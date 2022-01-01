Lotus Thai House
362 Reviews
$$
5869 Broadview Rd
Parma, OH 44134
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Lotus Siam Rolls
Chicken or Vegetable wrapped in egg roll skin,deep fried and served with sweet and sour sauce
Shrimp In The Blanket
Delicate whole shrimp wrapped in a crispy egg rolls skin served with sweet and sour sauce
Mango Wings
Chicken wings seasoned and fried to a crisp and tossed with home-made mango sauce
Chicken Satay
Shumai
Shrimp and vegetable dumplings served steamed or fried, served with ginger soy sauce
Tofu Triangles
Golden fried tofu triangles served with sweet and sour sauce and crushed peanuts
Edamame
Vegetable Tempura
Deep-fried vegetables in a light, crispy batter, served with sweet and sour sauce
Summer Rolls
Fresh rice paper rolls,vermicelli,basil leaves,cucumber,carrots and iceberg served with special sauce
Chicken Lotus Curry Puffs
Fried pastry stuffed with ground chicken, sweet potato, cilantro, onions, and curry powder
Vegetable Lotus Curry Puffs
Fried pastry stuffed with ground chicken, sweet potato, cilantro, onions, and curry powder
Pot Stickers
Dumplings filled with chicken and vegetables, served with ginger soy sauce
Crab Rangoon
Crab meat, cream cheese, scallions, sugar, salt and pepper served with sweet and sour sauce
Veg Siam Rolls
Spring rolls filled with mixed vegetables served with sweet and sour sauce
Vegetable Pot Stickers
Pick 3 Apps
Children's Menu
Curry Dishes
Yellow Curry
Onions,carrots,summer squash,straw mushrooms,baby corn,tomatoes,and pineapple chunks
Green Curry
green peppers,bamboo shoots,eggplant,green beans,green peas and basil leaves
Masaman Curry
Red and Green peppers,onions,sweet potatoes,carrots and roasted peanuts
Panang Curry
red and green peppers,straw mushrooms,green beans,egg plant,and kaffir lime leaves
Red Curry
Bamboo, red and green peppers, mushrooms, carrots, eggplant, green beans and basil leaves
Mango Curry
A seasoned dish ripe, fresh containing mango, simmered in a yellow curry base, brightened with tomatoes, red peppers, onions, carrots and summer squash
Pumpkin Curry
Combination of shrimp and chicken with pumpkin and assorted vegetables served with yellow curry sauce in a golden brown tortilla
Desserts
Fried Rice & Noodles
Three-way Pork Fried Rice
Grilled pork, pork sausage, fried pork belly, white rice, onions, Chinese broccoli, sugar, soy sauce, pepper, garlic and eggs
Pineapple Fried Rice
Stir-fried with eggs, baby corn, pineapple chucks, onions, snow peas and curry powder, topped with tomatoes
Lad Na
Wok-fried fresh rice noodles,Chinese broccoli,carrots,garlic,eggs,scallions, cornstarch,soy sauce gravy,red peppers,salt and pepper
Pad Kee Mao
Stir fried with eggs, onions, carrots, broccoli and hot basil leaves. Soft, wide, fresh rice noodles pan-fried or white rice
Pad Thai
Lotus House Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with eggs,onions,red peppers,snow peas,baby corn,green peas,tomatoes
Basil Fried Rice
Popular and delicious, pan-fried rice with ground chicken, onions, string beans, hot peppers and fresh basil leaves
Mango Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with eggs, fresh mango, onions, snow peas and tomatoes
Lotus House Lo Mein
Lo Mein noodles,carrots,shredded cabbage,scallions,onions
Pad See Eew
Sides
Signature Entrees
Lemongrass Chicken
A filet of chicken marinated with delicate lemongrass,char-grilled,severed on sauteed assorted vegetables and topped with crispy spinach
Thai Style Basil Chicken
Spicy minced chicken in a Thai-style chili sauce with onions, red and green peppers, mushrooms and fresh basil leaves
Mango Paradise
Sautéed chicken and shrimp with mango, red peppers, green peppers, mushrooms, snow peas and carrots in a delicious country sauce
Scallop Eggplant
Thin-sliced Japanese eggplant,red and green peppers,sauteed with scallops and basil in a brown garlic soy bean sauce
Oriental Salmon
Steamed Atlantic salmon with red and green peppers, straw mushrooms, carrots, tomatoes and green peas in a choo chee curry sauce, scented with Kaffir lime leaves and basil
