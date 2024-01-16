Lotus & Light 345 N Pass Ave
345 N Pass Ave
Burbank, CA 91505
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Featured Items
- Chicken Vermicelli
charbroiled chicken thighs served with vermicelli noodles, lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, pickled carrot, daikon, and our house fish sauce. Topped with green onions and fried shallots.$13.90
- Springrolls (2) (Goi Cuon)
shrimp or pork sausage, lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, and vermicelli noodles wrapped in rice paper served with a house peanut sauce$7.50
- Pork Vermicelli
charbroiled pork served with vermicelli noodles, lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, pickled carrot, daikon, and our house fish sauce. Topped with green onions and fried shallots.$13.90
Beverages
- Vietnamese Coffee$5.00
- Matcha Vietnamese Coffee$6.00
- Thai Ice Tea$5.00
- Passion Fruit Drink$5.00
- Limeade$5.00
- Mango Limeade$5.00
- Peach Limeade$5.00
- Passion Fruit Limeade$5.00
- Boba Milk Tea$6.00
- Matcha Boba Milk Tea$6.00
- Taro Boba Milk Tea$6.00
- Mango Black Tea$6.00
- Lychee Black Tea$6.00
- Peach Black Tea$6.00
- Passion Fruit Black Tea$6.00
- Fresh Coconut$7.50
- Soft Drinks$2.00
Appetizers
- Eggrolls (3) (Cha Gio)
pork egg rolls filled with mushrooms, carrots, shallots, taro, and glass noodles served with lettuce, cucumber, pickled carrots/daikon, and our house fish sauce$7.50OUT OF STOCK
- Springrolls (2) (Goi Cuon)
shrimp or pork sausage, lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, and vermicelli noodles wrapped in rice paper served with a house peanut sauce$7.50
- Charbroiled Springrolls (2) (Goi Cuon)
charbroiled pork, beef, or chicken wrapped in rice paper with lettuce, cucumbers, and bean sprouts served with a house fish sauce$7.50
- Glazed Wings (5) (Ga Chien Nuoc Mam)
deep fried chicken wings marinated in house fish sauce$8.50OUT OF STOCK
- Fried Calamari$8.50OUT OF STOCK
- Chicken Street Fries
seasoned french fries topped with charbroiled chicken, our house aioli sauce, green onions and jalapenos$10.50OUT OF STOCK
- Beef Street Fries
seasoned french fries topped with charbroiled beef, our house spicy mayo, green onions and jalapenos$10.50OUT OF STOCK
- House Salad
poached chicken breast, green leaf lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots and daikon topped with onions, green onions, and cilantro served with a side of our house fish sauce.$12.50
Pho (Soups)
- Beef Combo Pho
sliced steak, brisket, beef meatball, pho broth, and rice noodles topped with green onions, white onions, and cilantro - side veggies upon request$15.90
- Oxtail Pho$17.90
- Steak Pho
sliced ribeye steak, pho broth, and fresh rice noodles topped with green onions, white onions, and cilantro - side veggies upon request$15.90
- Brisket Pho
sliced brisket, house pho broth, and fresh rice noodles topped with green onions, white onions, and cilantro - side veggies upon request$15.90
- Meatball Pho
beef meatball, house pho broth, and fresh rice noodles topped with green onions, white onions, and cilantro - side veggies upon request$15.90
- Chicken Pho
slow braised chicken, pho broth, and fresh rice noodles topped with green onions, white onions, and cilantro - side veggies upon request$15.90
- Shrimp Pho
shrimp, choice of beef/chicken/mushroom pho broth, and fresh rice noodles topped with green onions, white onions, and cilantro - side veggies upon request$15.90
- Pho No Meat$9.90
Vermicelli
- Pork Vermicelli
charbroiled pork served with vermicelli noodles, lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, pickled carrot, daikon, and our house fish sauce. Topped with green onions and fried shallots.$13.90
- Beef Vermicelli
charbroiled ribeye served with vermicelli noodles, lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, pickled carrot, daikon, and our house fish sauce. Topped with green onions and fried shallots.$13.90
- Chicken Vermicelli
charbroiled chicken thighs served with vermicelli noodles, lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, pickled carrot, daikon, and our house fish sauce. Topped with green onions and fried shallots.$13.90
- Shrimp Vermicelli
charbroiled shrimp served with vermicelli noodles, lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, pickled carrot, daikon, and our house fish sauce. Topped with green onions and fried shallots.$13.90
Rice
