Tony,s Jamaican Food

Pastries

Banana Bread

$4.50

Chocolate Banana Bread

$4.50

Coco bread

$3.50

Double Layered Icing Carrot Cake

$5.50

Double Layered Icing Pecan Carrot Cake Topped with Coconut and Pecan

$5.50

Jamaican Patties

$3.75

Beef, Chicken or Veggie

Pecan Banana Bread

$4.50

Pineapple Upside-down (Seasonally)

$5.50

Pink Velvet Rum Cake (Seasonally)

$5.50Out of stock

Traditional Jamaican Coconut Drops

$3.75

Traditional Jamaican Rum and Fruit Cake

$5.50

Traditional Jamaican Sweet Potato & Raisins Pudding

$4.50

Vanilla Buttercream Rum Cake (Seasonally)

$5.50Out of stock

Pineapple Carrot Cake topped with Fresh Pineapple

$5.50

Meals

Oxtail

$18.99

Curry Goat

$18.99

Curry Chicken

$12.99

Brown Stew Chicken

$12.99

Jerk Chicken

$12.99

Jerk or BBQ Pork

$12.99

Marinade in Auntie Winsome's specialty jerk sauce

Veggie Plate

$13.99

Double Oxtail

$26.50

Combination Selections

Oxtail and Jerk Pork

$21.00

Oxtail and Chicken

$22.00

Choice of curry, jerk or brown stew

Oxtail and Curry Goat

$22.00

Curry Goat and Chicken (jerk or brown stew)

$22.00

Curry Goat and Jerk Pork

$22.00

Jerk Pork and Chicken (curry, jerk or brown stew)

$18.00

Side Orders

Rice & Beans

$6.00

White Rice

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Steamed Veggies

$6.00

Fried Plantains

$5.50

7 Pieces

Roti

$5.00

Wings

$9.00

6 Wings in Jerk or BBQ Sauce

Oxtail

$14.00

Curry Goat

$14.00

Jerk Pork

$10.00

Curry Chicken

$10.00

Jerk Chicken

$10.00

Brown Stew

$10.00

Saute Veggies. (Bell peppers' cabbage, carrots and califour)

$9.00

Seafood

Shrimp

Shrimp

$18.00

Garlic, Curry or Jerk

Red Snapper (bone-in) Starting from

$18.99

Shrimp Large

$26.00
Red Snapper (bone-in)

Red Snapper (bone-in)

$18.99+

Delicious tasty has small bones

Escovitch Tilapia bone-in

Escovitch Tilapia bone-in

$15.00

Very tasty has less bone and Very meaty

Fresh Juice

Mango

$5.00

Mango Pineapple

$5.00

Pineapple Passion

$5.00

Watermelon

$5.00

Pineapple Guava

$5.00

Pineapple

$5.00

Pineapple Carrot with Ginger and Lime

$5.00Out of stock

Traditional Jamaican Soursop

$5.50

Soursop with Ginger and Lime

$5.50

Traditional Jamaican Sorrel

$5.50

Traditional Jamaican Iris Moss

$5.50

Beverages

Bottled Jamaican Sodas

$3.00

Bottle Mexican Sodas

$3.00

Tropical Rhythm

$3.50

Can Soda or Bottled Water

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00
