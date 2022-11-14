- Home
Lotus Leaf Cafe
528 Reviews
$$
251 N WASHINGTON AVE
WICHITA, KS 67202
Popular Items
Beverages
Juices
8oz On The Wagon
orange, lemon, beet, spinach, celery & cucumber BENEFITS: brain & heart health, anti-inflammatory, anti-aging, benefits kidney health & detoxifying
16oz On The Wagon
orange, lemon, beet, spinach, celery & cucumber BENEFITS: brain & heart health, anti-inflammatory, anti-aging, benefits kidney health & detoxifying
8oz Orange Sunbeam
orange, celery, ginger, carrot & lemon BENEFITS: reduces fatigue, fights common cold, eye health, digestive tract support & anti-inflammatory
16oz Orange Sunbeam
orange, celery, ginger, carrot & lemon BENEFITS: reduces fatigue, fights common cold, eye health, digestive tract support & anti-inflammatory
8oz All Hopped Up
green apple, kale, spinach, cucumber, celery & lemon BENEFITS: hydrating, energizing, aids in hemoglobin formation, reduces cholesterol, cleanses & detoxifies
16oz All Hopped Up
green apple, kale, spinach, cucumber, celery & lemon BENEFITS: hydrating, energizing, aids in hemoglobin formation, reduces cholesterol, cleanses & detoxifies
8oz Ginger Relaxer
green apple, spinach, cucumber, celery, lemon & ginger BENEFITS: reduces fatigue & fights common cold
16oz Ginger Relaxer
green apple, spinach, cucumber, celery, lemon & ginger BENEFITS: reduces fatigue & fights common cold
8oz Hep-A-Filter
celery, beet, orange, green apple & carrot BENEFITS: combats obesity, detoxifies, purifies blood, benefits the liver, balances blood glucose & combats anemia
16oz Hep-A-Filter
celery, beet, orange, green apple & carrot BENEFITS: combats obesity, detoxifies, purifies blood, benefits the liver, balances blood glucose & combats anemia
8oz Wellness Booster
celery, green apple, ginger root, cayenne & coconut water BENEFITS: antiviral, anti-inflammatory, immune building, detoxifies the liver, benefits the heart & circulatory system
16oz Wellness Booster
celery, green apple, ginger root, cayenne & coconut water BENEFITS: antiviral, anti-inflammatory, immune building, detoxifies the liver, benefits the heart & circulatory system
8oz Hulk Smash
apple, cucumber, kale, spinach & lime BENEFITS: the heart & circulatory system, anti-aging properties, aid hydration & regulates Ph levels
16oz Hulk Smash
apple, cucumber, kale, spinach & lime BENEFITS: the heart & circulatory system, anti-aging properties, aid hydration & regulates Ph levels
Smoothies
16oz Alligator Pear Power
avocado, grapes, coconut water, spinach & honey
20oz Alligator Pear Power
avocado, grapes, coconut water, spinach & honey
16oz Anti-Oxidant Revitalizer
strawberry, orange, blueberry, coconut water & agave
20oz Anti-Oxidant Revitalizer
strawberry, orange, blueberry, coconut water & agave
16oz PB & J
house-made peanut butter, blueberry, strawberry, banana, almond milk & agave
20oz PB & J
house-made peanut butter, blueberry, strawberry, banana, almond milk & agave
16oz The Nutter
house-made almond butter, almond milk, coconut flakes, spinach, blueberry, banana & agave
20oz The Nutter
house-made almond butter, almond milk, coconut flakes, spinach, blueberry, banana & agave
Appetizer
Red Pepper "Quezo"
Red pepper cashew “cheez” dip, served with fresh baked blue corn chips, house pico de gallo, & cilantro *Contains tree nuts
Cauli-Power
Lightly battered & fried cauliflower topped with fresh lime zest & cilantro, served with a sweet & spicy buffalo sauce, fresh celery & tzatziki sauce Want it vegan? Sub Tofu Creme for Tzatziki
Smokin Pumpkin
Savory Pumpkin & Almond Dip with a rich smokey flavor. Served with house-made seed crackers & sweet potato chips.
