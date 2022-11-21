Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lou Lou Food & Drink

1,396 Reviews

$$

108 Sears Ave

Louisville, KY 40207

Order Again

Popular Items

Pasta Carbonara
Bayou Dip
Seasonal Salad

To-Go Needs

Curbside Pick-Up

Curbside Pick-Up

Please select this option if you would like curbside pickup. Please type in the make and color of your vehicle

To-Go Plasticware

Please let us know the how many plasticware kits you need based on amount of people. Thanks!

To Go Cocktails

16oz Hurricane Cocktail

$10.00

Kickin Agave Margarita

$10.00

Appetizers

Shrimp and Grits Appetizer

Shrimp and Grits Appetizer

$13.00

New Orleans-style shrimp cooked in garlic, Cajun spices and butter of creamy cheese grits

Spinach & Tomato Lavash

Spinach & Tomato Lavash

$10.00

Flat bread topped with fresh tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese and finished with smoked salt

Bleu Cheese Polenta (Gluten Free)

Bleu Cheese Polenta (Gluten Free)

$11.00

Topped with grills asparagus, portabella mushrooms, red onions, bleu cheese crumbles, and roasted red pepper sauce

App Crab Cake

$12.00

Fresh Maryland crab with chili hollandaise. Served with a side of feta, spinach and sun-dried tomato salad

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$10.00

Seven roasted chicken wings tossed in a spicy hot sauce or creamy Sriracha and served with bleu cheese dressing or Dan O’s Ranch

Hummus Trio

$9.00

Our traditional house-made hummus paired with two daily specialty flavors served with pita bread or veggies. Please ask your server about today’s creative selections

Wild Bills Famous Cajun Cheese

$10.00

Served with our house-made bread sticks

Bayou Dip

Bayou Dip

$12.00

Cream cheese, roasted chicken, jalapeños, and green chilies. Served with toasted pita bread.

Garlic Cheese Sticks

Garlic Cheese Sticks

$12.00+

House-made pizza crust with garlic butter and mozzarella, served with a side of marinara

Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$10.00

Chicken, thai chili, and sesame

Pasta Family Meal

Pasta Family Meal

$80.00Out of stock

Choose Chicken Carbonara or Linguine and Meatballs. Served with a Caesar salad. Feeds 4-6 people

Salads and Soup

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce with turkey, egg, bacon, tomatoes, avacado and homemade bleu cheese dressing

Roasted Chicken Salad

$12.00

Grilled chicken, mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions and sweet red peppers. Served with balsamic vinaigrette or honey mustard

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.00+

Romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, feta cheese and green peppers with sun-dried tomato vinaigrette

Seasonal Salad

$9.00+

Mixed greens, pepitos, golden raisins, blue cheese crumbles, Granny Smith apples and molasses vinaigrette

Classic Wedge

Classic Wedge

$9.00+

Iceberg lettuce, smoked bacon, roma tomatoes and red onion, topped with our world-famous bleu cheese dressing and blue cheese crumbles

Side Salad

$5.00

Romaine, tomatoes, onions, and croutons

She Crab Soup

$6.00+

Loaded with crab, cream, and sherry

Special Soup Bowl

$8.00

Small Caesar Salad

$9.00

Large Caesar Salad

$12.00

Cup Of Gumbo

$8.00

From the Bayou

Chef Clay's Famous Gumbo

Chef Clay's Famous Gumbo

$13.00+

Traditional style New Orleans gumbo. Smoked chicken, spicy Cajun sausage, shrimp and crawfish over rice

Jambalaya

Jambalaya

$13.00+

Traditional style New Orleans gumbo, smoked chicken, spicy cajun sausage, shrimp, and crawfish over dirty rice

Crawfish Étouffée

Crawfish Étouffée

$14.00+

Louisiana crawfish, trinity vegetables, rich tomato sauce, and cream served over dirty rice

Red Beans And Rice

$13.00+

Classic Red Beans and Rice w/ Andouille Sausage over dirty rice

Cajun Sampler

$20.00

Choose from 3 of our Bayou Selections

Entrees

Cajun Dusted Oysters

$19.00

Pan Fried Oysters over our cheese grits w/ spring onions, crispy bacon, and our famous crawfish étouffée

Hot Brown

$15.00

A Louisville classic! Mornay sauce, Roasted Turkey, Smoked Bacon, and Tomatoes

Shrimp & Grits

$19.00

New Orleans-style shrimp cooked in garlic, Cajun spices and butter of creamy cheese grits

Twin Crab Cakes

$22.00

Fresh Maryland crab with chili hollandaise. Served with a large side of feta, spinach and sun-dried tomato salad

Mango Salmon

$26.00

Grilled Alaskan Salmo, topped w/ mango jalapeño salsa, served w/ vegetable of the day. (Herb olive oil substitute topping upon request)

Pasta

Pasta Carbonara

Pasta Carbonara

$14.00+

Chicken, fresh mushrooms, red onions, green onions and bacon in a Parmesan cream sauce over linguini

Lasagna

Lasagna

$14.00

Layers of pasta with ricotta cheese, ground beef, sausage, marinara sauce and a special mixture of cheese. Served with garlic bread

Black Bean Lasagna

Black Bean Lasagna

$14.00Out of stock

Beans, green chilis and jalepanos with cheddar and mozzarella cheeses

Pasta Primavera

Pasta Primavera

$13.00+

tomatoes, white onions, asparagus, mushrooms, tossed in a white whine garlic sauce

Linguini & Meatballs

Linguini & Meatballs

$14.00+

Our homemade marinara sauce with our famous meatballs, topped with Parmesan cheese

Smoked Chicken Marsala Bowtie

$14.00+

With spinach, shiitake mushrooms and caramelized onions in a Marsala cream sauce

Cajun Crawfish Linguine

Cajun Crawfish Linguine

$14.00+

Crawfish, Tasso Ham, roasted red peppers, and green onions tossed in a Frank's Red Hot cream sauce.

