushmills

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

American Honey

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

VO

$6.00

Seagrams 7

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Birddog

$5.00

Jack Daniels Apple

$7.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Crown Apple

$7.00

Crown Vanilla

$7.00

Screwball

$7.00

Fireball

$5.00

Bourbon

Makers Mark

$8.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Elijah Craig

$9.00

Walker's Cay

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Scotch

Dewars

$7.00

Liquor

Kahlua

$6.00

Bailey's

$6.00

DiSaronno

$7.00

43

$5.00

Sambuca Black

$5.00

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Christian Brandy

$6.00

Frangelico

$6.00

Schnapps

Butterscotch

$4.00

Amaretto

$4.00

Hazelnut

$4.00

Blue Curacao

$4.00

Creme Banana

$4.00

Cherry

$4.00

Key Lime

$4.00

Sloe Gin

$4.00

Peppermint

$4.00

Peach

$4.00

Tequila

Patron

$8.00

Don Julio

$10.00

Jose Cuervo

$6.00

Jaja

$6.00

Mixed Drinks

Bloody Mary

$7.00

TS Bloody Mary

$9.00

Martini

$11.00

TS Long Island

$10.00

Long Island

$8.00

Margarita

$6.00

Premium Margarita

$9.00

Jim Beam Manhattan

$7.00

Premium Manhattan

$9.00

The Walker

$10.00

Minosa

$6.00

Patron Margarita

$11.00

Don Julio Margarita

$13.00

White Russian

$8.00

Mules

$8.00

Pickle Shot

$4.00

Old Fashion

$6.00

TS Old Fashion

$9.00

Bottled Wine Stonewood

Merlot

$15.00

Cabernet

$15.00

Pinot Noir

$15.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$15.00

Chardonnay

$15.00

White Zin

$15.00

Pinot Grigio

$15.00

Moscato

$15.00

Sweet Red

$15.00

Bottled Wine

JK Chardonnay

$19.00

JK Pinot Grigio

$19.00

JK Moscato

$19.00

JK Pinot Noir

$19.00

House Riesling

$15.00

Schlink Haus

$22.00

Dottie Wine

$14.00

Berry Sangria

$16.00

Sparkling Moscato

$20.00

Box lunch

Turkey

$12.00

Ham

$12.00

Special

$14.00

Box Lunch 1

$10.00

Box Lunch

$12.00

Sandwich Tray

$60.00

Box Lunch 3

$14.00

Sides by the pound

Baked Potato Salad

$7.00

Steakhouse Potato Salad

$7.00

Cole Slaw

$7.00

Mac Salad

$7.00

California Pasta Salad

$7.00

Chicken Salad

1\2 Pound Chicken Salad

$6.00

Pound Chicken Salad

$12.00

Sandwich Trays

Dollar Rolls 10 People

Dollar Rolls 20 People

Specialty Sandwich 10 People

$95.00

Specialty Sandwich 20 People

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Lottie's cafe, selling freshly made hot and cold sandwiches, cooked breakfasts, tea, coffee and cakes, to eat in or take away

Website

Location

1099 Beltline Road Suite D, Collinsville, IL 62234

Directions

