Lotus Cafe - Alton Gloor

Appetizers

Egg Rolls

$3.75

2 rolls

Edamame

$4.95

boiled fresh green soybeans

Spicy Edamame

$5.50

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$4.25

2 rolls

Crab Cheese Puffs

$5.95

6 puffs

Barbeque Ribs

$7.95

4 ribs

Shrimp Dumplings

$7.95

6 dumplings

Pot Stickers

$6.95

8 meat dumplings

Steamed Dumpling

$6.95

8 meat dumplings

Spicy Crispy Calamari Rings

$8.75

Shrimp Tempura

$7.95

4 shrimp

Fried Wontons

$6.50

Soup

Soup of the Day

$2.80

Wonton Soup

$2.80

Hot & Sour Soup

$3.75

Egg Drop Soup

$3.75

Shrimp Wonton Soup

$9.95

Tofu with Green Vegetables Soup

$8.50

Seafood Chowder

$12.95

Noodle Soup

Delicate Noodle Soup

Korean Noodle Soup

Tempura Shrimp Udon Soup

$10.95

4 tempura shrimps

Ramen Noodle Soup

Traditional Ramen Noodle Soup

$13.95

classic Tonkotsu soup broth, with 2 pc Ramen Roasted Pork "Chashu"

Rice, Chow Mein & Egg Foo Young

Fried Rice

with soy sauce

Japanese Fried Rice

with white rice

Chow Mein

sauteed celery, beansprouts and napa cabbage

Egg Foo Young

Polynesian FR

Maki Sushi

California Roll

$6.95

crab meat, avocado, wrapped with masago

Philadelphia Roll

$6.95

cucumber, cream cheese, wrapped with sesame

Cucumber Roll

$6.25

cucumber wrapped with seaweed

Texas Roll

$7.75

satay beef, cream cheese, avocado, wrapped Uramaki style with sesame

Alaska Roll

$7.75

crab meat, avocado, smoked salmon, wrapped with sesame

Crispy Roll

$7.95

seafood cake with cream cheese, rolled with light butter, deep-fried, served with eel sauce

The Favorite Roll

$8.25

shrimp, avocado, cream cheese, wrapped with masago

Jalapeno Roll

$8.25

snow crab meat, avocado and finely chopped jalapeno, wrapped with Masago

FBI Roll

$8.25

crab meat, avocado, cream cheese & sesame, wrapped with Unagi eel and eel sauce

Tempura Roll

$8.50

shrimp tempura with cream cheese, cucumber, rolled Uramaki style, served with eel sauce

Eel Roll

$8.75

Unagi eel, cucumber & masago, rolled Uramaki style

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.95

smoked salmon, shrimp and avocado wrapped with a dash of Shichimi

Caterpillar Roll

$8.95

Unagi eel, cucumber, cream cheese, wrapped in avocado and topped with eel sauce

Combo Rolls A. (Jalapeno & Tempura Roll)

