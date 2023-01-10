Lou Lou on Market 812 East Market Street

Main picView gallery

Appetizers

Crab Cake

$18.00

Maryland crab, creole remoulade, arugula

Crawfish Bayou Dip

$16.00

Smoked Salmon Lavash

$15.00

Oysters

$18.00+

Creole Mussels

$16.00

Charcuterie Board

$25.00

Hummus Trio

$13.00

Hushpuppies

$10.00

Wings

$15.00

Cheese Sticks

$15.00

Bread

Side Of Sriacha Cream

$1.50

Side Of Pita

$2.00

Side Of Veggies

$3.00

Soups & Salads

She Crab Bisque

$10.00

Classic Wedge

$13.00

Caesar

$13.00

Seasonal

$13.00

Roasted Chicken Salad

$15.00

Extra Bleeu Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Extra Ranch

$0.75

Extra Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$0.75

Entrees

Cajun Ribeye

$45.00

Bone-In Pork Chop

$32.00

Mango Salmon

$31.00

Blackened Mahi

$33.00

Shrimp and Grits

$31.00

Creole Seafood Fettuccine

$34.00

Chicken Carbonara

$22.00

Linguine and Meatballs

$20.00

Four Cheese Ravioli

$23.00

Hangover Burger

$18.00

From the Bayou

Jambalaya

$22.00

Gumbo

$22.00

Red Beans & Rice

$20.00

Etoufee

$22.00

Low Country Boil

$35.00

Crawfish Boil

$35.00

Pizzas & Calzones

The Lou Chicago

$35.00

Goat Cheese & Vegetable Pizza

$18.00

Combination Pizza

$18.00

Meatball Calzone

$18.00

Veggie Calzone

$17.00

Sweets

Bread Pudding

$12.00

Bananas Foster Cheesecake

$12.00

Beignets

$12.00

Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Banana Pudding

$9.00

Vegan Ice Cream

$7.00

Birthday Bread Pudding

Sides

Crawfish Mac N Cheese

$15.00

Parmesan Risotto

$7.00

Creole Kale

$6.00

Cheddar Grits

$6.00

Sautéed Spinach

$6.00

Peppered White Rice

$6.00

Asparagus

$6.00

Whipped Potatoes

$6.00

Cajun Fries

$6.00

Bourbon

1792 Small Batch

$12.00

Angel's Envy

$15.00

Basil Haden Red Wine

$20.00

Basil Hayden

$15.00

Basil Hayden 10 Year

$23.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$16.00

Basil Hayden Rum Cask Rye

$25.00

Basil Hayden Toast

$18.00

Bookers Single Barrel

$30.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Bulleit

$12.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Colonel E.H. Taylor Small Batch

$25.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$16.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$12.00

Four Roses Small Batch Select

$13.00

George T Stagg

$175.00

Jefferson Reserve 90

$18.00

Jefferson Reserve Very Small Batch

$12.00

King of Kentucky

$150.00

Knob Creek 9yr

$10.00

Larceny

$11.00

Little Book

$35.00

Maker's 46

$12.00

Maker's Mark

$12.00

Makers Special Release

$20.00

Old Forester 117

$15.00

Old Forrester 86

$7.00

Old Forrester Rye

$8.00

Old Rip Van Winkle 10yr

$100.00

Pappy Van Winkle 12yr

$150.00

Pappy Van Winkle 15yr

$200.00

Thomas H. Handy Sazerac

$50.00

Well Bourbon

$6.00

Weller 12yr

$40.00

Weller Antique 107.

$25.00

Weller Special Reserve

$20.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Woodford Rye

$12.00

Woodford Toasted Oak Oat

$30.00

Woofdord Batch 118.4

$25.00

Five Trails

$12.00

Russels Reserve

$12.00

DBL 1792 Small Batch

$24.00

DBL Basil Haden Red Wine

$40.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$30.00

DBL Basil Hayden 10 Year

$46.00

DBL Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$32.00

DBL Basil Hayden Rum Cask Rye

$50.00

DBL Basil Hayden Toast

$36.00

DBL Bookers Single Barrel

$60.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$18.00

DBL Bulleit

$24.00

DBL Bulleit Rye

$24.00

DBL Colonel E.H. Taylor Small Batch

$50.00

DBL Four Roses Single Barrel

$32.00

DBL Four Roses Small Batch

$24.00

DBL Four Roses Small Batch Select

$26.00

DBL George T Stagg

$350.00

DBL Jefferson Reserve 90

$36.00

DBL Jefferson Reserve Very Small Batch

$24.00

DBL King of Kentucky

$300.00

DBL Knob Creek 9yr

$20.00

DBL Larceny

$22.00

DBL Little Book

$70.00

DBL Maker's 46

$24.00

DBL Maker's Mark

$24.00

DBL Makers Special Release

$40.00

DBL Old Forester

$30.00

DBL Old Forrester 86

$14.00

DBL Old Forrester Rye

$16.00

DBL Old Rip Van Winkle 10yr

$200.00

DBL Pappy Van Winkle 12yr

$300.00

DBL Pappy Van Winkle 15yr

$400.00

DBL Thomas H. Handy Sazerac

$100.00

DBL Well Bourbon

$12.00

DBL Weller 12yr

$80.00

DBL Weller Antique 107.

$50.00

DBL Weller Special Reserve

$40.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$24.00

DBL Woodford Rye

$24.00

DBL Woodford Toasted Oak Oat

$60.00

DBL Woofdord Batch 118.4

$50.00

Vodka

Absolut

$8.00

Absolut Citron

$8.00

Absolut Lime

$8.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Tito's

$8.00

Wheatley

$8.00

Well Vodka

$7.00

DBL Absolut

$16.00

DBL Absolut Citron

$16.00

DBL Absolut Lime

$16.00

DBL Grey Goose

$22.00

DBL Ketel One

$20.00

DBL Tito's

$16.00

DBL Wheatley

$16.00

DBL Well Vodka

$14.00

Tequila

Casamigos

$16.00

Don Julio 1942

$57.00

Don Julio Anejo

$22.00

Don Julio Blanco

$18.00

El Jimador Reposado

$8.00

Herradura Silver

$15.00

Patron

$18.00

Patron Anejo

$20.00

Patron Reposado

$18.00

Well Tequilla

$8.00

Tres Generaciones Special

$29.00

Hornitos

$10.00

DBL Casamigos

$32.00

DBL Don Julio 1942

$114.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$44.00

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$36.00

DBL El Jimador Reposado

$16.00

DBL Herradura Silver

$30.00

DBL Patron

$36.00

DBL Patron Anejo

$40.00

DBL Patron Reposado

$36.00

DBL Well Tequilla

$16.00

DBL Tres Generaciones Special

$58.00

Gin

Beefeater

$9.00

Well Gin

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Sipsmith

$12.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

DBL Beefeater

$18.00

DBL Well Gin

$16.00

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$20.00

DBL Hendricks

$24.00

DBL Sipsmith

$24.00

DBL Tanqueray

$20.00

Scotch

Dewars

$9.00

Glenlivet

$16.00

Glenmorangie

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$10.00

DBL Dewars

$18.00

DBL Glenlivet

$32.00

DBL Glenmorangie

$30.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$28.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$20.00

Rum

Bacardi

$6.00

DBL Bacardi

$12.00

Other

Copper & Kings Apple Brandy

$12.00

Copper & Kings Brandy

$12.00

Disaronno

$11.00

Hennessy

$14.00

Limoncello

$13.00

Jaeger

$8.00

Jaeger Cold Brew

$8.00

Wine

Le Rime Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Le Garenne

$10.00

Whitehaven

$12.00

Marquis de Pennautier

$11.00

Louis Jadot Chardonnay

$13.00

Sonoma Cutrer

$15.00

Campuget Dry Rosé

$13.00

Pierre Spar Riesling

$12.00

Cinzano Prosecco

$10.00

Domaine Laroque

$11.00

Meiomi

$13.00

Cloudline

$15.00

Louis Jadot Beaujolais

$11.00

Domaine de la Solitude

$12.00

Château la Freynelle

$12.00

Alexander Valley

$14.00

Quilt Cabernet

$18.00

Route Stock Cabernet Sauvignon

$16.00

Paul Hobbs 'Crocus' Malbec

$15.00

Daou Pessimist

$12.00

Cinzano Prosecco

$10.00

Bouvet Sparkling Rose Brut

$13.00

Cinzano Bottle

$38.00

Bouvet Rosé Bottle

$50.00

Le Rime Bottle

$38.00

Le Garenne Bottle

$38.00

Whitehaven Bottle

$46.00

Marquis de Pennautier Bottle

$42.00

Louis Jadot Chardonnay Bottle

$50.00

Sonoma Cutrer Bottle

$58.00

Campuget Bottle

$38.00

Pierre Spar Bottle

$46.00

Paul Hobbs Chardonnay

$119.00

Domaine Laroque Bottle

$42.00

Meiomi Bottle

$50.00

Cloudline Bottle

$58.00

Louis Jadot Beaujolais Bottle

$42.00

Domaine de la Solitude Bottle

$46.00

Chateau la Freynelle Bottle

$46.00

Alexander Valley Bottle

$54.00

Quilt Bottle

$70.00

Route Stock Bottle

$62.00

Paul Hobbs 'Crocus' Bottle

$58.00

Daou Pessimist Bottle

$46.00

Cinzano Prosecco Bottle

$38.00

Bouvet Sparkling Rose Brut Bottle

$50.00

Roderer Brut

$59.00

Cocktails

Voodoo Punch

$16.00

Hurricane

$12.00

Pikant Old Fashioned

$12.00

Mezcal Old Fashioned

$13.00

Brandy Milk Punch

$12.00

Sazerac

$13.00

French 75

$15.00

Gin Fizzle

$13.00

Creole Bloody Mary

$14.00

Pimm's Cup

$13.00

Market Street Espresso

$14.00

Lemondrop

$9.00

Cosmo

$9.50

LIT

$8.50

Stave Cocktails

Sweet & Spicy Bourbon

$13.00

Kentucky Maid

$14.00

Pikant Old Fashioned

$12.00

Pikant Mezcal Old Fashioned

$13.00

Billionaire

$13.00

Man O' War

$25.00

Market Mojito

$10.00

Beer

Bud Light

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Coors Banquet

$4.50

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$4.50

Modelo Especial

$5.50

Heineken

$5.50

West Sixth IPA

$6.00

Voodoo Ranger Juicy IPA

$7.00

Bell's Two Hearted

$7.00

Dogfish Head 90 Minute

$9.00

Goodwood Walnut Brown Ale

$6.00

Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale

$9.00

West Sixth Cocoa Porter

$6.00

Against the Grain 35k

$10.00

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Heineken 0.0

$5.50

Sodas Tea Coffee

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Coffee

$4.00

Single Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00
Fun, lively new restaurant in NuLu! New Orleans focused, but features a wide variety of cuisine. Cajun, pizza, pasta, Mediterranean, and everything in between!

812 East Market Street, Louisville, KY 40206