Soup & Salad
Soup Du Jour Cup
Soup Du Jour Bowl
The Waldo
House made chicken salad nested in a bed of spring mix, topped with crisp apple slices, toasted walnuts, cucumber, grapes, red onion, & apple walnut vinaigrette *contains tree nuts
Black Betty
Black bean burger, spring mix, cucumber, house Pico de Gallo, avocado, & agave lime margarita vinaigrette
Original Kale
Kale massaged with lemon vinaigrette, topped with dried cranberry & raw pumpkin seeds, served with sliced avocado
The Cauli-Mata
Fried cauliflower nestled into spring mix topped with house Pico de Gallo & seasoned black beans. Served with buffalo sauce & vegan ranch dressing
House Salad
Spring mix, cucumber, red onion, tomato, feta cheese
The Health Nut
A Vegan taco salad served with Organic mixed greens, Walnut "meat", house Pico de Gallo, avocado, blue corn chips, chipotle chili lime sauce, lime zest, cilantro and agave lime margarita dressing
Sandwiches & Burgers
Average Tom
Roasted turkey panini, Port caramelized onions, swiss, tomato, spinach, sriracha aioli & wheat berry bread
Chicken Salad Sandwich
House-made chicken salad, tomato, cucumber, red onion & Dijon. Served on toasted wheat berry bread.
The Big D
Roasted turkey, spicy cranberry goat cheese spread, walnuts, spinach & wheat berry bread
Beets Me
Tender roasted beets, thin layer of blackberry goat cheese. Served on toasted wheat berry bread
Triple B
Black bean burger, spring mix, tomato, red onion & *sriracha aioli & served on a wheat bun
Turkey Burger
Spring mix, tomato, red onion, siracha aioli & wheat bun
Mean Green Black Bean
Black Bean Burger, avocado, pickled jalapeno, spring mix, cilantro/lime aioli & wheat bun
Mean Green Turkey
Turkey Burger, avocado, pickled jalapeno, spring mix, cilantro/lime aioli & wheat bun
Tuscan Grilled Cheese
Muenster cheese, Mozzarella cheese, sundried tomato pesto and basil pesto toasted to perfection on wheatberry bread. Contains tree nuts.
Vegan Tuscan Grilled "Cheez"
Tomato and basil pesto with a vegan almond "cheez" toasted to perfection. Contains tree nuts.
Entrees
Creamy Red Pepper Zucchini Noodle
Zucchini noodles, red bell pepper, spinach & creamy red pepper cashew cream sauce, garnished with red pepper flakes
Morito Tacos
Two Quinoa/Flax tortilla with fried cauliflower, house Pico de Gallo, red and green cabbage, & Chipotle Chili Lime Sauce. Served with house salad, agave lime margarita dressing & sliced avocado * Make it Gluten-free - sub corn tortilla
Tacos De Pescado
Two Quinoa/Flax tortilla with seasoned cod, red & green cabbage, house Pico de Gallo & cilantro lime aioli. Served with house salad, agave lime margarita dressing & sliced avocado. Choose between 1-3 tacos * Make it Gluten-free - sub corn tortilla
Pisces Piato
8 oz. of Almond crusted cod, served with sweet potato chips, house salad, lemon vinaigrette & curry aioli
Sides
Desserts
Large Sauces & Dressings
Lg Tofu Creme
Lg Sriracha Aioli
Lg Cilanto Lime Aioli
Lg Curry Aioli
Lg Buffalo Sauce
Lg Tzatziki Sauce
Lg Agave Lime Margarita Vinaigrette
Lg Lemon Vinaigrette
Lg Balsamic Vinaigrette
Lg Apple Walnut Vinaigrette
Lg Vegan Ranch
Lg Oil & Vinegar
Lg Chipotle Chili Lime
Small Sauces & Dressings
Sm Tofu Creme
Sm Sriracha Aioli
Sm Cilanto Lime Aioli
Sm Curry Aioli
Sm Buffalo Sauce
Sm Tzatziki Sauce
Sm Agave Lime Margarita Vinaigrette
Sm Lemon Vinaigrette
Sm Balsamic Vinaigrette
Sm Apple Walnut Vinaigrette
Sm Vegan Ranch
Sm Oil & Vinegar
Sm Chipotle Chili Lime
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
251 N WASHINGTON AVE, WICHITA, KS 67202