Garlic Salmon
Barbecued,sliced salmon,marinated in garlic sauce,white pepper,coriander roots and soy sauce topped with crispy basil leaves
Pla' Rad Prik
Deep-fried tilapia filet with a spicy sweet and sour sauce accompanied by an assortment of vegetables
Papaya Platter
Tropical Bird's Nest
Combination of shrimp,scallops,and chicken with assorted vegetables in a thai special sauce served in a tortilla nest
Lotus House Seafood Delight
Shrimp Himaparn
Sautéed shrimp with onions, red peppers, mushrooms, snow peas, scallions, pineapple chunks and cashew nuts in a honey lemon sauce
Garlic Shrimp
Sauteed shrimp,onions,red and green peppers,white pepper,and light soy sauce over a bed of iceberg lettuce
Chili Duck
Half a boneless duck roasted and fried until crispy,then sliced and glazed with our chef's spicy sauce,served with sauteed,assorted fresh vegetables on the side
Tamarind Mango Duck
crispy half boneless topped with special tamarind sauce with fresh mango,ginger,snow peas,baby corn,scallions and straw mushroom
Lotus House Duck
Orange Duck
Half a boneless duck roasted and fried until crispy,sliced and glazed with orange sauce and served with a sauteed assortment of vegetables
Beef Macadamia
Soups & Salads
Small Kuai Tiao
Famous Pho soup with thin sliced beef,rice noodles,seasoned beef broth,cilantro,basil,scallions and onions
Large Kuai Tiao
Famous Pho soup with thin sliced beef,rice noodles,seasoned beef broth,cilantro,basil,scallions,and onions
Tom Yum Goong
Hot and Sour shrimp soup seasoned with lemongrass,chilies,mushrooms,cilantro,and lime juice
Tom Yum Seafood
Shrimp, scallops, mussels and squid in a mild broth
Seafood Coconut
Tom Kha Gai
Tender chicken in coconut milk soup,mushroom,seasoned with gal
Tofu & Vegetable
Vegetable Coconut
Assorted vegetables and crystal noodles in a coconut broth
House Garden Salad
Mix Greens, cucumber, carrot, tomatoes with honey mustard, ranch or peanut sauce
Seaweed Salad
Asian seaweed seasoned with sesame oil, salt, vinegar, shredded carrots and sesame seeds
Papaya Salad
A chilled salad consists of sliced green papaya,carrots,string beans,tomato,garlic,chilies and lime juice
Larb Kai Salad
Sauteed ground chicken with red onions,roasted rice powder,chilies,cilantro,carrots,iceberg lettuce,green onions and lime juice
Yum Neua Salad
Sliced, grilled beef tenderloin on a bed of lettuce, cucumbers, mushrooms, onions, scallions and cilantro, tossed in a spicy lime dressing
Seafood Yum Yum Salad
Assorted seafood on a bed of lettuce,cucumbers,mushrooms,tomato, onions,scallions and cilantro, tossed in a spicy lemon dressing, fish sauce
Small Vegetarian Kuai Tiao
Pho soup with rice noodles,tofu,assorted vegetables,cilantro,basil,scallions,onions, and seasoned vegetable stock
Large Vegetarian Kuai Tiao
Pho soup with rice noodles,tofu,assorted vegetables,cilantro,basil,scallions,onions, and seasoned vegetable stock
Ch. Cabbage Salad
Stir Fry
Stir Fry Broccoli
Stir Fry Basil
minced hot peppers,basil leaves,mushrooms,onions,red and green peppers,beans
Ginger Stir Fry
sauteed onions,mushrooms,scallions,baby corn,ginger and red peppers
Cashew Nut Stir Fry
Sauteed onions,red peppers,mushrooms,scallions,zucchini, summer squash,snow peas,pineapple chunks,cashew nuts
Pineapple Stir Fry
Sauteed pineapple,onions,red peppers,snow peas,baby corn,tomatoes,zucchini,summer squash and curry powder
Beef Dynasty
Sautéed beef with assorted vegetables, tofu and cashew nuts in a mild chili sauce
Three Course Lunch
Vegetarian Menu
Vegetable Rainbow Stir Fry
Green Garden
Tofu Tamarind
Stir-fried tofu with baby corn,pineapple, tomatoes,snow peas,and onions in a tamarind sauce
Tofu Pad Thai
Vegetable Pad Thai
Rice Noodle stir-fried with assorted vegetables,fish sauce and eggs topped with ground peanuts
Vegetable Fried Rice
assortment of fresh vegetables stir-fried with rice and eggs
Tofu String Bean
Tofu sauteed in a mild curry sauce with green beans,cashew nuts,peanuts,red and green peppers
Vegetable Curry
Tofu and assorted vegetables in a red curry sauce made from coconut milk
Small Lunch Combo
Appetizers
Lotus Siam Rolls
Chicken or Vegetable wrapped in egg roll skin,deep fried and served with sweet and sour sauce
Shrimp In The Blanket
Delicate whole shrimp wrapped in a crispy egg rolls skin served with sweet and sour sauce
Mango Wings
Chicken wings seasoned and fried to a crisp and tossed with home-made mango sauce
Chicken Satay
Shumai
Shrimp and vegetable dumplings served steamed or fried, served with ginger soy sauce
Tofu Triangles
Golden fried tofu triangles served with sweet and sour sauce and crushed peanuts
Edamame
Vegetable Tempura
Deep-fried vegetables in a light, crispy batter, served with sweet and sour sauce
Summer Rolls
Fresh rice paper rolls,vermicelli,basil leaves,cucumber,carrots and iceberg served with special sauce
Chicken Lotus Curry Puffs
Fried pastry stuffed with ground chicken, sweet potato, cilantro, onions, and curry powder
Vegetable Lotus Curry Puffs
Fried pastry stuffed with ground chicken, sweet potato, cilantro, onions, and curry powder
Pot Stickers
Dumplings filled with chicken and vegetables, served with ginger soy sauce
Crab Rangoon
Crab meat, cream cheese, scallions, sugar, salt and pepper served with sweet and sour sauce
Veg Siam Rolls
Spring rolls filled with mixed vegetables served with sweet and sour sauce
Pick 3 Apps
Vegetable Pot Stickers
Children's Menu
Sides
Soups & Salads
Small Kuai Tiao
Famous Pho soup with thin sliced beef,rice noodles,seasoned beef broth,cilantro,basil,scallions and onions
Large Kuai Tiao
Famous Pho soup with thin sliced beef,rice noodles,seasoned beef broth,cilantro,basil,scallions,and onions
Tom Yum Goong
Hot and Sour shrimp soup seasoned with lemongrass,chilies,mushrooms,cilantro,and lime juice
Tom Yum Seafood
Shrimp, scallops, mussels and squid in a mild broth
Seafood Coconut
Tom Kha Gai
Tender chicken in coconut milk soup,mushroom,seasoned with gal
Tofu & Vegetable
Vegetable Coconut
Assorted vegetables and crystal noodles in a coconut broth
House Garden Salad
Mix Greens, cucumber, carrot, tomatoes with honey mustard, ranch or peanut sauce
Seaweed Salad
Asian seaweed seasoned with sesame oil, salt, vinegar, shredded carrots and sesame seeds
Papaya Salad
A chilled salad consists of sliced green papaya,carrots,string beans,tomato,garlic,chilies and lime juice
Larb Kai Salad
Sauteed ground chicken with red onions,roasted rice powder,chilies,cilantro,carrots,iceberg lettuce,green onions and lime juice
Yum Neua Salad
Sliced, grilled beef tenderloin on a bed of lettuce, cucumbers, mushrooms, onions, scallions and cilantro, tossed in a spicy lime dressing
Seafood Yum Yum Salad
Assorted seafood on a bed of lettuce,cucumbers,mushrooms,tomato, onions,scallions and cilantro, tossed in a spicy lemon dressing, fish sauce
Small Vegetarian Kuai Tiao
Pho soup with rice noodles,tofu,assorted vegetables,cilantro,basil,scallions,onions, and seasoned vegetable stock
Large Vegetarian Kuai Tiao
Pho soup with rice noodles,tofu,assorted vegetables,cilantro,basil,scallions,onions, and seasoned vegetable stock
Ch. Cabbage Salad
Vegetarian Menu
Vegetable Rainbow Stir Fry
Green Garden
Tofu Tamarind
Stir-fried tofu with baby corn,pineapple, tomatoes,snow peas,and onions in a tamarind sauce
Tofu Pad Thai
Vegetable Pad Thai
Rice Noodle stir-fried with assorted vegetables,fish sauce and eggs topped with ground peanuts
Vegetable Fried Rice
assortment of fresh vegetables stir-fried with rice and eggs
Tofu String Bean
Tofu sauteed in a mild curry sauce with green beans,cashew nuts,peanuts,red and green peppers
Vegetable Curry
Tofu and assorted vegetables in a red curry sauce made from coconut milk
Signature Entrees
Lemongrass Chicken
A filet of chicken marinated with delicate lemongrass,char-grilled,severed on sauteed assorted vegetables and topped with crispy spinach
Thai Style Basil Chicken
Spicy minced chicken in a Thai-style chili sauce with onions, red and green peppers, mushrooms and fresh basil leaves
Mango Paradise
Sautéed chicken and shrimp with mango, red peppers, green peppers, mushrooms, snow peas and carrots in a delicious country sauce
