Lotus Cuisine of India 812 4th Street

109 Reviews

$$

812 4th Street

San Rafael, CA 94901

Order Again

Popular Items

Basmati White Rice
Chicken Tikka Masala
Garlic Naan

Appetizers

Mixed Veggie Pakoras

$6.95

(Vegan) Fresh Vegetables (pesticide-free spinach, cauliflower,potatoes & red onions) dipped in chick pea flour and fried

Vegetable Samosas

$9.95

Homemade pastry stuffed with seasoned potatoes and green peas (2 pieces)

Onion Pakoras

$6.95

(Vegan) Thinly sliced onion dipped in mildly spiced chick pea flour and fried

Chicken Pakoras

Chicken Pakoras

$7.95

Boneless white chicken slices dipped in chick pea flour and fried

Gluten Free Vegetable Samosa (GF) *NEW

$9.95

Homemade pastry stuffed with seasoned potatoes and peas in an organic gluten free flour.

Lamb Samosas

Lamb Samosas

$10.95

Homemade pastry stuffed with minced lamb and green peas (2 pieces)

Paneer Pakora

$9.95

Homemade cheese stuffed with tangy mint and cilantro sauce

Prawn Pakora

$10.95

Prawns marinated and dipped in chick pea flour and served with tangy mint and cilantro sauce

Gobi Florets Manchurian (House Special)

$11.95

Cauliflower fried in a sweet, tangy & slightly spicy manchurian Sauce with vinegar, ginger & garlic.

8oz Tamarind Sauce

$6.95

8oz Mint Sauce

$6.95

Vegetable Momos *NEW

$9.95

Momos is a traditional street food of Nepal. It's made with finely chopped vegetables wrapped in a thin sheet and then steamed.

Chicken Momos *NEW

$10.95

Soups and Salads

Lentil Soup

$5.95

Mildly spiced pureed organic lentil soup

Mulligatawny Soup

$6.95

Mildly spiced chicken soup

Green Salad

$8.95

Organic mixed greens and fresh spinach, cucumbers, carrots, peas & tomatoes served with ranch, thousand island, or homemade dressing.

Indian Breads

Naan

$2.95

Leavened bread baked in a clay pit over charcoal

Garlic Naan

Garlic Naan

$4.95

Naan topped with fresh garlic and cilantro

Kabuli Naan

$4.95

Naan stuffed with cashews, chopped marischino cherries, anise, coconut flakes and raisins.

Onion Naan

$4.95

Naan stuffed with diced red onions and spices

Paneer Naan

Paneer Naan

$4.95

Naan stuffed with homemade organic cheese and spices

Keema Naan

$4.95

Naan stuffed with spiced ground lamb

Pesto Naan

$5.50

Naan topped with basil (pesto)

Chapati

$2.95

Oven-baked bread (wheat flour)(Vegan)

Paratha

$4.99

Flakey layered oven-baked Indian bread (wheat flour) (Vegan)

Assorted Bread (Choose 3)

$13.95

Choose (3) from above breads

Gluten Free Naan

$5.00

Naan made from rice and chick pea flour.

Gluten Free Garlic Naan

$5.95

Naan made from rice and chick pea flour topped with fresh garlic and cilantro

Gluten Free Pesto Garlic Naan

$6.95

Naan made from rice and chick pea flour topped with fresh garlic and basil (pesto)

Aloo Paratha

$4.99

Gluten Free Pesto Naan

$6.95

Vegetarian Curries

Saag Paneer

Saag Paneer

$16.95

Fresh pesticide-free spinach cooked with organic paneer

Navrattan Korma

$14.95

Mixed vegetables cooked in our masala sauce, with organic paneer, nuts & raisins

Aloo Gobi

Aloo Gobi

$14.95

Fresh organic cauliflower cooked with potatoes and organic spices

Aloo Bengan

$14.95

Fresh Japanese baby eggplant and potatoes cooked with sliced onions, and organic spices

Paneer Tikka Masala

Paneer Tikka Masala

$16.95

Homemade organic cheese cubes cooked in masala sauce with organic spices

Bengan Bhartha

$14.95

Eggplant delicacy cooked with a blend of organic spices.

