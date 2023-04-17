Louies Footlong Hot Dogs
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Louies Hot Dogs Makes Sure Your Stomach & Wallet Stay Full. Come in and enjoy!
Location
69 grand island blvd, Tonawanda, NY 14150
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern
5.0 • 13
3020 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14217 Kenmore, NY 14217
View restaurant