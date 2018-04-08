Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lotus Chinese Restaurant

438 Reviews

$$

7230 W North Ave Suite 210

Elmwood Park, IL 60707

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Rice
Spring Rolls (2)
Pot Stickers(6)

L

Lunch Meal Appetizer Platter (1)

$11.95

Pork

Mushu Pork

$10.95

Pork with Zucchini

$10.95

Twice Cooked Pork

$10.95

Sweet and Sour Pork

$10.95

Pork Egg Fu Yung

$10.95

Pork with Mixed Vegetables

$10.95

Beef

# Mushu Beef

$11.95

Beef with Peapods

$11.95

Hunan Beef

$11.95

Beef with Mixed Vegetables

$11.95

Mongolian Beef

$11.95

Beef Egg Fu Yung

$11.95

Beef with Broccoli

$11.95

Tomato Pepper Beef

$11.95

Orange Beef

$12.95

#Kung bao beef

$11.95

Beef W Garlic Sauce (Lunch)

$11.95

# Beef Gravy ( Lunch )

$12.95

#Pepper Steak

$11.95

# Seasame Beef

$11.95

Lamb

Mongolian Lamb

$13.95

Mushu Lamb

$13.95

Chicken

#Garlic Chicken

$10.95

#Chicken with Mixed Vegetables

$10.95

#Chicken with Broccoli

$10.95

#Kung Bao Chicken

$10.95

#Spicy Tangy Chicken

$10.95

Chicken with Almonds

$10.95

#Empress Chicken

$10.95

Chicken Egg Fu Yung

$10.95

Chicken with Peapods

$10.95

Sesame Chicken

$10.95

Hunan Chicken

$10.95

Orange chicken

$10.95

# Chicken with Mushroom

$10.95

Lemon Chicken

$10.95

#Mongolian chicken

$10.95

Governor's Chicken

$10.95

Cashew chicken

$10.95

Sweet Sour Chicken

$10.95

Tomato Pepper Chicken

$10.95

Lunch Musu Chicken

$10.95

Fish

Fish in Ginger Sauce

$11.95

Fish with Black Bean Sauce

$11.95

Fish with Mixed Vegetables

$11.95

Sweet Sour Fish

$11.95

#Kuan Bao Fish (lunch)

