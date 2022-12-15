Louie's Prime Steak & Seafood 395 Main St
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Experiencing the new and old charm of Louie’s of Port Washington, a Long Island staple since 1905. Our newly designed menu includes all USDA Prime 38-day dry aged steaks and a curated raw bar, featuring the freshest seafood from the east and west coasts. Enjoy one of our signature cocktails as you sit back and take in the beautiful water front view.
Location
395 Main St, Port Washington, NY 11050
Gallery
