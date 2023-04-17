Restaurant header imageView gallery

Louies Footlong Hot Dogs

review star

No reviews yet

69 grand island blvd

Tonawanda, NY 14150

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

From The Grille

Regular Hot Dog

$3.89

Footlong Hot Dog

$5.99

Jumbo Hot Dog

$5.89

Veggie Dog

$3.99

Soy, wheat protein, & special spices

Jumbo White Hot

$6.89

Regular Hamburger

$4.39

Regular Cheeseburger

$4.99

1/4 Pound Hamburger

$5.39

1/4 Pound Cheeseburger

$5.99

1/2 Pound Hamburger

$7.39

1/2 Pound Cheeseburger

$7.99

Single Bacon Cheeseburger

$5.99

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.99

Triple Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.99

Big Buffalo Burger

$8.59

1/2 pound hamburger served with buffalo style hot sauce, bleu cheese, lettuce, & tomato

Double Cheeseburger

$6.99

Double Hamburger

$5.49

Veggie Burger

$6.99

Specialty Sandwiches

Beef

Louie Original

$8.99

1/2 pound charcoal broiled burger, bacon, mozzarella cheese, bleu cheese, lettuce, & tomato

Steak & Mushroom Sandwich

$10.99

Charcoal broiled steak, sautéed mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, & A-1 sauce

Steak Sandwich

$10.99

Charcoal broiled steak, sautéed onions, sweet peppers, & hot sauce

Ultimate Steak Sandwich

$10.99

Charcoal broiled steak, hot peppers, onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, & mozzarella cheese

Papa Louie Burger

$8.99

1/2 pound charcoal broiled burger sautéed mushrooms, melted mozzarella cheese, & A-1 sauce

Bologna Sandwich

$6.99

Charcoal broiled bologna, fried onions & sweet peppers or lettuce, tomato, & mayo

Steak & Dandelion Sandwich

$10.99

Rib-eye steak, sautéed dandelions, crushed garlic, & Romano cheese

Polish Sausage

$6.99

Kielbasa, mustard, & sauerkraut

Spicy Italian Sausage

$7.99

Spicy Italian sausage, sautéed onions, sweet peppers, & hot sauce

Mild Italian Sausage

$7.99

Mild Italian sausage, sautéed onions, sweet peppers, & hot sauce

Italian Sausage & Dandelion

$8.99

Mild Italian sausage, sautéed dandelions, crushed garlic, & Romano cheese

Little Luigi

$7.99

Big Luigi

$10.99

Pittsburgh Steak

$10.99

Chicken

Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Charcoal broiled whole chicken breast

Chicken Club

$7.99

Charcoal broiled whole chicken breast, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on a bulky egg roll

Buffalo-Style Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Charcoal broiled whole chicken breast, durkee red hot sauce, bleu cheese, lettuce, & tomato

Louisiana Chicken Sandwich

$7.89

Charcoal broiled whole chicken breast, Cajun spices, lettuce, tomato, & mayo

Chicken "In the Grass"

$7.99

Charcoal broiled whole chicken breast, sautéed spinach, melted mozzarella, mayo, & tomato

Honey Barbecue Chicken

$7.89

Charcoal broiled whole chicken breast coated in homemade honey BBQ sauce, served with lettuce & tomato

Jamaican Jerk Chicken

$7.89

Charcoal broiled whole chicken breast coated in Jamaican jerk seasoning, served with lettuce & tomato

Chicken Finger Sub

$7.99

Chicken tenders served hoagie style, with mozzarella cheese, bleu cheese, hot sauce, lettuce, & tomato

Fried Chicken Dinner

$15.99

Pickle Brined Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Turkey

Turkey Burger

$7.99

Fresh ground turkey patty, lettuce, tomato, & mayo. 96% fat free & no cholesterol!

Turkey Burger Deluxe

$8.99

Fresh ground turkey patty, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo

Turkey & Dandelion

$8.99

Fresh ground turkey patty, sautéed dandelion, crushed garlic, & Romano cheese

Fish

Breaded Haddock Sandwich

$7.99

Deep fried breaded haddock filet, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo

Fish Fry

$15.99

Chicken Fingers

Single Chicken Fingers (5)

$13.99

Served with French fries, celery sticks, & bleu cheese

Double Chicken Fingers (10)

$19.99

Served with French fries, celery sticks, & bleu cheese

On the Side

Pizza Logs

$6.99

Four cheese & pepperoni pizza sticks with homemade marinara or bleu cheese dipping sauce

French Fries with Gravy

$5.99

Curly Q Fries

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Fresh Cut Straight Fries

$4.29

Cajun Fries

$4.39

Fresh cut fries with special Cajun seasoning

Onion Rings

$5.99

Potato Buttons (Plain)

$2.49

Loaded Potato Buttons

$4.99

With cheese & chili

Spicy Homemade Chili

$5.99

Jumbo Curly

$5.99

Jumbo Straight

$5.29

Drinks & Shakes

Beverages

Soda Can

$1.99

Soda Bottle

$2.59

16 oz Fountain Drink

$2.59

20 oz Fountain Drink

$3.49

32 oz Fountain Drink

$3.99

Coffee

$2.65

Hot Tea

$2.65

Milk Shakes

Regular 20oz Milkshake

$6.99

Jumbo 30oz Milkshake

$8.99

Kids menu

Kids combo meal

Hot dog

$5.99

Burger

$5.99

Chicken finger

$5.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Louies Hot Dogs Makes Sure Your Stomach & Wallet Stay Full. Come in and enjoy!

Location

69 grand island blvd, Tonawanda, NY 14150

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Manor Lanes
orange starNo Reviews
150 Grand Island Blvd Tonawanda, NY 14150
View restaurantnext
The Dalmatia Hotel
orange starNo Reviews
1187 Tonawanda St Buffalo, NY 14207
View restaurantnext
PATS PIZZERIA
orange star4.1 • 326
544 Ontario Street Buffalo, NY 14207
View restaurantnext
Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern
orange star5.0 • 13
3020 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14217 Kenmore, NY 14217
View restaurantnext
Alibaba Kebab 2
orange starNo Reviews
827 Military Road Kenmore, NY 14217
View restaurantnext
Pie-O-Mine - Tonawanda
orange starNo Reviews
1725 Sheridan Drive Tonawanda, NY 14223
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tonawanda

Jasmine Thai
orange star4.5 • 926
1330 Niagara Falls Blvd Tonawanda, NY 14150
View restaurantnext
Rizzo's - Eggert
orange star4.0 • 92
2763 Eggert Road Tonawanda, NY 14150
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tonawanda
North Tonawanda
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Getzville
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Buffalo
review star
Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)
East Amherst
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Niagara Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Sanborn
review star
Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Depew
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Lancaster
review star
No reviews yet
Clarence
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston