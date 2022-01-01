Restaurant header imageView gallery

Loud American Roadhouse

review star

No reviews yet

1305 MAIN ST

Sturgis, SD 57785

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

*Tips & Chips~
*Legendary Tip Dinner~
*Hot Wings~

N/A Bevs

Bottled Coke

Bottled Coke

$3.00
Bottled Diet Coke

Bottled Diet Coke

$3.00
Bottled Dr. Pepper

Bottled Dr. Pepper

$3.00
Bottled Sprite

Bottled Sprite

$3.00
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$3.00
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$3.00
Red Bull Blue Edition (Blueberry)

Red Bull Blue Edition (Blueberry)

$6.00
Red Bull Energy Drink

Red Bull Energy Drink

$6.00
Red Bull Red Edition (Watermelon)

Red Bull Red Edition (Watermelon)

$6.00
Red Bull Sugarfree

Red Bull Sugarfree

$6.00
Red Bull Yellow Edition (Tropical)

Red Bull Yellow Edition (Tropical)

$6.00

*Starters

*A Foot of Onion Rings~

$20.00

Stacked on a stick and served with ranch dressing

*1/2 A Foot of Onion Rings~

$12.00

Stacked on a stick and served with ranch dressing

*Ultimate Tater Tots~

*Ultimate Tater Tots~

$15.00

Eight handmade, golf ball-sized potato rounds stuffed with cheese, bacon, and jalapeño bits. Drizzled with nacho cheese and served with ranch dressing

*Homemade Poppers~

*Homemade Poppers~

$12.00

Stacked on a stick and served with ranch dressing

*Cheese Curds~

$15.00

Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds deep fried to perfection. Served with ranch dressing

*Tip the Scales~

$30.00

Here’s the MEAT! One pound of our melt-in-your-mouth Legendary Tenderloin Steak Tips without the extras

*Boneless Wings~

$13.00

Get ‘em in mild, medium, or loud. Or try the sweet chili, bourbon, honey barbecue, or Carolina Gold sauce. Served with carrots and a choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing

*Hot Wings~

*Hot Wings~

$13.00

Get ‘em in mild, medium, or loud. Or try the sweet chili, bourbon, honey barbecue, or Carolina Gold sauce. Served with carrots and a choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing

*Party Shrimp~

$12.00Out of stock

Five tempura battered shrimp deep fried to a golden brown and served with homemade cocktail sauce

*Legendary Steak Tips. Substitute Walleye Tips + 3

Beef tenderloin gently dusted with our secret blend of house herbs, spices, and flour, then flash-fried to a medium-rare that nearly melts in your mouth. Substitute Walleye Tips +2
*Legendary Tip Dinner~

*Legendary Tip Dinner~

$21.00

A generous portion of our Legendary Steak Tips. Served with your choice of two sides

*Tips & Chips~

*Tips & Chips~

$15.00

A lunch sized portion of our Legendary Steak Tips. Served with your choice of side

*Hot Beef Tip Sandwich~

$14.00

Our spin on this classic is served with mashed potatoes and gravy. No side

*Ranch Steak Tip Wrap~

*Ranch Steak Tip Wrap~

$15.00

Our Legendary Steak Tips with lettuce, cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, and ranch dressing, all wrapped in a jalapeno cheese tortilla wrap. Served with your choice of side

*Tip Salad~

$13.00

Legendary Steak Tips with lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, onion, cucumber, carrots, and shredded American cheese. Choice of dressing on the side

*Dinner-Cajun Tip Pasta~

$24.00

Penne pasta tossed in a creamy cajun alfredo sauce with sautéed peppers and onions. Topped with parmesan cheese and your choice of our Legendary Steak Tips or Marinated Grilled Chicken. Dinner portion served with your choice of soup or salad

*Lunch-Cajun Tip Pasta~

$12.00

A lunch-sized portion of our Legendary Cajun Tip Penne. No side

*Tip Poutine~

$15.00

Legendary Steak Tips atop a bed of crispy fries covered in rich brown gravy and Wisconsin cheese curds. No side

