Restaurant header imageView gallery

Louie's Pizza Inc. 11 Rehoboth Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

11 Rehoboth Avenue

Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Pizza w/ Toppings
Gyro

Food

Slices

Pizza Slice

$3.75+

Pizza

Plain Pizza

$8.95+

Pizza w/ Toppings

$8.95+

Louie's Special Pizza

$15.95+

Grinders

Italian Grinder

$8.95+

Special Italian Grinder

$8.95+

Genoa Salami Grinder

$8.95+

Ham Grinder

$8.95+

Cheese Grinder

$8.95+

Turkey Grinder

$8.95+

Tuna Grinder

$8.95+

Meatball Grinder

$8.95+

Sausage Grinder

$8.95+

Salami Grinder

$8.95+

Veggie Grinder

$8.95+

Subs

Italian Sub

$8.95+

Special Italian Sub

$8.95+

Genoa Salami Sub

$8.95+

Ham Sub

$8.95+

Cheese Sub

$8.95+

Turkey Sub

$8.95+

Tuna Sub

$8.95+

Salami Sub

$8.95+

Veggie Sub

$8.95+

Grill

Cheesesteak

$8.95+

Chicken Cheesesteak

$8.95+

Cheeseburger Grinder

$8.95+

Pizza Steak Grinder

$8.95+

Gyro

$12.95

Cheeseburger

$7.50

Hamburger

$7.25

Hot Dog

$5.00

Cheese Dog

$5.25

Fries

Fries

$6.50+

Cheese Fries

$10.95+

Ketchup

$1.00

Salads

Tossed Salad

$8.95

Turkey Salad

$10.75

Tuna Salad

$10.75

Chef's Salad

$10.75

Drinks

Small Drink

$3.00

Medium Drink

$4.00

Large Drink

$4.50

Small Refill

$0.75

Medium Refill

$1.00

Large Refill

$1.25

Bottled Drinks

$3.50

Monster

$5.00

Body Armor

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Retail Pizzaria down the Delaware Shore.

Location

11 Rehoboth Avenue, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Nalu - Rehoboth Beach
orange starNo Reviews
41 Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
The Ice Cream Store
orange starNo Reviews
6 Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Go Fish - Downtown - 24 Rehoboth Ave
orange starNo Reviews
24 Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Blackwall Hitch - Rehoboth - 52 Rehoboth Ave
orange star3.9 • 1,021
52 Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Federal Fritter & Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
62A Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Rehoboth Ave (OLD)
orange starNo Reviews
67B Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth, DE 19971
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rehoboth Beach

The Cultured Pearl
orange star4.1 • 1,641
301 Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Theo's Steakhouse - Theo’s Rehoboth
orange star4.7 • 374
44 Baltimore Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Miyagi Ramen Bar
orange star5.0 • 314
19266 Coastal Highway Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rehoboth Beach
Lewes
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Bethany Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Millsboro
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Cape May
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Wildwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)
Ocean City
review star
Avg 4.1 (65 restaurants)
Berlin
review star
Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston