Restaurant header imageView gallery

Louie's on Main

431 Reviews

$$

12942 Main St

Garden Grove, CA 92840

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Basil Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Club Sandwich
Argonaut Burger

Appetizers

Chicken Nuggets

$9.00

A ½-lb. of all-white meat Chicken Nuggets, lightly breaded and spun in your choice of sauce or dry seasoning

Hummus

Hummus

$8.00

Homemade Hummus served with Pita Bread and Veggies for scooping.

Coconut Shrimp

$10.00

Coconut Shrimp served by the pile with a side of Thai Chili dipping sauce.

Garlic Fries

Garlic Fries

$8.00

A large bowl of French Fries tossed with Sautéed Garlic, Parmesan Cheese and Cilantro... served with a side of spicy ketchup.

Feta Fries

Feta Fries

$8.00

French Fries tossed with Feta Cheese, Greek Seasoning and Oregano... Served with Tzatziki, a Cucumber and Dill Yogurt Sauce, and Lemons

Burgers

Dean's Burger

Dean's Burger

$15.00

Bacon, Avocado, Grilled Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, 1000 Island dressing and a Fried Egg on a Toasted Brioche Bun.

Mushroom Swiss

Mushroom Swiss

$14.00

Sautéed Mushroom, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onion, Lettuce, Tomato and Garlic Aioli on Toasted Brioche

Argonaut Burger

Argonaut Burger

$13.00

Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and 1000 Island dressing on a Toasted Bun. Note: Louie's donates $1 to Garden Grove High School for every "Argo" Burger sold.

Sombrero Burger

Sombrero Burger

$13.00

Grilled Jalapeno, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato with Chipotle Aioli on a Toasted Bun.

Bacon Bleu Burger

Bacon Bleu Burger

$14.00

Bacon, Bleu Cheese crumbles, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and 1000 Island on a Toasted Brioche Bun.

Cowboy Burger

Cowboy Burger

$14.00

Braised Pulled Pork, American Cheese, BBQ Sauce and Beer Battered Onion Strings on a Toasted Bun.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$11.00

Grilled Onion and American Cheese on Marbled Rye.

Sandwiches

Cubano Sandwich

Cubano Sandwich

$13.00

Pulled Pork and Black Forest Ham with Swiss Cheese, Chipotle Aioli, Pickles and Honey Mustard dressing on a Pressed Roll.

Chicken Club Sandwich

Chicken Club Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Breast with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Garlic Aioli and Swiss Cheese on Brioche

Portobello Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled Portobello Mushroom, Tomato, Onion, Spring Mix, Lemon Vinegrette and Aji Verde on Brioche

Pastrami Sandwich

Pastrami Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Pastrami with Mustard, Pickles and Melted Swiss Cheese on a French Roll.

Ham Stack

$11.00Out of stock

Black Forest Ham with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese and house spread on toasted Brioche

Basil Chicken Sandwich

Basil Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Breast with Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Basil Aioli on Parmesan Sourdough Bread.

French Dip

$15.00

Thinly sliced Roast Beef and Melted Swiss Cheese on a Grilled French Roll with Au Jus for Dipping.

B.L.A.T.

B.L.A.T.

$12.00

Bacon. Lettuce. Avocado. Tomato. Served with Garlic Aioli on Toasted Wheat.

Loaded Grilled Cheese

Loaded Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Melted American and Swiss Cheese with Bacon, Tomato and Pickles on Parmesan Sourdough

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Panko Breaded Chicken Breast with Cole Slaw, Pickles and Honey Mustard Dressing on a Toasted Brioche Bun

Louie's Cheesesteak Sandwich

Louie's Cheesesteak Sandwich

$15.00

Thinly sliced Beef with Pasilla Peppers, Caramelized Onion, Provolone and Garlic Aioli on a Grilled Roll.

Dos Tacos

Spicy Potato Tacos

$10.00

Crispy Potatoes, Soyrizo, Sour Cream, Habanero Salsa, Aji Verde, Pickled Carrots and Cilantro

Crispy Fish Tacos

Crispy Fish Tacos

$12.00

Beer Battered Cod with Shredded Cabbage, Pice de Gallo and Chipotle Aioli in 2 Flour Tortillas.

Baja Shrimp Tacos

Baja Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Jumbo Shrimp with Shredded Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Cucumber, and Salsa Verde... topped with Cilantro Lime Aioli in 2 Flour Tortillas.

Favorites

Southwest Wrap

$13.00

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cheddar Cheese and Homemade BBQ Ranch Dressing wrapped in a large Flour Tortilla.

