Louie's Prime Steak & Seafood 395 Main St

Appetizers

French Onion Soup Au Gratin

$13.90

Lobster Shrimp Bisque

$15.90

classic creamy bisque

Baked Clams

$16.90

seasoned bread crumbs, e.v.o, garlic

Fresh Burrata

$18.90

white truffle honey, cold-pressed e.v.o

Crispy Shrimp Tacos

$18.90

cotija cheese, salsa, cabbage, scallions, micro greens, chipolte crema

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

$26.90

chipotle aioli

New England Clam Chowder

$14.90

fresh local clams, potato, cream

Crispy Eggplant & Zucchini Chips

$16.90

thinly sliced, lightly fried, tzatziki

Crispy Calamari

$17.90

zucchini straws, lemon, parsley

Baja Fish Tacos

$18.90

cod, salsa, pico de gallo, cabbage, lime

Spicy Tuna

$23.90

crispy wontons, sliced cucumber

Raw Bar

L. I. Littleneck Clams

per piece

West Coast Oysters

per piece

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$6.90

per piece

Maine Lobster Cocktail

$23.90

1/2 lobster, lemon, cocktail sauce

Seafood Tower

$39.90+

per person - available for 1 to 8 guests. Clams, oysters, shrimp, lump crab, lobster, seafood salad

Blue Point Oysters

per piece

East Coast Dressed Oysters

$3.90

ea. choice of: tequila mignonette, champagne mignonette or spicy citrus mignonette

Ahi Tuna

$22.90

sliced jalapeño, ponzu

Seafood Salad

$28.90

shrimp, calamari, scallops, lemon, e.v.o

Salads

Kale Caesar

$15.90

crispy romaine, kale, toasted croutons, shaved imported parmesan

BLT Wedge

$18.90

crispy iceberg, applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, blue cheese, white fig balsamic

Chilled Lobster Salad

bibb lettuce, frisée, avocado, cucumber, roasted corn, red peppers, thai basil, mustard vinaigrette

Arugula Goat Cheese

$16.90

grape tomatoes, candied pecans, frisée, caramelized cipollini onions, champagne vinaigrette

Pear & Brie

$18.90

baby arugula, frisée, Asian pears, cucumber, toasted pecans, dried cherries, raspberry vinaigrette

Specialities

Prime Burger

$22.90

10oz. brisket short rib blend, cheddar, fries

British Fish & Chips

$29.90

beer battered cod, malt vinegar, house slaw, hand-cut fries

Grilled Baby Eggplant

$23.90

charred pickled vegetables, Spanish olives, pine nuts, tahini

Maine Lobster Roll

$38.90

Chesapeake mayo, buttercrunch lettuce, house slaw, hand-cut fries

Louie’s Corned Beef Sandwich

$23.90

slow brined, melted swiss, toasted marble rye, horseradish coleslaw, hand-cut fries

Chicken Panée

$28.90

breaded chicken cutlet, baby arugula, frisée, sliced apples, gorgonzola, white balsamic vinaigrette

Spaghetti Shrimp & Clams

$29.90

sautéed garlic, e.v.o, fresh parsley

Sea Food

Shrimp Wendy

$34.90

sautéed, burnt string beans, dijon mustard

Seared Ahi Tuna

$39.90

10oz. nori crusted, jícama cucumber slaw, garlic ginger soy

Whole Branzino

$38.90

1½ lbs. lemon, e.v.o, grilled romaine, broccolini

Seared Sea Scallops

$43.90

butternut squash ravioli, sage brown butter

Grilled Scottish Salmon

$36.90

10oz. citrus glaze, sautéed spinach

Chilean Sea Bass

$43.90

blistered tomatoes, spinach, gremolata

Atlantic Swordfish

$39.90

10oz. spicy honey-chili glazed, string beans

Prime Steaks & Chops

New York Strip

$49.90

16oz. parmesan truffle fries

Center Cut Filet Mignon

$53.90

10oz. crispy onion straws

Marinated Skirt Steak

$49.90

16oz. crispy onion straws

Colorado Ribeye

$49.90

18oz. sautéed broccolini

Bone-In Pork Chop

$34.90

16oz. roasted potatoes, cherry peppers

Classic Porterhouse For Two

$119.80

40oz. per person

Sides

Hand-Cut French Fries

$7.90

Sautéed Broccolini

$12.90

Truffle Mac N' Cheese

$14.90

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$9.90

Charred String Beans

$12.90

Mashed Potatoes

$10.90

Creamed Spinach

$12.90

Desserts

Crème Brûlée

$10.90

vanilla bean custard, torched caramelized sugar

Chocolate Mousse

$10.90

Pecan pie

$12.90

Apple Galette

$12.90

Classic New York Cheesecake

$12.90

graham cracker crust, fresh fruit coulis

Chocolate Molten Cake

$12.90

flourless, vanilla anglaise, vanilla bean ice cream

Fresh Berries & Cream

$12.90

assorted berries, house-made whipped cream

Ice Cream

$7.90

chocolate or vanilla bean

Sorbet

$7.90

lemon or raspberry

Flambé Custard Donut

$12.90

house-made whipped cream, vanilla bean ice cream

Banana Cream Tart

$12.90

shortbread crust, chantilly cream, banana brûlée

Smokin’ Ice Cream Sundae

$14.90

vanilla & chocolate ice cream, assorted toppings

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$11.90

Flatbread Pizza

$11.90

Spaghetti with Butter

$11.90

Rigattoni Pomodoro

$11.90

Kids Burger & Fries

$11.90
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Experiencing the new and old charm of Louie’s of Port Washington, a Long Island staple since 1905. Our newly designed menu includes all USDA Prime 38-day dry aged steaks and a curated raw bar, featuring the freshest seafood from the east and west coasts. Enjoy one of our signature cocktails as you sit back and take in the beautiful water front view.

395 Main St, Port Washington, NY 11050

Directions