*Tip Po Boy~

$15.00

Legendary Steak Tips served on a grilled hoagie with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and ranch dressing. Served with your choice of side

*Tip the Scales~

$30.00

Here’s the MEAT! One pound of our melt-in-your-mouth Legendary Tenderloin Steak Tips without the extras

*Side-Steak Tips~

$8.00

4oz of our Legendary Steak Tips

*Possible Burgers

Made with 100% USA Beef and served with your choice of side. 1/2 pound unless otherwise indicated
*Drive-In Burger~

*Drive-In Burger~

$9.00

1⁄4 pound of our Angus ground beef topped with shredded lettuce, pickles, onions, and American cheese. Talk about nostalgia.

*Double Drive-In Burger~

$12.00

Two-1⁄4 pounds of our Angus ground beef topped with shredded lettuce, pickles, onions, and American cheese. Talk about nostalgia.

*Loud Burger~

*Loud Burger~

$15.00

Angus ground beef topped with pepper jack cheese, hickory-smoked bacon, grilled jalapeños, and onion

*Cheeseburger~

$14.00

Angus ground beef topped with hickory-smoked bacon and covered in melted American cheese

*Bacon Cheeseburger~

*Bacon Cheeseburger~

$15.00

Angus ground beef topped with hickory-smoked bacon and covered in melted American cheese

*Bacon 'n Egger Burger~

$15.00

Angus ground beef topped with a fried egg, bacon, and American cheese

*Hamburger~

$13.00

Angus ground beef topped with hickory-smoked bacon and covered in melted American cheese

*Black & Bleu Burger~

$15.00

Angus ground beef with blackened seasoning and melted bleu cheese crumbles

*Sandwiches & More

*Ultimate Grilled Cheese~

$13.00

Swiss, pepper jack and American cheese layered with bacon, turkey, tomatoes, and spinach on parmesan-crusted sourdough bread

*Grilled Chicken Avocado BLT~

*Grilled Chicken Avocado BLT~

$15.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast, sliced avocado, hickory-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese, and mayo on a ciabatta bun

*Branson Brisket Sandwich~

*Branson Brisket Sandwich~

$15.00Out of stock

Bourbon-glazed brisket with pepper jack cheese & onion rings on a ciabatta bun

*Hot Beef Tip Sandwich~

$14.00

Our spin on this classic is served with mashed potatoes and gravy. No side

*Tip Po Boy~

$15.00

Legendary Steak Tips served on a grilled hoagie with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and ranch dressing. Served with your choice of side

*Salads, Bowls & Wraps

*Chicken Bacon Wrap~

$12.00

Chicken tenders and bacon with lettuce, cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, and ranch dressing, all wrapped in a jalapéno cheese tortilla wrap. Served with your choice of side

*Buffalo Chicken Salad~

*Buffalo Chicken Salad~

$12.00

Spicy buffalo chicken tenders on crisp romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, carrots, croutons, and bleu cheese crumbles. Choice of dressing on side

*Ranch Steak Tip Wrap~

*Ranch Steak Tip Wrap~

$15.00

Our Legendary Steak Tips with lettuce, cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, and ranch dressing, all wrapped in a jalapeno cheese tortilla wrap. Served with your choice of side

*Tip Salad~

$13.00

Legendary Steak Tips with lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, onion, cucumber, carrots, and shredded American cheese. Choice of dressing on the side

*Cobb Salad~

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast, crisp bacon, hard-boiled eggs, avocado, tomatoes, chopped lettuce, and bleu cheese crumbles. Choice of dressing on the side

*Lunch-Cajun Tip Pasta~

$12.00

A lunch-sized portion of our Legendary Cajun Tip Penne. No side

*Tip Poutine~

$15.00

Legendary Steak Tips atop a bed of crispy fries covered in rich brown gravy and Wisconsin cheese curds. No side

*Bowl-Soup~

$6.00

*House Salad~

$6.00

*Kids

*Kids Tips & Chips~

$10.00

Kid-sized portion of our Legendary Steak Tips and your choice of fries or fresh fruit

*Kids Chicken Nuggets~

$7.00

With BBQ sauce, ranch dressing, or honey mustard dipping sauce. Served with your choice of fries or fresh fruit

*Kids Mac 'n Cheese~

$6.00

*Kids Grilled Cheese~

$6.00

With American cheese and seasoned fries or fresh fruit

*Kids Cheeseburger~

$9.00

With American cheese and seasoned fries or fresh fruit

*Kids Hamburger~

$8.00

With American cheese and seasoned fries or fresh fruit

*SIDES

*Bowl-Soup~

$6.00

*Cup-Soup~

$3.00

*House Salad~

$6.00

*Side Salad~

$3.00

*Side-Coleslaw~

$3.00

*Side-Cottage Cheese~

$3.00

*Side-Fries~

$3.00

*Side-Fruit~

$3.00

*Side-Mashed Potato~

$3.00

*Side-Seasonal Vegetables~

$3.00

*Side-Sweet Potato Fries~

$4.00

*Side-Tater Tots~

$3.00

*Desserts

Each dessert is served with your choice of fresh fruit or a scoop of vanilla ice cream

*Cinnamon Coffee Cake~

$9.00

Delicious layers of moist vanilla cake, cinnamon, and sugar topped with a cinnamon-brown sugar streusel

*Salted Caramel Chocolate Brownie~

$9.00

A chocolate brownie with a fudgy center, dark chocolate chunks, caramel bits, and the perfect amount of salt

*Family Packages*

*1.5lbs Steak Tips & Fries*

$39.00

*Night at the Drive-In*

$31.00

2 Drive-In burgers, 2 kids cheeseburgers, 2 fries & 2 tater tot

*Bag of Burgers*

$47.00

6 1/4lb Cheeseburgers & Fries

*Hot Wings~

*Hot Wings~

$13.00

Get ‘em in mild, medium, or loud. Or try the sweet chili, bourbon, honey barbecue, or Carolina Gold sauce. Served with carrots and a choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing

*Boneless Wings~

$13.00

Get ‘em in mild, medium, or loud. Or try the sweet chili, bourbon, honey barbecue, or Carolina Gold sauce. Served with carrots and a choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing

Specials

Delivery fee waived on purchases $100+ Good-as-cash gift certificates with NO EXPIRATION date
Black Friday

Black Friday

$100.00Out of stock

$150 in gift certificates for $100

Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday

$100.00Out of stock

$150 in gift certificates for $100

Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday

$100.00Out of stock

$150 in gift certificates for $100

Holiday Gift Card Special

Holiday Gift Card Special

$100.00

$125 in gift certificates for $100

GC

Delivery fee waived on purchases $100+ Good-as-cash gift certificates with NO EXPIRATION date

$100 Gift Card

$100.00

Delivery fee waived on purchases $100+

$50 Gift Card

$50.00

$25 Gift Card

$25.00

$20 Gift Card

$20.00

$10 Gift Card

$10.00

$5 Gift Card

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Home of the Legendary Steak Tips, the Loud American Roadhouse is the premier eatery and live concert venue in the greater Sturgis area. #getloud

Location

1305 MAIN ST, Sturgis, SD 57785

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Loud American Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
1305 Main St Sturgis, SD 57785
View restaurantnext
Emma's Ice Cream Emporium
orange starNo Reviews
1063 Main Street Sturgis, SD 57785
View restaurantnext
Midnight Star - Jake's - 677 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
677 Main Street Deadwood, SD 57732
View restaurantnext
Midnight Star - 677 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
677 Main St Deadwood, SD 57732
View restaurantnext
Mr Wu's - 560 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
560 Main Street Deadwood, SD 57732
View restaurantnext
The Stampmill Restaurant, Saloon and Victorian Suites - 305 West Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
305 West Main Street Lead, SD 57754
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Sturgis
Rapid City
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Custer
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Gillette
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Casper
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Bismarck
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Cheyenne
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Laramie
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Billings
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston