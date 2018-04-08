- Home
Lotus Chinese Restaurant
438 Reviews
$$
7230 W North Ave Suite 210
Elmwood Park, IL 60707
Popular Items
Pork
Beef
# Mushu Beef
$11.95
Beef with Peapods
$11.95
Hunan Beef
$11.95
Beef with Mixed Vegetables
$11.95
Mongolian Beef
$11.95
Beef Egg Fu Yung
$11.95
Beef with Broccoli
$11.95
Tomato Pepper Beef
$11.95
Orange Beef
$12.95
#Kung bao beef
$11.95
Beef W Garlic Sauce (Lunch)
$11.95
# Beef Gravy ( Lunch )
$12.95
#Pepper Steak
$11.95
# Seasame Beef
$11.95
Chicken
#Garlic Chicken
$10.95
#Chicken with Mixed Vegetables
$10.95
#Chicken with Broccoli
$10.95
#Kung Bao Chicken
$10.95
#Spicy Tangy Chicken
$10.95
Chicken with Almonds
$10.95
#Empress Chicken
$10.95
Chicken Egg Fu Yung
$10.95
Chicken with Peapods
$10.95
Sesame Chicken
$10.95
Hunan Chicken
$10.95
Orange chicken
$10.95
# Chicken with Mushroom
$10.95
Lemon Chicken
$10.95
#Mongolian chicken
$10.95
Governor's Chicken
$10.95
Cashew chicken
$10.95
Sweet Sour Chicken
$10.95
Tomato Pepper Chicken
$10.95
Lunch Musu Chicken
$10.95
Fish
Shrimp
Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables
$11.95
Shrimp in Ginger Sauce
$11.95
Kung Bao Shrimp
$11.95
Shrimp with Black Bean Sauce
$11.95
Shrimp with Garlic Sauce
$11.95
Shrimp with Lobster Sauce
$11.95
Empress Shrimp
$11.95
Shrimp with Broccoli
$11.95
Shrimp Egg Fu Yung
$11.95
Tung Ting Shrimp
$11.95
Seafood delight
$16.95
Scallop with EggFlower Sauce
$16.95
Lunch Scallop
$16.95
#Mu She Shrimp
$11.95
#Mus Shu Seafood
$12.95
#Scallops Black Bean Sauce
$16.95
# Comb Egg Fuyoung
$11.95
#Sweet & Sour Shrimp
$11.95
# Hunan Shrimp
$11.95
Vegetables
Noodles
Fried Rice
Bubble Tea & Smoothie
Banana
$5.50
Blackberry
$5.50
Blueberry
$5.50
Cantaloupe
$5.50
Cococnut
$5.50
Honeydew
$5.50
Kiwi
$5.50
Mango
$5.50
Peach
$5.50
Pineapple
$5.50
Strawberry
$5.50
Watermelon
$5.50
Avocado
$8.95
Taro
$5.95
Bubble Tea
$5.25
Bubble Milk Tea
$5.25
Green Bubble Tea
$5.50
Strawberry Milk Tea
$5.50
Papaya
$5.50
Hot Tea For Dine
$1.00
Hot Tea To Go
$2.95
Taro Milk Tea
$5.50
Soft Drinks
Soups
Chicken(D)
Not Spicy
Governor's Chicken
$14.00
Garlic Chicken
$14.00
Empress Chicken
$14.00
Kung Bao Chicken
$14.00
Chicken with Almonds
$14.00
Chicken in Black Bean Sauce
$14.00
Spicy
Hunan Chicken
$14.00
Cashew Chicken
$14.00
Spicy Tangy Chicken
$14.00
Spicy
Chicken Two Delights
$14.00
Chicken with Broccoli
$14.00
Pineapple Chicken
$14.00
Chicken with Mushrooms
$14.00
Sweet and Sour Chicken
$14.00
Lemon Chicken
$14.00
Sizzling Chicken
$14.00
Sesame Chicken
$14.00
Basil Chicken
$14.00
Orange Chicken
$14.00
口水雞 -Chili Chicken
$14.00
Chicken With Vegetables
$14.00
San Bae Chicken
$17.00
Mango Chicken
$14.00
Spicy Salt Chicken
$14.00
Curry Chicken
$14.00
Chicken Peapods
$14.00
Mongolian Chicken
$14.00
Pepper Chicken
$14.00
Chicken teriyaki
$14.00
Asparagus Chicken
$15.00
Special Stir Fried Chicken
$13.95
Chicken String Beans
$14.00
Chicken Beansprouts
$14.00
Chicken Steak Over Rice
$14.00
Pork(D)
Pork with Zucchini
$13.00
Pork in Garlic Sauce
$13.00
Twice Cooked Pork
$13.00
Sweet and Sour Pork
$13.00
Pork with Dried Bean Curd
$15.00
Pork with Mixed Vegetables
$13.00
Shredded Pork (Peking Style)
$15.00
Fried Pork Chop Over Rice
$13.00
Minced Pork Over Rice
$10.95
Pork Belly Over Rice
$13.00
Braised Pork Belly
$13.00
Belly Sandwich (3)
$13.95
Kung Bao Pork
$13.00
Pork Belly with Pickled
$18.95
Meatball
$19.95
Ham Hock
$26.95
Pork chop
$11.00
Specail Stir Fried Pork
$12.95
Intestin W Sour Vege
$18.95
Pork W Preserved Vege
$16.00
Pork W Green Mustard
$13.00
Pig Feet
$13.00
Sour Vege W Pork Stomach
$16.00
Salt & Pepper Pork
$13.00
Sausage Over Rice
$13.95
Lamb(D)
Beef(D)
Kung Pao Beef
$15.00
Mongolian Beef
$15.00
Beef Two Delights
$15.00
Beef with Broccoli
$15.00
Pepper Steak
$15.00
Hunan Beef
$15.00
Spicy
Orange Beef
$16.00
Sesame Beef
$16.00
Beef and Scallops
$20.95
Triple Deligh Kung Bao
$19.00
Stir Fried Beef & Spinach
$16.00
Beef Wrap
$15.00
Beef Gravy
$15.00
Beef String Bean
$15.00
Beef Asparagus
$16.00
Beef W Black Pepper
$16.00
Beef Stir Fry Satae Sauce
$15.00
Beef Mushroom
$15.00
Beef W Beansprouts
$15.00
Newyork Steak
$29.95
Beef W Peapods
$15.00
Beef W Vegetables
$15.00
Tomato Pepper Beef
$15.00
Vegetables(D)
Szechuan String Beans
$13.00
Eggplant In Garlic Sauce
$13.00
Spicy
Mixed Vegetable Deluxe
$13.00
Mapo Tofu (Pork)
$13.00
Spicy
Home Style Tofu
$13.00
Spicy
Lotus Special Tofu (Pork)
$13.00
Spicy
Stir Fried Broccoli
$13.00
Asparagus with Mushrooms
$15.00
Black Mushroom with Baby Bok Choy
$15.00
Orange Tofu
$13.00
Spicy
Sesame Tofu
$13.00
Governor's Tofu
$13.00
Spicy
Hakka Stir Fried
$16.00
Intestine & Preserved Vegetables
$18.95
茄腸煲 -Eggplant with Intestine
$18.00
Eggplant With Fresh Garlic
$13.95
Eggplant With Ground Pork
$13.95
Radish Omelet
$13.00
Stir Fried Tomato And Egg
$13.00
Stir Fried Chives And Egg
$13.00
Celery with Tofu Skin
$13.00
Pan Fried Tofu
$13.00
Stir Fry Spinach
$13.00
Broccoli with Garlic Sauce
$13.00
Baby BockChoy
$13.00
Chinese Broccoli
$14.00
Stir Fry Cabbage
$13.00
Stir Fried AA Vegtable
$13.00
Chive Omelet
$11.00
Peapod Tips
$15.00
Rice, Mushu, Noodles(D)
Fried Rice
$11.95
Mushu
$12.00
Fried Noodles
$11.95
(Dinner )Noodle Soup (Dinner)
$12.95
Vermicelli Singapore Style
$13.95
Lotus Special Pan Fried Noodles
$11.95
Fried Rice Noodle
$11.95
Rice Noodle Soup
$13.00
Korean Noodle Soup
$12.95
Spicy
Oyster Noodle Soup
$13.00
Taiwanese Beef Noodle Soup
$13.00
Spicy
Pork With Preserved Vegetables Soup
$12.00
Sesame Oil Noodle (Soup)
$9.50
Sesame Oil Noodle (Dry)
$10.50
Pig Feet Noodle
$17.95
Fried Taiwan Thin Noodles
$13.95
Hakka Noodles (Dry)
$15.00
Hakka Noodles (Soup)
$13.00
Udon Soup (pork)
$10.95
Udon Soup ( chicken )
$10.95
Glass noodles with shrimp
$28.95
Pad thai Noodles
$13.95
Noodle W Chicken & Chinese Broccoli (Sp)
$13.95
Udon Soup Shrimp
$12.95
Udon Soup (Beef)
$12.95
Vege Udon Noodle Soup
$10.95
Taiwanese Box
$15.00
Soysauce Fried Rice
$8.00
Soysauce Fried Noodle
$9.00
Noodles With Black Bean Ssuce
$13.00
Fish(D)
Shrimp & Prawns(D)
Shrimp with Black Bean Sauce
$15.00
Spicy
Tung Ting Shrimp
$15.00
Kung Pao Shrimp
$15.00
Spicy
Shrimp with Garlic Sauce
$15.00
Spicy
Shrimp with Ginger Sauce
$15.00
Spicy
Prawns with Ginger Sauce
$18.00
Spicy
Empress Shrimp
$15.00
Spicy
Sweet and Sour Shrimp
$15.00
Shrimp with Cashew Nuts
$15.00
Shrimp with Vegetables
$15.00
Shrimp in Lobster Sauce
$15.00
Shrimp with Spicy Salt
$18.00
Spicy
Shrimp with Peapods
$17.00
General Tso's Prawns
$18.00
Spicy
Asparagus with Shrimp
$18.00
Walnut Shrimp
$18.00
Shrimp and Scallops
$24.95
Shrimp with Broccoli
$15.00
Crispy Pineapple Shrimp
$18.00
Sesame Shrimp
$17.00
Glass Noodles W Shrimp
$29.95
Salmon steak
$18.95
Orange shrimp
$17.00
Happy Family ( Seafood Combo)
$21.95
Special Stir Fried Shrimp
$15.95
Hunan Shrimp
$15.00
New Year Meal
$189.00
Seafood Tofu
$19.00
Scallops, Mussels(D)
Scallops in Garlic Sauce
$26.95
Spicy
Scallops in Egg Flower Sauce
$26.95
Seafood Tofu
$20.00
Happy Family
$20.95
Beef and Scallops
$24.95
Triple Deligh Kung Bao
$19.00
Spicy
Mussel with Garlice Sauce
$16.00
Spicy
Mussel with Black Bean Sauce
$16.00
Spicy
Scallops with Ginger Sauce
$26.00
Spicy
Scallops with Blaack Bean Sauce
$26.95
Spicy
Scallops with Vegetables
$26.95
Mussels Ginger Sauce
$16.00
Ginger And Scallion Lobster
$35.95
Crab W Sticky Rice
$79.95
Dungeness Crab
$42.95
Squid, Oysters & More(D)
Hot Pot
Extras
Almond Cookies
$2.00
Brown Rice
$1.50
Chili Oil
$0.60
Chili Oil - 8 oz
$2.50
Chop Sticks
Crispy Noodles
$1.50
Lettuce
$0.60
Mushu Pancake
$0.70
Mustard (House Sauce)
$0.60
Mustard (House Sauce) - 8 oz
$2.50
Mustard (Packets)
$0.10
Plum Sauce
$0.60
Plum Sauce - 8 oz
$3.00
Pot Sticker Sauce
$0.60
Pot Sticker Sauce - 8 oz
$2.75
Soy Sauce (Packets)
$0.10
Steamed Rice(s)
$1.25
Sweet & Sour (House Sauce)
$0.60
Sweet & Sour (House Sauce) - 8 oz
$2.50
Sweet & Sour (Packets)
$0.15
Add Noodles
$3.00
Baby BockChoy
$13.00
Add Noodles
$3.00
Egg Fu Yung(D)
Sauces
Soy Sauce (Packets)
$0.10
Sweet & Sour (Packets)
$0.15
Sweet & Sour (House Sauce)
$0.60
Sweet & Sour (House Sauce) - 8 oz
$3.00
Mustard (Packets)
$0.15
Mustard (House Sauce)
$0.60
Mustard (House Sauce) - 8 oz
$3.00
Chili Oil
$0.60
Chili Oil - 8 oz
$2.50
Pot Sticker Sauce
$0.60
Pot Sticker Sauce - 8 oz
$2.50
Plum Sauce
$0.60
Plum Sauce - 8 oz
$3.00
Gravy
$2.00
To Go
Rice
Cookies & Utensils
Desserts
From the Fryer
Seafood
Chicken
Pork
Vegetable
Attributes and Amenities
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:50 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:50 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
7230 W North Ave Suite 210, Elmwood Park, IL 60707
Gallery