Cali Burrito

Cali Burrito

$15.00

Marinated Steak, Cheddar Cheese, French Fries, Guacamole with Sour Cream and Salsa Verde wrapped in a large Flour Tortilla.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$14.00

Beer Battered Cod and Salted French Fries served with a side of Tartar Sauce and Lemon Wedges.

Salads

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Avocado, Tomato, Cucumber, Bacon, Hard-Boiled Egg, Bleu Cheese Crumbles and Croutons served with Mixed Greens. Add Grilled Chicken or Shrimp for an adjusted charge.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$12.00

Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Tomato, Onions, Cucumber and Lettuce tossed in Greek Dressing... Served with warm Pita Bread. Add Grilled Chicken or Shrimp for an adjusted charge.

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Romaine Lettuce and Creamy Caesar Dressing. Add Grilled Chicken or Shrimp for an adjusted charge.

House Salad

House Salad

$9.00

Spring Mix with Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Shredded Cheddar Cheese and Croutons with your choice of Dressing on the side. Add Grilled Chicken or Shrimp for an adjusted charge.

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$6.00+

Lightly Salted.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$8.00+

Beer Battered.

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$2.00
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$2.00
Pickled Egg

Pickled Egg

$2.00

A Secret Family Recipe, each egg is served with a few pickled vegetables as well.

Kids

Kid's Burger & Fries

$6.00

Served Plain and Dry with your choice of an Apple Juice Box or Chocolate milk. Comes with a side of French Fries and an Ice Cream Cup.

Kid's Chicken Nuggets & Fries

$6.00

Chicken Nuggets and French Fries, kids size portion with your choice of an Apple Juice Box or Chocolate milk. Comes with a side of French Fries and an Ice Cream Cup.

Kid's Grilled Cheese & Fries

$6.00

Grilled White Bread with melted American Cheese with your choice of an Apple Juice Box or Chocolate milk. Comes with a side of French Fries and an Ice Cream Cup.

Soft Drinks

Coke

Coke

$2.75

Fountain Drink

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.75

Fountain Drink

Sprite

Sprite

$2.75

Fountain Drink

Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

12oz. Can

Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Fountain Drink

Squirt

Squirt

$2.75

Fountain Drink

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00

Fresh Brewed

Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.75
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Half Iced Tea & Half Lemonade

Roy Rodgers

Roy Rodgers

$2.75

Fountain Coke and Grenadine

Shirley Temple

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Fountain Sprite and Grenadine

Abita Rootbeer

Abita Rootbeer

$4.00

12oz. Bottle

Red Bull

Red Bull

$4.00

8.4oz. Can

Apple Juice Box

Apple Juice Box

$2.50
Chocolate Milk Box

Chocolate Milk Box

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Serving the community of Garden Grove since 1953!

Website

Location

12942 Main St, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Directions

Gallery
1 - Louie's On Main image
1 - Louie's On Main image
1 - Louie's On Main image

Similar restaurants in your area

Phoenix Food Boutique - Garden Grove
orange star3.0 • 349
13345 Euclid Street Garden Grove, CA 92843
View restaurantnext
Phuc Long Coffee and Tea USA - 12936 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
12936 Main St Garden Grove, CA 92840
View restaurantnext
Garden Grove Tap Room
orange starNo Reviews
12900 Euclid St Unit 115 Garden Grove, CA 92840
View restaurantnext
Summerfield Tea Bar - Garden Grove
orange starNo Reviews
12460 S Euclid St Garden Grove, CA 92840
View restaurantnext
LFA Group, LLC dba Garden Amp - 12762 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
12762 Main St Garden Grove, CA 92840
View restaurantnext
HENRY'S BAR & GRILL
orange star4.7 • 244
10549 Stanford Ave Garden Grove, CA 92840
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Garden Grove

Sabroso! Mexican Grill
orange star4.5 • 3,394
13129 Harbor Boulevard Garden Grove, CA 92843
View restaurantnext
Royal Thai Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 2,229
13576 harbor blvd Garden Grove, CA 92843
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0245 - Garden Grove (Chapman)
orange star4.5 • 1,233
9811 Chapman Ave. Garden Grove, CA 92841
View restaurantnext
Paris Baguette - 2521-Garden Grove Blvd
orange star4.0 • 1,017
8899 Garden Grove Blvd Garden Grove, CA 92844
View restaurantnext
The Wharf - Wharf GG
orange star4.2 • 753
12941 Main St Garden Grove, CA 92840
View restaurantnext
The Wild Crab - Wild Crab GG
orange star4.4 • 628
9730 Garden Grove Blvd Garden Grove, CA 92844
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Garden Grove
Stanton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Buena Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Huntington Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)
Seal Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Anaheim
review star
Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston