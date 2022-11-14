Lotus Leaf Cafe imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies
Vegan

Lotus Leaf Cafe

528 Reviews

$$

251 N WASHINGTON AVE

WICHITA, KS 67202

Order Again

Popular Items

Average Tom
Mean Green Black Bean
The Big D

Appetizer

Smokin Pumpkin

$12.99

Savory Pumpkin & Almond Dip with a rich smokey flavor. Served with house-made seed crackers & sweet potato chips.

Beverages

Sparkling Lemonade

$3.95

Sparkling Limeade

$3.95

Sparkling Water

$3.25

Organic Iced tea

$3.25

Organic Coffee

$3.49

Organic Hot Tea

$3.29

Coffee-Nut

$4.00

Organic coffee with coconut oil

Cocunut Water

$4.00

House-Made Soda

$3.95

Juice Box

$1.49

Spa Water

$1.95

Fruit & Herb Infused

Water

Fresh Pressed Orange Juice

$3.99+

Juices

8oz On The Wagon

$7.49

orange, lemon, beet, spinach, celery & cucumber BENEFITS: brain & heart health, anti-inflammatory, anti-aging, benefits kidney health & detoxifying

16oz On The Wagon

$14.00

orange, lemon, beet, spinach, celery & cucumber BENEFITS: brain & heart health, anti-inflammatory, anti-aging, benefits kidney health & detoxifying

8oz Orange Sunbeam

$7.49

orange, celery, ginger, carrot & lemon BENEFITS: reduces fatigue, fights common cold, eye health, digestive tract support & anti-inflammatory

16oz Orange Sunbeam

$14.00

orange, celery, ginger, carrot & lemon BENEFITS: reduces fatigue, fights common cold, eye health, digestive tract support & anti-inflammatory

8oz All Hopped Up

$7.49

green apple, kale, spinach, cucumber, celery & lemon BENEFITS: hydrating, energizing, aids in hemoglobin formation, reduces cholesterol, cleanses & detoxifies

16oz All Hopped Up

$14.00

green apple, kale, spinach, cucumber, celery & lemon BENEFITS: hydrating, energizing, aids in hemoglobin formation, reduces cholesterol, cleanses & detoxifies

8oz Ginger Relaxer

$7.49

green apple, spinach, cucumber, celery, lemon & ginger BENEFITS: reduces fatigue & fights common cold

16oz Ginger Relaxer

$14.00

green apple, spinach, cucumber, celery, lemon & ginger BENEFITS: reduces fatigue & fights common cold

8oz Hep-A-Filter

$7.49

celery, beet, orange, green apple & carrot BENEFITS: combats obesity, detoxifies, purifies blood, benefits the liver, balances blood glucose & combats anemia

16oz Hep-A-Filter

$14.00

celery, beet, orange, green apple & carrot BENEFITS: combats obesity, detoxifies, purifies blood, benefits the liver, balances blood glucose & combats anemia

8oz Wellness Booster

$7.49

celery, green apple, ginger root, cayenne & coconut water BENEFITS: antiviral, anti-inflammatory, immune building, detoxifies the liver, benefits the heart & circulatory system

16oz Wellness Booster

$14.00

celery, green apple, ginger root, cayenne & coconut water BENEFITS: antiviral, anti-inflammatory, immune building, detoxifies the liver, benefits the heart & circulatory system

8oz Hulk Smash

$7.49

apple, cucumber, kale, spinach & lime BENEFITS: the heart & circulatory system, anti-aging properties, aid hydration & regulates Ph levels

16oz Hulk Smash

$14.00

apple, cucumber, kale, spinach & lime BENEFITS: the heart & circulatory system, anti-aging properties, aid hydration & regulates Ph levels

Smoothies

16oz Alligator Pear Power

$7.49

avocado, grapes, coconut water, spinach & honey

20oz Alligator Pear Power

$9.49

avocado, grapes, coconut water, spinach & honey

16oz Anti-Oxidant Revitalizer

$7.49

strawberry, orange, blueberry, coconut water & agave

20oz Anti-Oxidant Revitalizer

$9.49

strawberry, orange, blueberry, coconut water & agave

16oz PB & J

$7.49

house-made peanut butter, blueberry, strawberry, banana, almond milk & agave

20oz PB & J

$9.49

house-made peanut butter, blueberry, strawberry, banana, almond milk & agave

16oz The Nutter

$7.49

house-made almond butter, almond milk, coconut flakes, spinach, blueberry, banana & agave

20oz The Nutter

$9.49

house-made almond butter, almond milk, coconut flakes, spinach, blueberry, banana & agave

Appetizer

Red Pepper "Quezo"

Red Pepper "Quezo"

$13.50

Red pepper cashew “cheez” dip, served with fresh baked blue corn chips, house pico de gallo, & cilantro *Contains tree nuts

Cauli-Power

Cauli-Power

$13.25

Lightly battered & fried cauliflower topped with fresh lime zest & cilantro, served with a sweet & spicy buffalo sauce, fresh celery & tzatziki sauce Want it vegan? Sub Tofu Creme for Tzatziki

Smokin Pumpkin

$12.99

Savory Pumpkin & Almond Dip with a rich smokey flavor. Served with house-made seed crackers & sweet potato chips.

