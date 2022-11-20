Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Salad
American

Lou & Mo’s Sandwich Shoppe

review star

No reviews yet

196 Berlin Turnpike

Berlin, CT 06037

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

"In Da Club" Turkey Sand
Chic '& Bacon Sand
Steak Bomb

Hot Sands

Chic '& Bacon Sand

$11.59

Hand-Battered Buttermilk Fried Chicken| Applewood Smoked Bacon| Lettuce| Tomato| Mayo| On a Grilled Brioche Bun

Buffalo Chicken Sand

$10.99

Hand-Battered Buttermilk Fried Chicken| Buffalo Sauce| Ranch Dressing| Lettuce Tomato| Onion| Blue Cheese crumbles| on a Toasted Sesame Seed Bun

Roasted Bello Sand - Vegetarian

$10.29

Roasted Portobello| Spring Mix| Tomato| Blue Cheese Crumbles| Red Wine Vinaigrette| on a Grilled Brioche Bun - Vegan option

"El Gordo" Tripleta

$13.49Out of stock

Brisket| Pork| Steak| Sauteed| Chipotle Aioli| Avocado| on a Traditional Water loaf

Sea Sands

Alaskan Cod Sand

$10.89

Hand Battered Alaskan Cod| Tartar sauce| Lettuce| on a Sesame Seed Bun

Cajun Salmon Sand

$15.49

Grilled Cajun style Salmon-|Tzatziki sauce| Lettuce| Tomato| on a Brioche Bun

Sashimi Sand

$16.29

Seared Ahi Tuna| Spinach| Seaweed Salad| Wasabi| on Multi-grain Bread

Tuna Salad Sand

$8.09

Our Tuna Salad| Lettuce| Tomato| Onion| on White Bread

Cold Sands

"In Da Club" Turkey Sand

$10.59

Roasted Turkey Breast| Smoked Applewood Bacon| Avocado| Lettuce| Tomato| Mayo| on Toasted Italian Bread

Deviled Egg Salad Sand

$8.29

Our Deviled Egg Salad| Lettuce| Tomato| on White Bread

Chicken Salad Sand

$8.29

Our Chicken Salad| with craisins and chopped Walnuts| Lettuce| Tomato| on White Bread

Ham & Swiss Sand

$8.59

Virgina Baked Ham| Swiss| Lettuce| Tomato| Mayo| Mustard| on Marbled Rye

Gram's B.L.T

$9.59

Applewood Smoked Bacon| Lettuce| Tomato| Mayo| on Toasted White Bread

Cucumber Sand - Vegan

$8.29

Sliced Cucumbers| Greens| Roasted Veggies| Hummus| Tzatziki| on Multigrain Bread

Subs

Herbivore- Vegetarian

$10.79

Greens| Roasted Veggies| Red Wine Vinaigrette| on a Traditional Water Loaf

Italian

$12.29

Capicola| Salami| Pepperoni| on Traditonal Water Loaf

Philly Chicken

$11.99

Chicken Breast| Provolone| Sauteed Veggies

Philly Portobello

$11.19

Roasted Portobello| Provolone| Sauteed Veggies

Philly Steak

$12.19

Ribeye Steak| Provolone| Sauteed Veggies

Tuna

$10.89

Tuna Salad| Veggies| on a Tradional Water Loaf

Turkey

$11.79

Roasted Turkey Breast| Veggies| on a Tradional Water Loaf

Ham

$11.79

Pastrami

$11.79

Pepperoni

$11.79

Genoa Salami

$11.79

Capicola

$12.29

Chicken Cutlet

$12.29

Herbivore - Half

$6.29

Italian - Half

$7.49

Philly Chicken - Half

$7.29

Philly Portobello - Half

$6.79

Turkey - Half

$7.29

Tuna - Half

$6.79

Tuna Salad| Veggies| on a Tradional Water Loaf

Ham - Half

$7.29

Pastrami - Half

$7.29

Philly Steak - Half

$7.49

Pepperoni - Half

$7.29

Genoa Salami - Half

$7.29

Capicola - Half

$7.49

Chicken Cutlet - Half

$7.49

Grilled Sands

Steak Bomb

$11.29

Shaved Ribeye Steak| Roasted Red and Green Peppers| Cheddar Cheese| Bourbon Chipotle| on Grilled Italian Bread

Buffalo Chic & Melt

$10.99

Hand Battered Buttermilk Fried Chicken| Buffalo Sauce| Ranch Dressing| Provolone Cheese| Blue Cheese Crumbles| on Grilled Sourdough Bread

Bacon 'Mate

$10.99

Applewood Smoked Bacon| Tomato| Cheddar| on Grilled Italian Bread

Roast Beef Melt

$11.49

Sliced Roast Beef| Roasted Red and Green Peppers| Cheddar| Garlic Aioli| on Grilled Sourdough Bread

Veggie Melt- Vegetarian

$10.69

Roasted Veggies| Hummus| Bourbon Chipotle| Cheddar| on Grilled Sourdough Bread

Lou's Grilled Cheese

$11.29

Triple Decker| Pepper Jack Cheese| Cheddar Cheese| American Cheese on Grilled White Bread

Katy's Caprese Sand

$11.69

Grilled Chicken Breast| Pesto| Sundried Tomato| Spinach| Fresh Sliced Mozzarella| Romano Cheese| Balsamic Glaze| on Grilled Italian Bread

Corned Beef Reuben

$11.29

Corned Beef| Sauerkraut| 1000 Island| Swiss Cheese| On Grilled Marbled Rye

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.49

Romaine| Romano| House made Croutons| Ceasar Dressing

Keto Power Caesar

$10.29

Romaine|Romano| Bacon| Avocado

Cobb Salad

$11.39

Romaine| Tomato| Onion| Bacon| Avocado| Egg| Blue Cheese Crumbles| Tossed in Blue Cheese Vinaigrette

Vegan Cobb- Vegan

$11.39

Romaine| Roasted Veggies| Avocado| Walnuts| Tossed in Red Wine Vinaigrette

Sashimi Salad

$16.29

Tuna Sashimi| Spring mix| Seaweed salad|Ginger slaw| tossed in Asian Ginger Dressing

Strawberry "Blue" Salad

$9.49

Spring Mix| Strawberries| Blueberries| Walnuts| Blue Cheese Crumbles| Tossed in Blue Cheese Vinaigrette

Basic Greens Salad

$8.49

Spring Mix| Tomato| Cucumber| Onion| Tossed in Balsamic Vinaigrette

Kiddos

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Cheddar cheese| on Grilled White Bread

Nutella '& Strawberries

$6.99

Nutella Hazelnut Spread| Sliced Strawberries| on Grilled White Bread

Ham Sand

$6.99

Ham| on White Bread

Turkey Sand

$6.99

Turkey slices| on White Bread

Chicken Little Sand

$6.99

Crispy Chicken Breast on a Brioche Bun

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.49

Rice Krispie's Treat

$2.49

Brownie

$2.49

Pastry

$2.79

Cookie of The Day

$2.49Out of stock

Blondie

$2.49Out of stock

Sides

French Fries

$3.79

Shoestring

House Made Potato Chips

$2.49

House Made Fresh Daily

Coleslaw

$3.29

Fruit Cup

$3.29Out of stock

Fresh Fruit

Side Salad

$2.49

Greens| Choice of Dressing

Side Chicken Salad

$3.99

Side Egg Salad

$3.99

Side Tuna Salad

$3.99

Beverages

Cafe Latte

$3.59

Cafe Mocha

$3.59

Cappuccino

$3.59

Chai Tea Latte

$3.59

Iced Chai Latte

$3.79

Chai Tea| Whole Milk

Iced Latte

$3.79

Iced Mocha

$3.79

Iced Coffee

$3.29

Coffee

$2.59+

Regular| Decaf

Espresso

$1.55

Hot Chocolate

$3.09

Fresh Brewed Green Tea with Honey

$2.89Out of stock

Fresh Brewed Unsweetened Black Tea

$2.89

Fresh Fruit Infused Water

$1.79

Green Tea

$2.59Out of stock

Tea

$2.59+

Lemonade

$2.59

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.79

Mountain Dew

$2.59

Pepsi

$2.59

Diet Pepsi

$2.59

Dr Pepper

$2.59

Sierra Mist

$2.59

Apple Juice

$2.69

Orange Juice

$2.69

Bottled Water

$2.50

Pure Leaf

$2.99Out of stock

Seltzer Water

$2.59

Stubborn

$3.19

Milk

$2.59

Chocolate Milk

$2.59

Soup

Tomato Basil Bisque

French Onion Soup

Out of stock

Hot Sands

French Pub Dip

$12.49

Roast Beef| Garlic Aioli| Swiss| French Baquette

Black Jack's Smoked Brisket Sand

$12.49Out of stock

Brisket| Bourbon Chipotle Honey| on a Grilled Brioche Bun

Bourbon Pulled Pork Sand

$11.29Out of stock

Slow roasted pork| Bourbon sauce|on a Sesame seed Bun

"La Gorda" Chicken Sand

$10.79

Tender Grilled chicken Breast| Sauteed veggies| Cheddar| on a Grilled Brioche Bun

"El Gordo" Tripleta

$13.49Out of stock

Brisket| Pork| Steak| Sauteed| Chipotle Aioli| Avocado| on a Traditional Water loaf

Cubano

$11.79Out of stock

Traditional Cuban sandwich| Pressed to perfection

Subs

Big D's Meatball

$11.49

House made Meatballs and Sauce| Roasted peppers| on a Garlic Buttered Loaf

Chicken Parm

$11.49

Italian Chicken Parm Cutlet| House made Sauce| Mozzarella| on Garlic Buttered Loaf

Chicken Parm - Half

$6.99

Eggplant Pomo- Vegetarian

$11.49Out of stock

Roasted Eggplant| House made Sauce| on a Garlic Buttered loaf

Eggplant Pomo- Vegetarian - Half

$6.99Out of stock

Roast Beef

$11.99

Sliced Roast Beef| Veggies| on a Tradional Water Loaf

Roast Beef - Half

$7.49

Grilled Sands

Chicken Parm Melt

$10.29

Italian Chicken Parm Cutlet| House made Sauce| Mozzarella| on Grilled Garlic Italian Bread

"Carnitas " Melt

$10.79Out of stock

Slow Roasted Pork| Bourbon Sauce| Sauteed veggies| Cheddar| on Grilled Sourdough

Rueben Melt

$10.29

Smoked Pastrami| Sauerkraut| 1000 Island| Swiss| on Grilled Marbled Rye

Kiddos

Grilled Roni Pizza Melt

$6.59

Pepperoni| Sauce| Mozzarella| on grilled Italian Bread

Mo's Sausage & Peppa

Sausage and Peppers Whole

$12.29

Sausage| Roasted Peppers

Sausage and Peppers Half

$7.79

Sausage| Roasted Peppers

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Lou & Mo's is a family owned and operated fast casual Restaurant located right in the heart of central Connecticut! Our focus is on high quality, hand crafted food, warm and friendly service with a relaxed casual atmosphere and full service approach! Come in and enjoy!

Location

196 Berlin Turnpike, Berlin, CT 06037

Directions

