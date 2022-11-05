LouCas Restaurant imageView gallery

LouCas Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

9 LINCOLN HIGHWAY

EDISON, NJ 08820

Popular Items

Chicken Parmigiana
Penne alla Vodka
Chicken Marsala

Specials

Special Entrees Include Complimentary House Salad

Chilled Seafood Cocktail W Lobster Special for 2

$52.00

4 Shrimp Cocktail, Lobster Tail, 4 Clams and 4 Oysters on the Half Shell, Sashimi Tuna and Marinated Seafood Salad.

Mango Calamari

$16.00

Crispy Calamari Tossed with a Mango Chili Sauce. Garnished with Tomatoes and Chives

Rock Shrimp Arabiatta Appetizer

$15.00

Fresh Florda Rock Shrimp Sauteed in Scampi Sauce with a Touch or Crushed Red Pepper, Garnished with Diced Tomato and Chives

Old Fashion Sausage Appetizer

$13.00

Grilled Octopus Salad Appetizer

$18.00

With Cannellini Bean Salad, extra virgin olive oil, capers, red onions, and red wine vinegar

Burrata Appetizer

$15.00

Fresh mozzarella filled with Ricotta Cheese and Served with Prosciutto, Vine Ripe Tomatoes. Finished with Extra Virgin Olive Oil Balsamic

Whole Mediterranean Bronzini

$42.00

Grilled with kalamata olives, capers, tomatoes, and virgin olive oil. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and grilled vegetables

Halibut Filet

$42.00

Pan Seared Served over a Creamy Lobster Risotto and Finished with a Brown Butter Beurre Blanc Sauce. Served with Maple Glazed Brussels Sprouts

Grouper

$38.00

Pan Seared and Topped with Sundried Tomatoes, Shiitake Mushrooms, Artichokes, and Shrimp. Finished with a White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce and Served over Sauteed Spinach

Zuppa di Pesce

$46.00

Lobster tail, shrimp, scallops, calamari, clams, and mussels sauteed in a pomodoro sauce served over linguini

Mahi Mahi

$38.00

Wild mushroom encrusted served over roasted pepper hummus with balsamic demi glace

Veal Loin Chop

$38.00

Layered with Roasted Red Pepper, Portabello Mushroom and Smoked Mozzarella Cheese. Porcini Mushroom Demi-Glaze

Steak Frites

$44.00

Ribeye steak grilled and topped with blue cheese butter. Served with crispy handcut fries and broccolini

48 oz. Tomahawk Steak for 2 with Lobster Mac and Cheese

$125.00Out of stock

Topped with garlic herb butter and crispy onions. Served with lobster Mac and cheese and cream spinach

Ultimate Surf and Turf for two with Lobster Mac and Cheese

$185.00

48 oz Tomahawk steak and jumbo 14 oz broiled lobster tail. Served with lobster Mac and cheese and cream spinach

Raw Bar

Chilled Seafood Cocktail (For 2)

$45.00

Clams and Oysters on the Half Shell, Shrimp Cocktail and Jumbo Lump Crabmeat served with Cocktail and Mustard Sauce.

Shrimp Cocktail (4)

$15.00

Jumbo Shrimp Served with Cocktail Sauce

Chilled Clams on the Half Shell (6)

$13.00

Half a Dozen Littlenecks Served with Cocktail Sauce

Chilled Oysters on the Half Shell (6)

$16.00

With Minuet and Cocktail SAuce

Marinated Seafood Salad

$15.00

Shrimp, Scallops, Calamari and Jumbo Lump Crabmeat marinated in Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Fresh Herbs

Sashimi Tuna

$15.00

Sesame Encrusted Yellow Fin Tuna, Marinated Seaweed Salad, Ginger Soy Sauce.

Jumbo Lump Crabmeat Cocktail

$22.00

Fresh Maryland Crabmeat Served with Mustard Sauce and Cocktail Sauce

Appetizers

Hot Antipasto For Two

$19.00

Shrimp Scampi, Stuffed Mushrooms, Mussels, Clams, Eggplant Rollatini and Shoe String Zucchini

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato and Roasted Peppers

$12.00

with Red Onion, Virgin Olive Oil, Balsamic Vinegar & Fresh Basil

Clams Casino

$13.00

Baked with Herb Butter, Peppers, Shallots & Bacon

Stuffed Mushrooms

$13.00

Baked with Fresh Lump Crabmeat Imperial

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Crispy Calamari Served with Hot or Sweet Marinara Sauce

Zuppa di Clams or Mussels

$14.00

One Dozen Clams or Mussels Sautéed in Olive Oil, Fresh Basil and Plum Tomatoes

Fried Shoe String Zucchini

$10.00

Thinly Sliced, Fried and Sprinkled with Fresh Grated Romano Cheese

Eggplant Rollatini Appetizer

$12.00

Filled with a Blend of Ricotta and Parmesan Cheese

Crab Cake Appetizer

$16.00

Served with French Dijon Mustard Sauce

Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine Lettuce Tossed with Croutons and the Classic Dressing of Olive Oil, Parmesan Cheese, Anchovies and Special Seasonings

Traditional Greek Salad

$12.00

Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Black Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese and Red Onions.

Goat Cheese and Pear Salad

$13.00

Baby Greens, Fried Goat Cheese, Fresh Pears, Toasted Pignoli Nuts with Balsamic Vinaigrette

Baby Arugula Salad

$12.00

with Chick Peas, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions and Shaved Parmesan with Lemon Olive Oil Dressing

House Salad

$5.50

Mixed Greens with Tomato, Olive, Cucumber and Onion

Boston Bibb Salad

$12.00

Boston Bibb Lettuce with Gorgonzola Cheese, Toasted Almonds, Tomatoes and Mushrooms, tossed with a Balsamic Vinaigrette

Soup

Tortellini in Brodo

$8.00

Cheese Filled Rings of Pasta in Broth

Butternut Squash

$8.00

Shrimp Bisque

$8.00

Pasta

Seafood Capellini

$33.00

Shrimp and Lobster Sautéed in Olive Oil, Garlic and White Wine, Garnished with Baby Clams and Mussels over Thin Pasta

Penne alla Vodka

$22.00

Quill shaped Pasta in a Pink Vodka Sauce of Cream, Parmesan Cheese, a Touch of Tomato and Fresh Basil.

Lingini White Clam Sauce

$26.00

Baby Clams sauteed in Olive Oil, Garlic, White Wine and Fresh Basil, Served over Linguini Pasta

Orecchietta Pasta

$24.00

Tossed with Sweet Italian Sausage, Broccoli Rabe and Sun Dried Tomatoes. Sautéed with White Wine, Olive Oil and Garlic.

Filetto di Pomodoro

$20.00

Plum Tomatoes with Fresh Basil over Your Choice of Pasta

Papardella Bolognese

$24.00

Beef, Veal and Pork Ragu finished with Mascarpone Cheese.

Grilled Vegetable Platter

$22.00

Grilled Seasonal Vegetables, White Cannellini Beanss and Baby Greens with Balsamic Glaze.

Eggplant Rollatini Entrée

$23.00

Filled with a Blend of Ricotta and Parmesan Cheeses, Served with Linguini

Lobster Ravioli

$28.00

Saffron Pasta filled with Lobster Meat with Tomato Basil Cream Sauce, garnished with Baby Shrimp.

Chicken

Layered Chicken

$25.00

Layered with Roasted Peppers, Portabella Mushroom and Smoked Mozzarella with a Porcini Mushroom Sauce

Chicken Parmigiana

$25.00

Lightly Breaded Cutlet Topped with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese, Served with Linguini

Chicken Francese

$25.00

Breast of Chicken Dipped in Flour and Egg then Sauteed in Lemon, Butter and White Wine. Served with Roasted Potatoes and a Vegetable Medley

Chicken Marsala

$25.00

Breast of Chicken Sauteed with Marsala Wine, Mushrooms, and Demiglace

Chicken Paillard

$25.00

Grilled Breast of Chicken served over Boston Bibb Lettuce with Roasted Peppers, Goat Cheese and Portabella Mushroom with Fresh Tomato Basil Vinaigrette

Chicken Giambotta

$26.00

Chicken Breast Sauteed in Olive Oil and Garlic with Sweet Cherry Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Potatoes and Sausage

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Entree

$25.00

Veal

Veal Parmigiana

$30.00

Lightly Breaded Cutlet Topped with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese, Served with Linguini

Veal Francese

$30.00

Lightly Dipped in Flour and Egg then Sautéed in Lemon, Butter and White Wine. Served with Roasted Potatoes and a Vegetable Medley

Veal Marsala

$30.00

with Mushrooms, Demi-Glaze and Marsala Wine

Veal Milanese

$32.00

Breaded Veal Cutlet Topped with Fresh Mozzarella, Arugala and Tomato Salad with Red Onion and Balsamic Dressing

Veal Sorrentino

$30.00

Medallions of Veal Sautéed with Prosciutto, Eggplant, Mushrooms and Mozzarella Cheese in a Marsala Wine Sauce

Meat

Grilled Baby Lamb Chops

$36.00

Served over White Cannelini Beans, Fresh Tomato and Cilantro with Baby Greens and a Roasted Garlic, Lemon Dressing

Filet Mignon 10oz

$38.00

Grilled Prime Tenderloin of Beef Wrapped in Bacon, topped with Herb Bread Crumbs and finished with a Brandy Demi-Glaze Sauce, rested on a Portabella Mushroom

N.Y. Sirloin Steak

$36.00

Grilled and Finished with Herb Garlic Butter

Rack of Lamb

$38.00

Rack of Lamb Encrusted with Seasoned Bread Crumbs and Served with a Honey Mint Sauce

Surf and Turf

$60.00

10 oz. Filet Mignon topped with Herb Bread Crumbs and Brandy Demi-Glaze Sauce and Broiled 8oz. Lobster Tail with Drawn Butter

Double Cut Pork Chop

$34.00

Marinated in olive oil, garlic, honey, soy sauce and fresh basil. Grilled served with garlic mashed potato and vegetable medley

Pork Chop Parmigiana

$34.00

Lightly Breaded Cutlet Topped with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese, Served with Linguini

Pork Chop Milanese

$34.00

Lightly Breadded Pork Chop Topped with Fresh Mozzarella, Arugala and Tomato Salad with Red Onion and Balsamic Dressing

Seafood

Crab Cake Entree

$34.00

All Lump Maryland Crabmeat Broiled and Glazed with a Beurre Blanc Sauce

Salmon Marechiara

$32.00

Sautéed in Olive Oil with Garlic, Light Plum Tomatoes, Fresh Basil. Garnished with Baby Clams, Mussels and Rock Shrimp

Broiled Stuffed Shrimp

$32.00

with Lump Crab Imperial Stuffing

Baked Salmon

Baked Salmon

$32.00

Horseradish Encrusted Salmon Served with a Dijon Mustard Sauce

Grilled Salmon

$32.00

With a Light Tomato Basil Dressing

Seafood Fra Diavolo

$34.00

A Tantalizing Variety of Seafood - Shrimp, Scallops, Clams, Mussels and Calamari Sauteed in a Spicy Red Sauce and Served on a Bed of Linguini

Shrimp Scampi

$30.00

Sautéed in Olive Oil, Garlic, Herbs and White Wine. Served over Linguini

Shrimp Francese

$30.00

Lightly Dipped in Flour and Egg then Sautéed in Lemon, Butter and White Wine. Served over Linguini

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$30.00

Gulf Shrimp Sautéed in Olive Oil with Fresh Basil in a Spicy Red Sauce over Linguini

Fresh Maine Lobsters

Please call the restaurant directly at 732-549-8580 for price and availability.

Twin Lobster Tails

$60.00

Served Broiled or Stuffed with Crabmeat Imperial. Ask Your Server for Size

Rock Shrimp Entrée

$30.00

Baby rock shrimp served over capellini pasta with roasted garlic sauce

Swordfish Sicilian

$33.00

Sauteed in a Sauce of Olive Oil, Garlic, Capers, Lemon, Tomato, White Wine and Parsley

Vegetables & Sides

Asparagus

$9.00

Broccoli Rabe

$8.00

Spinach

$7.00

Sautéed Broccoli Rabe with Sweet Sausage and Hot Cherry Peppers

$10.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Cannellini Bean Salad

$7.00

French Fries

$5.00

Side of Pasta

$5.00

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Lobster Mac and Cheese

$15.00

Desserts

Mini Cannoli's (4)

$9.00

Filled with Authentic Italian sweet Cream, Ricotta Cheese and Chocolate Chips

Tiramisu

$9.00

"Homemade Favorite", Espresso Soaked Ladyfingers Covered with a Mixture of Imported Mascarpone Mousse, Finished with a Dusting of Cocoa Powder

New York Cheesecake

New York Cheesecake

$9.00

Dark Side of the Moon

$9.00

Rich fudge cake soaked with coffee liquer filled with chocolate mousse and iced in whipped pure dark chocolate ganache

Assorted Mixed Berries

$9.00

With Homemade Whipped Cream

Hot Fudge Ice Cream Pie

$9.00

Vanilla and Chocolate Ice Cream on Oreo Cookie Crust with Fudge Topping and Chopped Walnuts

Gelato Trio

$9.00

Tahitian Vanilla, Hazelnut and Pistachio

Tartufo

$9.00

Vanilla and Chocolate Ice Cream Dipped in Bitter Sweet Chocolate with a Cherry and Almond Center

Caramel Apple Cobbler

$9.00

HOT APPETIZERS

HALF TRAY ROCK SHRIMP ARABIATTA

$70.00

FULL TRAY ROCK SHRIMP ARABIATTA

$140.00

HALF TRAY FRIED CALAMARI

$60.00

FULL TRAY FRIED CALAMARI

$120.00

HALF TRAY STUFFED MUSHROOMS

$60.00

FULL TRAY STUFFED MUSHROOMS

$120.00

HALF TRAY EGGPLANT ROLLATINE

$55.00

FULL TRAY EGGPLANT ROLLATINE

$110.00

HALF TRAY CRAB CAKES

$75.00

FULL TRAY CRAB CAKES

$150.00

HALF TRAY ZUPPA DI MUSSELS

$55.00

FULL TRAY ZUPPA DI MUSSELS

$110.00

HALF TRAY CLAMS CASINO

$55.00

FULL TRAY CLAMS CASINO

$110.00

COLD APPETIZERS AND SIDES

FRESH MOZZARELLA PLATTER

$50.00

With Roasted Red Peppers, Tomato, Red Onion and Balsamic Vinaigrette

COLD ANTIPASTO PLATTER

$60.00

A Classic Selection of Imported Meats & Cheeses over Baby Greens with Anchovies

SEAFOOD SALAD PLATTER

$80.00

Shrimp, Scallops, Calamari and Jumbo Lump Crab Meat Marinated in Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Fresh Herbs

CAESAR SALAD PLATTER

$45.00

HOUSE SALAD PLATTER

$40.00

BOSTON BIBB SALAD PLATTER

$50.00

Boston Bibb Lettuce with Gorgonzola Cheese, Toasted Pignoli Nuts, Tomatoes and Mushrooms, tossed with a Balsamic Vinaigrette.

GREEK SALAD PLATTER

$50.00

BABY ARUGULA SALAD PLATTER

$50.00

Chick Peas, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions & Shaved Parmesan with a Lemon Olive Oil Dressing. GLUTEN FREE

GOAT CHEESE AND PEAR SALAD PLATTER

$50.00

Baby Greens, Goat Cheese Crumbles, Fresh Pears & Pignoli Nuts with Balsamic.

JUMBO SHRIMP COCKTAIL PLATTER

$75.00

With Home Made Cocktail Sauce

HALF TRAY GARLIC MASHED POTATOES

$35.00

HALF TRAY ROASTED POTATOES

$35.00

HALF TRAY MIXED VEGETABLES

$40.00

HALF TRAY SPINACH

$45.00

HALF TRAY BROCCOLI RABE

$50.00

HALF TRAY BROCCOLI RABE, SAUSAGE AND HOT CHERRY PEPPERS

$65.00

QUART OF VODKA SAUCE

$17.00

QUART OF MARINARA SAUCE

$14.00

GRILLED VEGETABLE PLATTER

$65.00

ENTREES

HALF TRAY BROILED LUMP CRAB CAKES

$75.00

FULL TRAY BROILED LUMB CRAB CAKES

$150.00

HALF TRAY STUFFED SHRIMP

$85.00

FULL TRAY STUFFED SHRIMP

$170.00

HALF TRAY BABY LAMB CHOPS

$95.00

FULL TRAY BABY LAMB CHOPS

$190.00

HALF TRAY CHICKEN FRANCESE

$65.00

FULL TRAY CHICKEN FRANCESE

$130.00

HALF TRAY CHICKEN MARSALA

$65.00

FULL TRAY CHICKEN MARSALA

$130.00

HALF TRAY CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$65.00

FULL TRAY CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$130.00

HALF TRAY CHICKEN GIAMBOTTA

$70.00

Chicken Breast Sauteed in Olive Oil and Garlic with Sweet Cherry Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Potatoes and Sausage

