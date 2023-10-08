Popular Items

Hot & Sour Soup

$3.50

with Scallions

Chicken Fried Rice

$17.00

Chicken, Peas, Carrots, Scallions, & Eggs

Crispy Crabmeat Cream Cheese Wonton

$10.00

Crabmeat, Cream Cheese, Scallions Inside a Crispy Wonton


Beverages

Coke

$3.50
Sprite

$3.50
Diet Coke

$3.50
Ginger ale

$3.50
Dr. Pepper

$3.50
Iced Tea

$3.50
Iced Green Tea

$4.25
Pellergino Sparkling

$8.50
Evian

$8.00
Mango Soda

$3.50
Water

Hot tea

$3.50

Hot green tea with roasted rice

Roy Rogers

$3.50
Shirley Temple

$3.50

Chef Specials

Hong Kong Style Crispy Garlic Lobster

$48.00

Lightly batter crispy Boston lobster with crispy garlic , chopped scallion and pepper salt

Lobster with Garlic Noodles in Uni Truffle Sauce

$58.00

Lightly batter Boston lobster with creamy uni black truffle sauce on top of garlics noodles

Lobster in Black Pepper Sauce

$48.00

Lightly batter Boston lobster stirred with Black pepper, red onion , garlic , basil , butter wine sauce

Soup

Miso Soup

$3.50
Hot & Sour Soup

$3.50

with Scallions

Wonton Soup

$6.00

Chicken & Shrimp Stuffed Wontons with Rich Chicken Broth

Spicy Seafood Soup

$8.00

Fish Fillet, Green Mussels, Shrimp, Thai Style Lemongrass Broth

Appetizer

Garden Salad w/ Ginger Dressing

$6.00
Seaweed Salad

$6.00
Cucumber Salad

$7.00

with garlics soy vinaigrette dressing

Edamame with Sea salt

$5.00
Garlic Soy Edamame

$6.00
Vegetarian Egg Rolls (4pcs)

$6.00

Served with Sweet and Sour Sauce

Shishito Peppers

$7.00

Ponzu sauce , topped with dry fish flake

Spicy Steamed Wonton

$9.00

Chicken & shrimp stuffed wonton with spicy peppercorn sauce

Crispy Crabmeat Cream Cheese Wonton

$10.00

Crabmeat, Cream Cheese, Scallions Inside a Crispy Wonton

Crispy Pepper Salt Calamari

$11.00

Garlic, Green Onions, Jalapeños, Pepper, sea Salt

Spicy Tuna on Crispy Rice (4pcs)

$14.00

Spicy Tuna (Served Cold) on pressed crispy Rice , topped with Avocado, chives Spicy Mayo & Eel Sauce

Chicken Lettuce Cup

$12.00

Wok-Tossed Minced Chicken, Jicama, Onions with Hoisin Sauce

Crispy Garlic Jalapeño Chicken Wings (6pcs)

$11.00

Garlic, Green Onions, Jalapeños, Pepper, sea Salt

Kabocha Tempura

$10.00

Served with spicy mayo

Pan Fried Chicken Dumplings (6pcs)

$11.00
Pork Xiao Long Bao (5pcs)

$8.00
Steamed BBQ Pork Bun (3pcs) 

$6.00

Carpaccio

Salmon Carpaccio

$12.00

With Ponzu

Yellowtail Carpaccio

$15.00

With Scallions & Garlic Ponzu Sauce

Sushi Roll

California Roll

$10.00

Avocado, crabmeat inside

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

Fresh chopped tuna , avocado inside

Eel & Avocado Roll

$11.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll

$11.00

Tempura shrimp , avocado, spicy mayo inside

Spicy Crabmeat Tempura Roll

$12.00

Crispy Crabmeat Tempura Roll Topped with Eel Sauce, Sriracha, Spicy Mayo

Spicy Tuna Avocado Tempura Roll

$13.00

Crispy outside , topped with eel sauce , sriracha and spicy mayo

Rainbow Roll

$13.00

California roll topped with fresh salmon and yellowtail

Volcano Roll

$14.00

Crispy Shrimp Tempura Roll Topped with Eel & Spicy Sauce

Truffle Salmon Roll

$14.00

California roll topped with fresh salmon, Micro Greens , Sea salt and white truffle oil

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$10.00

Hand Roll

Baked Crab Hand Roll (1pc)

$5.00

Wrapped with soy paper

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll (1pc)

$5.00

Wrapped with soy paper

Spicy Yellowtail Hand Roll (1pc)

$5.00

Wrapped with soy paper

Eel Hand Roll (1pc)

$5.00

Wrapped with soy paper

Noodles

Wok-Stirred Garlic Noodles

$10.00

butter and fresh garlic

Vegetable Lo Mein

$17.00

Vegetables, Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Cabbage, Carrots

Chicken Lo Mein

$18.00

Chicken, Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Cabbage, Carrots

Beef Lo Mein

$18.00

Beef, Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Cabbage, Carrots

Shrimp Lo Mein

$18.00

Shrimp, Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Cabbage, Carrots

Combination Lo Mein

$19.00

Shrimp, Beef, Chicken, Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Cabbage, Carrots