$11.95

Shrimp

Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables

$11.95

Shrimp in Ginger Sauce

$11.95

Kung Bao Shrimp

$11.95

Shrimp with Black Bean Sauce

$11.95

Shrimp with Garlic Sauce

$11.95

Shrimp with Lobster Sauce

$11.95

Empress Shrimp

$11.95

Shrimp with Broccoli

$11.95

Shrimp Egg Fu Yung

$11.95

Tung Ting Shrimp

$11.95

Seafood delight

$16.95

Scallop with EggFlower Sauce

$16.95

Lunch Scallop

$16.95

#Mu She Shrimp

$11.95

#Mus Shu Seafood

$12.95

#Scallops Black Bean Sauce

$16.95

# Comb Egg Fuyoung

$11.95

#Sweet & Sour Shrimp

$11.95

# Hunan Shrimp

$11.95

Vegetables

MaPo Tofu

$10.95

Mushu Vegetables

$10.95

Szechuan String Beans

$10.95

Eggplant with Garlic Sauce

$10.95

Mixed Vegetable Deluxe

$10.95

Home Style Tofu

$10.95

Vegetable Egg Fu Yung

$10.95

#Garlic Broccli

$10.95

Noodles

# Combination Fried Noodles

$12.95

# Fried Noodles

$9.95

# Fried Thick Rice Noodles

$9.95

# Noodles with Black Bean Sauce and Pork

$10.95

# Seafood Fried Noodles

$13.95

# Seafood Noodle Soup

$13.95

# Taiwan Thin Noodles

$10.95

# Seafood Thick Rice Noodle Soup

$13.95

# Vege Thick Rice Noodle Soup

$10.95

Fried Rice

#Combination Fried Rice

$11.95

#Shrimp Fried Rice

$11.95

#Beef Fried Rice

$11.95

#Pork Fried Rice

$9.95

#Chicken Fried Rice

$9.95

#Vegetable Fried Rice

$9.95

#Soy Sauce Fried Rice

$8.00

Bubble Tea & Smoothie

Banana

$5.50

Blackberry

$5.50

Blueberry

$5.50

Cantaloupe

$5.50

Cococnut

$5.50

Honeydew

$5.50

Kiwi

$5.50

Mango

$5.50

Peach

$5.50

Pineapple

$5.50

Strawberry

$5.50

Watermelon

$5.50

Avocado

$8.95

Taro

$5.95

Bubble Tea

$5.25

Bubble Milk Tea

$5.25

Green Bubble Tea

$5.50

Strawberry Milk Tea

$5.50

Papaya

$5.50

Hot Tea For Dine

$1.00

Hot Tea To Go

$2.95

Taro Milk Tea

$5.50

Soft Drinks

Coke To Go

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Apple Juice

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$1.75

Root Beer

$1.75

Bottled Water

$1.50

Sprite

$1.75

Ice Tea

$3.25

Orange Juice

$2.75

Hot Tea Dine In

$1.00

Tea Bag

$1.00

Hot Tea To Go

$2.00

Soda Dine In

$2.75

Green Tea

$2.50

Green Tea

$2.50

Rood Beer Botle

$3.25

Kiddie Cocktail

$3.50

Pepsi

$2.75

Soups

Egg Drop Soup

$3.95

Hot and Sour Soup

$3.95

Wonton Soup

$3.95

Seafood Tofu Soup

$13.95

#Chicken Noodle Soup

$7.95

Chicken Rice Soup

$7.95

Vegetable and Tofu Soup

$7.95

Velvet Corn Soup

$8.95

Seaweed Soup

$7.95

Sizzling Rice Soup

$8.95

Fish Maw Soup

$13.95

Dumplings in the Soup

$8.95

Lamb Hotpot

$19.95

Chicken(D)

Not Spicy

Governor's Chicken

$14.00

Garlic Chicken

$14.00

Empress Chicken

$14.00

Kung Bao Chicken

$14.00

Chicken with Almonds

$14.00

Chicken in Black Bean Sauce

$14.00

Spicy

Hunan Chicken

$14.00

Cashew Chicken

$14.00

Spicy Tangy Chicken

$14.00

Spicy

Chicken Two Delights

$14.00

Chicken with Broccoli

$14.00

Pineapple Chicken

$14.00

Chicken with Mushrooms

$14.00

Sweet and Sour Chicken

$14.00

Lemon Chicken

$14.00

Sizzling Chicken

$14.00

Sesame Chicken

$14.00

Basil Chicken

$14.00

Orange Chicken

$14.00

口水雞 -Chili Chicken

$14.00

Chicken With Vegetables

$14.00

San Bae Chicken

$17.00

Mango Chicken

$14.00

Spicy Salt Chicken

$14.00

Curry Chicken

$14.00

Chicken Peapods

$14.00

Mongolian Chicken

$14.00

Pepper Chicken

$14.00

Chicken teriyaki

$14.00

Asparagus Chicken

$15.00

Special Stir Fried Chicken

$13.95

Chicken String Beans

$14.00

Chicken Beansprouts

$14.00

Chicken Steak Over Rice

$14.00

Pork(D)

Pork with Zucchini

$13.00

Pork in Garlic Sauce

$13.00

Twice Cooked Pork

$13.00

Sweet and Sour Pork

$13.00

Pork with Dried Bean Curd

$15.00

Pork with Mixed Vegetables

$13.00

Shredded Pork (Peking Style)

$15.00

Fried Pork Chop Over Rice

$13.00

Minced Pork Over Rice

$10.95

Pork Belly Over Rice

$13.00

Braised Pork Belly

$13.00

Belly Sandwich (3)

$13.95

Kung Bao Pork

$13.00

Pork Belly with Pickled

$18.95

Meatball

$19.95

Ham Hock

$26.95

Pork chop

$11.00

Specail Stir Fried Pork

$12.95

Intestin W Sour Vege

$18.95

Pork W Preserved Vege

$16.00

Pork W Green Mustard

$13.00

Pig Feet

$13.00

Sour Vege W Pork Stomach

$16.00

Salt & Pepper Pork

$13.00

Sausage Over Rice

$13.95

Lamb(D)

Mongolian Lamb

$17.00

Hunan Lamb

$17.00

Lamb with Leek

$17.00

Lamb in Two Flavors

$20.95

Stir Fried Lamb & Spinach

$17.00

Beef(D)

Kung Pao Beef

$15.00

Mongolian Beef

$15.00

Beef Two Delights

$15.00

Beef with Broccoli

$15.00

Pepper Steak

$15.00

Hunan Beef

$15.00

Spicy

Orange Beef

$16.00

Sesame Beef

$16.00

Beef and Scallops

$20.95

Triple Deligh Kung Bao

$19.00

Stir Fried Beef & Spinach

$16.00

Beef Wrap

$15.00

Beef Gravy

$15.00

Beef String Bean

$15.00

Beef Asparagus

$16.00

Beef W Black Pepper

$16.00

Beef Stir Fry Satae Sauce

$15.00

Beef Mushroom

$15.00

Beef W Beansprouts

$15.00

Newyork Steak

$29.95

Beef W Peapods

$15.00

Beef W Vegetables

$15.00

Tomato Pepper Beef

$15.00

Duck

Crispy Duck

$25.95

Vegetables(D)

Szechuan String Beans

$13.00

Eggplant In Garlic Sauce

$13.00

Spicy

Mixed Vegetable Deluxe

$13.00

Mapo Tofu (Pork)

$13.00

Spicy

Home Style Tofu

$13.00

Spicy

Lotus Special Tofu (Pork)

$13.00

Spicy

Stir Fried Broccoli

$13.00

Asparagus with Mushrooms

$15.00

Black Mushroom with Baby Bok Choy

$15.00

Orange Tofu

$13.00

Spicy

Sesame Tofu

$13.00

Governor's Tofu

$13.00

Spicy

Hakka Stir Fried

$16.00

Intestine & Preserved Vegetables

$18.95

茄腸煲 -Eggplant with Intestine

$18.00

Eggplant With Fresh Garlic

$13.95

Eggplant With Ground Pork

$13.95

Radish Omelet

$13.00

Stir Fried Tomato And Egg

$13.00

Stir Fried Chives And Egg

$13.00

Celery with Tofu Skin

$13.00

Pan Fried Tofu

$13.00

Stir Fry Spinach

$13.00

Broccoli with Garlic Sauce

$13.00

Baby BockChoy

$13.00

Chinese Broccoli

$14.00

Stir Fry Cabbage

$13.00

Stir Fried AA Vegtable

$13.00

Chive Omelet

$11.00

Peapod Tips

$15.00

Rice, Mushu, Noodles(D)

Fried Rice

$11.95

Mushu

$12.00

Fried Noodles

$11.95

(Dinner )Noodle Soup (Dinner)

$12.95

Vermicelli Singapore Style

$13.95

Lotus Special Pan Fried Noodles

$11.95

Fried Rice Noodle

$11.95

Rice Noodle Soup

$13.00

Korean Noodle Soup

$12.95

Spicy

Oyster Noodle Soup

$13.00

Taiwanese Beef Noodle Soup

$13.00

Spicy

Pork With Preserved Vegetables Soup

$12.00

Sesame Oil Noodle (Soup)

$9.50

Sesame Oil Noodle (Dry)

$10.50

Pig Feet Noodle

$17.95

Fried Taiwan Thin Noodles

$13.95

Hakka Noodles (Dry)

$15.00

Hakka Noodles (Soup)

$13.00

Udon Soup (pork)

$10.95

Udon Soup ( chicken )

$10.95

Glass noodles with shrimp

$28.95

Pad thai Noodles

$13.95

Noodle W Chicken & Chinese Broccoli (Sp)

$13.95

Udon Soup Shrimp

$12.95

Udon Soup (Beef)

$12.95

Vege Udon Noodle Soup

$10.95

Taiwanese Box

$15.00

Soysauce Fried Rice

$8.00

Soysauce Fried Noodle

$9.00

Noodles With Black Bean Ssuce

$13.00

Fish(D)

Fish with Black Bean Sauce

$15.00

Spicy

Fish with Mixed Vegetables

$15.00

Fish Fillet in Ginger Sauce

$15.00

Mala Fish

$18.95

Steamed Fish Fillets

$15.00

Sweet Sour Fish

$15.00

Salmon Steak

$19.95

Sweet & Sour Fish Fillets Big Pieces

$32.00

(D)Spcy Salt Fish

$15.00

Shrimp & Prawns(D)

Shrimp with Black Bean Sauce

$15.00

Spicy

Tung Ting Shrimp

$15.00

Kung Pao Shrimp

$15.00

Spicy

Shrimp with Garlic Sauce

$15.00

Spicy

Shrimp with Ginger Sauce

$15.00

Spicy

Prawns with Ginger Sauce

$18.00

Spicy

Empress Shrimp

$15.00

Spicy

Sweet and Sour Shrimp

$15.00

Shrimp with Cashew Nuts

$15.00

Shrimp with Vegetables

$15.00

Shrimp in Lobster Sauce

$15.00

Shrimp with Spicy Salt

$18.00

Spicy

Shrimp with Peapods

$17.00

General Tso's Prawns

$18.00

Spicy

Asparagus with Shrimp

$18.00

Walnut Shrimp

$18.00

Shrimp and Scallops

$24.95

Shrimp with Broccoli

$15.00

Crispy Pineapple Shrimp

$18.00

Sesame Shrimp

$17.00

Glass Noodles W Shrimp

$29.95

Salmon steak

$18.95

Orange shrimp

$17.00

Happy Family ( Seafood Combo)

$21.95

Special Stir Fried Shrimp

$15.95

Hunan Shrimp

$15.00

New Year Meal

$189.00

Seafood Tofu

$19.00

Scallops, Mussels(D)

Scallops in Garlic Sauce

$26.95

Spicy

Scallops in Egg Flower Sauce

$26.95

Seafood Tofu

$20.00

Happy Family

$20.95

Beef and Scallops

$24.95

Triple Deligh Kung Bao

$19.00

Spicy

Mussel with Garlice Sauce

$16.00

Spicy

Mussel with Black Bean Sauce

$16.00

Spicy

Scallops with Ginger Sauce

$26.00

Spicy

Scallops with Blaack Bean Sauce

$26.95

Spicy

Scallops with Vegetables

$26.95

Mussels Ginger Sauce

$16.00

Ginger And Scallion Lobster

$35.95

Crab W Sticky Rice

$79.95

Dungeness Crab

$42.95

Squid, Oysters & More(D)

三杯小卷 - Three Cup Squid

$18.95

椒鹽蚵 - Spicy Salt Oyster

$18.00

豆鼓蚵 - Black Bean Oyster

$18.00

蚵仔煎 - Oyster Pancake

$17.00

燙中卷 - Boiled Squids

$18.95

海蟄皮 - Jellyfish

$10.50

生炒花枝 - Stir Fried Cuttlefish

$17.00

Spicy Salt Squid

$17.95

Kung Bao Squids

$17.95

Stir Fried Squids

$17.00

Hot Pot

Fensi Bao

$19.50

Buddha's Special (Pre-Order Required)

$65.00

Seafood Hot Pot

$19.95

Mala Stinky Tofu

$18.95

Spicy

Sesame Oil Chicken Soup

$25.00

Sesame Oil Chicken Soup

$50.00

Lamb Hot Pot (Small)

$20.95

Lamb Hot Pot (Large)

$65.00

Kimchi Hot Pots

$17.95

Duck

$70.00

Extras

Almond Cookies

$2.00

Brown Rice

$1.50

Chili Oil

$0.60

Chili Oil - 8 oz

$2.50

Chop Sticks

Crispy Noodles

$1.50

Lettuce

$0.60

Mushu Pancake

$0.70

Mustard (House Sauce)

$0.60

Mustard (House Sauce) - 8 oz

$2.50

Mustard (Packets)

$0.10

Plum Sauce

$0.60

Plum Sauce - 8 oz

$3.00

Pot Sticker Sauce

$0.60

Pot Sticker Sauce - 8 oz

$2.75

Soy Sauce (Packets)

$0.10

Steamed Rice(s)

$1.25

Sweet & Sour (House Sauce)

$0.60

Sweet & Sour (House Sauce) - 8 oz

$2.50

Sweet & Sour (Packets)

$0.15

Add Noodles

$3.00

Baby BockChoy

$13.00

Add Noodles

$3.00

Egg Fu Yung(D)

Egg Fu Yung

$11.95

Sauces

Soy Sauce (Packets)

$0.10

Sweet & Sour (Packets)

$0.15

Sweet & Sour (House Sauce)

$0.60

Sweet & Sour (House Sauce) - 8 oz

$3.00

Mustard (Packets)

$0.15

Mustard (House Sauce)

$0.60

Mustard (House Sauce) - 8 oz

$3.00

Chili Oil

$0.60

Chili Oil - 8 oz

$2.50

Pot Sticker Sauce

$0.60

Pot Sticker Sauce - 8 oz

$2.50

Plum Sauce

$0.60

Plum Sauce - 8 oz

$3.00

Gravy

$2.00

To Go

Rice

Steamed Rice(s)

$1.25

Brown Rice

$1.50

Steamed Rice (Large)

$3.95

Steam Noodle Small

$2.00

Crispy Panfried Noodle

$4.00

Steam Thick Rice Noodle

$4.00

Steame Rice(m)

$2.50

Cookies & Utensils

Fortune Cookies

$1.00

Almond Cookies

$2.00

Utensil Pack

Napkins

Plates

$0.10

Chopsticks

$0.25

Mushu Pancake

$0.70

Crispy Noodles Bag

$1.50

Lettuce 1

$0.50

Desserts

Ice cream

$2.50

Taro Bites

$7.50

Tea Bag

$1.00

Fried Banana

$7.95

Fried Rice Cake

$10.00

Rice Cake

$1.00

Yolk Cake

$3.00

From the Fryer

Spring Rolls (2)

$3.95

Shrimp Roll (2)

$6.00

Calamari

$9.95

Coconut Shrimp (6)

$8.95

Crab Rangoon

$7.95

Crispy Soft Shell Crab

$13.95

Spicy

Fried Tofu

$5.95

Veggy Roll (2)

$3.95

Taro Bites

$7.50

Fish Cake

$6.25

Lotus Appetizer Platter

Sp

$12.00

Ap Sp Small

$30.00

Seafood

Shrimp Roll (2)

$6.00

Calamari

$9.95

Crab Rangoon

$7.95

Crispy Soft Shell Crab

$13.95

Spicy

Shrimp Toast

$8.50

Smelt in Spicy Salt

$8.95

Spicy

Fried Shrimp

$8.95

Crispy shrimp

$8.50

Shrimp Tempura

$9.95

Taiwanese Fish Cake

$5.50

Spicy Salt Oyster

$16.00

Chicken

Chicken Soong

$8.50

Spicy

Satay Chicken

$7.95

Braised Egg

$1.50

Fried Chicken Wings

$8.95

Pot Sticker (Chicken)

$7.95

Beef

牛腱 Beef Shank

$12.95

牛肚 - Beefeef Stomach

$11.95

Hot Spicy Beef Shank

$12.95

Satay Beef

$7.95

Pork

B B Q Pork

$7.95

叉燒排骨 - Spareribs

$8.95

Pot Stickers(6)

$7.95

Szechwan Wonton

$7.95

Spicy

Steamed Mini Buns

$9.95

Intestine with Chinese Sausage

$9.95

Marinated Hog Maw (Pig Stomach)

$9.50

滷大腸 Intestine

$11.95

Sausage

$9.95

Vegetable

Dried Bean Curd

$6.95

Fried Tofu

$5.95

Braised Tofu

$5.50

Edamame

$6.50

Vegetarian Duck

$9.95

Seaweed

$6.95

滷蛋 Braised Egg

$1.75

Szechwan noodle

$7.95

Deep Fried Broccli

$7.95

Hot N Sour Noodle

$7.95

Pot Sticker (Veggie)

$7.95

Scallion Pancake

$4.50

Spring Rolls

Spring Roll (1)

$1.95

Spring Rolls (2)

$3.95

Spring Rolls (3)

$5.90

Veggy Roll (1)

$1.95

Veggy Roll (2)

$3.95

Veggy Roll (3)

$5.90

Soup & Egg Roll

$3.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:50 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:50 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7230 W North Ave Suite 210, Elmwood Park, IL 60707

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Map
