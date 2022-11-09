  • Home
Louie's Waffle House 1776 McDonough Street

No reviews yet

1776 McDonough Street

Joliet, IL 60436

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Gypsy Skillet
The Big Breakfast
Build-Your-Own Omelette

Most Popular

The Big Breakfast

The Big Breakfast

$11.95

2 eggs, 2 bacon, 2 links, and a slice of ham, served with hashbrowns and toast or pancakes

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$10.95

3 Piece Chicken Tenders and a Belgium Waffle

Gypsy - Meat Lover

Gypsy - Meat Lover

$12.75

A skillet full of ham, bacon, sausage, onions, mushrooms, and green peppers on a bed of hashbrowns, topped with a mix of American, Swiss, and cheese sauce, and two eggs (any style). Includes choice of toast or pancakes.

Pancake Club

Pancake Club

$9.95
Croissant Sandwich

Croissant Sandwich

$9.25

Scrambled eggs, cheese sauce, and choice of meat, served on a croissant with hashbrowns

Poorboy Steak Sandwich

Poorboy Steak Sandwich

$9.25

Delicious poorboy topped with mozzarella cheese and grilled onions on toasted garlic bread. Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either soup or a drink.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$9.95

Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either soup or a drink.

Super Skillets

Gypsy Skillet

Gypsy Skillet

$10.75

Choice of 13 different meat options. A skillet full of hashbrowns, onions, mushrooms, and green peppers, topped with a mix of American, Swiss, and cheese sauce, and two eggs (any style). Includes choice of toast or pancakes.

Chorizo Skillet

$11.75
Nick's Skillet

Nick's Skillet

$13.25

Nick's famous skillet is a skillet with french fries instead of hashbrowns, including bacon, links, ham, green pepper, and a mix of cheddar and monterey jack cheeses, topped with any style eggs. Includes choice of toast or pancakes.

Country Skillet

$9.50

A skillet full of hashbrowns, onions, mushrooms and green peppers, topped with a mix of American, Swiss, and cheese sauce, and two eggs (any style). Includes choice of toast or pancakes.

Hobo Skillet

$8.95

A skillet full of hashbrowns, topped with a mix of American, Swiss, and cheese sauce, and two eggs (any style). Includes choice of toast or pancakes.

Value Meals

Crepe Club

$9.95
Pancake Club

Pancake Club

$9.95
French Toast Club

French Toast Club

$9.95

Waffle Club

$9.95

Mini Waffle Club

$9.95

Potato Pancake Club

$9.95

Omelettes

Build-Your-Own Omelette

$7.25

You create it, we will cook it!

Meat Lover Omelette

Meat Lover Omelette

$12.25

A fluffy, delicious omelette made of ham, bacon, and sausage.

Denver Omelette

$9.95

A classic omelette made of ham, green pepper, and onion.

Chorizo Omelette

$10.75

A specialty omelette made of chorizo, onion, tomato, and jalapeno.

Spinach, Bacon or Ham, and Monterey Jack Cheese Omelette

$10.25

Choice of either bacon or ham with spinach and monterey jack cheese.

Spartan Omelette

$10.45

An omelette built for a Greek god! Filled with spinach, mushrooms, tomato, and feta cheese.

Louis Omelette

$9.95

An omelette made of chicken, mushroom, and monterey jack cheese.

Vegetarian Omelette

$9.50

A vegetarian's delight! Filled with broccoli, green pepper, mushroom, and onion.

Western Omelette

$9.95

A spin on the Denver Omelette! Made of sausage links, onion, and green pepper.

Mike's Omelette

$17.95

Mike's personal spin on a meat lover omelette! Filled with steak, bacon, and chicken, and topped with melted American cheese.