Soup & Salad

Soup Du Jour Cup

$5.25

Soup Du Jour Bowl

$7.25
The Waldo

The Waldo

$13.79

House made chicken salad nested in a bed of spring mix, topped with crisp apple slices, toasted walnuts, cucumber, grapes, red onion, & apple walnut vinaigrette *contains tree nuts

Black Betty

Black Betty

$13.00

Black bean burger, spring mix, cucumber, house Pico de Gallo, avocado, & agave lime margarita vinaigrette

Original Kale

$12.00

Kale massaged with lemon vinaigrette, topped with dried cranberry & raw pumpkin seeds, served with sliced avocado

The Cauli-Mata

$13.00

Fried cauliflower nestled into spring mix topped with house Pico de Gallo & seasoned black beans. Served with buffalo sauce & vegan ranch dressing

House Salad

$5.25

Spring mix, cucumber, red onion, tomato, feta cheese

The Health Nut

$13.49

A Vegan taco salad served with Organic mixed greens, Walnut "meat", house Pico de Gallo, avocado, blue corn chips, chipotle chili lime sauce, lime zest, cilantro and agave lime margarita dressing

Sandwiches & Burgers

Average Tom

Average Tom

$12.49

Roasted turkey panini, Port caramelized onions, swiss, tomato, spinach, sriracha aioli & wheat berry bread

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$13.25

House-made chicken salad, tomato, cucumber, red onion & Dijon. Served on toasted wheat berry bread.

The Big D

The Big D

$13.50

Roasted turkey, spicy cranberry goat cheese spread, walnuts, spinach & wheat berry bread

Beets Me

Beets Me

$11.50

Tender roasted beets, thin layer of blackberry goat cheese. Served on toasted wheat berry bread

Triple B

$13.00

Black bean burger, spring mix, tomato, red onion & *sriracha aioli & served on a wheat bun

Turkey Burger

$14.00

Spring mix, tomato, red onion, siracha aioli & wheat bun

Mean Green Black Bean

$14.00

Black Bean Burger, avocado, pickled jalapeno, spring mix, cilantro/lime aioli & wheat bun

Mean Green Turkey

$15.00

Turkey Burger, avocado, pickled jalapeno, spring mix, cilantro/lime aioli & wheat bun

Tuscan Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Muenster cheese, Mozzarella cheese, sundried tomato pesto and basil pesto toasted to perfection on wheatberry bread. Contains tree nuts.

Vegan Tuscan Grilled "Cheez"

$11.99

Tomato and basil pesto with a vegan almond "cheez" toasted to perfection. Contains tree nuts.

Entrees

Creamy Red Pepper Zucchini Noodle

Creamy Red Pepper Zucchini Noodle

$13.50Out of stock

Zucchini noodles, red bell pepper, spinach & creamy red pepper cashew cream sauce, garnished with red pepper flakes

Morito Tacos

$17.00

Two Quinoa/Flax tortilla with fried cauliflower, house Pico de Gallo, red and green cabbage, & Chipotle Chili Lime Sauce. Served with house salad, agave lime margarita dressing & sliced avocado * Make it Gluten-free - sub corn tortilla

Tacos De Pescado

$18.00

Two Quinoa/Flax tortilla with seasoned cod, red & green cabbage, house Pico de Gallo & cilantro lime aioli. Served with house salad, agave lime margarita dressing & sliced avocado. Choose between 1-3 tacos * Make it Gluten-free - sub corn tortilla

Pisces Piato

Pisces Piato

$18.99

8 oz. of Almond crusted cod, served with sweet potato chips, house salad, lemon vinaigrette & curry aioli

Sides

Sweet Potato Chips

$4.50

Blue Corn Chips

$4.50

House Salad

$5.25

Spring mix, cucumber, red onion, tomato, feta cheese

Soup Du Jour Cup

$5.25

Soup Du Jour Bowl

$7.25

Desserts

Vegan “Cheez” Cake

$7.99

Large Sauces & Dressings

Lg Tofu Creme

$1.25

Lg Sriracha Aioli

$1.25

Lg Cilanto Lime Aioli

$1.25

Lg Curry Aioli

$1.25

Lg Buffalo Sauce

$1.25

Lg Tzatziki Sauce

$1.25

Lg Agave Lime Margarita Vinaigrette

$1.25

Lg Lemon Vinaigrette

$1.25

Lg Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.25

Lg Apple Walnut Vinaigrette

$1.25

Lg Vegan Ranch

$1.25

Lg Oil & Vinegar

$1.25

Lg Chipotle Chili Lime

$1.25

Small Sauces & Dressings

Sm Tofu Creme

$0.75

Sm Sriracha Aioli

$0.75

Sm Cilanto Lime Aioli

$0.75

Sm Curry Aioli

$0.75

Sm Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Sm Tzatziki Sauce

$0.75

Sm Agave Lime Margarita Vinaigrette

$0.75

Sm Lemon Vinaigrette

$0.75

Sm Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75

Sm Apple Walnut Vinaigrette

$0.75

Sm Vegan Ranch

$0.75

Sm Oil & Vinegar

$0.75

Sm Chipotle Chili Lime

$0.75

Kids

PB & J

$5.50

Cheesy Peasey

$5.50

Little Tom

$6.00

A LA CARTE

Black Bean Patty

$6.50

Chicken Salad Portion

$7.50

Cup of Quezo

$9.00

Half Kale

$6.50

Turkey Burger Patty

$7.00

Pico

$1.49

Roasted Turkey Portion

$4.50

Vegan Taco

$6.75

Fish Taco

$7.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

251 N WASHINGTON AVE, WICHITA, KS 67202

Directions

Lotus Leaf Cafe image

