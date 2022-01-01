Restaurant header imageView gallery

Louie Miller Barbecue

review star

No reviews yet

206 W 2nd Street

Taylor, TX 76574

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Meats by the Pound

ORDER Meat by Pound

Certified Angus Beef Brisket Slow Smoked with Texas Post Oak

Entree

Sample Platter

$175.00

S Platter Filled All Your Favorites: 1 Beef Rib, 1# Brisket, 1# Spare Ribs or 1 Pint Pulled Pork, 2 Original Sausage, 2 Jalapeno Sausage, 1/4# Burnt Ends, 3 Pints of Sides (Your Choice), Sliced Pickles and Onions, Sliced Bread and Beef Dip. Feeds 4-6

Braised Brisket Family Pack

Smoked brisket slow braised in Louie's special beef dip.

Meats by the Container

Pulled Pork

Pork Butt Slow Smoked and Chopped. Served With Our Sweet Pork Sauce.

Chopped Beef

Certified Angus Brisket Hand Chopped and Served with Our House BBQ Sauce

Braised Brisket

$10.00+

Smoked brisket slow braised in Louie's special beef dip.

Meats by the Unit

Sausage - Single Link

$4.50

House Made Certified Angus Sausage Made From 100% Beef Brisket.

Sausage - 1 Pound

$22.00

House Made Certified Angus Sausage Made From 100% Beef Brisket. Original or Jalapeno.

Sausage - Texas Dozen

$54.00

House Made Certified Angus Sausage Made From 100% Beef Brisket. Original or Jalapeno.

Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich - Sliced

$15.50

.4 LB Certified Angus Brisket Sliced and Served on a Bun with Sliced Pickles and Onions. Add Coleslaw for $1.00. Add Sausage for $4.50

Brisket Sandwich - Chopped

$15.50

.4 LB Certified Angus Brisket Chopped, Sauced and Served on a Bun with Sliced Pickles and Onions. Add Coleslaw for $1.00. Add Sausage for $4.50

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.50

.4 LB Pulled Pork Sauced and Served with Sliced Pickles and Onions. Add Coleslaw for $1.00. Add Sausage for $4.50

Turkey Breast Sandwich

$13.50

.4 LB Smoked Turkey Breast Sliced and Serviced on a Bun with Sliced Pickles and Onions. Add Coleslaw for $1.00. Add Sausage for $4.50

Sausage Sandwich

$12.50

.5 LB House Made Sausage Served on a Bun with Sliced Pickles and Onions. Add Coleslw $1.00.

Ten Gallon Sandwich

$18.50

.75 LB Tower of Meat Made with Sliced Brisket, Sausage, Pulled Pork, Coleslaw, Pickles and Onions

Misc Entree

Frito Pie

$10.00

A Guest Favorite Made with Fritos, Pinto Beans, Chopped Brisket and Shredded Cheddar Cheese,

Baked Potato

$6.00

1 LB Baked Potato Topped with Butter, Sour Cream and Shredded Cheddar Cheese. Add Brisket, Turkey or Pulled Pork to Satisfy Even the Hungriest Appetite

Sides

Potato Salad

German Potato Salad with Mustard and Mayo Base

Coleslaw

Mayonaise Based Coleslaw Seasoned with Light Spices

Pinto Beans

Homestyle Pionto Beans

Mac and Cheese

Traditional Mac and Cheese

Bag Chips

$1.50

Lays Original, Lays BBQ, Fritos

Cheese Slice

$0.99

Slice of Cheddar Cheese

Whole Pickle

$0.99

Whole Dill Pickle

Pickled Whole Jalapeno

$0.39

Whole Pickled Jalapeno

Beef Rib Mac & Cheese

$5.25+

Dessert

Ice Cream - Scoop

$2.00

Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla or Dutch Chocolate

Banana Pudding

$4.25

Light Cool and Refreshing Banana Pudding garnished with Nilla Waffers and a Dusting of Cinnamom

Peach Cobbler

Dense Cobbler Baked with Peaches, Cinnamon and Turnbinado. Add Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream $1.50.

Trimmings

TR Pickles

TR Onions

TR Bread

TR Dip

Beverage - Non Alcohol

Soda

$2.75

Coke, Diet Coke, Rootbeer, Ginger Ale, Big Red

Tea

$2.75

Sweet and Unsweet

Lemonade

$2.75

Bottle Water - Sparkling

$2.75

Bottle Water - Still

$2.75

Ice Cream Float

$7.25

Merchandise

Brick Collectable

$25.00

Adjustable Caps

$25.00

Logo Aprons

$30.00

Koozies

$3.00

Embroidery Patch

$6.00

Beef Rib Sticker

$2.50

9:1 Sticker

$2.50

T-Shirt

$20.00

Sauce - House Original

$5.00

Sauce - Jalapeno

$5.00

Sauce - Divine Swine

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Restaurant info

An authentic Texas barbecue experience since 1949. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

206 W 2nd Street, Taylor, TX 76574

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Greenhouse Craft Foods - Taylor - 113 West 2nd Street
orange starNo Reviews
113 West 2nd Street Taylor, TX 76574
View restaurantnext
Good Strangers
orange starNo Reviews
114 W 2nd St Taylor, TX 76574
View restaurantnext
Correa's Chinese Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
221 W 4th Street Taylor, TX 76574
View restaurantnext
Xchange Nightclub
orange starNo Reviews
115 West 2nd Street Taylor, TX 76574
View restaurantnext
Taylor Seoul Food
orange starNo Reviews
407 w 9th Street, Suite B Taylor, TX 76567
View restaurantnext
Louisiana Longhorn Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
200 East Main Street Ave Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Taylor

Hola Aloha
orange star5.0 • 12
118 W 2nd Street Taylor, TX 76574
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Taylor
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)
Elgin
review star
No reviews yet
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Salado
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Austin
review star
Avg 4.4 (931 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston