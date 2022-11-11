Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks
Barbeque
Caterers

Louie's Craft BBQ

No reviews yet

122 North Main Street

Buda, TX 78610

Order Again

Popular Items

Brisket
Brisket Taco
Housemade Sausages

WHOLE BRISKETS

HALF BRISKET - (avg. 3LBS)

$75.00

Our half briskets is “NEVER, EVER" given added hormones or antibiotics. It has finely textured marbling big beef flavor, and is bred right here in Texas from Hartley Ranch. They easily will feed 6-8 ppl and are a crowd pleaser!

WHOLE BRISKET (avg. 6LBS)

$150.00

Our whole briskets is “NEVER, EVER" given added hormones or antibiotics. It has finely textured marbling big beef flavor, and is bred right here in Texas from Hartley Ranch. They easily will feed 10-12 ppl and are a crowd pleaser!

MEAT BY THE LB

100% AlL Natural & Gluten-Free. Order as much or as little as you’d like in 1⁄4lb increments.

Brisket

$6.50+

Our natural brisket is “NEVER, EVER" given added hormones or antibiotics. It has finely textured marbling, big beef flavor, and is bred right here in Texas from Hartley Ranch.

Pulled Pork

$5.00+

We use Berkridge Berkshire pork which has long been renowned worldwide as the finest pork on the market. Naturally juicy and tender, it’s simply the most irresistibly flavorful pork you will ever taste!

Housemade Sausages

All of our sausages are ground & made in-house daily. Both the original house blend and texas cheesesteak are all-beef sausages. Our smoked maple is a pork sausage just like the little breakfast Vermont maple syrup links you would eat as a kid, just much BIGGER!

Pork Ribs (Weekends Only)

$17.95+Out of stock

Juicy tender spare ribs seasoned with our all purpose rub & glazed with a homemade honey BBQ sauce.

Smoked Turkey Breast

$4.75+Out of stock

This is a honey-infused turkey breast brined and smoked to perfection. A sweet and savory flavor explosion.. no dry turkey here!

SANDOS

1⁄2 lb of meat served on a toasted homemade sourdough bun topped with our slaw, pickles, onions & BBQ sauce.

Texas Trinity Sandwich

$15.50

3/4 lb of Brisket, Pulled Pork on a toasted homemade sourdough bun piled high with our slaw, pickles, onions, and BBQ sauce.

Texas Two-Step Sandwich

$14.50

2/3 lb of combined Brisket & Pulled Pork on a toasted homemade sourdough bun piled high with our slaw, pickles, onions, and BBQ sauce.

Brisket Sandwich

$13.50

½ lb of our famous brisket served on a toasted homemade sourdough bun piled high with our slaw, pickles, onions, and BBQ sauce.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.50

½ lb of our famous pulled pork served on a toasted homemade sourdough bun piled high with our slaw, pickles, onions, and BBQ sauce.

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$11.50Out of stock

½ lb of our smoked turkey breast served on a toasted homemade sourdough bun piled high with our slaw, pickles, onions, and BBQ sauce.

Sausage Sandwich

$10.50

½ lb of our famous original sausage served on a toasted homemade sourdough bun piled high with our slaw, pickles, onions, and BBQ sauce.

POTATOES

1⁄2 lb of chopped meat on a giant potato topped with butter, cheese, mexican crema & BBQ sauce.

Texas Trinity Potato

$16.50

3/4 lb of Brisket, Pulled Pork & Coined Sausage on a giant potato topped with butter, cheese, Mexican crema and BBQ sauce.

Texas Two-Step Potato

$15.50

2/3 lb of Brisket & Pulled Pork on a a giant potato topped with butter, cheese, Mexican crema and BBQ sauce.

Chopped Brisket Potato

$14.50

½ lb of chopped brisket on a giant potato topped butter, cheese, Mexican crema and BBQ sauce.

Pulled Pork Potato

$13.50

½ lb of pulled pork on a giant potato topped with butter, cheese, Mexican crema and BBQ sauce.

Chopped Smoked Turkey Potato

$12.50Out of stock

½ lb of chopped smoked turkey on a giant potato topped with butter, cheese, Mexican crema and BBQ sauce.

Coined Sausage Potato

$11.50

½ lb of coined sausage on a giant potato topped with butter, cheese, Mexican crema and BBQ sauce.

Loaded Cheesy Potato (No Meat)

$6.50

Topped w/ butter, cheese, BBQ sauce, & sour cream. No Meat.

BOWLS

1/4 lb of smoked meat served in a bowl over mexican rice, slaw & charro beans topped with corn salsa & your choice of any of our sauces.

