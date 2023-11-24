Lotus Cuisine
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Get ready, Roanoke! We are thrilled to bring the rich, aromatic flavors and warm hospitality of Vietnam right to your doorstep. Our cuisine is a delightful fusion of traditional recipes and contemporary flavors, each dish crafted with love and expertise. Your dining experience at our restaurant will not just be a meal, but an immersive journey through the vibrant culture and culinary prowess of Vietnam. Stay tuned, we can't wait to welcome you!
Location
310 S Oak St Suite 108, Roanoke, TX 76262
Gallery