Breakfasts

The Big Breakfast

The Big Breakfast

$11.95

2 eggs, 2 bacon, 2 links, and a slice of ham, served with hashbrowns and toast or pancakes

Chicken Tender Breakfast

Chicken Tender Breakfast

$11.25

3 Piece Chicken Tenders served with eggs, hashbrowns, and toast or pancakes.

Louie's Breakfast

Louie's Breakfast

$9.25

Served with hashbrowns and choice of toast or pancakes.

Special Meat Breakfast

$10.25

No Meat Breakfast

$6.45
Steak and Eggs

Steak and Eggs

$18.95

Served with hashbrowns and choice of toast or pancakes.

Country Fried Steak and Eggs

Country Fried Steak and Eggs

$11.25

Served with hashbrowns and choice of toast or pancakes.

Bone-In Pork Chops

$8.75

Served with hashbrowns and choice of toast or pancakes.

Chopped Steak and Eggs

$11.75

Served with hashbrowns and choice of toast or pancakes.

Polish or Italian Sausage and Eggs

$9.75

Served with hashbrowns and choice of toast or pancakes.

Poorboy Steak and Eggs

$9.25

Served with hashbrowns and choice of toast or pancakes.

Chicken and Waffles

Chicken and Waffles

Chicken and Waffles

$10.95

3 Piece Chicken Tenders and a Belgium Waffle or Mini Waffles

Chicken and Pancakes

$10.95

3 Piece Chicken Tenders and 3 Pancakes

Chicken and French Toast

$10.95

3 Piece Chicken Tenders and 2 Pieces of French Toast

Pancake, Waffle, and French Toast Shop

Buttermilk Pancakes (4)

$7.25

Choice of strawberries, blueberries, chocolate chips, apples, cherries, bananas, or pecans

Chocolate Chip Pancakes (4)

Chocolate Chip Pancakes (4)

$8.75

Choice of strawberries, blueberries, extra chocolate chips, apples, cherries, bananas, or pecans

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$7.95

Choice of strawberries, blueberries, chocolate chips, apples, cherries, bananas, or pecans

Belgium Waffle

Belgium Waffle

$7.25

Choice of strawberries, blueberries, chocolate chips, apples, cherries, bananas, or pecans

Mini Waffles

Mini Waffles

$7.25

4 Mini Belgium Waffles

Mini Waffle Sampler

Mini Waffle Sampler

$9.25

4 Mini Waffles - 1 strawberry, 1 chocolate chip, 1 pecan, and 1 plain

Extra Thick French Toast

Extra Thick French Toast

$7.25

3 pieces of French Toast cut in half to make 6 slices. Choice of strawberries, blueberries, chocolate chips, apples, cherries, or bananas

Stuffed French Toast

Stuffed French Toast

$10.25

With sweet cheese, strawberries, blueberries, bananas, pecans, and caramel

Cinnamon Raisin French Toast

$8.25

4 pieces of Raisin French Toast cut in half to make 8 slices. Choice of strawberries, blueberries, chocolate chips, apples, cherries, or bananas

Delightful Crepes

Build-Your-Own Crepes

$7.50

Pick your favorite flavor or create your own unique combination! Comes with 3 piece crepes.

House Crepes

House Crepes

$10.45

Delicious crepes filled with pecans, strawberries, and bananas. Comes with 3 piece crepes.

Mommy's Crepes

$9.95

Delicious crepes filled with bananas and strawberries. Comes with 3 piece crepes.

Stuffed Crepes

$9.95

2 piece crepes stuffed to the brim with strawberries, blueberries, pecans, sweet cheese, bananas, and caramel

Shawn's Crepes

$10.45

Three scrambled eggs with ham, American cheese, with Hollandaise sauce. Comes with 3 piece crepes.

Daddy's Crepes

$9.95

Delicious crepes filled with strawberries and blueberries. Comes with 3 piece crepes.

Chef's Crepes

$9.95

Delicious crepes filled with pecans, cherries, and sour cream. Comes with 3 piece crepes.

Plain Crepes

$7.50

Comes with 3 piece crepes.

Breakfast Sandwiches

Build-Your-Own Breakfast Sandwich

Build-Your-Own Breakfast Sandwich

$6.95

Come up with your own favorite creation!

Croissant Sandwich

Croissant Sandwich

$9.25

Scrambled eggs, cheese sauce, and choice of meat, served on a croissant with a side of hashbrowns

English Breakfast

$9.50

Canadian bacon, eggs (any style), and cheese sauce on an english muffin with a side of hashbrowns

Eye Opener

$10.50

Two poached eggs on a toasted bagel with crabmeat and hollandaise sauce, served with hashbrowns

Benedicts Way

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$10.25

Two poached eggs resting on an English muffin with Canadian bacon and our excellent Hollandaise sauce. Served with hashbrowns.

Eggs Florentine

$10.25

Two poached eggs and Canadian bacon on a bed of Spinach topped with our Hollandaise sauce. Served with hashbrowns.

Country Benedict

$10.25

Two poached eggs resting on a biscuit with sausage patties topped with our country gravy. Served with hashbrowns.

Veggie Benedict

$10.25

Two poached eggs on a bed of mushrooms, green peppers and onions resting on an English muffin with our Hollandaise sauce. Served with hashbrowns.

Potato Benedict

$10.25

Two potato pancakes with Canadian bacon, two poached eggs, and hollandaise sauce. Served with hashbrowns.

House Specialties

Biscuits and Gravy

Biscuits and Gravy

$7.95

3 biscuits cut in half to make 6 slices.

Biscuits and Gravy with Two Eggs on Top

$9.25

3 biscuits cut in half to make 6 slices. Served with 2 eggs on top.

Chorizo and Three Scrambled Eggs

$10.25

Served with hashbrowns and choice of toast or pancakes

Homemade Potato Pancakes

$8.45

Served with applesauce and sour cream.

Minced Ham and Three Scrambled Eggs

$10.25

Served with hashbrowns and choice of toast or pancakes

Pancake Sandwich

$8.25

Slice of ham between two pancakes, topped with two eggs

Pigs in a Blanket

$8.75

3 sausage links each wrapped inside a soft pancake.

Short Orders

Short Stack Pancakes (3)

$6.25

Choice of strawberries, blueberries, chocolate chips, apples, cherries, bananas, or pecans

Side of Pancakes (2)

$3.95

Chocolate Chip Short Stack

$7.50

Choice of strawberries, blueberries, chocolate chips, apples, cherries, bananas, or pecans

1/2 French Toast

$6.25

2 pieces of French Toast cut in half to make 4 slices. Choice of strawberries, blueberries, chocolate chips, apples, cherries, or bananas

Side of French Toast (1 piece)

$3.95

1/2 Biscuits and Gravy

$6.75

2 biscuits cut in half to make 4 slices.

1/2 Biscuits and Gravy with Two Eggs on Top

$7.95

2 biscuits cut in half to make 4 slices. Served with 2 eggs on top.

1/2 Order Potato Pancakes

$6.75

Served with applesauce and sour cream.

Breads, Oatmeal, and Grits

Toast

$2.50

Bagel and Cream Cheese

$4.25

English Muffin

$2.90

Oatmeal

$2.25

Brown sugar and raisins on the side

Grits

$2.25

Burgers and Chicken

3 Piece Chicken Tender

3 Piece Chicken Tender

$8.25

3 piece hand-breaded chicken tenders. Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.

Hamburger

$9.95

Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$9.95

Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.

Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.

Tower Burger

Tower Burger

$12.95

Two hamburger patties stacked on top of each other with cheese. Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.

Texas Burger

$10.25

With BBQ sauce, bacon, and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.

Bionic Burger

$11.50

Topped with bacon, grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and Swiss cheese. Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.

Three Cheeseburger

$10.45

Topped with Swiss, American, and mozzarella cheese. Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.

French Burger

$10.25

Topped with onion rings. Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.

Malibu Chicken Sandwich

Malibu Chicken Sandwich

$10.25

Tender chicken, ham, and Swiss cheese on a bun. Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.

House Delight

$10.25

Broiled chicken breast with mushrooms and mozzarella cheese on a croissant. Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.

B.B.Q. Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.

From the Garden

Fresh Fruit Plate (In Season)

Fresh Fruit Plate (In Season)

$11.95

Served with raisin toast and cottage cheese

Julienne Salad

Julienne Salad

$10.95

Julienne of turkey, ham, cheese, crisp mixed greens, tomato, green peppers, egg, and cucumbers

House Salad

$10.45

Crisp lettuce, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and topped with broiled chicken breast

Caesar Salad

$10.65

Greek Salad

$10.95

Feta cheese, crisp lettuce, anchovies, olives, and oregano

Popeye's Salad

$10.95

Spinach topped with bacon, mushrooms, croutons, onion, egg and hot bacon dressing.

Gyro Salad

$11.95

Greek salad, topped with gyro meat.

Stuffed Tomato with Tuna Salad

$11.95

Crabmeat Salad

$11.95

Crisp mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions, eggs with crabmeat on top.

Weight Watchers

Weight Watchers

$12.95

Broiled chicken breast served with cottage cheese, hard boiled egg, and fruit garnish

Tuna Salad Plate

$11.95

Served with cottage cheese and chef's garnish

The Sandwich Shop

BLT on Toast

$7.95

Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.

Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.

Monte Cristo

Monte Cristo

$10.50

French toast with ham, turkey and Swiss cheese. Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.

Reuben Sandwich

Reuben Sandwich

$10.45

Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.

River Place Sandwich

$10.45

Sliced turkey, ham, and Swiss cheese on grilled sourdough rye. Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.

Albacore Tuna Salad on Toast

$10.55

Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.

Half Sandwich

$7.55

Choice of ham, turkey, corned beef, tuna, or beef. Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.

Two Pork Chop Sandwich on French Bread

Two Pork Chop Sandwich on French Bread

$10.45

Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.

Corned Beef on Rye

$10.95

Corned beef served hot or cold on grilled rye bread. Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.

Pork Tenderloin on a Bun

Pork Tenderloin on a Bun

$10.25

Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.

Hot Dog

$6.95

Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.

Melt Downs and Pitas

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$10.25

1/3 lb burger between two slices of melted American cheese on grilled rye bread with grilled onion. Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.

Gyros on Pita

Gyros on Pita

$10.45

Onions, tomato, and tzatziki sauce. Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.

Grilled Chicken Pita

$10.75

Grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers and topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.

Turkey Pita

$10.25

Sliced turkey, tomatoes, lettuce, and American cheese. Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.

Turkey Melt

$10.95

Sliced turkey between two slices of melted American cheese on grilled rye bread. Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.

Albacore Tuna Melt

Albacore Tuna Melt

$10.95

Fresh tuna between two slices of melted American cheese on grilled rye bread. Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.

Beef, Steak, and Philly Sandwiches

Poorboy Steak Sandwich

Poorboy Steak Sandwich

$9.25

Delicious poorboy topped with mozzarella cheese and grilled onions on toasted garlic bread. Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.

Big Dipper

$10.95

Warm sliced beef on French roll with au jus. Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$17.95

Choice of Skirt, Ribeye, or N.Y. Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.

Philly Beef Sandwich

Philly Beef Sandwich

$10.95

Thin slices of sirloin steak on a French roll with mozzarella cheese, green peppers, mushrooms, and onions. Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.

Philly Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Sautéed chicken tenders on a French roll with mozzarella cheese, green peppers, mushrooms and onions. Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.

Beef Delight

$10.95

Tender pieces of beef on grilled sourdough bread with cheddar cheese, onions, mushrooms and green peppers. Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.

BBQ Beef

$10.45

Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.

Clubs and Croissants

Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato Club

Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato Club

$10.95

Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.

