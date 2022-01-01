Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Mexican & Tex-Mex

LouiE's Grill Fusion Restaurant

452 Reviews

$$

4453 Cemetery Rd

Hilliard, OH 43026

Popular Items

Fish Tacos
Fried Plantains
Cuban Sandwich

Appetizers

Adult Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Louies Trio Dip (New Item)

$10.00

Chile Rellenos

$12.50

Chips & Salsa

$3.50

Chips & Cheese Dip

$5.50

Chips & Choriqueso (New Item)

$8.00

Chips & Guacamole

$5.50

Fried Plantains

$9.00

Nachos

$10.00

Picosa

$3.50

Cheese Dip

$2.99+

Guacamole

$2.99+

Cup of Crab Chowder

$8.00

Bowl of Crab Chowder

$9.00

Cup of Chili

$6.50

Bowl of Chili

$8.50

Cup of Creamy Jalepeño

$6.50

Bowl of Creamy Jalepeño

$8.50

Cup of Tortilla Soup

$6.50

Bowl of Tortilla Soup

$8.50

Bean Dip

$6.00

Burritos

Beef Brisket Burrito

$13.50

Chicken Burrito

$12.00

Ground Beef Burrito

$12.50

Pork Burrito

$11.00

Steak Burrito

$14.00

Vegetable Burrito

$12.00

Chimichangas

Brisket Chimichanga

$15.00

Chicken Chimichanga

$14.00

Desserts

Chimi Cheesecake

$6.00

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$6.00

Fried Ice Cream

$6.00

Sopapilla

$4.00

Flan

$6.00

Enchiladas

Brisket Enchiladas

$15.00

Cheese Enchiladas

$11.00

Chicken Enchiladas

$14.00

Ground Beef Enchiladas

$14.50

Mexi Combo

$15.00

Entrees

Adobo Pork

$13.50

Cajun Salmon

$18.00

Cuban Roasted Chicken

$15.00
Jambalaya

Jambalaya

$18.00
Mofongo Chicken

Mofongo Chicken

$15.00

Roast Pork Tomatillo

$15.00

Roasted Vegetables

$14.00

Ropa Vieja

$17.00

Adult Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Chille Rellenos Meal

$15.50

Fajitas

Chicken & Steak Fajitas

$21.00

Chicken Fajitas

$18.00

Shrimp & Steak Fajitas

$21.00

Shrimp And Chicken Fajitas

$19.00

Shrimp Fajitas

$18.50

Steak Fajitas

$20.00

Texas Fajitas

$22.00

Vegetable Fajitas

$16.00

Kids Dinner

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$6.00

Pastas

Creole Pasta

$15.50

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.00

Fusion Pasta

$18.00

Shrimp & Pasta

$18.00

Southwest Linguini

$15.00

Shrimp Alfredo

$20.00

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.50

Fam Brisket Quesa

$14.50

Fam Chicken Quesa

$14.00

Fam Ground Beef Quesadilla

$13.00

Fam No Meat Quesa

$12.00

Fam Shrimp Quesa

$16.00

Fam Steak Quesa

$14.50

Vegetable Quesadilla

$12.00

Salads

Crispy Chicken Salad

$14.50

Hacienda Salad

$13.00

Large Caesar Salad

$9.00

Large House Salad

$9.00

Large Veracruz Salad

$9.00

Louies Salad

$13.00

Pizza Bread Salad

$14.00

Small Caesar Salad

$7.00

Small Hacienda Salad

$9.00

Small House Salad

$7.00

Small Veracruz Salad

$7.00

Steak Salad

$17.50

Sandwiches/Burgers/Wraps

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$12.50

Blt Club

$11.50

Cajun Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Catfish Po-Boy

$14.00

Cheesesteak Hoagie

$14.00

Cuban Sandwich

$14.00

Fiesta Burger

$13.00

Fusion Chicken

$12.00

Grande Cheeseburger

$12.00

Honey Mustard Chicken

$12.00

LouiEs Burger

$13.50

Sides

Loaf of Cuban Bread

$7.99+

Side of Black Beans

$4.00

Side of Brisket

$8.00

Side of Chicken Breast

$7.00

Side of Cuban Bread

$2.50

Side of Dressing

$0.79+

Side of French Fries

$4.50

Side of Jalapenos

$1.00

Side of Mayo

$0.79+

Side of Pico

$1.50+

Side of Picosa

$0.99+

Side of Plantains

$6.00

Side of Refried Beans

$4.00

Side of Rice & Beans

$5.00

Side of Salad Caesar

$7.00

Side of Salad House

$7.00

Side of Salad Veracruz

$7.00

Side of Salmon

$9.00+

Side of Salsa

$0.79+

Side of Shrimp

$7.50

Side of Sour Cream

$0.79+

Side of Spanish Rice

$5.50

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Side of Tortillas

$2.50

Side of Vegetables

$5.50

Side of White Rice

$4.00

Side Of Steak

$8.00

Cheese Dip

$2.99+

Guacamole

$2.99+

Side of Shredded Cheese

Soups

Chili

$6.50+

Chipotle Crab Chowder

$8.00+

Creamy Jalapeno

$6.50+

Tortilla Soup

$6.50+

Tacos

Brisket Tacos

$14.00

Chicken Tacos

$11.50

Fish Tacos

$14.00

Ground Beef Tacos

$12.00

Pork Tacos

$12.00

Shrimp Tacos

$13.00

Steak Tacos

$14.00

Vegetable Tacos

$12.00

Juices and Milk

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Milk

$2.50+

Chocolate Milk

$2.50+

Orange Juice

$2.50+

Apple Juice

$2.50+

Cranberry

$2.50+

Grapefruit

$2.50+

Tomato Juice

$2.50+

Kids Drinks

K Pepsi

$1.99

K Diet

$1.99

K Mt Dew

$1.99

K Raspberry Tea

$1.99

K Lemonade

$1.99

K Sierra

$1.99

K Dr Pepper

$1.99

K Water

Margaritas

Lime Margarita

$7.00+

Flavored Margarita

$9.00+

Texas Margarita

$9.00+

Top Shelf Margarita

$10.99+

Skinny Margarita

$9.99+

Pitcher Lime

$13.99+

Pitcher Flavored

$15.99+

Pitcher Texas

$16.99+

Pitcher Top Shelf

$18.99+

Jalapeño Margarita

$8.00+

Non-Alcoholic

Small non alcoholic Daiquiri

$3.99

Large non alcoholic Daiquiri

$6.99

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Mt. Dew

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Water

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Decaf

$2.99

Soda Water

$1.99

Sherly Temple

$2.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
Restaurant info

Home of Our Made-From-Scratch Fusion Food! Fusion is a blend of cultures. We have blended the best of Mexico, America, Cuba, Puerto Rico, and even a little Italian, to make the best food you will ever taste. Come on in and taste this blend of dishes made by our own chef.

Location

4453 Cemetery Rd, Hilliard, OH 43026

Directions