Texas Trinity Bowl

$14.50

1/2 lb of brisket, pulled pork, & sausage served in a bowl over mexican rice, slaw & charro beans topped with corn salsa & your choice of any of our sauces.

Texas Two-Step Bowl

$13.50

1/3 lb of brisket & pulled pork served in a bowl over mexican rice, slaw & charro beans topped with corn salsa & your choice of any of our sauces.

Chopped Brisket Bowl

$12.50

1/4 lb of chopped brisket served in a bowl over mexican rice, slaw & charro beans topped with corn salsa & your choice of any of our sauces.

Pulled Pork Bowl

$11.50

1/4 lb of pulled pork served in a bowl over mexican rice, slaw & charro beans topped with corn salsa & your choice of any of our sauces.

Diced Smoked Turkey Bowl

$9.50Out of stock

1/4 lb of diced smoked turkey served in a bowl over mexican rice, slaw & charro beans topped with corn salsa & your choice of any of our sauces.

Coined Sausage Bowl

$8.50

1/4 lb of coined sausage served in a bowl over mexican rice, slaw & charro beans topped with corn salsa & your choice of any of our sauces.

TACOS

1⁄4 lb of meat served on a homemade beef tallow tortilla topped with slaw, mexican crema & jalapeño sauce.

Brisket Taco

$6.95

¼ lb of our sliced brisket served on a homemade beef tallow tortilla topped with our slaw, mexican crema and jalapeño sauce.

Pulled Pork Taco

$5.95

¼ lb of our pulled pork served on a homemade beef tallow tortilla topped with our slaw, mexican crema and jalapeño sauce.

Sliced Smoked Turkey Taco

$5.50Out of stock

¼ lb of our smoked turkey sliced and on a homemade beef tallow tortilla topped with our slaw, mexican crema and jalapeño sauce.

Sausage Wrap

$4.50

Sausage link wrapped in a fresh homemade tortilla with BBQ sauce.

KIDDOS

Kids need to eat que too!

Grilled Cheese

$4.50

toasted on a homemade sourdough bun piled with melted queso blanco cheese. add meat for just $1

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.50

One homemade tortilla folded over and smashed together with our queso blanco cheese. add meat for just $1

Coined Sausage on Mac-n-Cheese

$5.50

Our creamy spiral noodle dunked in our blanco cheese sauce topped with coined sausage so it's easy for any kiddo to eat!

SIDES

All of our sides are made fresh daily from scratch.

Chips & Queso

$4.00+

Distinctly paler in color compared to many of the other queso’s in town. Made with queso blanco cheese, blended with our all-purpose rub and melted to perfection. Once only available as a special but now available every day due to the high demand of cheese drinkers here in Central Texas.

Mac-N-Cheese

$4.00+

Our most popular side to date. This isn't your typical macaroni, we use cavatappi noodles drowning in creamy queso blanco cheese melted to perfection.

Elote Street Corn

$4.00+

Our elote street corn is the queen of the sides and a fan favorite! Mixed in butter, mayonnaise and topped with chili powder and cojita cheese!

Mexican Rice

$4.00+

Our newest addition of sides is great alone or in our popular bbq bowls as a base. This Mexican rice is a traditional long-grain rice paired with tomato, garlic, and onion to give it that "Tex-Mex" flavor!

Charro Beans

$4.00+

These aren't your typical charro beans, these pinto beans got a lot of flavors paired with jalapeños, and onion, in a pork broth.

Lime Vinaigrette Slaw

$4.00+

A mix of both chopped green & purple cabbages, mixed in with carrots, & whisked in our famous lime vinaigrette dressing.

DRINKS

Can Soda

$2.50

Texas Sized Teas

Bottled Water

$1.50

ADD-ONS

Homemade Beef Tallow Tortilla

$0.50

Homemade Sourdough Toasted Bun

$1.00

Bag of Tortilla Chips

$1.00

Extra Loaf of Bread

$2.00

BBQ Sauce

$0.25+
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

If you know anything about Austin, it doesn’t have any shortage of bbq joints, food trucks, and trailers. Hence, why we went 10 minutes south to Buda (not Buddha), Texas, where our desire to serve mouthwatering perfection and never cut corners quickly has set us apart from the crowd. It’s all about simplicity. All-natural meats smoked low and slow, & sides made fresh daily. Our mission is to create food that stirs the soul and brings friends & families together, creating long-lasting memories. Our goal is to become the best fast-casual, family-friendly barbecue joint in the country. We have an entire team of professionals dedicated to making your visit the best it can possibly be. As we grow, these three things will never change: Louie’s Craft BBQ will never be a place for shortcuts, always strive to be the best at our craft, and treat you like our family. It’s that simple!

Location

122 North Main Street, Buda, TX 78610

Directions