Dal Makhani

$14.95

Organic whole lentils cooked with organic spices

Saag Aloo

$14.95

Fresh pesticide-free spinach cooked with potatoes

Channa Masala

$14.95

Organic chick-peas cooked with fresh tomatoes, herbs and organic spices

Dal Tarka

$14.95

Organic chana dal (yellow lentils) cooked with tomatoes, onion, ginger, and spices

Malai Kofta

$16.95

Combination of organic cheese, potatoes, nuts, raisins, blended with organic spices

Vegetable Coconut Curry

$16.95

Vegetables cooked with garlic, ginger, tomatoes, organic spices and coconut milk

Mushroom Masala

$15.95

Mushrooms cooked with garlic, ginger,tomatoes,organic spices and coconut milk

Vegetable Tikka Masala

$15.95

Chicken Curries

Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken Tikka Masala

$18.95

Chicken cooked in mild creamy masala sauce and organic spices

Butter Chicken

Butter Chicken

$18.95

Tandoori Boneless chicken in a thick buttery gravy (Dark meat only)

Chicken Curry (Surender)

Chicken Curry (Surender)

$18.95

House special tradional Punjabi curry

Chicken Vindaloo

$18.95

Chicken cooked with potatoes, chilli, and verjus (non-fermented grape juice)

Chicken Coconut Curry

$18.95

Chicken cooked with coconut milk, ginger, garlic, organic spices and a touch of basil

Chicken Saag

$18.95

Chicken Korma

$18.95

Chicken Akbari

$18.95

Seafood Curries

Prawn Saag

$18.95

Prawns cooked in a creamy pesticide-free spinach

Prawn Curry

$18.95

Prawns cooked in a tomato-onion gravy

Prawn Vindaloo

$18.95

Prawns cooked with spiced potatoes and Verjus (non-fermented grape juice)

Tandoori Prawn Masala

$18.95

Prawns cooked with mild creamy masala sauce

Prawn Coconut Curry

$18.95

Prawns cooked in coconut milk, ginger, garlic, organic spices and a touch of basil

Kadahi Prawns

$18.95

Prawns cooked with tomatoes, onion, bellpepper, ginger and garlic

Kadahi Fish

$18.95

Salmon cooked with tomatoes, onion, bellpepper, ginger and garlic

Fish Tikka Masala

$18.95

Salmon cooked in mild masala sauce

Goa Fish Curry

$18.95

Salmon cooked with creamy based coconut milk

Prawn Korma

$18.95

Lamb Curries

Rogan Josh (Lamb Curry)

$19.95

Lamb cooked in a tomato-onion gravy and organic spices

Lamb Saag

Lamb Saag

$19.95

Lamb cooked with pesticide-free spinach

Lamb Tikka Masala

$19.95

Lamb cooked in creamy masala sauce and organic spices

Kadahi Lamb

Kadahi Lamb

$19.95

Lamb cooked with tomatoes, onion, bellpepper, ginger and garlic

Lamb Vindaloo

$19.95

Lamb cooked with potatoes, chilli and Verjus (non-fermented grape juice)

Lamb Coconut Curry

$19.95

Lamb cooked in coconut milk, ginger, garlic, organic spices and a touch of basil

Lamb Korma

$19.95

Lamb Jalfrezi

$19.95

Laal Mass *New

$22.95

A goat meat curry originated from Rajasthan, India. It's a mutton curry made with homemade yogurt and hot spices.

Tandoori Specialties

Tandoori Chicken

$15.95

Two whole chicken legs, marinated in yogurt and organic spices

Chicken Tikka Kabab

$18.95

Boneless breast pieces marinated and roasted with organic spices

Reshmi Kabab

Reshmi Kabab

$18.95

Boneless breast pieces marinated with homemade yogurt, ground cashews, almonds and organic spices

Seekh Kabab

$22.95

Fresh lean ground lamb, with cilantro, cumin, mint and pommegranate seed pressed on skewers & roasted

Tandoori Prawns

$21.95

Jumbo prawns marinated in ginger, garlic and roasted.

Tandoori Mixed Grill

$28.95

Assorted tandoori specialties

Tandoori Salmon

$21.95

Salmon marinated in ginger, garlic & roasted

Tandoori Chicken Combo

Tandoori Chicken Combo

$24.95

Two whole chicken legs (dark meat) & chicken tikka kabeb (white meat) marinated in yogurt and organic spices

Lamb Chops

$32.95

Marinated rack of lamb with organic spices Verjus (non-fermented grape Jucie)

Side Dishes

Basmati White Rice

Basmati White Rice

$3.95

Non-GMO indian basmati rice

Eco-Friendly Basmati Brown Rice

Eco-Friendly Basmati Brown Rice

$4.50

Non-GMO indian basmati rice

Papadum

$2.95

Two thin baked lentil wafers

Pickle (Achar)

$2.95

Pickled mango

Mango Chutney

$4.95
Raita

Raita

$4.95

Homemade yogurt with carrot, tomato, cilantro, mint, cucumber & organic spices

Indian Salad

$2.95

Includes red onion, cucumber, lemon and green chili.

Fried Rice

$12.95

Biryani Entrees

Vegetarian Biryani

$15.95

Basmati rice, zucchini, cauliflower, carrot, broccoli, turnip, bellpepper, onion, green peas, cashews, raisins, & organic spices

Chicken Biryani

$16.95

Chicken cooked with basmati rice, zucchini, cauliflower, carrot, broccoli, turnip, bellpepper, onion, green peas, cashews, raisins, & organic spices

Lamb Biryani

$21.95

Lamb cooked with basmati rice, zucchini, cauliflower, carrot, broccoli, turnip, bellpepper, onion, green peas, cashews, raisins, & organic spices

Prawn Biryani

$21.95

Prawns cooked with basmati rice, zucchini, cauliflower, carrot, broccoli, turnip, bellpepper, onion, green peas, cashews, raisins, & organic spices

Indian Desserts

Kheer

$7.95

Traditional chilled rice pudding made with milk, and flavored with green cardamon, saffron, rose water

Gulab Jamun

$7.95

Indian style donut whole served with hot honey syrup

Organic Indian Ice Cream

$7.95

Mango, Rose Petal

Kulfi

$7.95

Traditional saffron flavored Indian ice cream enriched with pistachio, almonds & green cardamon

Ras Malai

$7.95

Indian dessert consisting of soft paneer balls immersed in a chilled creamy flavored milk.

Surinder's Mango Fudge

$7.95

Tropical Mango sherbet on New York cheesecake, topped with macadamia coconut cream.

Alisha's Chocolate

$7.95

Creamy chocolate ice cream on a layer of chocolate cheesecake, topped with special fudge and covered with chocolate chips.

Joti's White Chocolate Strawberry

$7.95

Strawberry ice cream on New York cheesecake, topped with white chocolate whipped cream and covered with mini white chocolate chips.

Pistachio Cheesecake

$7.95

Pure almond ice cream on chocolate cheesecake, topped with special marzipan and covered with roasted pistachios.

Vermicelli Pudding

$7.95

NA Beverages

Soda

Soda

$2.95

Organic Lemonade

$3.95

Organic Mango Juice

$4.95

Herbal Tea

$4.95

Black Tea

$4.95

Green Tea

$4.95

Masala Chai

$5.95

Traditional Indian tea with organic spices and milk

Marin Kombucha (16oz)

$5.95

Sweet Rose Lassi

$4.95

Homemade yogurt drink with rose water

Mango Lassi

$6.95

Homemade yogurt drink with fresh mango

Strawberry Lassi *NEW

$6.95

Rose Lemonade

$6.95

Ginger Beer

$6.95

Root Beer

$6.95

Mineral Water

$3.50

Iced Tea

$2.95

Clover Organic Milk

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.95

Organic Guava lassi (Seasonal Special)

$6.95

Sparkling Pineapple Pear Tonic

$5.25

Mixed Lassi

$6.95

Microbrew

Ballast Point Sculpin IPA

$6.95

Barrel House, Mango IPA

$6.95

Fort Point- Villager- IPA

$6.95

Fort Point-KSA- Kolsch Style Ale

$6.95

Offshoot- Escape- IPA

$7.95

Almanac-Love Hazy IPA

$7.95

East Brother-BO Pils

$7.95

Almanac- True Kolsch

$7.95

Delirium Tremens Belgian Ale

$8.95

Weekend Vibes American IPA

$7.95

Salty Crew Blonde Ale

$6.95

Organic Beer

Eel River IPA

$6.95

Uinta Baba Black Lager

$6.95

Non-Alcoholic Beer

Barrel Brothers, Hazy IPA

$7.95

Gluten Free Beer

Buck Wild - Hazy IPA

$6.95

Buck Wild - Pale Ale

$6.95

Buck Wild - West Coast IPA

$6.95

Highly recommended gluten free beer.

Indian Beer

Taj Mahal 11oz

$6.95
BIRA WHITE 12oz

BIRA WHITE 12oz

$6.95

Ale brewed with Coriander and Orange peel.

BIRA BLONDE 12oz

BIRA BLONDE 12oz

$6.95

Lager

BIRA IPA 12oz

$6.95

Best selling Indian beer.