FULL TRAY CHICKEN GIAMBOTTA

$140.00

Chicken Breast Sauteed in Olive Oil and Garlic with Sweet Cherry Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Potatoes and Sausage

HALF TRAY CHICKEN LAYERED

$65.00

Layered with Roasted Peppers, Portabella Mushroom and Smoked Mozzarella with a Porcini Mushroom Sauce

FULL TRAY CHICKEN LAYERED

$130.00

Layered with Roasted Peppers, Portabella Mushroom and Smoked Mozzarella with a Porcini Mushroom Sauce

HALF TRAY VEAL FRANCESE

$75.00

FULL TRAY VEAL FRANCESE

$150.00

HALF TRAY VEAL MARSALA

$75.00

FULL TRAY VEAL MARSALA

$150.00

HALF TRAY VEAL PARMIGIANA

$70.00

FULL TRAY VEAL PARMIGIANA

$140.00

HALF TRAY SHRIMP FRANCESE

$70.00

FULL TRAY SHRIMP FRANCESE

$140.00

HALF TRAY SHRIMP SCAMPI

$70.00

FULL TRAY SHRIMP SCAMPI

$140.00

HALF TRAY SHRIMP FRA DIAVOLO

$70.00

FULL TRAY SHRIMP FRA DIAVOLO

$140.00

HALF TRAY SEAFOOD FRA DIAVOLO

$80.00

FULL TRAY SEAFOOD FRA DIAVOLO

$160.00

HALF TRAY GRILLED SALMON

$70.00

with Tomato Basil Vinaigrette

FULL TRAY GRILLED SALMON

$140.00

HALF TRAY PETITE TENDERLOIN

$90.00

CALL US DIRECTLY AT 732-5498580 FOR AVAILABILITY

FULL TRAY PETITE TENDERLOIN

$180.00

CALL US DIRECTLY AT 732-549 8580 FOR AVAILABILITY

PASTAS

HALF TRAY PENNE VODKA

$55.00

FULL TRAY PENNE VODKA

$110.00

HALF TRAY PENNE VODKA WITH SHRIMP

$75.00

FULL PENNE VODKA WITH SHRIMP

$150.00

HALF PENNE VODKA WITH CHICKEN

$70.00

FULL PENNE VODKA WITH CHICKEN

$140.00

HALF PENNE POMODORO

$45.00

FULL PENNE POMODORO

$90.00

HALF LINGUINI WHITE CLAM SAUCE

$75.00

FULL LINGUINI WHITE CLAM SAUCE

$150.00

HALF ORCHIETTA PASTA

$60.00

Tossed with Sweet Italian Sausage, Broccoli Rabe and Sun Dried Tomatoes. Sautéed with White Wine, Olive Oil and Garlic.

FULL ORCHIETTA PASTA

$120.00

Tossed with Sweet Italian Sausage, Broccoli Rabe and Sun Dried Tomatoes. Sautéed with White Wine, Olive Oil and Garlic.

HALF EGGPLANT ROLLATINE

$55.00

FULL EGGPLANT ROLLATINE

$110.00

HALF PENNE BOLOGNESE

$65.00

FULL PENNE BOLOGNESE

$130.00

HALF SEAFOOD RISOTTO

$85.00

FULL SEAFOOD RISOTTO

$170.00

HALF RISOTTO MILANESE

$65.00

FULL RISOTTO MILANESE

$130.00

DESSERTS

TIRAMISU

$50.00

CHEESE CAKE

$45.00

ICE CREAM PIE

$45.00

DARK SIDE OF THE MOON (CHOCOLATE LAYER CAKE)

$45.00

FRESH FRUIT PLATTER

$55.00

MINI CANNOLI'S (20 PIECES)

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9 LINCOLN HIGHWAY, EDISON, NJ 08820

Directions

Gallery
LouCas Restaurant image