Turkey Club

$10.95

Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.

Ham & Cheese Club

$10.95

Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.

Roast Beef & Swiss Club

$11.95

Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.

Wisconsin Croissant

Wisconsin Croissant

$11.25

Tender turkey, bacon and American cheese. Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.

Mountain Croissant

$11.25

Thinly sliced tender roast beef covered with bubbly mozzarella cheese. Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.

Equator Croissant

$11.25

Freshy made albacore tuna salad. Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.

Hot Sandwiches

Hot Beef

$10.95

Served with mashed potatoes and gravy and either a soup or drink.

Hot Turkey

$10.95

Served with mashed potatoes and gravy and either a soup or drink.

Hot Pork Tenderloin

$10.95

Served with mashed potatoes and gravy and either a soup or drink.

Dinners

5 Piece Chicken Tenders

$10.95

5 piece hand-breaded chicken tenders. Served with choice of potato and either a soup or drink.

1/2 Fried Chicken

$10.95

Served with choice of potato and either a soup or drink.

3 Piece Bone-In Pork Chop Dinner

3 Piece Bone-In Pork Chop Dinner

$13.95

Served with choice of potato and either a soup or drink.

Country Fried Steak Dinner

$11.95

Served with choice of potato and either a soup or drink.

Broiled Chopped Steak Dinner

$10.95

Served with choice of potato and either a soup or drink.

Kid's Meals

Kid's Mickey Mouse Pancakes

$5.95

Includes choice of bacon or sausage and small drink

Kid's Silver Dollar Pancakes

$5.95

Includes choice of bacon or sausage and small drink

Kid's French Toast

$5.95

Includes choice of bacon or sausage and small drink

Kid's One Crepe (with filling)

$5.95

Includes choice of bacon or sausage and small drink

Kid's 1 Egg, Hashbrowns, & 1 Pancake

$5.95

Includes choice of bacon or sausage and small drink

Kid's 1 Egg, Hashbrowns, and Toast

$5.95

Includes choice of bacon or sausage and small drink

Kid's Biscuit and Gravy

$5.95

Includes choice of bacon or sausage and small drink

Kid's Hot Dog & Fries

$6.95

Includes fries and small drink

Kid's Grilled Cheese & Fries

$6.95

Includes fries and small drink

Kid's Chicken Tenders & Fries

$6.95

Includes fries and small drink

Kid's Hamburger & Fries

$6.95

Includes fries and small drink

Kid's Cheeseburger & Fries

$6.95

Includes fries and small drink

Side Orders

Side of Bacon

Side of Bacon

$3.75

Side of Hashbrowns

$2.50

Side of Sausage

$3.75

Side of Canadian Bacon

$4.25

Side of Ham

$4.25

Side of Polish Sausage

$4.75

Side of Italian Sausage

$4.75

Side of Corned Beef Hash

$4.75

Side of Turkey Sausage

$4.45

Side of Biscuit Gravy

$1.00

Side of 2 Eggs

$1.70

Side of Rice

$2.75

Side of Fruit

$4.50

Soup of the Day

$2.50

Soup of the Day Monday - Friday: Chicken Noodle Saturday (after 8:30 am) - Cream of Potato Sunday (after 8:30 am) - Cream of Chicken Rice

Side of French Fries

$2.95

Onion Rings

$3.25

Side of Cottage Cheese

$3.50

Dinner Salad

$4.25

Beverages

Large Soft Drinks

$2.50

16 ounce cup

Large Juice

$2.75

16 ounce cup

Large Coffee

$2.50

16 ounce cup. Royal Kona coffee.

Large French Vanilla Capuccino

$3.95

16 ounce cup

Large Hot Chocolate

$2.75

16 ounce cup

Large Milk

$2.75

16 ounce cup

Large Chocolate Milk

$2.85

16 ounce cup

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy the best breakfast place in Joliet!

1776 McDonough Street, Joliet, IL 60436