Pad Thai

$18.00

Thai Glass Noodles with Chicken, Shrimp, Bean Sprouts, Onions, Eggs, Ground Peanuts

Singapore Rice Noodles

$18.00

Curry Flavor Thin Rice Noodle Wok-Tossed with Chicken, Shrimp, Red Bell Peppers, Beans Sprouts, Onions

Beef Chow Fun

$18.00

Beef, Flat Rice Noodle with Bean Sprouts, Scallions

Chicken Chow Fun

$18.00

Chicken, Flat Rice Noodle with Bean Sprouts, Scallions

Shrimp Chow Fun

$19.00

Shrimp, Flat Rice Noodle with Bean Sprouts, Scallions

Rice

Vegetables Fried Rice

$15.00

Peas, Carrots, Scallions, & Eggs

Chicken Fried Rice

$17.00

Chicken, Peas, Carrots, Scallions, & Eggs

Beef Fried Rice

$18.00

Beef, Peas, Carrots, Scallions, & Eggs

Shrimp Fried Rice

$19.00

Shrimp, Peas, Carrots, Scallions, & Eggs

Young Chow Fried Rice

$19.00

Shrimp, Beef, Chicken, Peas, Carrots, Scallions, & Eggs

Ginger Fried Brown Rice

$14.00

Ginger, Peas, Carrots, Scallions, & Eggs

Steamed Brown Rice

$2.00
Steamed White Rice

$2.00

Chicken

Spicy Garlic Chicken

$18.00

Chicken breast stirred with white onion, fresh garlic and ginger soy sauce

Chicken with white Mushroom

$18.00

White meat , white mushrooms, and snow peas in white wine sauce

Orange Crispy Chicken

$19.00
Black Pepper Chicken

$19.00

Chicken Breast, Bell Peppers, Black Pepper Sauce

Kung Pao Chicken

$19.00

Spicy Chicken Sautéed with Asparagus, Zucchini, Onions, & Peanuts

Crispy Pepper Salt Chicken

$19.00

Lightly batter , crispy breast , stirred with jalapeño’s, chopped scallions and fresh garlic

Chicken with mixed vegetables

$18.00

White meat and mixed vegetables in white wine sauce

Meat

Sweet & Sour Pork

$18.00

Crispy Chunks of Premium Pork Belly with Bell Peppers, Onions, & Pineapple in Sweet & Sour Sauce

Pork Belly in Black Bean Sauce

$18.00

Premium Pork Belly Sautéed with Garlic, Bell Peppers, Jalapeños, Ginger in a Black Bean Sauce

Beef with Broccoli

$18.00

Tender Beef, Ginger, & Green Onions Wok-Tossed with Soy Sauce

Mongolian Beef

$19.00

Tender Beef Lightly Stir-Fried with Scallions, Fresh Ginger

Kung Pao Beef

$19.00

Spicy Beef Sautéed with Asparagus, Zucchini, Onions, & Peanuts

Emperor's Beef

$20.00

Lightly battered crispy thin slices of beef in a spicy plum sauce. Hot and spicy.

Kung Pao San Yang

$22.00

Spicy Chicken, Shrimp, Beef, Sautéed with Asparagus, Zucchini, Onions, & Peanuts

Black Pepper Beef Mignon

$25.00

Chunks of Tender Beef Wok-Tossed with Onions in a Rich Roasted Black Pepper Sauce

Seafood

White Fish Filet in Black Bean Sauce

$19.00

Wok-Tossed in a Black Bean Sauce with Bell Peppers

Spicy Garlic Shrimp

$20.00

Broccoli, white onion , fresh garlic and ginger sauce

Shrimp with Vegetables in White Wine Sauce

$20.00

Bok choy , mushrooms, beans sprout, carrot , zucchini

Crispy Honey Shrimp

$23.00

Crispy Prawns, Broccoli, honey lemon sauce

Pepper Salt Crispy Shrimp

$23.00

Lightly battered Butterfly jumbo shrimp , crispy , with pepper salt and chopped scallions

Sauteed Shrimp with Snow Peas

$21.00

sauteed shrimp with snow peas in white wine sauce

Shrimp in Lobster Sauce

$21.00

Shrimp with peas, carrots, and egg in white wine sauce

Vegetable

Ma Po Tofu

$13.00

Soft Tofu , chopped mushrooms , in Szechuan Style Spicy Sauce

Sautéed Mix Vegetables

$13.00

Broccoli, Napa Cabbage, Zucchini, Mushrooms, Asparagus, Garlic, Onions

Spicy Garlic Eggplant

$13.00

Bell Peppers & Wood Ear Mushrooms

Braised String Beans

$13.00

With chopped Chinese pickles veggies

Sauteed Chinese Broccoli

$13.00
Vegan Kung Pao Chicken

$23.00

Spicy Vegan Chicken with Asparagus, Zucchini, Onions, Peanuts

Vegan Chicken Chow Fun

$23.00

Vegan Chicken, Flat Rice Noodle with Bean Sprouts, scallions

Dessert

Yuzu Cheese Cake

$3.50
Black Sesame Cake

$5.50Out of stock
Mochi Ice Cream

$5.00
Mochi Assortment

$7.00

Ice Cream

$6.00