Lotus 2601 W Edinger Ave

Order Again

Starters

The Western Sausage

$9.00

Thai style western sausage served with fresh garlic, ginger, peanuts and Thai chili.

Fried Egg Rolls

$8.00

Crispy rice paper rolls filled with pork, wood ear mushroom, clear vermicelli & vegetables served with Asian sweet chili sauce

Thai Chili Wings

$11.00

Deep fried chicken wings with Asian sweet chili sauce

Fried Tofu

$8.00

Crunchy with softness tofu served with Asian sweet chili sauce

Thailand Street BBQ Pork

$10.00

Grilled pork marinated in Thai St. food served with our special house spicy lime sauce

Thailand Street BBQ Chicken

$10.00

Grilled Chicken marinated in Thai St. food served with our special house spicy lime sauce

Mini Skirt Shrimp Roll

$10.00

Crispy triangle Shrimp rolls with Asian sweet chili sauce

The Lotus House Fries

$11.00

Skinny fries topped with pork belly, garlic, caramelized onions, salted eggs and tartar sauce

Rolls

Thailand Street Pork Spring Rolls

$10.00

Charbroiled pork wrapped in rice paper with lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, daikon and crispy roll served with our special house spicy lime sauce

Grilled Shrimp Spring Rolls

$10.00

Grilled shrimp wrapped in rice paper with lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, daikon and crispy roll served with our special house peanut sauce

Chiang Rai Spring Rolls

$10.00

Grilled sour pork sausage in rice paper with lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, daikon and crispy roll served with our special house peanut sauce

Saigon Style Spring Rolls

$7.00

Grilled pork sausage wrapped in rice paper with lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, daikon and crispy roll served with our special house peanut sauce

Sautéed Minced Chicken Rolls

$7.00

Sautéed minced chicken shitake mushrooms, carrots wrapped in rice paper with lettuce, fresh basil, cilantro served with spicy green lime sauce

Vegetarian Tofu Spring Rolls

$6.00

Tofu, fresh vegetables and crispy roll wrapped in rice paper with our special

Salad Bowls

Thai Beef Salad

$15.00

New York steak, mixed greens, onions, tomatoes, cucumber, basil & cilantro

Spicy Shrimp Salad

$15.00

Grilled shrimp, mixed greens, tomatoes, almonds & cilantro

Chinese Chicken Salad

$11.00

Chicken breast, mixed greens, almonds, mandarin oranges, carrots, cilantro & crispy noodles

Signatures

Lotus’s Loco Moco

$11.00

Over medium eggs, beef patty on steamed rice topped with gravy and cilantro

Eggs in the pan

$11.00

Over medium eggs with sweet pork sausage and minced chicken

Spicy Basil Chili

$11.00

Choice of meat, stir-fried basil, garlic, Thai chili on steamed rice topped with topped medium egg

Hung- Lay

$15.00

Northern Thailand, and arguably one of the tastiest! Pork belly and pork ribs are slowly stewed

Chicken over rice

$11.00

Poached Chicken over garlic and ginger rice served with spicy ginger brown sauce

Noodles

The Lotus House Combination of Beef

$12.00

beef belly, tendon, brisket, meatballs, and one bone-in short rib

Filet Mignon

$12.00

Tenderized rare filet mignon, a very lean cut

The Lotus House Combination of Pork

$12.00

BBQ Pork, meatballs, Pork River and one bone-in short rib

Pork belly

$11.00

Deeded fried pork belly

Meatballs

$11.00

Pork or Beef or Fish

Shrimp

$14.00

X-Large poached shrimps

Pacific Seafood

$15.00

Fish, shrimp and scallop in spicy sour house soup

Veggie Mix and Tofu

$11.00

Assorted vegetables and Soft or Fried Tofu

Ayutthaya Boat Noodle

$11.00

Choice of Pork or Beef Combination in Thai Famous special signature broth

Thai Tom Yum

$13.00

Spicy sour creamy soup, and peanut served with choice of meat

Hometown Curry Noodle

$12.00

Choice of Chicken Northern Thai Famous special signature curry

Starters

The Western Sausage

$10.00

Thai style western sausage served with fresh garlic, ginger, peanuts and Thai chili.

