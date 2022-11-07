- Home
Lotus Cuisine of India 812 4th Street
109 Reviews
$$
812 4th Street
San Rafael, CA 94901
Popular Items
Appetizers
Mixed Veggie Pakoras
(Vegan) Fresh Vegetables (pesticide-free spinach, cauliflower,potatoes & red onions) dipped in chick pea flour and fried
Vegetable Samosas
Homemade pastry stuffed with seasoned potatoes and green peas (2 pieces)
Onion Pakoras
(Vegan) Thinly sliced onion dipped in mildly spiced chick pea flour and fried
Chicken Pakoras
Boneless white chicken slices dipped in chick pea flour and fried
Gluten Free Vegetable Samosa (GF) *NEW
Homemade pastry stuffed with seasoned potatoes and peas in an organic gluten free flour.
Lamb Samosas
Homemade pastry stuffed with minced lamb and green peas (2 pieces)
Paneer Pakora
Homemade cheese stuffed with tangy mint and cilantro sauce
Prawn Pakora
Prawns marinated and dipped in chick pea flour and served with tangy mint and cilantro sauce
Gobi Florets Manchurian (House Special)
Cauliflower fried in a sweet, tangy & slightly spicy manchurian Sauce with vinegar, ginger & garlic.
8oz Tamarind Sauce
8oz Mint Sauce
Vegetable Momos *NEW
Momos is a traditional street food of Nepal. It's made with finely chopped vegetables wrapped in a thin sheet and then steamed.
Chicken Momos *NEW
Soups and Salads
Indian Breads
Naan
Leavened bread baked in a clay pit over charcoal
Garlic Naan
Naan topped with fresh garlic and cilantro
Kabuli Naan
Naan stuffed with cashews, chopped marischino cherries, anise, coconut flakes and raisins.
Onion Naan
Naan stuffed with diced red onions and spices
Paneer Naan
Naan stuffed with homemade organic cheese and spices
Keema Naan
Naan stuffed with spiced ground lamb
Pesto Naan
Naan topped with basil (pesto)
Chapati
Oven-baked bread (wheat flour)(Vegan)
Paratha
Flakey layered oven-baked Indian bread (wheat flour) (Vegan)
Assorted Bread (Choose 3)
Choose (3) from above breads
Gluten Free Naan
Naan made from rice and chick pea flour.
Gluten Free Garlic Naan
Naan made from rice and chick pea flour topped with fresh garlic and cilantro
Gluten Free Pesto Garlic Naan
Naan made from rice and chick pea flour topped with fresh garlic and basil (pesto)
Aloo Paratha
Gluten Free Pesto Naan
Vegetarian Curries
Saag Paneer
Fresh pesticide-free spinach cooked with organic paneer
Navrattan Korma
Mixed vegetables cooked in our masala sauce, with organic paneer, nuts & raisins
Aloo Gobi
Fresh organic cauliflower cooked with potatoes and organic spices
Aloo Bengan
Fresh Japanese baby eggplant and potatoes cooked with sliced onions, and organic spices
Paneer Tikka Masala
Homemade organic cheese cubes cooked in masala sauce with organic spices
Bengan Bhartha
Eggplant delicacy cooked with a blend of organic spices.
Dal Makhani
Organic whole lentils cooked with organic spices
Saag Aloo
Fresh pesticide-free spinach cooked with potatoes
Channa Masala
Organic chick-peas cooked with fresh tomatoes, herbs and organic spices
Dal Tarka
Organic chana dal (yellow lentils) cooked with tomatoes, onion, ginger, and spices
Malai Kofta
Combination of organic cheese, potatoes, nuts, raisins, blended with organic spices
Vegetable Coconut Curry
Vegetables cooked with garlic, ginger, tomatoes, organic spices and coconut milk
Mushroom Masala
Mushrooms cooked with garlic, ginger,tomatoes,organic spices and coconut milk
Vegetable Tikka Masala
Chicken Curries
Chicken Tikka Masala
Chicken cooked in mild creamy masala sauce and organic spices
Butter Chicken
Tandoori Boneless chicken in a thick buttery gravy (Dark meat only)
Chicken Curry (Surender)
House special tradional Punjabi curry
Chicken Vindaloo
Chicken cooked with potatoes, chilli, and verjus (non-fermented grape juice)
Chicken Coconut Curry
Chicken cooked with coconut milk, ginger, garlic, organic spices and a touch of basil
Chicken Saag
Chicken Korma
Chicken Akbari
Seafood Curries
Prawn Saag
Prawns cooked in a creamy pesticide-free spinach
Prawn Curry
Prawns cooked in a tomato-onion gravy
Prawn Vindaloo
Prawns cooked with spiced potatoes and Verjus (non-fermented grape juice)
Tandoori Prawn Masala
Prawns cooked with mild creamy masala sauce
Prawn Coconut Curry
Prawns cooked in coconut milk, ginger, garlic, organic spices and a touch of basil
Kadahi Prawns
Prawns cooked with tomatoes, onion, bellpepper, ginger and garlic
Kadahi Fish
Salmon cooked with tomatoes, onion, bellpepper, ginger and garlic
Fish Tikka Masala
Salmon cooked in mild masala sauce
Goa Fish Curry
Salmon cooked with creamy based coconut milk
Prawn Korma
Lamb Curries
Rogan Josh (Lamb Curry)
Lamb cooked in a tomato-onion gravy and organic spices
Lamb Saag
Lamb cooked with pesticide-free spinach
Lamb Tikka Masala
Lamb cooked in creamy masala sauce and organic spices
Kadahi Lamb
Lamb cooked with tomatoes, onion, bellpepper, ginger and garlic
Lamb Vindaloo
Lamb cooked with potatoes, chilli and Verjus (non-fermented grape juice)
Lamb Coconut Curry
Lamb cooked in coconut milk, ginger, garlic, organic spices and a touch of basil
Lamb Korma
Lamb Jalfrezi
Laal Mass *New
A goat meat curry originated from Rajasthan, India. It's a mutton curry made with homemade yogurt and hot spices.
Tandoori Specialties
Tandoori Chicken
Two whole chicken legs, marinated in yogurt and organic spices
Chicken Tikka Kabab
Boneless breast pieces marinated and roasted with organic spices
Reshmi Kabab
Boneless breast pieces marinated with homemade yogurt, ground cashews, almonds and organic spices
Seekh Kabab
Fresh lean ground lamb, with cilantro, cumin, mint and pommegranate seed pressed on skewers & roasted
Tandoori Prawns
Jumbo prawns marinated in ginger, garlic and roasted.
Tandoori Mixed Grill
Assorted tandoori specialties
Tandoori Salmon
Salmon marinated in ginger, garlic & roasted
Tandoori Chicken Combo
Two whole chicken legs (dark meat) & chicken tikka kabeb (white meat) marinated in yogurt and organic spices
Lamb Chops
Marinated rack of lamb with organic spices Verjus (non-fermented grape Jucie)
Side Dishes
Basmati White Rice
Non-GMO indian basmati rice
Eco-Friendly Basmati Brown Rice
Non-GMO indian basmati rice
Papadum
Two thin baked lentil wafers
Pickle (Achar)
Pickled mango
Mango Chutney
Raita
Homemade yogurt with carrot, tomato, cilantro, mint, cucumber & organic spices
Indian Salad
Includes red onion, cucumber, lemon and green chili.
Fried Rice
Biryani Entrees
Vegetarian Biryani
Basmati rice, zucchini, cauliflower, carrot, broccoli, turnip, bellpepper, onion, green peas, cashews, raisins, & organic spices
Chicken Biryani
Chicken cooked with basmati rice, zucchini, cauliflower, carrot, broccoli, turnip, bellpepper, onion, green peas, cashews, raisins, & organic spices
Lamb Biryani
Lamb cooked with basmati rice, zucchini, cauliflower, carrot, broccoli, turnip, bellpepper, onion, green peas, cashews, raisins, & organic spices
Prawn Biryani
Prawns cooked with basmati rice, zucchini, cauliflower, carrot, broccoli, turnip, bellpepper, onion, green peas, cashews, raisins, & organic spices
Indian Desserts
Kheer
Traditional chilled rice pudding made with milk, and flavored with green cardamon, saffron, rose water
Gulab Jamun
Indian style donut whole served with hot honey syrup
Organic Indian Ice Cream
Mango, Rose Petal
Kulfi
Traditional saffron flavored Indian ice cream enriched with pistachio, almonds & green cardamon
Ras Malai
Indian dessert consisting of soft paneer balls immersed in a chilled creamy flavored milk.
Surinder's Mango Fudge
Tropical Mango sherbet on New York cheesecake, topped with macadamia coconut cream.
Alisha's Chocolate
Creamy chocolate ice cream on a layer of chocolate cheesecake, topped with special fudge and covered with chocolate chips.
Joti's White Chocolate Strawberry
Strawberry ice cream on New York cheesecake, topped with white chocolate whipped cream and covered with mini white chocolate chips.
Pistachio Cheesecake
Pure almond ice cream on chocolate cheesecake, topped with special marzipan and covered with roasted pistachios.
Vermicelli Pudding
NA Beverages
Soda
Organic Lemonade
Organic Mango Juice
Herbal Tea
Black Tea
Green Tea
Masala Chai
Traditional Indian tea with organic spices and milk
Marin Kombucha (16oz)
Sweet Rose Lassi
Homemade yogurt drink with rose water
Mango Lassi
Homemade yogurt drink with fresh mango
Strawberry Lassi *NEW
Rose Lemonade
Ginger Beer
Root Beer
Mineral Water
Iced Tea
Clover Organic Milk
Apple Juice
Organic Guava lassi (Seasonal Special)
Sparkling Pineapple Pear Tonic
Mixed Lassi
Microbrew
Ballast Point Sculpin IPA
Barrel House, Mango IPA
Fort Point- Villager- IPA
Fort Point-KSA- Kolsch Style Ale
Offshoot- Escape- IPA
Almanac-Love Hazy IPA
East Brother-BO Pils
Almanac- True Kolsch
Delirium Tremens Belgian Ale
Weekend Vibes American IPA
Salty Crew Blonde Ale
Organic Beer
Non-Alcoholic Beer
Gluten Free Beer
Indian Beer
Taj Mahal 11oz
BIRA WHITE 12oz
Ale brewed with Coriander and Orange peel.
BIRA BLONDE 12oz
Lager
BIRA IPA 12oz
Best selling Indian beer.
Kingfisher Lager Beer 12oz
Taj Mahal 22oz
Flying Horse 22oz
Hit 22oz
Himalayan Blue
Hayward 5000
Bira Boom Extra Lager 22oz
Gluten Free & All Natural Cocktails
Sauvignon Blanc
Chardonnay
Other Whites and Rosés
BTL-Laird, Pinot Grigio
BTL-Navarro, Pinot Grigio
BTL-Navarro, Gewurztraminer
GL-Navarro, Edelzwicker
BTL-Navarro, Edelzwicker
BTL-Navarro, Rose
GL- Bonterra Rosé
BTL - Bonterra Rosé
GL - Navarro Reisling
BTL - Navarro Reisling
BTL - Pennyroyal, Anyhow Blanc
BTL - Pennyroyal, Rosé
BTL - Pennyroyal, PinoTrio
Pinot Noir
Cabernet Sauvignon
Merlot
Other Reds
BTL-Navarro, Zinfandel
BTL Navarro Syrah
GL- Bonterra, Young Red
BTL- Bonterra, Young Red
GL- Bonterra, Zinfandel
BTL- Bonterra, Zinfandel
GL- Bonterra, Equinox
BTL-Bonterra, Equinox
BTL- Laird, Jillian Blend
BTL- Laird, Ghost Ranch
BTL- Laird, Phantom Ranch
BTL- Masi Costasera
BTL- Bonterra, Butler Red
BTL- Côte Rôtie
Sparkling
Tiffin Options
Two Tier - Existing
Hit this button if you already have a two tier tiffin and want us to pack your food in a two tier tiffin. Bring the old one with you while picking up your food at the restaurant.
Three Tier - Existing
Hit this button if you already have a three tier tiffin and want us to pack your food in a three tier tiffin. Bring the old one with you while picking up your food at the restaurant.
Four Tier - Existing
Hit this button if you already have a four tier tiffin and want us to pack your food in a four tier tiffin. Bring the old one with you while picking up your food at the restaurant.
Five Tier - Existing
Hit this button if you already have a five tier tiffin and want us to pack your food in a five tier tiffin. Bring the old one with you while picking up your food at the restaurant.
Six Tier - Existing
Hit this button if you already have a six tier tiffin and want us to pack your food in a six tier tiffin. Bring the old one with you while picking up your food at the restaurant.
Two Tier - New
Three Tier - New
Four Tier - New
Five Tier- New
Six Tier - New
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
812 4th Street, San Rafael, CA 94901