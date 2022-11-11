Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lotus Seafood - Stafford

review star

No reviews yet

2903 S Main St. Suite A

Stafford, TX 77477

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

15 Traditional Wings
Gumbo
Shrimp

Specialty

Loud Pack

$15.00
Fully Loaded Loud Pack

Fully Loaded Loud Pack

$20.00
Hot Box

Hot Box

$26.00
Hot Box Peeled

Hot Box Peeled

$27.00
Baked Potato

Baked Potato

$8.00
Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$7.00
Lobster

Lobster

$22.00
Gumbo

Gumbo

$8.00
Cajun Shrimp Salad

Cajun Shrimp Salad

$11.50

Chicken Tender Salad

$11.50
Fried Crawfish Tail Platter

Fried Crawfish Tail Platter

$14.00

Boiled Seafood/Sides

Whole Shrimp

Whole Shrimp

$8.00+
Peeled Shrimp

Peeled Shrimp

$9.00+
Snowcrab

Snowcrab

$15.00+
Cajun Boiled Egg

Cajun Boiled Egg

$1.50
Corn

Corn

$0.75
Potato

Potato

$0.75
Sausage

Sausage

$3.00

Chicken/Wings

10 Traditional Wings

10 Traditional Wings

$10.50
15 Traditional Wings

15 Traditional Wings

$13.50
20 Traditional Wings

20 Traditional Wings

$16.50
8 Boneless Wings

8 Boneless Wings

$10.50
12 Boneless Wings

12 Boneless Wings

$13.50
15 Boneless Wings

15 Boneless Wings

$16.50
Chicken Tender

Chicken Tender

$6.00

Fried Seafood

Fish

Fish

$7.50+
Trout

Trout

$7.50+
Tilapia

Tilapia

$9.50+
Shrimp

Shrimp

$7.50+
Oyster

Oyster

$7.50+
1 Fish 3 Shrimp

1 Fish 3 Shrimp

$7.50
1 Fish 6 Shrimp

1 Fish 6 Shrimp

$9.50
2 Fish 3 Shrimp

2 Fish 3 Shrimp

$9.50
2 Fish 6 Shrimp

2 Fish 6 Shrimp

$11.50
3 Fish 6 Shrimp

3 Fish 6 Shrimp

$13.50
3 Fish 9 Shrimp

3 Fish 9 Shrimp

$15.50
Fish Nuggets

Fish Nuggets

$7.50+

2 Fish 3 Shrimp 3 Oyster

$11.50

2 Fish 6 Oyster

$12.50

9 Shrimp 6 Oyster

$15.50
5 Jumbo Bacon Wrap Shrimp

5 Jumbo Bacon Wrap Shrimp

$13.00

Add Fish

$2.50

Add Shrimp

$1.00

Add Oyster

$1.00

Po-Boy

Crawfish Po-boy

Crawfish Po-boy

$12.50
Oyster Po-boy

Oyster Po-boy

$11.50
Shrimp Po-boy

Shrimp Po-boy

$11.50
Fish Po-boy

Fish Po-boy

$10.50
Combo Po-boy

Combo Po-boy

$13.50

Rice

Louisiana Fried Rice

Louisiana Fried Rice

$10.50+
Shrimp Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$7.50+

Chicken Fried Rice

$7.50+

Crawfish Fried Rice

$9.50+

Combo Fried Rice

$10.50+

Vegatable Fried Rice

$6.50+

Regular Fried Rice

$5.50+

White Rice

$2.00+

Noodles

Shrimp Lo Mein

Shrimp Lo Mein

$10.50
Chicken Lo Mein

Chicken Lo Mein

$9.50
Combo Lo Mein

Combo Lo Mein

$11.50

Crawfish Lo Mein

$11.00

Vegatable Lo Mein

$8.50

Kids Meals

Kids Chicken Nuggets

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

Kids Fish Nuggets

$6.00

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$6.00

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$3.50
Season Fries

Season Fries

$4.50

Cajun Fries

$4.50
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.00

Side Salad

$3.50
Egg Roll

Egg Roll

$1.75
Hushpuppies

Hushpuppies

$3.50
Toast

Toast

$1.00
Boudin Balls

Boudin Balls

$6.00

Sauce

Crack Sauce

$0.75

Lotus Sauce

$0.50

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Hot Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Boil Juice

$0.50+

Lemon Juice

$0.25

Seasoning

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Italian Dressing

$0.75

Melted Butter

$0.50

Pint of Crack Sauce

$10.00

Half Pint of Crack Sauce

$5.00

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.60

Lemonade-ish

$5.00

Bottled Water

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2903 S Main St. Suite A, Stafford, TX 77477

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Pub Fountains - 12720 SW Frwy
orange starNo Reviews
12720 SW Frwy Stafford, TX 77477
View restaurantnext
AlphaEats @ Alphaland
orange starNo Reviews
13927 South Gessner Missouri City, TX 77489
View restaurantnext
Avenida Brazil Churrascaria Steakhouse - Southwest Houston
orange starNo Reviews
12350 Southwest Freeway, Stafford, TX 77477
View restaurantnext
AGA'S RESTAURANT & CATERING
orange starNo Reviews
11842 Wilcrest Drive Houston, TX 77031
View restaurantnext
Fusion 59
orange starNo Reviews
11786 South Wilcrest Drive Houston, TX 77099
View restaurantnext
La Fogata Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 451
11630 Southwest FWY Houston, TX 77031
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Stafford
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Houston
review star
Avg 4.4 (994 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
Katy
review star
Avg 4.3 (93 restaurants)
Fulshear
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Friendswood
review star
Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston