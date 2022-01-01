Loud American Roadhouse
1305 MAIN ST
Sturgis, SD 57785
Popular Items
*Starters
*A Foot of Onion Rings~
Stacked on a stick and served with ranch dressing
*1/2 A Foot of Onion Rings~
Stacked on a stick and served with ranch dressing
*Ultimate Tater Tots~
Eight handmade, golf ball-sized potato rounds stuffed with cheese, bacon, and jalapeño bits. Drizzled with nacho cheese and served with ranch dressing
*Homemade Poppers~
Stacked on a stick and served with ranch dressing
*Cheese Curds~
Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds deep fried to perfection. Served with ranch dressing
*Tip the Scales~
Here’s the MEAT! One pound of our melt-in-your-mouth Legendary Tenderloin Steak Tips without the extras
*Boneless Wings~
Get ‘em in mild, medium, or loud. Or try the sweet chili, bourbon, honey barbecue, or Carolina Gold sauce. Served with carrots and a choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
*Hot Wings~
Get ‘em in mild, medium, or loud. Or try the sweet chili, bourbon, honey barbecue, or Carolina Gold sauce. Served with carrots and a choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
*Party Shrimp~
Five tempura battered shrimp deep fried to a golden brown and served with homemade cocktail sauce
*Legendary Steak Tips. Substitute Walleye Tips + 3
*Legendary Tip Dinner~
A generous portion of our Legendary Steak Tips. Served with your choice of two sides
*Tips & Chips~
A lunch sized portion of our Legendary Steak Tips. Served with your choice of side
*Hot Beef Tip Sandwich~
Our spin on this classic is served with mashed potatoes and gravy. No side
*Ranch Steak Tip Wrap~
Our Legendary Steak Tips with lettuce, cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, and ranch dressing, all wrapped in a jalapeno cheese tortilla wrap. Served with your choice of side
*Tip Salad~
Legendary Steak Tips with lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, onion, cucumber, carrots, and shredded American cheese. Choice of dressing on the side
*Dinner-Cajun Tip Pasta~
Penne pasta tossed in a creamy cajun alfredo sauce with sautéed peppers and onions. Topped with parmesan cheese and your choice of our Legendary Steak Tips or Marinated Grilled Chicken. Dinner portion served with your choice of soup or salad
*Lunch-Cajun Tip Pasta~
A lunch-sized portion of our Legendary Cajun Tip Penne. No side
*Tip Poutine~
Legendary Steak Tips atop a bed of crispy fries covered in rich brown gravy and Wisconsin cheese curds. No side
*Tip Po Boy~
Legendary Steak Tips served on a grilled hoagie with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and ranch dressing. Served with your choice of side
*Side-Steak Tips~
4oz of our Legendary Steak Tips
*Possible Burgers
*Drive-In Burger~
1⁄4 pound of our Angus ground beef topped with shredded lettuce, pickles, onions, and American cheese. Talk about nostalgia.
*Double Drive-In Burger~
Two-1⁄4 pounds of our Angus ground beef topped with shredded lettuce, pickles, onions, and American cheese. Talk about nostalgia.
*Loud Burger~
Angus ground beef topped with pepper jack cheese, hickory-smoked bacon, grilled jalapeños, and onion
*Cheeseburger~
Angus ground beef topped with hickory-smoked bacon and covered in melted American cheese
*Bacon Cheeseburger~
Angus ground beef topped with hickory-smoked bacon and covered in melted American cheese
*Bacon 'n Egger Burger~
Angus ground beef topped with a fried egg, bacon, and American cheese
*Hamburger~
Angus ground beef topped with hickory-smoked bacon and covered in melted American cheese
*Black & Bleu Burger~
Angus ground beef with blackened seasoning and melted bleu cheese crumbles
*Sandwiches & More
*Ultimate Grilled Cheese~
Swiss, pepper jack and American cheese layered with bacon, turkey, tomatoes, and spinach on parmesan-crusted sourdough bread
*Grilled Chicken Avocado BLT~
Marinated grilled chicken breast, sliced avocado, hickory-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese, and mayo on a ciabatta bun
*Branson Brisket Sandwich~
Bourbon-glazed brisket with pepper jack cheese & onion rings on a ciabatta bun
*Salads, Bowls & Wraps
*Chicken Bacon Wrap~
Chicken tenders and bacon with lettuce, cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, and ranch dressing, all wrapped in a jalapéno cheese tortilla wrap. Served with your choice of side
*Buffalo Chicken Salad~
Spicy buffalo chicken tenders on crisp romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, carrots, croutons, and bleu cheese crumbles. Choice of dressing on side
*Ranch Steak Tip Wrap~
Our Legendary Steak Tips with lettuce, cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, and ranch dressing, all wrapped in a jalapeno cheese tortilla wrap. Served with your choice of side
*Tip Salad~
Legendary Steak Tips with lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, onion, cucumber, carrots, and shredded American cheese. Choice of dressing on the side
*Cobb Salad~
Grilled chicken breast, crisp bacon, hard-boiled eggs, avocado, tomatoes, chopped lettuce, and bleu cheese crumbles. Choice of dressing on the side
*Bowl-Soup~
*House Salad~
*Kids
*Kids Tips & Chips~
Kid-sized portion of our Legendary Steak Tips and your choice of fries or fresh fruit
*Kids Chicken Nuggets~
With BBQ sauce, ranch dressing, or honey mustard dipping sauce. Served with your choice of fries or fresh fruit
*Kids Mac 'n Cheese~
*Kids Grilled Cheese~
With American cheese and seasoned fries or fresh fruit
*Kids Cheeseburger~
With American cheese and seasoned fries or fresh fruit
*Kids Hamburger~
With American cheese and seasoned fries or fresh fruit
*SIDES
*Desserts
*Family Packages*
*1.5lbs Steak Tips & Fries*
*Night at the Drive-In*
2 Drive-In burgers, 2 kids cheeseburgers, 2 fries & 2 tater tot
*Bag of Burgers*
6 1/4lb Cheeseburgers & Fries
Specials
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
Home of the Legendary Steak Tips, the Loud American Roadhouse is the premier eatery and live concert venue in the greater Sturgis area. #getloud
1305 MAIN ST, Sturgis, SD 57785