LouCas Restaurant
No reviews yet
9 LINCOLN HIGHWAY
EDISON, NJ 08820
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Specials
Chilled Seafood Cocktail W Lobster Special for 2
4 Shrimp Cocktail, Lobster Tail, 4 Clams and 4 Oysters on the Half Shell, Sashimi Tuna and Marinated Seafood Salad.
Mango Calamari
Crispy Calamari Tossed with a Mango Chili Sauce. Garnished with Tomatoes and Chives
Rock Shrimp Arabiatta Appetizer
Fresh Florda Rock Shrimp Sauteed in Scampi Sauce with a Touch or Crushed Red Pepper, Garnished with Diced Tomato and Chives
Old Fashion Sausage Appetizer
Grilled Octopus Salad Appetizer
With Cannellini Bean Salad, extra virgin olive oil, capers, red onions, and red wine vinegar
Burrata Appetizer
Fresh mozzarella filled with Ricotta Cheese and Served with Prosciutto, Vine Ripe Tomatoes. Finished with Extra Virgin Olive Oil Balsamic
Whole Mediterranean Bronzini
Grilled with kalamata olives, capers, tomatoes, and virgin olive oil. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and grilled vegetables
Halibut Filet
Pan Seared Served over a Creamy Lobster Risotto and Finished with a Brown Butter Beurre Blanc Sauce. Served with Maple Glazed Brussels Sprouts
Grouper
Pan Seared and Topped with Sundried Tomatoes, Shiitake Mushrooms, Artichokes, and Shrimp. Finished with a White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce and Served over Sauteed Spinach
Zuppa di Pesce
Lobster tail, shrimp, scallops, calamari, clams, and mussels sauteed in a pomodoro sauce served over linguini
Mahi Mahi
Wild mushroom encrusted served over roasted pepper hummus with balsamic demi glace
Veal Loin Chop
Layered with Roasted Red Pepper, Portabello Mushroom and Smoked Mozzarella Cheese. Porcini Mushroom Demi-Glaze
Steak Frites
Ribeye steak grilled and topped with blue cheese butter. Served with crispy handcut fries and broccolini
48 oz. Tomahawk Steak for 2 with Lobster Mac and Cheese
Topped with garlic herb butter and crispy onions. Served with lobster Mac and cheese and cream spinach
Ultimate Surf and Turf for two with Lobster Mac and Cheese
48 oz Tomahawk steak and jumbo 14 oz broiled lobster tail. Served with lobster Mac and cheese and cream spinach
Raw Bar
Chilled Seafood Cocktail (For 2)
Clams and Oysters on the Half Shell, Shrimp Cocktail and Jumbo Lump Crabmeat served with Cocktail and Mustard Sauce.
Shrimp Cocktail (4)
Jumbo Shrimp Served with Cocktail Sauce
Chilled Clams on the Half Shell (6)
Half a Dozen Littlenecks Served with Cocktail Sauce
Chilled Oysters on the Half Shell (6)
With Minuet and Cocktail SAuce
Marinated Seafood Salad
Shrimp, Scallops, Calamari and Jumbo Lump Crabmeat marinated in Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Fresh Herbs
Sashimi Tuna
Sesame Encrusted Yellow Fin Tuna, Marinated Seaweed Salad, Ginger Soy Sauce.
Jumbo Lump Crabmeat Cocktail
Fresh Maryland Crabmeat Served with Mustard Sauce and Cocktail Sauce
Appetizers
Hot Antipasto For Two
Shrimp Scampi, Stuffed Mushrooms, Mussels, Clams, Eggplant Rollatini and Shoe String Zucchini
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato and Roasted Peppers
with Red Onion, Virgin Olive Oil, Balsamic Vinegar & Fresh Basil
Clams Casino
Baked with Herb Butter, Peppers, Shallots & Bacon
Stuffed Mushrooms
Baked with Fresh Lump Crabmeat Imperial
Fried Calamari
Crispy Calamari Served with Hot or Sweet Marinara Sauce
Zuppa di Clams or Mussels
One Dozen Clams or Mussels Sautéed in Olive Oil, Fresh Basil and Plum Tomatoes
Fried Shoe String Zucchini
Thinly Sliced, Fried and Sprinkled with Fresh Grated Romano Cheese
Eggplant Rollatini Appetizer
Filled with a Blend of Ricotta and Parmesan Cheese
Crab Cake Appetizer
Served with French Dijon Mustard Sauce
Salad
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce Tossed with Croutons and the Classic Dressing of Olive Oil, Parmesan Cheese, Anchovies and Special Seasonings
Traditional Greek Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Black Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese and Red Onions.