Kingfisher Lager Beer 12oz

$6.95

Taj Mahal 22oz

$9.95

Flying Horse 22oz

$9.95

Hit 22oz

$9.95

Himalayan Blue

$9.95

Hayward 5000

$9.95

Bira Boom Extra Lager 22oz

$9.95

Gluten Free & All Natural Cocktails

Sabé- Moscow Mule

$9.95

Sabé- Margarita

$9.95

Sabé - Grapefruit Paloma

$9.95

Sabé - Mojito

$9.95

Sauvignon Blanc

BTL-Navarro, Sauv Blanc

$59.00

GL-Bonterra, Organic Sauv Blanc

$11.95

BTL-Bonterra, Organic Sauv Blanc

$49.00

GL - Laird, Sauv Blanc

$12.95

BTL - Laird, Sauv Blanc

$59.00

GL - Pennyroyal, Sauv Blanc

$14.95

BTL - Pennyroyal, Sauv Blanc

$69.00

Chardonnay

BTL-Navarro, Chard

$59.00

BTL-Bonterra, Organic Chard

$49.00

GL- Romeo, Chard

$12.95

BTL- Romeo, Chard

$59.00

BTL-Navarro, Reserve Chard

$79.00

BTL - Rutherford, Chard

$59.00

BTL - Laird, Chard

$79.00

BTL - Stags Leap, Chard

$79.00

BTL - Roost, Chard

$79.00

Other Whites and Rosés

BTL-Laird, Pinot Grigio

$59.00

BTL-Navarro, Pinot Grigio

$59.00

BTL-Navarro, Gewurztraminer

$59.00

GL-Navarro, Edelzwicker

$12.95

BTL-Navarro, Edelzwicker

$59.00

BTL-Navarro, Rose

$59.00

GL- Bonterra Rosé

$11.95

BTL - Bonterra Rosé

$49.00

GL - Navarro Reisling

$12.95

BTL - Navarro Reisling

$59.00

BTL - Pennyroyal, Anyhow Blanc

$69.00

BTL - Pennyroyal, Rosé

$69.00

BTL - Pennyroyal, PinoTrio

$79.00

Pinot Noir

BTL-Navarro, Pinot Noir

$59.00

BTL-Bonterra, Organic Pinot Noir

$59.00

BTL-Navarro, Ancienne Pinot Noir

$79.00

BTL - Lairds Ghost Ranch

$79.00

BTL - Pennyroyal, Pinot Noir

$89.00

BTL - Laird, Phantom Ranch

$95.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

BTL-Bonterra, Organic Cab Sauv

$49.00

BTL-Navarro, Cab Sauv

$79.00

GL- Romeo, Cab Sauv

$11.95

BTL - Romeo, Cab Sauv

$49.00

BTL - Laird, Cab Sauv

$90.00

BTL - Laird, Cab Sauv

$99.00

BTL - McNab, Cab Sauv

$99.00

BTL - Caymus, Cab Sauv

$169.00

Merlot

BTL-Bonterra, Organic Merlot

$49.00

BTL-MacLeod, Merlot

$79.00

BTL - Rutherford, Merlot

$69.00

BTL- BV, Merlot

$79.00

BTL - Laird, Merlot

$85.00

Other Reds

BTL-Navarro, Zinfandel

$70.00

BTL Navarro Syrah

$70.00

GL- Bonterra, Young Red

$11.95

BTL- Bonterra, Young Red

$49.00

GL- Bonterra, Zinfandel

$11.95

BTL- Bonterra, Zinfandel

$49.00

GL- Bonterra, Equinox

$11.95

BTL-Bonterra, Equinox

$49.00

BTL- Laird, Jillian Blend

$70.00

BTL- Laird, Ghost Ranch

$89.00

BTL- Laird, Phantom Ranch

$89.00

BTL- Masi Costasera

$99.00

BTL- Bonterra, Butler Red

$99.00

BTL- Côte Rôtie

$160.00

Sparkling

BTL-Grand Imperial, Brut

$49.00

BTL-Navarro, Brut

$79.00

BTL-Gewurztraminer, (N/A) White Grape Juice

$49.00

Penny Royal, Blanc De Noir

$79.00

Corkage

$25.00

Tiffin Options

Two Tier - Existing

Hit this button if you already have a two tier tiffin and want us to pack your food in a two tier tiffin. Bring the old one with you while picking up your food at the restaurant.

Three Tier - Existing

Hit this button if you already have a three tier tiffin and want us to pack your food in a three tier tiffin. Bring the old one with you while picking up your food at the restaurant.

Four Tier - Existing

Hit this button if you already have a four tier tiffin and want us to pack your food in a four tier tiffin. Bring the old one with you while picking up your food at the restaurant.

Five Tier - Existing

Hit this button if you already have a five tier tiffin and want us to pack your food in a five tier tiffin. Bring the old one with you while picking up your food at the restaurant.

Six Tier - Existing

Hit this button if you already have a six tier tiffin and want us to pack your food in a six tier tiffin. Bring the old one with you while picking up your food at the restaurant.

Two Tier - New

$12.95

Three Tier - New

$15.95

Four Tier - New

$19.95

Five Tier- New

$25.95

Six Tier - New

$29.95
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

