Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Louie's Cafe

770 Reviews

$

3322 Lake Street

Baton Rouge, LA 70802

Popular Items

COMBO #1
COMBO #3
HASHBROWNS

BREAKFAST COMBOS

COMBO #1

$11.00

Two eggs to order/hash or grits/biscuit, toast, english muffin, or bagel/bacon, links, patty, or ham

COMBO #2

$9.00

Two eggs to order/hash or grits/biscuit, toast, english muffin, or bagel

COMBO #3

$10.00

Two eggs to order/short stack, waffle, or french toast/bacon, links, patty, or ham

STEAK & EGGS

$24.00

Three eggs to order/8oz. choice ribeye/hash or grits/biscuit, toast, english muffin, or bagel

CHOPS & EGGS

$16.00

Three eggs to order/Two 5oz. pork chops/hash or grits/biscuit, toast, english muffin, or bagel

CHICKEN FRIED STEAK & EGGS

$16.00

Three eggs to order/5oz. beef fritter & white sausage gravy/hash or grits/biscuit, toast, english muffin, or bagel

LOUIE'S CAJUN HASHBROWNS

HASHBROWNS

$6.00

Cubed & chunky potatoes grilled to perfection with onions and cajun seasoning

HASHBROWNS & CHEESE

$8.00

Hashbrowns covered with your choice of colby, swiss, and/or jack cheese

HASHBROWNS & CHEESE PLUS

$8.00

Choose one, two, or three additional toppings for $1 each

SUPER HASHBROWNS

$10.00

Hashbrowns covered with sauteed mushrooms, colby cheese, and sour cream

LOADED HASHBROWNS

$12.00

Hashbrowns with your choice of cheese plus any combination or four or more toppings

FRENCH FRIES

$5.00

FRENCH FRIES & CHEESE

$7.00

French fries covered with your choice of colby, swiss, and/or jack cheese

FRENCH FRIES & CHEESE PLUS

$7.00

Choose one, two, or three additional toppings for $1 each

LOADED FRENCH FRIES

$12.00

French fries with your choice of cheese plus any combination or four or more toppings

PANCAKES & WAFFLES

TALL STACK PANCAKES (3)

$7.00

SHORT STACK PANCAKES (2)

$5.00

BANANA PECAN PANCAKES

$8.50

CHOCOLATE CHIP PANCAKES

$8.50

WAFFLE

$5.00

FRENCH TOAST

$6.00

TALL STACK (3) PANCAKES +

$8.50

Tall stack plus your choice of additions.

SHORT STACK (2) CAKES +

$6.50

Short stack plus your choice of additions.

FRENCH TOAST +

$7.50

French toast plus your choice of additions.

WAFFLE +

$6.50

Waffle plus your choice of additions.

LOUIE'S BISCUITS

BISCUIT

$2.50

BISCUIT & GRAVY

$6.00

One biscuit covered with sausage gravy.

DOUBLE BISCUIT & GRAVY

$10.00

Two biscuits covered with sausage gravy.

EGGS CLETUS

$14.00

Two grilled biscuit halves each topped with a sausage patty and over medium egg, all covered in rich white gravy. Dang near highfalutin

OMELETS

SEAFOOD LOUIE

$16.00

Gulf shrimp and/or LA crawfish sauteed in a spicy butter with vegetables, folded with swiss cheese, and topped with herbed cream sauce

THE VEGGIE

$12.00

Medley of 10 veggies, sauteed

THE MITCHELL

$12.00

Mushrooms, hashbrowns, sausage, colby cheese

WESTERN

$12.00

Bacon, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, and colby cheese

SPANISH

$12.00

Hashbrowns, onions, bell peppers, garlic, with colby cheese and topped with our fresh salsa

CHEESE

$10.00

Colby, swiss, jack, and/or cream cheese

BUILD CHEESE + UP TO 3

$12.00

BUILD CHEESE + 4 OR MORE

$14.00

CRAWFISH OMELET

$15.00

Gulf shrimp and/or LA crawfish sauteed in a spicy butter with vegetables, folded with swiss cheese, and topped with herbed cream sauce

SHRIMP OMELET

$15.00

Gulf shrimp and/or LA crawfish sauteed in a spicy butter with vegetables, folded with swiss cheese, and topped with herbed cream sauce

BURGERS

LOUIE BURGER

$8.00

4oz 100% ground chuck

BIG LOU

$11.00

8oz 100% ground chuck

PATTY MELT

$10.00

SANDWICHES & POBOYS

SAUTEED SEAFOOD POBOY

$14.00

Gulf shrimp and LA crawfish sauteed in a spicy butter with vegetables and topped with swiss cheese. *NOT DEEP FRIED*

GRILLED CATFISH POBOY

$14.00

Seasoned LA catfish filet. *NOT DEEP FRIED*

PHYLLIS

$8.00

Stir-fried veggies and swiss

BEST

$8.00

Bacon, egg, sprouts, tomato, and cheese if you'd like.

CALIFORNIA COOLER

$7.00

Avocado, cream cheese, mushrooms, and sprouts.

TURKEY OR HAM & CHEESE

$7.00

EGG & CHEESE

$6.00

BLT

$7.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$5.00

SAUTEED CRAWFISH POBOY

$14.00

LA crawfish sauteed in a spicy butter with vegetables and topped with swiss cheese. *NOT DEEP FRIED*

SAUTEED SHRIMP POBOY

$14.00

Gulf shrimp sauteed in a spicy butter with vegetables and topped with swiss cheese. *NOT DEEP FRIED*

CLUBS

LOUIE'S SUPER CLUB

$12.00

Triple decker with turkey, bacon, ham, and cheese.

CHICKEN BREAST CLUB

$11.00

Triple decker with 5oz breast, bacon, and choice of cheese.

LOUIE'S CLUB

$10.00

Triple decker with turkey and bacon.

THE JUDE

$11.00

SOUPS

CHICKEN & ANDOUILLE GUMBO

$5.00+

CHILI (NO BEANS)

$5.00+

SIDES

FRUIT SALAD

$4.00+

Mixed fruit cup, or bowl of mixed fruit topped with yogurt, raisins, and pecans

SMOOTHIE

$5.00+

Smoothie with or without yogurt.

BREAKFAST MEATS

$5.00+

Bacon, sausage links, sausage patty, or ham. Full order 4oz, half order 2oz.

TOAST

$2.50

White, wheat, rye, cinnamon raisin, or english muffin

BAGEL

$2.50

Everything, wheat, cinnamon raisin, or plain

EGG

$2.00

First thing's first

PAPA TOM'S YELLOW GRITS

$3.50

Our grits are YELLOW!

WHOLE GRAPEFRUIT

$4.00

There was a whole diet based upon these in the 70's.

OATMEAL

$4.00+

You'll never die.

HALF AVOCADO

$3.00

SALSA

$1.50

Tomatoes, lime juice, fresh jalapeno, serrano, & anaheim peppers, cilantro, lime juice, onions, garlic, coriander.

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$1.00

CREAM CHEESE

$0.75

Philadelphia Brand

SIDE JALAPENOS

$1.00

RICE & GRAVY

$5.00

SIDE GRAVY

$3.50

YOGURT

$2.50

BANANA

$2.00

The first step toward your jungle kingdom.

BEEF PATTY

$5.00+

100% CHUCK PATTY

STEAK

$19.00

8oz USDA Choice lip on ribeye

SIDE CATFISH

$10.00

SIDE CHICKEN FRIED STEAK

$8.00

Served with gravy

PORK CHOP

$5.00+

5oz

CHICKEN BREAST

$8.00

5oz grilled chicken breast

SIDE SEAFOOD

$10.00

Sauteed shrimp & crawfish, 4oz total

SIDE SHRIMP

$10.00

4oz sauteed gulf shrimp

SIDE CRAWFISH

$10.00

4oz sauteed LA crawfish tails

CHICKEN FINGERS (3)

$8.00

SALADS

SAUTEED SEAFOOD SALAD

$16.00

Romaine and baby spinach, veggie mix, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts and three cheeses with sauteed gulf shrimp and LA crawfish.

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

Classic caesar with grilled 5oz chicken breast

FULL GARDEN SALAD

$8.00

Romaine and baby spinach, veggie mix, tomatoes, and a touch of alfalfa sprouts.

SIDE GARDEN SALAD

$4.00

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$4.00

DINNERS

STEAK DINNER

$24.00

8oz choice ribeye grilled to order.

GRILLED CHOPS

$16.00

Two 5oz center cut chops grilled to perfection.

CHICKEN FRIED STEAK

$16.00

5oz beef fritter topped with our white sausage gravy.

GROUND STEAK

$16.00

8oz beef patty grilled to order with onions and smothered in gravy.

GRILLED CATFISH LOUISIANNE

$19.00

Catfish filet on bed of rice, topped with shrimp and crawfish cream sauce.

SEAFOOD STIR-FRY

$16.00

Gulf shrimp and/or LA crawfish sauteed in spiced butter with mixed vegetables with a touch of soy sauce served over rice, rainbow rotini, or hashbrowns.

VEGGIE STIR-FRY

$12.00

Sauteed mixture of veggie mix, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, mung bean sprouts, and mushrooms with a dash of soy sauce served over rice, rotini pasta, or hashbrowns.

DESSERTS

CHOCOLATE BROWNIE SUNDAE

$7.00

Ice cream, strawberries, pecans, Hershey's syrup, and whipped cream atop a warm brownie.

BREAD PUDDING

$5.00

House made bread pudding topped with rum sauce. Contains Pecans.

APPLE PIE

$4.00

FLOAT

$5.00

KID'S MENU ONLINE

JR COMBO

$9.00

One egg to order, choice of hash or grits, one piece breakfast meat, choice of animal cake or bread.

EGG IN A HOLE

$3.50

Egg fried medium well inside white toast.

ANIMAL CAKES

$6.00

Pick a shape!

JR FRENCH TOAST

$5.00

JR OATMEAL

$3.00

JR HAMBURGER

$8.00

JR FINGERS

$9.00

JR GROUND STEAK

$8.00

JR GRILLED CHEESE

$5.00

JR MAC N CHEESE

$4.00

JR HASH

$3.50

JR FRIES

$3.50

JR FRUIT

$4.00

BEVERAGES

RIVER ROAD COFFEE

$3.00

DECAF RIVER ROAD COFFEE

$2.75

SOFT DRINKS

$2.75

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.75

HOT TEA

$2.75

KLEINPETER MILK

$3.00+

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.50+

FRUIT SMOOTHIE

$5.00+

JUICE

$3.50+

V-8

$2.00

T SHIRTS

GRILLUMINATI

$20.00

EYE OF THE TIGER

$20.00

STICKERS

GRILLUMINATI

$2.00

I <3 LOUIE GIRLZ

$2.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving Baton Rouge from the shadow of LSU's Campanile for 80 years and counting. Bring your appetite and enjoy this vibrant community we share.

Location

3322 Lake Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802