Goat Cheese and Pear Salad
Baby Greens, Fried Goat Cheese, Fresh Pears, Toasted Pignoli Nuts with Balsamic Vinaigrette
Baby Arugula Salad
with Chick Peas, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions and Shaved Parmesan with Lemon Olive Oil Dressing
House Salad
Mixed Greens with Tomato, Olive, Cucumber and Onion
Boston Bibb Salad
Boston Bibb Lettuce with Gorgonzola Cheese, Toasted Almonds, Tomatoes and Mushrooms, tossed with a Balsamic Vinaigrette
Soup
Pasta
Seafood Capellini
Shrimp and Lobster Sautéed in Olive Oil, Garlic and White Wine, Garnished with Baby Clams and Mussels over Thin Pasta
Penne alla Vodka
Quill shaped Pasta in a Pink Vodka Sauce of Cream, Parmesan Cheese, a Touch of Tomato and Fresh Basil.
Lingini White Clam Sauce
Baby Clams sauteed in Olive Oil, Garlic, White Wine and Fresh Basil, Served over Linguini Pasta
Orecchietta Pasta
Tossed with Sweet Italian Sausage, Broccoli Rabe and Sun Dried Tomatoes. Sautéed with White Wine, Olive Oil and Garlic.
Filetto di Pomodoro
Plum Tomatoes with Fresh Basil over Your Choice of Pasta
Papardella Bolognese
Beef, Veal and Pork Ragu finished with Mascarpone Cheese.
Grilled Vegetable Platter
Grilled Seasonal Vegetables, White Cannellini Beanss and Baby Greens with Balsamic Glaze.
Eggplant Rollatini Entrée
Filled with a Blend of Ricotta and Parmesan Cheeses, Served with Linguini
Lobster Ravioli
Saffron Pasta filled with Lobster Meat with Tomato Basil Cream Sauce, garnished with Baby Shrimp.
Chicken
Layered Chicken
Layered with Roasted Peppers, Portabella Mushroom and Smoked Mozzarella with a Porcini Mushroom Sauce
Chicken Parmigiana
Lightly Breaded Cutlet Topped with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese, Served with Linguini
Chicken Francese
Breast of Chicken Dipped in Flour and Egg then Sauteed in Lemon, Butter and White Wine. Served with Roasted Potatoes and a Vegetable Medley
Chicken Marsala
Breast of Chicken Sauteed with Marsala Wine, Mushrooms, and Demiglace
Chicken Paillard
Grilled Breast of Chicken served over Boston Bibb Lettuce with Roasted Peppers, Goat Cheese and Portabella Mushroom with Fresh Tomato Basil Vinaigrette
Chicken Giambotta
Chicken Breast Sauteed in Olive Oil and Garlic with Sweet Cherry Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Potatoes and Sausage
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Entree
Veal
Veal Parmigiana
Lightly Breaded Cutlet Topped with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese, Served with Linguini
Veal Francese
Lightly Dipped in Flour and Egg then Sautéed in Lemon, Butter and White Wine. Served with Roasted Potatoes and a Vegetable Medley
Veal Marsala
with Mushrooms, Demi-Glaze and Marsala Wine
Veal Milanese
Breaded Veal Cutlet Topped with Fresh Mozzarella, Arugala and Tomato Salad with Red Onion and Balsamic Dressing
Veal Sorrentino
Medallions of Veal Sautéed with Prosciutto, Eggplant, Mushrooms and Mozzarella Cheese in a Marsala Wine Sauce
Meat
Grilled Baby Lamb Chops
Served over White Cannelini Beans, Fresh Tomato and Cilantro with Baby Greens and a Roasted Garlic, Lemon Dressing
Filet Mignon 10oz
Grilled Prime Tenderloin of Beef Wrapped in Bacon, topped with Herb Bread Crumbs and finished with a Brandy Demi-Glaze Sauce, rested on a Portabella Mushroom
N.Y. Sirloin Steak
Grilled and Finished with Herb Garlic Butter
Rack of Lamb
Rack of Lamb Encrusted with Seasoned Bread Crumbs and Served with a Honey Mint Sauce
Surf and Turf
10 oz. Filet Mignon topped with Herb Bread Crumbs and Brandy Demi-Glaze Sauce and Broiled 8oz. Lobster Tail with Drawn Butter
Double Cut Pork Chop
Marinated in olive oil, garlic, honey, soy sauce and fresh basil. Grilled served with garlic mashed potato and vegetable medley
Pork Chop Parmigiana
Lightly Breaded Cutlet Topped with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese, Served with Linguini
Pork Chop Milanese
Lightly Breadded Pork Chop Topped with Fresh Mozzarella, Arugala and Tomato Salad with Red Onion and Balsamic Dressing
Seafood
Crab Cake Entree
All Lump Maryland Crabmeat Broiled and Glazed with a Beurre Blanc Sauce
Salmon Marechiara
Sautéed in Olive Oil with Garlic, Light Plum Tomatoes, Fresh Basil. Garnished with Baby Clams, Mussels and Rock Shrimp
Broiled Stuffed Shrimp
with Lump Crab Imperial Stuffing
Baked Salmon
Horseradish Encrusted Salmon Served with a Dijon Mustard Sauce
Grilled Salmon
With a Light Tomato Basil Dressing
Seafood Fra Diavolo
A Tantalizing Variety of Seafood - Shrimp, Scallops, Clams, Mussels and Calamari Sauteed in a Spicy Red Sauce and Served on a Bed of Linguini
Shrimp Scampi
Sautéed in Olive Oil, Garlic, Herbs and White Wine. Served over Linguini
Shrimp Francese
Lightly Dipped in Flour and Egg then Sautéed in Lemon, Butter and White Wine. Served over Linguini
Shrimp Fra Diavolo
Gulf Shrimp Sautéed in Olive Oil with Fresh Basil in a Spicy Red Sauce over Linguini
Fresh Maine Lobsters
Please call the restaurant directly at 732-549-8580 for price and availability.
Twin Lobster Tails
Served Broiled or Stuffed with Crabmeat Imperial. Ask Your Server for Size
Rock Shrimp Entrée
Baby rock shrimp served over capellini pasta with roasted garlic sauce
Swordfish Sicilian
Sauteed in a Sauce of Olive Oil, Garlic, Capers, Lemon, Tomato, White Wine and Parsley
Vegetables & Sides
Desserts
Mini Cannoli's (4)
Filled with Authentic Italian sweet Cream, Ricotta Cheese and Chocolate Chips
Tiramisu
"Homemade Favorite", Espresso Soaked Ladyfingers Covered with a Mixture of Imported Mascarpone Mousse, Finished with a Dusting of Cocoa Powder
New York Cheesecake
Dark Side of the Moon
Rich fudge cake soaked with coffee liquer filled with chocolate mousse and iced in whipped pure dark chocolate ganache
Assorted Mixed Berries
With Homemade Whipped Cream
Hot Fudge Ice Cream Pie
Vanilla and Chocolate Ice Cream on Oreo Cookie Crust with Fudge Topping and Chopped Walnuts
Gelato Trio
Tahitian Vanilla, Hazelnut and Pistachio
Tartufo
Vanilla and Chocolate Ice Cream Dipped in Bitter Sweet Chocolate with a Cherry and Almond Center
Caramel Apple Cobbler
HOT APPETIZERS
HALF TRAY ROCK SHRIMP ARABIATTA
FULL TRAY ROCK SHRIMP ARABIATTA
HALF TRAY FRIED CALAMARI
FULL TRAY FRIED CALAMARI
HALF TRAY STUFFED MUSHROOMS
FULL TRAY STUFFED MUSHROOMS
HALF TRAY EGGPLANT ROLLATINE
FULL TRAY EGGPLANT ROLLATINE
HALF TRAY CRAB CAKES
FULL TRAY CRAB CAKES
HALF TRAY ZUPPA DI MUSSELS
FULL TRAY ZUPPA DI MUSSELS
HALF TRAY CLAMS CASINO
FULL TRAY CLAMS CASINO
COLD APPETIZERS AND SIDES
FRESH MOZZARELLA PLATTER
With Roasted Red Peppers, Tomato, Red Onion and Balsamic Vinaigrette
COLD ANTIPASTO PLATTER
A Classic Selection of Imported Meats & Cheeses over Baby Greens with Anchovies
SEAFOOD SALAD PLATTER
Shrimp, Scallops, Calamari and Jumbo Lump Crab Meat Marinated in Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Fresh Herbs
CAESAR SALAD PLATTER
HOUSE SALAD PLATTER
BOSTON BIBB SALAD PLATTER
Boston Bibb Lettuce with Gorgonzola Cheese, Toasted Pignoli Nuts, Tomatoes and Mushrooms, tossed with a Balsamic Vinaigrette.
GREEK SALAD PLATTER
BABY ARUGULA SALAD PLATTER
Chick Peas, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions & Shaved Parmesan with a Lemon Olive Oil Dressing. GLUTEN FREE
GOAT CHEESE AND PEAR SALAD PLATTER
Baby Greens, Goat Cheese Crumbles, Fresh Pears & Pignoli Nuts with Balsamic.
JUMBO SHRIMP COCKTAIL PLATTER
With Home Made Cocktail Sauce
HALF TRAY GARLIC MASHED POTATOES
HALF TRAY ROASTED POTATOES
HALF TRAY MIXED VEGETABLES
HALF TRAY SPINACH
HALF TRAY BROCCOLI RABE
HALF TRAY BROCCOLI RABE, SAUSAGE AND HOT CHERRY PEPPERS
QUART OF VODKA SAUCE
QUART OF MARINARA SAUCE
GRILLED VEGETABLE PLATTER
ENTREES
HALF TRAY BROILED LUMP CRAB CAKES
FULL TRAY BROILED LUMB CRAB CAKES
HALF TRAY STUFFED SHRIMP
FULL TRAY STUFFED SHRIMP
HALF TRAY BABY LAMB CHOPS
FULL TRAY BABY LAMB CHOPS
HALF TRAY CHICKEN FRANCESE
FULL TRAY CHICKEN FRANCESE
HALF TRAY CHICKEN MARSALA
FULL TRAY CHICKEN MARSALA
HALF TRAY CHICKEN PARMIGIANA
FULL TRAY CHICKEN PARMIGIANA
HALF TRAY CHICKEN GIAMBOTTA
Chicken Breast Sauteed in Olive Oil and Garlic with Sweet Cherry Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Potatoes and Sausage
FULL TRAY CHICKEN GIAMBOTTA
Chicken Breast Sauteed in Olive Oil and Garlic with Sweet Cherry Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Potatoes and Sausage
HALF TRAY CHICKEN LAYERED
Layered with Roasted Peppers, Portabella Mushroom and Smoked Mozzarella with a Porcini Mushroom Sauce
FULL TRAY CHICKEN LAYERED
Layered with Roasted Peppers, Portabella Mushroom and Smoked Mozzarella with a Porcini Mushroom Sauce
HALF TRAY VEAL FRANCESE
FULL TRAY VEAL FRANCESE
HALF TRAY VEAL MARSALA
FULL TRAY VEAL MARSALA
HALF TRAY VEAL PARMIGIANA
FULL TRAY VEAL PARMIGIANA
HALF TRAY SHRIMP FRANCESE
FULL TRAY SHRIMP FRANCESE
HALF TRAY SHRIMP SCAMPI
FULL TRAY SHRIMP SCAMPI
HALF TRAY SHRIMP FRA DIAVOLO
FULL TRAY SHRIMP FRA DIAVOLO
HALF TRAY SEAFOOD FRA DIAVOLO
FULL TRAY SEAFOOD FRA DIAVOLO
HALF TRAY GRILLED SALMON
with Tomato Basil Vinaigrette
FULL TRAY GRILLED SALMON
HALF TRAY PETITE TENDERLOIN
CALL US DIRECTLY AT 732-5498580 FOR AVAILABILITY
FULL TRAY PETITE TENDERLOIN
CALL US DIRECTLY AT 732-549 8580 FOR AVAILABILITY
PASTAS
HALF TRAY PENNE VODKA
FULL TRAY PENNE VODKA
HALF TRAY PENNE VODKA WITH SHRIMP
FULL PENNE VODKA WITH SHRIMP
HALF PENNE VODKA WITH CHICKEN
FULL PENNE VODKA WITH CHICKEN
HALF PENNE POMODORO
FULL PENNE POMODORO
HALF LINGUINI WHITE CLAM SAUCE
FULL LINGUINI WHITE CLAM SAUCE
HALF ORCHIETTA PASTA
Tossed with Sweet Italian Sausage, Broccoli Rabe and Sun Dried Tomatoes. Sautéed with White Wine, Olive Oil and Garlic.
FULL ORCHIETTA PASTA
Tossed with Sweet Italian Sausage, Broccoli Rabe and Sun Dried Tomatoes. Sautéed with White Wine, Olive Oil and Garlic.
HALF EGGPLANT ROLLATINE
FULL EGGPLANT ROLLATINE
HALF PENNE BOLOGNESE
FULL PENNE BOLOGNESE
HALF SEAFOOD RISOTTO
FULL SEAFOOD RISOTTO
HALF RISOTTO MILANESE
FULL RISOTTO MILANESE
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
9 LINCOLN HIGHWAY, EDISON, NJ 08820