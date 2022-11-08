Lotus Test Kitchen
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Our project is to bring traditional asian recipes, expertly curated, to the local communities that we serve. We will continuously update our menus to keep up with trends and the taste buds of those we serve. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodbourne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Location
25 Chauncy St, Boston, MA 02111