Sandwiches and Wraps

Cajun Short Rib Melt Sandwich

$15.00

Braised Short Rib, Wild Bill's Cheese, Mozzarella, Banana Peppers, Caramelized Onions

BBQ Short Rib and Bleu Cheese

BBQ Short Rib and Bleu Cheese

$15.00

slow braised short rib, tossed in house made honey BBQ sauce, topped w/ bleu cheese coleslaw, and served on a brioche bun

Turkey Delight Sandwich

$14.00

Turkey, smoked Provolone cheese, hummus, roma tomatoes, avocado and alfalfa sprouts

Muffuletta Sandwich

Muffuletta Sandwich

$14.00

Ham and Genoa salami with Provolone cheese, topped with homemade olive salad served with a side of your choice

Spinach and Artichoke Roll

Spinach and Artichoke Roll

$14.00

Tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese and cream sauce, rolled in lavash flat bread and served warm. Served with a side of your choice

Chicken Portabella Roll

$14.00

With spinach, shiitake mushrooms and caramelized onions in a Marsala cream sauce

Classic Gyro

Classic Gyro

$14.00

“Street Food Style” pita, grilled beef, lamb, Greek salad, banana peppers, and classic hummus with tzatziki sauce. Served with a side of your choice

Lou Lou Burger

Lou Lou Burger

$15.00

Half pound of Allen Brothers Prime Chuck with Wild Bill’s Cheese sauce and bacon. Served dressed on a toasted garlic-buttered brioche bun and a choice of your side

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken Breast , tomatoes, mixed greens, fire roasted red peppers, feta cheese with a pesto aioli on a brioche bun.

Meatball Sandwich

$14.00

Our famous meatballs with marinara sauce, mozzarella and roasted garlic aioli served with a side of your choice

Pizzas & Calzones

The Lou Chicago Deep Dish Pizza (Pick Three Toppings)

The Lou Chicago Deep Dish Pizza (Pick Three Toppings)

$30.00

A Chicago style double deep dish pizza loaded w/ cheese and three toppings of your choice. Bring a fork! (Please call an hour in advance for this cook time)

Goat Cheese Vegetable Pizza

Goat Cheese Vegetable Pizza

$20.50+

Zucchini, squash, red onions, portabella mushrooms, roasted red peppers, and garlic sauce

BBQ Chicken Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.50+

Chicken with BBQ sauce, green peppers, red onions, jalapeños, fontina and mozzarella cheeses

Lou Lou Pizza

$20.50+

Bacon, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted red peppers, red onions, mozzarella and goat cheeses with a garlic sauce

Spinach and Artichoke Pizza

$20.50+

Fresh spinach, artichokes, mushrooms, onions, roma tomatoes, feta cheese and garlic sauce

The All Meat Pie Pizza

$20.50+

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, bacon and ham with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce

Short Rib Philly Pizza

$20.50+

Braised short rib, caramelized onions, white cheese sauce, peppers, mushrooms, banana peppers, and mozzarella cheese

The Chong Pizza

$20.50+

Bacon, ricotta, meatballs, banana peppers, and our marinara sauce

Hot Brown Pizza

Hot Brown Pizza

$20.50+

Turkey, roma tomatoes, green onions, bacon and mozzarella cheese with Mornay sauce

Italian Meatball Calzone

$15.00

Homemade meatballs, mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce

Four Cheese Calzone

$14.00

Mozzarella, goat, fontina and ricotta cheeses with marinara sauce

Calzone

$11.00

MEATS Bacon, pepperoni, salami, ham, ground beef, Italian sausage VEGETABLES Onions, red onions, artichokes, black olives, green olives, eggplant, green peppers, garlic (fresh and roasted), banana peppers, jalapeño peppers, fresh mushrooms, fresh spinach, fresh or sun-dried tomatoes CHEESES feta, fontina, goat PREMIUM INGREDIENTS ( 2.75 ea ) Shrimp, chicken , anchovies, portabella mushrooms, pineapple

Vegetarian Calzone

$15.00

Mozzarella cheese, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, spinach, and tomatoes with marinara sauce

Italian Meatball Calzone

$15.00

Homemade meatballs, mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce

Small Combination Pizza

$15.50

Large Combination Pizza

$20.50

Sides & Extras

Side- Cajun Crisp

$4.00

Side- Pasta Salad

$4.00

Side- Asparagus

$5.50

Side- Veggie of the Day

$4.00

Side- Bleu Cheese Coleslaw

$4.00

Side- Dirty Rice

$4.00

Side- Cheese Grits

$4.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.00

Extra Dressing

$1.00

Extra Marinara

$1.50

Desserts

Pretzel Brownie w/ Toasted Marshmallow

Pretzel Brownie w/ Toasted Marshmallow

$6.50

Oven Baked Brownie, Vanilla Creme Anglaise, Toasted Marshmallow, Caramel Sauce

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$6.50

Oven Baked Brioche Bread, Pudding w/ Bourbon Vanilla Custard, Creamy Caramel

Banana Pudding

$6.50

Kid's Menu

Kid’s Burger

$5.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Kid's Butter Noodles

$5.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Pita Pizza

$5.00

Cheesy Noodles

$5.00

Drinks

Black Cherry Soda

$3.00

Cola

$3.00

Lemon Lime

$3.00

Diet Cola

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

108 Sears Ave, Louisville, KY 40207

Directions

Lou Lou Food & Drink image
Lou Lou Food & Drink image

