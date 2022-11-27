Restaurant header imageView gallery

Louie's Pizza

30 Reviews

$

1009 South Main St

Blackstone, VA 23824

Popular Items

BYO Pizza
Classic Wings
Cheese steak Deluxe Sub

APPETIZERS

French Fries

$1.95+

Steak & Cheese Fries

$9.50

Louie's Cheese Fries

$7.95

Onion Rings

$4.75

Breaded Wings

$10.95

Classic Wings

$9.50+

Breadsticks

$4.95

Beef Toasted Ravioli

$7.75

Cheese Jalapeno Toasted Ravioli

$7.75

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.75

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.75

Louie’s Popcorn Shrimp W/ Fries

$12.99

Buffalo Shrimp W/ Fries

$13.25

Chicken Tenders W/ Fries

$7.50

SALADS

Garden Salad

$3.99+

Deluxe Salad

$6.99+

Tuna Salad

$6.99+

Chef Salad

$6.99+

Turkey Salad

$6.99+

Louie’s Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.99+

Crispy Chicken Salad

$8.99+

Fried Chicken breast, Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions

Caesar Salad

$7.99+

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing, croutons

Greek Salad

$6.99+

Fresh cut lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and feta cheese

PIZZA

Mini Cheese Pizza

$6.95

BYO Pizza

$10.25+

Louie's Meatlovers Pizza

$15.99+

Louie's Veggie Pizza

$15.99+

Louie's Philly Pizza

$14.99+

Hawaiian Pizza

$14.99+

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.99+

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.99+

BYO Deluxe Pizza

$14.99+

STROMBOLI & PIZZA ROLLS

Regular Stromboli

$10.99+

Veggie Stromboli

$10.99+

Steak Stromboli

$11.99+

Calzone

$10.99+

Cheese Pizza Roll

$7.99

SUBS

Cheese Steak Sub

$8.25

Just American Cheese, steak, and sub roll

Cheese steak Deluxe Sub

$9.99

steak, lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, mushrooms, fried onion, with your choice of mayo or dressing

Cheese steak hoagie

$8.99

Steak, American Cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Pizza steak Sub

$7.75

steak, our homemade pizza sauce, cheese

Chicken cheese steak Sub

$8.25

Chicken, American cheese, sub roll

Chicken cheese steak deluxe Sub

$9.99

lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, mushrooms, onion with your choice of mayo or dressing

Chicken Cheese steak hoagie Sub

$8.99

Chicken, Lettuce, tomato, mayo

Buffalo Chicken cheesesteak Sub

$8.99

Chicken, Buffalo sauce, you choice of ranch or blue cheese

BBQ Chicken cheesesteak Sub

$8.99

Chicken with our BBQ sauce

Chicken Pizza steak Sub

$8.25

chicken, our homemade pizza sauce

Grilled Chicken Hoagie Sub

$8.99

Grill chicken, lettuce, tomato, Onion, with Italian dressing on a roll

Veggie Sub

$7.75

Sautéed Green peppers, mushrooms, onions with lettuce, tomato, and Cheese

Meatball Parmigiana

$8.99

Our Meatballs, Our homemade marinara, Mozzarella cheese, in sub roll baked in the oven

Chicken Parmigiana

$8.99

Chicken Teriyaki Sub

$8.99

Italian Hoagie Sub

$8.75

Louie’s Sub

$9.50

Ham & Cheese Hoagie

$8.25

Turkey & cheese Hoagie Sub

$8.25

Tuna Hoagie

$8.25

Club On A Sub

$9.50

WRAPS

Grilled Chicken wrap

$8.95

Philly Cheese steak wrap

$7.95

Chicken cheese steak wrap

$7.95

Cheese steak hoagie wrap

$7.95

Chicken cheese steak hoagie wrap

$7.95

Veggie Wrap

$7.95

Italian wrap

$7.95

Tuna salad wrap

$7.95

Turkey wrap

$7.95

Grilled Chicken Ceasar wrap

$9.95

BURGERS

Cheeseburger Deluxe

$6.25

Bacon Burger

$8.25

Texas Burger

$8.95

Pizza Burger

$8.95

Mushroom Burger

$7.99

Hawaiian Burger

$8.95

Philly Burger

$8.95

SANDWICHES

Kaity's Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Louie's Club

$7.25

Tuna Sandwich

$7.25

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$7.25

DESSERTS

Hot Fudge Sundae cheesecake

$4.50Out of stock

Utimate Chocalate Cake

$4.50

Lemon Cake

$4.50Out of stock

Raspberry Cheesecake

$4.50

Cheesecake

$2.50

Salted Chocolate Cookie

$1.85

SIDES

Meatballs

$3.95

Steamed Broccoli

$2.95

BEVERAGES

Fountain Drink

$2.75

Iced Tea

$1.95

Dasani Water

$1.50

Coffee

$1.25

Bottle Soda 20 oz

$1.95

Powerade bottle

$1.95

2 liter soda

$2.99

FRESH LEMONADE

$2.00Out of stock

Glass Sprite

$2.15

Monster Energy

$2.99Out of stock

Body Armor

$2.95Out of stock

SUB SPECIALS

Cheese steak 2 toppings

$8.99

Chicken Cheese steak 2 toppings

$8.99

Club On A Sub With Fries

$9.99

Chicken Teriyaki Sub W/ Fries

$9.99

Chicken Pesto Wrap

$9.99

Chicken Pesto SUB

$9.99

PIZZA SPECIALS

MINI 1 topping w/ salad

$9.99

2 Large 2 Topping

$25.99

Mini Stromboli ( pepperoni, ham, cheese) with salad

$9.99

DRESSINGS

Italian

$0.35+

Ranch

$0.35+

French

$0.35+

Blue Cheese

$0.35+

Thousand Island

$0.35+

Honey Mustard

$0.35+
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Town of blackstone deliveries 30-45 minutes Fort Pickett 1hour- 1hr and 30minutes due to high volume of deliveries

Location

1009 South Main St, Blackstone, VA 23824

Directions