Fried Egg Rolls

$9.00

Crispy rice paper rolls filled with pork, wood ear mushroom, clear vermicelli & vegetables served with Asian sweet chili sauce

Thai Chili Wings

$12.00

Deep fried chicken wings with Asian sweet chili sauce

Fried Tofu

$9.00

Crunchy with softness tofu served with Asian sweet chili sauce

Thailand Street BBQ Pork

$11.00

Grilled pork marinated in Thai St. food served with our special house spicy lime sauce

Thailand Street BBQ Chicken

$11.00

Grilled Chicken marinated in Thai St. food served with our special house spicy lime sauce

Mini Skirt Shrimp Roll

$11.00

Crispy triangle Shrimp rolls with Asian sweet chili sauce

The Lotus House Fries

$12.00

Skinny fries topped with pork belly, garlic, caramelized onions, salted eggs and tartar sauce

Rolls

Thailand Street Pork Spring Rolls

$11.00

Charbroiled pork wrapped in rice paper with lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, daikon and crispy roll served with our special house spicy lime sauce

Grilled Shrimp Spring Rolls

$11.00

Grilled shrimp wrapped in rice paper with lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, daikon and crispy roll served with our special house peanut sauce

Chiang Rai Spring Rolls

$11.00

Grilled sour pork sausage in rice paper with lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, daikon and crispy roll served with our special house peanut sauce

Saigon Style Spring Rolls

$8.00

Grilled pork sausage wrapped in rice paper with lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, daikon and crispy roll served with our special house peanut sauce

Sautéed Minced Chicken Rolls

$8.00

Sautéed minced chicken shitake mushrooms, carrots wrapped in rice paper with lettuce, fresh basil, cilantro served with spicy green lime sauce

Vegetarian Tofu Spring Rolls

$7.00

Tofu, fresh vegetables and crispy roll wrapped in rice paper with our special

Salad Bowls

Thai Beef Salad

$16.00

New York steak, mixed greens, onions, tomatoes, cucumber, basil & cilantro

Spicy Shrimp Salad

$16.00

Grilled shrimp, mixed greens, tomatoes, almonds & cilantro

Chinese Chicken Salad

$12.00

Chicken breast, mixed greens, almonds, mandarin oranges, carrots, cilantro & crispy noodles

Signatures

Lotus’s Loco Moco

$12.00

Over medium eggs, beef patty on steamed rice topped with gravy and cilantro

Eggs in the pan

$12.00

Over medium eggs with sweet pork sausage and minced chicken

Spicy Basil Chili

$12.00

Choice of meat, stir-fried basil, garlic, Thai chili on steamed rice topped with topped medium egg

Hung- Lay

$16.00

Northern Thailand, and arguably one of the tastiest! Pork belly and pork ribs are slowly stewed

Chicken over rice

$12.00

Poached Chicken over garlic and ginger rice served with spicy ginger brown sauce

Noodles

The Lotus House Combination of Beef

$13.00

beef belly, tendon, brisket, meatballs, and one bone-in short rib

Filet Mignon

$13.00

Tenderized rare filet mignon, a very lean cut

The Lotus House Combination of Pork

$13.00

BBQ Pork, meatballs, Pork River and one bone-in short rib

Pork belly

$12.00

Deeded fried pork belly

Meatballs

$12.00

Pork or Beef or Fish

Shrimp

$15.00

X-Large poached shrimps

Pacific Seafood

$16.00

Fish, shrimp and scallop in spicy sour house soup

Veggie Mix and Tofu

$12.00

Assorted vegetables and Soft or Fried Tofu

Ayutthaya Boat Noodle

$12.00

Choice of Pork or Beef Combination in Thai Famous special signature broth

Thai Tom Yum

$14.00

Spicy sour creamy soup, and peanut served with choice of meat

Hometown Curry Noodle

$13.00

Choice of Chicken Northern Thai Famous special signature curry

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Your food will never be the same

Location

2601 W Edinger Ave, Santa Ana, CA 92704

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

