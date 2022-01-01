Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lotus Thai House

362 Reviews

$$

5869 Broadview Rd

Parma, OH 44134

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Small Chicken Lunch
Chicken Satay

Appetizers

Lotus Siam Rolls

$6.00

Chicken or Vegetable wrapped in egg roll skin,deep fried and served with sweet and sour sauce

Shrimp In The Blanket

$8.00

Delicate whole shrimp wrapped in a crispy egg rolls skin served with sweet and sour sauce

Mango Wings

$12.00

Chicken wings seasoned and fried to a crisp and tossed with home-made mango sauce

Chicken Satay

$10.00

Shumai

$6.00

Shrimp and vegetable dumplings served steamed or fried, served with ginger soy sauce

Tofu Triangles

$6.00

Golden fried tofu triangles served with sweet and sour sauce and crushed peanuts

Edamame

$5.00

Vegetable Tempura

$9.00

Deep-fried vegetables in a light, crispy batter, served with sweet and sour sauce

Summer Rolls

Fresh rice paper rolls,vermicelli,basil leaves,cucumber,carrots and iceberg served with special sauce

Chicken Lotus Curry Puffs

$7.00

Fried pastry stuffed with ground chicken, sweet potato, cilantro, onions, and curry powder

Vegetable Lotus Curry Puffs

$6.00Out of stock

Fried pastry stuffed with ground chicken, sweet potato, cilantro, onions, and curry powder

Pot Stickers

$6.00

Dumplings filled with chicken and vegetables, served with ginger soy sauce

Crab Rangoon

$6.00

Crab meat, cream cheese, scallions, sugar, salt and pepper served with sweet and sour sauce

Veg Siam Rolls

$6.00

Spring rolls filled with mixed vegetables served with sweet and sour sauce

Vegetable Pot Stickers

$5.00

Pick 3 Apps

$13.00

Children's Menu

Kids Chicken FR & Eggroll

$7.00

Kids Vegetable Fried Rice & Eggroll

$6.00

Chicken Finger & Fries

$7.00

Curry Dishes

Yellow Curry

Onions,carrots,summer squash,straw mushrooms,baby corn,tomatoes,and pineapple chunks

Green Curry

green peppers,bamboo shoots,eggplant,green beans,green peas and basil leaves

Masaman Curry

Red and Green peppers,onions,sweet potatoes,carrots and roasted peanuts

Panang Curry

red and green peppers,straw mushrooms,green beans,egg plant,and kaffir lime leaves

Red Curry

Bamboo, red and green peppers, mushrooms, carrots, eggplant, green beans and basil leaves

Mango Curry

A seasoned dish ripe, fresh containing mango, simmered in a yellow curry base, brightened with tomatoes, red peppers, onions, carrots and summer squash

Pumpkin Curry

Combination of shrimp and chicken with pumpkin and assorted vegetables served with yellow curry sauce in a golden brown tortilla

Desserts

Ice Cream

$6.00

Fried Vanilla Ice Cream

$7.00

Coconut Fried Ice Cream

$8.00Out of stock

Fried Banana Eggroll

$6.00

Mango w/Sweet Rice

$7.00Out of stock

Fried Rice & Noodles

Three-way Pork Fried Rice

$13.00

Grilled pork, pork sausage, fried pork belly, white rice, onions, Chinese broccoli, sugar, soy sauce, pepper, garlic and eggs

Pineapple Fried Rice

Stir-fried with eggs, baby corn, pineapple chucks, onions, snow peas and curry powder, topped with tomatoes

Lad Na

Wok-fried fresh rice noodles,Chinese broccoli,carrots,garlic,eggs,scallions, cornstarch,soy sauce gravy,red peppers,salt and pepper

Pad Kee Mao

Stir fried with eggs, onions, carrots, broccoli and hot basil leaves. Soft, wide, fresh rice noodles pan-fried or white rice

Pad Thai

Lotus House Fried Rice

Stir-fried rice with eggs,onions,red peppers,snow peas,baby corn,green peas,tomatoes

Basil Fried Rice

Popular and delicious, pan-fried rice with ground chicken, onions, string beans, hot peppers and fresh basil leaves

Mango Fried Rice

Stir-fried rice with eggs, fresh mango, onions, snow peas and tomatoes

Lotus House Lo Mein

Lo Mein noodles,carrots,shredded cabbage,scallions,onions

Pad See Eew

Sides

Jasmine Rice

$2.50

Brown Rice

$2.50

Sticky Rice

$2.99

Cucumber Salad

$0.75

Peanut Sauce

Side of Curry Sauce

$5.00

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.75

Garlic Oyster Sauce

$1.49

Side Of Noodles

$1.50

Signature Entrees

Lemongrass Chicken

$14.00

A filet of chicken marinated with delicate lemongrass,char-grilled,severed on sauteed assorted vegetables and topped with crispy spinach

Thai Style Basil Chicken

$14.00

Spicy minced chicken in a Thai-style chili sauce with onions, red and green peppers, mushrooms and fresh basil leaves

Mango Paradise

$17.00

Sautéed chicken and shrimp with mango, red peppers, green peppers, mushrooms, snow peas and carrots in a delicious country sauce

Scallop Eggplant

$18.00

Thin-sliced Japanese eggplant,red and green peppers,sauteed with scallops and basil in a brown garlic soy bean sauce

Oriental Salmon

$18.00

Steamed Atlantic salmon with red and green peppers, straw mushrooms, carrots, tomatoes and green peas in a choo chee curry sauce, scented with Kaffir lime leaves and basil

Garlic Salmon

$18.00

Barbecued,sliced salmon,marinated in garlic sauce,white pepper,coriander roots and soy sauce topped with crispy basil leaves

Pla' Rad Prik

$17.00

Deep-fried tilapia filet with a spicy sweet and sour sauce accompanied by an assortment of vegetables

Papaya Platter

$20.00

Tropical Bird's Nest

$18.00

Combination of shrimp,scallops,and chicken with assorted vegetables in a thai special sauce served in a tortilla nest

Lotus House Seafood Delight

$18.00

Shrimp Himaparn

$17.00

Sautéed shrimp with onions, red peppers, mushrooms, snow peas, scallions, pineapple chunks and cashew nuts in a honey lemon sauce

Garlic Shrimp

$17.00

Sauteed shrimp,onions,red and green peppers,white pepper,and light soy sauce over a bed of iceberg lettuce

Chili Duck

$24.00

Half a boneless duck roasted and fried until crispy,then sliced and glazed with our chef's spicy sauce,served with sauteed,assorted fresh vegetables on the side

Tamarind Mango Duck

$24.00

crispy half boneless topped with special tamarind sauce with fresh mango,ginger,snow peas,baby corn,scallions and straw mushroom

Lotus House Duck

$24.00

Orange Duck

$24.00

Half a boneless duck roasted and fried until crispy,sliced and glazed with orange sauce and served with a sauteed assortment of vegetables

Beef Macadamia

$17.00

Soups & Salads

Small Kuai Tiao

$10.00

Famous Pho soup with thin sliced beef,rice noodles,seasoned beef broth,cilantro,basil,scallions and onions

Large Kuai Tiao

$12.00

Famous Pho soup with thin sliced beef,rice noodles,seasoned beef broth,cilantro,basil,scallions,and onions

Tom Yum Goong

$6.00

Hot and Sour shrimp soup seasoned with lemongrass,chilies,mushrooms,cilantro,and lime juice

Tom Yum Seafood

$7.00

Shrimp, scallops, mussels and squid in a mild broth

Seafood Coconut

$7.00

Tom Kha Gai

$6.00

Tender chicken in coconut milk soup,mushroom,seasoned with gal

Tofu & Vegetable

$5.00

Vegetable Coconut

$6.00

Assorted vegetables and crystal noodles in a coconut broth

House Garden Salad

$6.00

Mix Greens, cucumber, carrot, tomatoes with honey mustard, ranch or peanut sauce

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Asian seaweed seasoned with sesame oil, salt, vinegar, shredded carrots and sesame seeds

Papaya Salad

$10.00

A chilled salad consists of sliced green papaya,carrots,string beans,tomato,garlic,chilies and lime juice

Larb Kai Salad

$11.00

Sauteed ground chicken with red onions,roasted rice powder,chilies,cilantro,carrots,iceberg lettuce,green onions and lime juice

Yum Neua Salad

$15.00

Sliced, grilled beef tenderloin on a bed of lettuce, cucumbers, mushrooms, onions, scallions and cilantro, tossed in a spicy lime dressing

Seafood Yum Yum Salad

$19.00

Assorted seafood on a bed of lettuce,cucumbers,mushrooms,tomato, onions,scallions and cilantro, tossed in a spicy lemon dressing, fish sauce

Small Vegetarian Kuai Tiao

$8.00

Pho soup with rice noodles,tofu,assorted vegetables,cilantro,basil,scallions,onions, and seasoned vegetable stock

Large Vegetarian Kuai Tiao

$10.00

Pho soup with rice noodles,tofu,assorted vegetables,cilantro,basil,scallions,onions, and seasoned vegetable stock

Ch. Cabbage Salad

$11.00

Stir Fry

Stir Fry Broccoli

Stir Fry Basil

minced hot peppers,basil leaves,mushrooms,onions,red and green peppers,beans

Ginger Stir Fry

sauteed onions,mushrooms,scallions,baby corn,ginger and red peppers

Cashew Nut Stir Fry

Sauteed onions,red peppers,mushrooms,scallions,zucchini, summer squash,snow peas,pineapple chunks,cashew nuts

Pineapple Stir Fry

Sauteed pineapple,onions,red peppers,snow peas,baby corn,tomatoes,zucchini,summer squash and curry powder

Beef Dynasty

$16.00

Sautéed beef with assorted vegetables, tofu and cashew nuts in a mild chili sauce

Three Course Lunch

(Tofu) 3 Course

$12.00

(Chicken) 3 Course

$12.00

(Pork) 3 Course

$12.00

(Shrimp) 3 Course

$16.00

(Beef) 3 Course

$16.00

Mango Paradise 3 Course

$16.00

(Vegetable) 3 Course

$12.00

Vegetarian Menu

Vegetable Rainbow Stir Fry

$13.00

Green Garden

$13.00

Tofu Tamarind

$13.00

Stir-fried tofu with baby corn,pineapple, tomatoes,snow peas,and onions in a tamarind sauce

Tofu Pad Thai

$13.00

Vegetable Pad Thai

$13.00

Rice Noodle stir-fried with assorted vegetables,fish sauce and eggs topped with ground peanuts

Vegetable Fried Rice

$13.00

assortment of fresh vegetables stir-fried with rice and eggs

Tofu String Bean

$13.00

Tofu sauteed in a mild curry sauce with green beans,cashew nuts,peanuts,red and green peppers

Vegetable Curry

$13.00

Tofu and assorted vegetables in a red curry sauce made from coconut milk

Small Lunch Combo

Small Chicken Lunch

$8.00

Small Tofu Lunch

$8.00

Small Pork Lunch

$8.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5869 Broadview Rd, Parma, OH 44134

Directions