Scallop Eggplant
Thin-sliced Japanese eggplant,red and green peppers,sauteed with scallops and basil in a brown garlic soy bean sauce
Oriental Salmon
Steamed Atlantic salmon with red and green peppers, straw mushrooms, carrots, tomatoes and green peas in a choo chee curry sauce, scented with Kaffir lime leaves and basil
Garlic Salmon
Barbecued,sliced salmon,marinated in garlic sauce,white pepper,coriander roots and soy sauce topped with crispy basil leaves
Pla' Rad Prik
Deep-fried tilapia filet with a spicy sweet and sour sauce accompanied by an assortment of vegetables
Papaya Platter
Tropical Bird's Nest
Combination of shrimp,scallops,and chicken with assorted vegetables in a thai special sauce served in a tortilla nest
Lotus House Seafood Delight
Shrimp Himaparn
Sautéed shrimp with onions, red peppers, mushrooms, snow peas, scallions, pineapple chunks and cashew nuts in a honey lemon sauce
Garlic Shrimp
Sauteed shrimp,onions,red and green peppers,white pepper,and light soy sauce over a bed of iceberg lettuce
Chili Duck
Half a boneless duck roasted and fried until crispy,then sliced and glazed with our chef's spicy sauce,served with sauteed,assorted fresh vegetables on the side
Tamarind Mango Duck
crispy half boneless topped with special tamarind sauce with fresh mango,ginger,snow peas,baby corn,scallions and straw mushroom
Lotus House Duck
Orange Duck
Half a boneless duck roasted and fried until crispy,sliced and glazed with orange sauce and served with a sauteed assortment of vegetables
Seafood Madness
Beef Macadamia
Desserts
Fried Rice & Noodles
Three-way Pork Fried Rice
Grilled pork, pork sausage, fried pork belly, white rice, onions, Chinese broccoli, sugar, soy sauce, pepper, garlic and eggs
Pineapple Fried Rice
Stir-fried with eggs, baby corn, pineapple chucks, onions, snow peas and curry powder, topped with tomatoes
Lad Na
Wok-fried fresh rice noodles,Chinese broccoli,carrots,garlic,eggs,scallions, cornstarch,soy sauce gravy,red peppers,salt and pepper
Pad Kee Mao
Stir fried with eggs, onions, carrots, broccoli and hot basil leaves. Soft, wide, fresh rice noodles pan-fried or white rice
Pad Thai
Lotus House Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with eggs,onions,red peppers,snow peas,baby corn,green peas,tomatoes
Basil Fried Rice
Popular and delicious, pan-fried rice with ground chicken, onions, string beans, hot peppers and fresh basil leaves
Mango Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with eggs, fresh mango, onions, snow peas and tomatoes
Lotus House Lo Mein
Lo Mein noodles,carrots,shredded cabbage,scallions,onions
Pad See Eew
Stir Fry
Stir Fry Broccoli
Stir Fry Basil
minced hot peppers,basil leaves,mushrooms,onions,red and green peppers,beans
Ginger Stir Fry
sauteed onions,mushrooms,scallions,baby corn,ginger and red peppers
Cashew Nut Stir Fry
Sauteed onions,red peppers,mushrooms,scallions,zucchini, summer squash,snow peas,pineapple chunks,cashew nuts
Pineapple Stir Fry
Sauteed pineapple,onions,red peppers,snow peas,baby corn,tomatoes,zucchini,summer squash and curry powder
Beef Dynasty
Sautéed beef with assorted vegetables, tofu and cashew nuts in a mild chili sauce
Curry Dishes
Yellow Curry
Onions,carrots,summer squash,straw mushrooms,baby corn,tomatoes,and pineapple chunks
Green Curry
green peppers,bamboo shoots,eggplant,green beans,green peas and basil leaves
Masaman Curry
Red and Green peppers,onions,sweet potatoes,carrots and roasted peanuts
Panang Curry
red and green peppers,straw mushrooms,green beans,egg plant,and kaffir lime leaves
Red Curry
Bamboo, red and green peppers, mushrooms, carrots, eggplant, green beans and basil leaves
Mango Curry
A seasoned dish ripe, fresh containing mango, simmered in a yellow curry base, brightened with tomatoes, red peppers, onions, carrots and summer squash
Pumpkin Curry
Combination of shrimp and chicken with pumpkin and assorted vegetables served with yellow curry sauce in a golden brown tortilla
Three Course Lunch
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
5869 Broadview Rd, Parma, OH 44134