- Home
- /
- Farmingdale
- /
- Lotus Restaurant
Lotus Restaurant
345 Conklin St
Farmingdale, NY 11735
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Sushi
Sushi Appetizers
Sushi Special
Maki Rolls
Rice-less Rolls
- New Kids Roll
Spicy crab meat, shrimp, avocado wrapped in tuna, what citrus sauce$24.00
- Rose Roll
Spicy salmon, tempura flake wrapped in fresh tuna$24.00
- Heart Core Roll
Yellowtail, tuna, salmon, avocado, tobiko wrapped in cucumber and topped with crab salad$26.00
- Rebel Roll
Spicy tuna wrapped in fluke and baked with eel sauce$20.00
- Mama Mia Roll
Shrimp tempura, spicy, tuna, jalapeño, avocado, and cilantro wrapped in rice paper$20.00
- Mike Roll
Shrimp, crab salad, avocado, wrapped in cucumber$18.00
- Casandra Roll
Spicy tuna spicy yellowtail, lettuce, mango avocado, wrapped in rice paper$18.00
- King Roll
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, and tamago wrapped in cucumber$24.00
- Queen Roll
Spicy tuna, spicy, salmon, spicy yellowtail, avocado, and scallion wrapped in daikon$20.00
Specialty Rolls
- Ace Roll
Spicy king crab, wasabi mayonnaise, tobiko and lettuce$28.00
- Alaska Beauty Roll
Spicy crunchy salmon and avocado wrapped with fresh salmon$18.00
- American Dream Roll
Tempura shrimp and avocado, topped with spicy Kani salad and tempura crunch.$18.00
- Angel Roll
Black pepper tuna and asparagus topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, eel, tobiko, and special sauce$19.00
- Carly Roll
Shrimp tempura inside topped with lobster salad and mango dressing$20.00
- Christmas Roll
Spicy shrimp and crabmeat topped with avocado and more spicy shrimp and crabmeat$17.00
- Crazy Roll
Spicy crunchy tuna and spicy yellowtail topped with avocado$15.00
- Dynasty Roll
King crab, avocado and shrimp tempura wrapped with soy bean nori topped with seared pepper tuna, wasabi mayo and sweet chili sauce$26.00
- Explosion Roll
Shrimp tempura and cream cheese topped with spicy tuna$17.00
- Farmingdale Roll
Shrimp tempura, wasabi mayonnaise and kani topped with tuna, salmon and wasabi tobiko$17.00
- Godzilla Roll
Spicy tuna and avocado tempura style, topped with tobiko, scallion, and special sauce$18.00
- Golden Dragon Roll
Lobster salad, avocado with mango and crunchy topping$18.00
- Lotus Roll
Spicy tuna, eel, crunchy and cucumber topped with tuna, salmon, avocado, yellowtail and fluke$22.00
- Main Street Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, and avocado topped with spicy tuna, scallion, and special sauce$16.00
- Million Dollar
Salmon, tuna, and avocado topped with spicy crunchy yellowtail$19.00
- Peter Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado and crunchy inside topped with salmon, yellowtail, tobiko and spicy mayonnaise$20.00
- Sayonara Roll
Tuna, yellowtail and salmon inside tempura style, topped with toasted crabmeat$24.00
- Twister Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, crabmeat, and spicy mayonnaise topped with eel, avocado, and tobiko$18.00
Food
Soups
Featured Appetizers
Small Plates
- BBQ Baby Spare Ribs
BBQ Pork Spare Ribs on the Bone.$12.00
- BBQ Beef Sticks
Marinated Grilled Beef Served on a stick. Garnished with cucumber and red onion$9.00
- Boneless Ribs
Boneless Pork Ribs$10.00
- Cheese Wonton
Fried Wonton filled with Cheese and crab. AKA Crab Rangoon. Served with sweet & Sour Sauce$10.00
- Cold Sesame Noodles
Cold Lo Mein Noodles tossed with House Made Peanut Sauce$8.00
- Crispy Chicken Wings$12.00
- Crispy Pork Wonton
Fried crispy wonton filled with pork served with sweet and sour sauce. 10 wontons to an order.$8.00
- Crispy Tofu$7.00
- Crystal Shrimp Dumplings$10.00
- Edamame
Steamed and tossed in sea salt$6.00
- Garlic Edamame
Steamed and tossed in garlic soy sauce$7.00
- Grilled Pork Sausage$8.00
- Japanese Shrimp Shumai$9.00
- Pan Fried Dumplings$8.00
- Pan Fried Gyoza$8.00
- Pan Fried Xiao Long Bao
Pan Fried Soup Dumpling. Served with Vinegar Ginger Sauce$8.00
- Philly Cheese Egg Roll
Philly Cheese Steak wrapped in Crispy Egg Roll Skin.$9.00
- Egg Roll (Roast Pork)$4.00
- Scallion Pancakes$6.00
- Shrimp and Pork Shumai$8.00
- Shrimp Spring Roll
Fried Spring Roll with Shrimp. 2 per order$8.00
- Shrimp Toast$12.00
- Soup Dumplings$10.00
- Spicy Szechuan Wontons$10.00
- Steamed Roast Pork Bun$7.00
- Steamed Dumplings$8.00
- Tempura Rock Shrimp$14.00
- Vegetable Spring Roll
Fried Vegetable Spring Roll. 2 per order$6.00
- Vietnamese Summer Roll$10.00
Salad
Chicken
- King Pao Chicken
Served with White or Brown Rice$18.00
- Sesame Chicken
Crispy white chicken, fried and tossed in sesame sauce. Contains Sesame Seeds. Served with White or Brown Rice$20.00
- General Tso's Chicken
Served with White or Brown Rice$20.00
- Chicken with Cashew Nuts
Served with White or Brown Rice$18.00
- Thai Mango Chicken
Served with White or Brown Rice$18.00
Beef
Pork
Seafood
Chef Specials
Noodles and Rice
Vegetable
Sides
Take-out Drink Menu
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|1:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|1:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|1:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|1:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 9:30 pm
The Ultimate In Chinese & Japanese Cuisine
345 Conklin St, Farmingdale, NY 11735