$14.50

2 rolls served in one plate

Ramen and Noodles

Lo Mein

Chinese Spaghetti

Chow Fung

flat rice noodle

Rice Stick Noodles

Double Fried Noodle

Udon Noodle, Sauteed Specialties

Hong Kong Crispy Noodle, Specialties

Phad Thai Noodle

Meat

Moo Shu Pork

$11.95

with 4 Chinese Pancakes

Szechuan, Shredded Pork

$9.95

Sweet & Sour Pork

$9.95

Shredded Pork with Garlic Sauce

$10.50

Roast Pork with Mixed Vegetables

$10.50

Spicy Crispy Spareribs

$11.95

Broccoli Beef

$12.50

Pepper Beef

$12.50

Hunan Beef

$12.75

Mongolian Beef

$12.75

Orange Beef

$13.50

Vegetables

Fresh Vegetables

Fresh Mushroom

Chinese Eggplant in Garlic Sauce

Bamboo Steamer

Mixed Vegetables with brown sauce

$10.25

Home Style Tofu

$10.75

Hot & Spicy Tofu

$10.25

Green Vegetables with Garlic Butter

$10.95

Seafood

Sweet and Sour Shrimp

$11.95

Hunan Shrimp

$12.95

Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables

$12.50

Kung Pao Shrimp

$12.50

Baby Shrimp with Cashews

$12.50

Shrimp with Lobster Sauce

$12.50

Scallops with Shrimp Snow Peas

$15.50

Hunan Scallops and Shrimp

$15.50

Triple Crown

$13.50

shrimp, chicken, beef

Seafood Delight

$16.50

Salmon with Tomato Chili Sauce or Lemon Sauce

$15.25

Tilapia with Tomato Chili Sauce or Lemon Sauce

$14.95

Poultry

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$10.50

Kung Pao Chicken

$10.50

Moo Goo Gai Pan

$10.95

Chicken Almond

$10.95

Jalapeno Chicken

$10.95

Broccoli Chicken

$11.25

Chicken with Mixed Vegetables

$11.50

Hunan Chicken

$11.50

Cashew Chicken

$11.50

Lemon Chicken

$11.95

General TSO'S Chicken

$11.95

Orange Chicken

$11.95

Sesame Chicken

$12.25

Lotus Crispy Duck

$23.50

with plum sauce, 4 Lotus Buns

Side Dishes

Pan-cakes

$6.25

4

Lotus Leaf Buns

$6.25

4

Steamed Rice

$1.50

Fried Rice

$2.95

Sauteed Lo Mein Noodles Medium

$6.50

Sauteed Any Vegetable

$7.25

French Fries

$4.50

Bag of Fried Noodles

$0.50

Bag of Limes

$0.50

5 slices

Hot Oil

Sd Almonds

$1.00

Sauteed Any Meat

$7.25

Sd Tso Sauce

$1.00

Sd Terri Sauce

$1.50

Desserts

Fried Bananas

$4.50

half

Cheesecake

$3.95

Tres Leches Cheesecake

$5.95

Beverages

Soft Drinks or Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.85

Fountain Drinks

Soft Drinks

$1.95

Can Drinks

Iced Tea

$2.85

Unsweet Tea

Bottled Water Dasani

$1.95

Coffee

$2.85

Hot Teas

$3.25

Kids Drink

$1.95

Wine

Merlot

$4.50

Cabernet Sauvignon

$4.50

Pinot Grigio

$4.50

White Zinfandel

$4.50

House Gourmet Specials

General Tso's Jumbo Shrimp

$14.95

The Four Seasons

$15.50

Phoenix Chicken

$13.00

Crispy Skin, Roasted Streaky Pork

$13.95

Divine Marriage

$14.50

Volcano Jumbo Shrimp

$14.50

Karaage Chicken

$12.95

Teriyaki Specialties

$12.50

Chunks Chicken

Peking Duck

$25.00

Half

All Day Specials

Broccoli Beef

$9.95

Broccoli Chicken

$9.25

Cashew Chicken

$9.95

Chicken Almond

$9.25

Chow Mein

$9.25

choice of Chicken or Roast Pork

Chow Mein

$9.95

choice of Beef or Shrimp

Eggplant in Garlic Sauce

$9.25

choice of Chicken or Roast Pork

Fresh Mushroom

$9.95

choice of Beef or Shrimp

Fresh Mushroom with Chicken

$9.25

Fresh String Beans with Chicken

$9.25

Fresh Zucchini with Chicken

$9.25

Fried Rice

$9.25

choice of Chicken or Roast Pork

Fried Rice

$9.95

choice of Beef or Shrimp

General TSO Chicken

$9.95

Hunan Beef

$9.95

Hunan Chicken

$9.25

Jalapeno Chicken

$9.25

Kung Pao Chicken

$9.25

Lemon Chicken

$9.95

Lo Mein

$9.25

choice of Chicken or Roast Pork

Lo Mein

$9.95

choice of Beef or Shrimp

Mixed Vegetables

$9.95

choice of Beef or Shrimp

Mixed Vegetables with Chicken

$9.25

Moo Goo Gai Pan

$9.95

Pepper Beef

$9.95

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$9.25

Sweet & Sour Shrimp

$9.95

Szechuan, Shredded Pork

$9.25

Triple Crown

$9.95

Hunan Shrimp

$9.95

Orange Chicken

$10.25

Shrimp Almond

$9.95

Combination Lo Mein

$10.25

Hunan Combination

$10.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Since the opening of Lotus Cafe in 2005, we have served this community through our dine-in services and Chinese Cuisine. Due to its freshness, fragrance, taste, and volume, our fair priced food has reached artistic excellence. Our foods are not merely dishes, but also carry the weight of our Chinese culture's profound history.

Website

Location

1601 East Alton Gloor Boulevard, Brownsville, TX 78526

Directions