- Pork and Rice
charbroiled pork with white rice, cucumber, tomatoes, pickled carrots, daikon, and house fish sauce. Topped with green oil and fried shallots.$12.50
- Beef and Rice
charbroiled beef with white rice, cucumber, tomatoes, pickled carrots, daikon, and house fish sauce. Topped with green oil and fried shallots.$12.50
- Chicken and Rice
charbroiled chicken with white rice, cucumber, tomatoes, pickled carrots, daikon, and house fish sauce. Topped with green oil and fried shallots.$12.50
- Shrimp and Rice
charbroiled chicken with white rice, cucumber, tomatoes, pickled carrots, daikon, and house fish sauce. Topped with green oil and fried shallots.$13.00
- Honey Ginger Glazed Chicken and Rice
deep fried chicken fritters tossed in our honey ginger sauce served with white rice, cucumber, tomatoes, pickled carrots, and daikon.$12.50OUT OF STOCK
- Bulgogi Beef with Rice
Korean style marinated Beef with white rice, cucumber, tomatoes, pickled carrots, daikon, and house fish sauce. Topped with green oil and fried shallots.$12.50OUT OF STOCK
Stir Fry
- Shaken Beef
wok stir fry filet mignon cubes tossed with bell peppers and onions served with lettuce, shallots, tomatoes, pickled carrots, daikon, and a choice of rice or garlic egg noodles with parmesan cheese ($2).$20.50
- Shrimp Fried Rice
wok stir-fry rice, egg, and green onions tossed with our blend of seasonings served with charbroiled shrimp$15.90
- Chicken Fried Rice
wok stir-fry rice, egg, and green onions tossed with our blend of seasonings served with charbroiled chicken$15.90
- Beef Fried Rice
wok stir-fry rice, egg, and green onions tossed with our blend of seasonings served with charbroiled beef$15.90
- Pork Fried Rice
wok stir-fry rice, egg, and green onions tossed with our blend of seasonings served with charbroiled pork$15.90
- Spicy Sa-Te Basil Fried Rice
choice of shrimp, chicken, pork, beef, or tofu. Wok stir-fry rice, egg, sa-te, basil, and green onions tossed with our blend of seasonings$16.90
- Plain Fried Rice
wok stir-fry rice, egg, and green onions tossed with our blend of seasonings$10.90
Sandwiches
- Pork Sandwich
charbroiled pork, mayo, cucumber, cilantro, jalapenos, pickled carrots, and daikon served inside a French baguette$11.00
- Beef Sandwich
charbroiled beef, mayo, cucumber, cilantro, jalapenos, pickled carrots, and daikon served inside a French baguette$11.00
- Chicken Sandwich
charbroiled chicken, mayo, cucumber, cilantro, jalapenos, pickled carrots and daikon served inside a French baguette$11.00
Vegeterian/Vegan
- Veggie Eggrolls (4)
seasoned cabbage and carrots wrapped and served with lettuce, cucumber, pickled carrots and daikon.$7.50OUT OF STOCK
- Vegan Springrolls (2)
fried tofu, lettuce, cucumber, and vermicelli noodles, wrapped in rice paper served with a house peanut sauce$7.50
- Vegan Fried Tofu (9)
fried tofu served with lettuce, cucumber, pickled carrots, daikon and a sweet chili sauce$7.50OUT OF STOCK
- Vegan Pho
tofu, bok choy, gailan, and mushrooms served with our house mushroom broth and fresh rice noodles topped with green onions, white onions, and cilantro - side veggies upon request$15.90
- Vegan Stir Fry Rice
stir-fried tofu with white rice, cucumber, tomatoes pickled carrots and daikon. Topped with green onion and fried shallots.$13.50
- Vegan Stir Fry Vermicelli
stir-fried tofu, bell peppers, onions, bok choy, gailan, and mushrooms served with vermicelli noodles, lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, and pickled carrot and daikon$15.90
- Veggie Sandwich
fried tofu served with house peanut sauce, cucumber, cilantro, jalapenos, pickled carrots and daikon inside a French baguette$11.50
Sides
- Extra Veggies (Bok Choy/Gai Lan/Mushrooms)$4.00
- French Baguette$3.00
- White Rice$3.00
- Vermicelli Noodles$3.00
- Extra Pho Noodles$3.00
- Garlic Noodles$5.00
- Eggroll (1)$2.50OUT OF STOCK
- Extra Oxtail (Pho)$7.00
- Extra Brisket (Pho)$5.00
- Extra Steak (Pho)$7.00
- Extra Chicken (Pho)$6.00
- Extra Meatballs (4)(Pho)$4.00
- Extra Broth (12oz)(Pho)$4.50
- Extra Broth (24oz)(Pho)$7.50
- Extra Shrimp (3)(Pho)$5.00
- Side of Tofu (8)(Pho)$3.00
- Fried Egg$2.50
- French Fries$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Side of Charbroiled Pork$7.00
- Side of Charbroiled Beef$7.00
- Side of Charbroiled Chicken$7.00
- Side of Charbroiled Shrimp (3)$5.00
- Side of Shaken Beef$14.00
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:45 pm
Modern Asian Cuisine
345 N Pass Ave, Burbank, CA 91505