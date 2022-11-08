Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lotus Test Kitchen

25 Chauncy St

Boston, MA 02111

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
Bao Bao - Now Bigger and Better!!
Spicy Korean BBQ Beef Bowl

Appetizers

Bao Bao - Now Bigger and Better!!

$4.50

Fluffy steamed bun with: Choice of (1) protein; Choice of (1) sauce; Garnished with Japanese Mayo, Cucumbers and Lettuce

New & Improved! Pork Dumplings (5pcs)

$6.95

Spring Rolls (2pcs)

$3.95

Bowls

Spicy Korean BBQ Beef Bowl

$12.95

Barbequed Beef marinated in our spicy Gojuchang Sauce with your choice of (1) Base and topped with Kimchi, Seasoned Beansprouts, Pickled Daikon & Carrots, Cucumbers, Sesame, Scallions. Note all of our Teriyaki Bowls comes with a side of Kale Mix dressed with our Ginger Dressing and Purple Cabbage Slaw.

Beef Bulgogi Bowl

$12.95

Barbequed Beef marinated in our special Doenjang sauce with your choice of (1) Base and topped with Kimchi, Onions, Seasoned Beansprouts, Pickled Daikon & Carrots, Cucumbers, Sesame, Scallions. Note all of our Teriyaki Bowls comes with a side of Kale Mix dressed with our Ginger Dressing and Purple Cabbage Slaw.

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$10.95

Marinated chicken combined with our House-Made Teriyaki Sauce with your choice of (1) Base and topped with Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Spiced Corn, Sesame and Scallions. Note all of our Teriyaki Bowls comes with a side of Kale Mix dressed with our Ginger Dressing and Purple Cabbage Slaw.

Steak Teriyaki Bowl

$12.95

Marinated Steak with Mushrooms, combined with our House-Made Teriyaki Sauce, with your choice of (1) Base and topped with Edamame Beans, Grape Tomatoes, Onion Crisps, Sesame and Scallions. Note all of our Teriyaki Bowls comes with a side of Kale Mix dressed with our Ginger Dressing and Purple Cabbage Slaw.

🌶🌶Spicy Korean BBQ Pork Belly Bowl

$11.95

Barbequed Pork Belly marinated in our spicy Gojuchang Sauce with your choice of (1) Base and topped with Kimchi, Seasoned Beansprouts, Pickled Daikon & Carrots, Cucumbers, Sesame, Scallions. Note all of our Teriyaki Bowls comes with a side of Kale Mix dressed with our Ginger Dressing and Purple Cabbage Slaw.

Shrimp Teriyaki Bowl

$12.95

Grilled Shrimps (10 pcs), combined with our House-Made Teriyaki Sauce, with your choice of (1) Base and topped with Seaweed Salad, Pickled Daikon & Carrot, Garlic Crisps, Sesame and Dry Nori. Note all of our Teriyaki Bowls comes with a side of Kale Mix dressed with our Ginger Dressing and Purple Cabbage Slaw.

Tofu Teriyaki Bowl

$10.95

Soft Tofu grilled to perfection, combined with our House-Made Teriyaki Sauce, with your choice of (1) Base and topped with Cucumbers, Spiced Corn, Edamame Beans, Sesame, Dry Nori, and Onions Crisps. Note all of our Teriyaki Bowls comes with a side of Kale Mix dressed with our Ginger Dressing and Purple Cabbage Slaw.

Unagi Bowl

$15.95

Expertly Grilled Eel with our House-Made Teriyaki sauce with your choice of (1) Base, topped with a Sunny Side Up Egg, Oshinko (Pickled Radish), Sliced Avocados, Sesame, Dry Nori, and Scallions. Note all of our Teriyaki Bowls comes with a side of Kale Mix dressed with our Ginger Dressing and Purple Cabbage Slaw.

Thai Curry Chicken Bowl

$12.95

Grilled Chicken, combined with our House-Made Thai Curry Sauce, with your choice of (1) Base and topped with Cucumber, & Spiced Corn, Grape Tomato and Cilantro. Note: Thai Curry Bowl do not come with a side of Kale Mix.

Expert Level

Here you can customize and create that perfect bowl. Add your choice of (1) base, (1) sauce, (3 max) proteins and toppings. Each bowl comes with a side of Kale Mix with Ginger Dressing. (Unfortunately bowl space is limited but we will do our best to accommodate.)

Create Your Perfect Bowl

$5.95

Sauce on Side

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Ginger Dressing

$0.50

🌶🌶Sweet Gojuchang

$0.50

🌶Sriracha Aioli

$0.50

Healthy Acai Bowls

Lotus Test Bowl

$8.95+

Organic Acai Berry Sorbet with Bananas, Blueberries, Strawberries, Shaved Coconuts, topped with Goji Berries and Organic Granola

Mango Berry Bowl

$8.95+

Organic Acai Berry Sorbet with Mangos, Blueberries, Strawberries, and topped with Organic Granola and Almonds.

Tropical Bowl

$8.95+

Organic Acai Berry Sorbet with Mangos, Pineapples, Strawberries, Shaved Coconuts, Fruit Loops, and Macadamia Nuts.

Nutella Bowl

$8.95+

Organic Acai Berry Sorbet with Bananas, Strawberries, Shaved Coconuts and topped with Macadamia Nuts, Almonds and drizzled with Nutella Sauce.

Smashing Chocolate Bowl

$8.95+

Organic Acai Berry Sorbet with Bananas, Blueberries topped with Oreos, Rice Crispies, Chocolate covered Coffee Beans, drizzled with Nutella Sauce.

Legendary Yan Bowl

$8.95+

Organic Acai Berry Sorbet with Mangos, Blueberries, Pineapples and topped with Raisins, Gummy Bears and Nutella Sauce.

Acai Expert

Acai Your Way

$9.95

Start with your favorite Organic Acai Berry Sorbet and choose your own toppings. Price includes 3 Fruits and 2 Guilty Pleasure Toppings. You can always add more to bring it over the top. Additional toppings price as shown.

Shaved Ice

Shaved Ice drizzled with Brown Sugar and topped with Mixed Fruit Jelly, Red Bean, Pineapples, Mangos, Blueberries and Mochis. PLUS a scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream. Then wrap up with a choice of Honey or Condensed Milk drizzled on top.

Shaved Ice

$8.95

Crafted Beverages

Busting Lemon with Black Tea

$5.95

Busting Lime with Green Tea

$5.95

Citron Honey Black Tea

$5.95

Dragon's Kiss

$6.45

Grapefruit and Lychee with Aloe

$5.95

Grapefruit Soda

$5.95

Kumquat and Lemon with Lychee Jelly

$5.95

Orange Oolong Tea

$5.95

Passion Fruit Madness

$5.95

Passion Fruit Orange Green Tea

$5.95

Passion Yakult

$6.95

Passionate Pineapple

$5.95

Peach and Lychee with Aloe

$5.95

Strawberry and Lemon Green Tea

$5.95

Strawberry Burst

$5.95

Strawberry Oolong Tea

$5.95

Watermelon Soda

$6.45

Caramel Black Milk Tea with White Pearls

$5.95

Cocoa Black Milk Tea with White Pearls

$5.95

Lotus Brown Sugar Black Milk Tea with White Pearls

$5.95

Lotus Milk Green Tea with White Pearls

$5.95

Avocado and Pear Milkshake

$7.95

Banana Milkshake

$6.45

Grapefruit Green Tea Smoothie

$5.95

Mango Milkshake

$6.45

Mango Slush

$6.45

Mixed Berries Smoothies

$7.95

Orange Milkshake

$6.45

Peach & Strawberry Milkshake

$6.45

Peach and Strawberry Slush

$6.45

Pineapple Milkshake

$6.45

Pineapple Slush

$5.95

Taro Milkshake

$6.45

Watermelon Smoothie

$6.45

Soft Drinks

Arizona Iced Green Tea w/ Honey - 20oz bottle

$2.50

Black Stag Iced Latte

$3.00

Coke 12 oz can

$1.50

Diet Coke 12 oz can

$1.50

Coconut Water - Harmless Harvest

$4.00

Gatorade - Fruit Punch 12 oz bottle

$2.00

Gatorade - Fruit Punch 20 oz bottle

$3.00

Gatorade - Lemon-Lime

$3.00

Gatorade - Orange 12 oz bottle

$2.00

Gatorade - Orange 20 oz bottle

$3.00

Ginger Ale and Rasberry Lemonade - 12 oz can

$1.50

Ginger Ale - Canada Dry 12 oz can

$1.50Out of stock

Lemonade Minutemaid

$2.00

Monster Energy Drink

$3.50

Perrier Carbonated Mineral Water

$2.50

Poland Spring Bottled Water

$1.50

Red Bull

$3.75

S. Pellegrino - Bllod Orange & Black Raspberry

$2.00

S. Pellegrino - Dark Morello Cherry & Pomegranate

$2.00

S. Pellegrino - Tangerine & wild Strawberry

$2.00

Sprite 12 oz can

$1.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our project is to bring traditional asian recipes, expertly curated, to the local communities that we serve. We will continuously update our menus to keep up with trends and the taste buds of those we serve. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodbourne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Location

25 Chauncy St, Boston, MA 02111

Directions

