Lotus Dumpling House 1807 2nd st, suite 35

1807 2nd st, suite 35

Santa Fe, NM 87505

Signature Dumplings 三鲜饺子
Pork Dumplings 猪肉饺子
Korean Bibimbap 韩国拌饭

Buns

Beef Chili Buns 牛肉包子

$11.99

Pork Buns 猪肉包子

$10.99

Vegetable Buns 素包子

$10.99

Dumplings

Signature Dumplings 三鲜饺子

$9.99+

Choose Pan Fry or Boiled or frozen

Beef Chili Dumplings 牛肉饺子

$8.99+

Choose Pan Fry or Boiled or frozen

Fish Dumplings 鱼饺子

$9.99+

Choose Pan Fry or Boiled or frozen

Vegetable Dumplings 素饺子

$8.99+

Choose Pan Fry or Boiled or frozen

Pork Dumplings 猪肉饺子

$8.99+

Choose Pan Fry or Boiled or frozen

Lamb Dumplings 羊肉饺子

$9.99+

Choose Pan Fry or Boiled or frozen

Chicken Dumplings 鸡肉饺子

$8.99+

Choose Pan Fry or Boiled or forzen

Pork Potstickers 猪肉锅贴

$10.99

pan fried or frozen

Frozen Dumplings 冷冻饺子

$9.99+

Instructions on how to pan fry the dumplings are provided.

Other Favorites

Chinese Burrito 煎饼果子

$9.99

Jian Bing Pork Belly in a thin egg wrap with Fried Wonton, Romaine Lettuce, and Spicy/Sweet Bean Paste.

Chinese Burger 肉夹馍

$8.99

Rou Jia Mo Pork Belly with Chili, and Scallion in a soft bun. Add Cilantro or Spicy Sauce

Scallion Pancake 葱油饼

$5.99

Thin Crispy Pancake with Scallion.

Egg Rolls (2PCS) 春卷

$5.99

Meat - Beef, Lettuce, Carrots. Regular - Cabbage, Bean Sprout, Mushrooms, Carrots, Onions.

Zucchini Pockets (2PCS) 西葫芦盒子

$6.99

Zucchini, Egg, Black Mushroom.

Korean Bibimbap 韩国拌饭

$11.99

Rice, Egg, Bean Sprouts, Zucchini, Spinach, Mushrooms, Carrots.

Japanese Curry 日本咖喱饭

$11.99

Beef or Chicken, Onion, Potato, Carrots.

Bowl of Rice

$1.99
Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$5.99

cucumber, carrot, toufu skin, black mushroom, green scalion, cilantro and roasted peanut( optional) with slightly spicy sweet and sour sauce

Dumpling Sauce 10oz

$2.49
kimchi

kimchi

$5.99

Drinks

$1.50 Drinks

$1.50

$2.50 Drinks

$2.50

$3.50 Drinks

$3.50

Boba Tea

$6.00

Fruit Flavored Tea

$6.00

Slushy

$5.00

Fresh Fruit Slushy

$7.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Iced Coffee

$4.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come pick up authentic Asian foods. We offer uncooked foods at a lower price so you can take it home to cook yourself.

Location

1807 2nd st, suite 35, Santa Fe, NM 87505

Directions

