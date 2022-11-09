Louie's Waffle House 1776 McDonough Street
1776 McDonough Street
Joliet, IL 60436
Most Popular
The Big Breakfast
2 eggs, 2 bacon, 2 links, and a slice of ham, served with hashbrowns and toast or pancakes
Chicken & Waffles
3 Piece Chicken Tenders and a Belgium Waffle
Gypsy - Meat Lover
A skillet full of ham, bacon, sausage, onions, mushrooms, and green peppers on a bed of hashbrowns, topped with a mix of American, Swiss, and cheese sauce, and two eggs (any style). Includes choice of toast or pancakes.
Pancake Club
Croissant Sandwich
Scrambled eggs, cheese sauce, and choice of meat, served on a croissant with hashbrowns
Poorboy Steak Sandwich
Delicious poorboy topped with mozzarella cheese and grilled onions on toasted garlic bread. Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either soup or a drink.
Cheeseburger
Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either soup or a drink.
Super Skillets
Gypsy Skillet
Choice of 13 different meat options. A skillet full of hashbrowns, onions, mushrooms, and green peppers, topped with a mix of American, Swiss, and cheese sauce, and two eggs (any style). Includes choice of toast or pancakes.
Chorizo Skillet
Nick's Skillet
Nick's famous skillet is a skillet with french fries instead of hashbrowns, including bacon, links, ham, green pepper, and a mix of cheddar and monterey jack cheeses, topped with any style eggs. Includes choice of toast or pancakes.
Country Skillet
A skillet full of hashbrowns, onions, mushrooms and green peppers, topped with a mix of American, Swiss, and cheese sauce, and two eggs (any style). Includes choice of toast or pancakes.
Hobo Skillet
A skillet full of hashbrowns, topped with a mix of American, Swiss, and cheese sauce, and two eggs (any style). Includes choice of toast or pancakes.
Value Meals
Omelettes
Build-Your-Own Omelette
You create it, we will cook it!
Meat Lover Omelette
A fluffy, delicious omelette made of ham, bacon, and sausage.
Denver Omelette
A classic omelette made of ham, green pepper, and onion.
Chorizo Omelette
A specialty omelette made of chorizo, onion, tomato, and jalapeno.
Spinach, Bacon or Ham, and Monterey Jack Cheese Omelette
Choice of either bacon or ham with spinach and monterey jack cheese.
Spartan Omelette
An omelette built for a Greek god! Filled with spinach, mushrooms, tomato, and feta cheese.
Louis Omelette
An omelette made of chicken, mushroom, and monterey jack cheese.
Vegetarian Omelette
A vegetarian's delight! Filled with broccoli, green pepper, mushroom, and onion.
Western Omelette
A spin on the Denver Omelette! Made of sausage links, onion, and green pepper.
Mike's Omelette
Mike's personal spin on a meat lover omelette! Filled with steak, bacon, and chicken, and topped with melted American cheese.
Breakfasts
The Big Breakfast
2 eggs, 2 bacon, 2 links, and a slice of ham, served with hashbrowns and toast or pancakes
Chicken Tender Breakfast
3 Piece Chicken Tenders served with eggs, hashbrowns, and toast or pancakes.
Louie's Breakfast
Served with hashbrowns and choice of toast or pancakes.
Special Meat Breakfast
No Meat Breakfast
Steak and Eggs
Served with hashbrowns and choice of toast or pancakes.
Country Fried Steak and Eggs
Served with hashbrowns and choice of toast or pancakes.
Bone-In Pork Chops
Served with hashbrowns and choice of toast or pancakes.
Chopped Steak and Eggs
Served with hashbrowns and choice of toast or pancakes.
Polish or Italian Sausage and Eggs
Served with hashbrowns and choice of toast or pancakes.
Poorboy Steak and Eggs
Served with hashbrowns and choice of toast or pancakes.
Chicken and Waffles
Pancake, Waffle, and French Toast Shop
Buttermilk Pancakes (4)
Choice of strawberries, blueberries, chocolate chips, apples, cherries, bananas, or pecans
Chocolate Chip Pancakes (4)
Choice of strawberries, blueberries, extra chocolate chips, apples, cherries, bananas, or pecans
Silver Dollar Pancakes
Choice of strawberries, blueberries, chocolate chips, apples, cherries, bananas, or pecans
Belgium Waffle
Choice of strawberries, blueberries, chocolate chips, apples, cherries, bananas, or pecans
Mini Waffles
4 Mini Belgium Waffles
Mini Waffle Sampler
4 Mini Waffles - 1 strawberry, 1 chocolate chip, 1 pecan, and 1 plain
Extra Thick French Toast
3 pieces of French Toast cut in half to make 6 slices. Choice of strawberries, blueberries, chocolate chips, apples, cherries, or bananas
Stuffed French Toast
With sweet cheese, strawberries, blueberries, bananas, pecans, and caramel
Cinnamon Raisin French Toast
4 pieces of Raisin French Toast cut in half to make 8 slices. Choice of strawberries, blueberries, chocolate chips, apples, cherries, or bananas
Delightful Crepes
Build-Your-Own Crepes
Pick your favorite flavor or create your own unique combination! Comes with 3 piece crepes.
House Crepes
Delicious crepes filled with pecans, strawberries, and bananas. Comes with 3 piece crepes.
Mommy's Crepes
Delicious crepes filled with bananas and strawberries. Comes with 3 piece crepes.
Stuffed Crepes
2 piece crepes stuffed to the brim with strawberries, blueberries, pecans, sweet cheese, bananas, and caramel
Shawn's Crepes
Three scrambled eggs with ham, American cheese, with Hollandaise sauce. Comes with 3 piece crepes.
Daddy's Crepes
Delicious crepes filled with strawberries and blueberries. Comes with 3 piece crepes.
Chef's Crepes
Delicious crepes filled with pecans, cherries, and sour cream. Comes with 3 piece crepes.
Plain Crepes
Comes with 3 piece crepes.
Breakfast Sandwiches
Build-Your-Own Breakfast Sandwich
Come up with your own favorite creation!
Croissant Sandwich
Scrambled eggs, cheese sauce, and choice of meat, served on a croissant with a side of hashbrowns
English Breakfast
Canadian bacon, eggs (any style), and cheese sauce on an english muffin with a side of hashbrowns
Eye Opener
Two poached eggs on a toasted bagel with crabmeat and hollandaise sauce, served with hashbrowns
Benedicts Way
Eggs Benedict
Two poached eggs resting on an English muffin with Canadian bacon and our excellent Hollandaise sauce. Served with hashbrowns.
Eggs Florentine
Two poached eggs and Canadian bacon on a bed of Spinach topped with our Hollandaise sauce. Served with hashbrowns.
Country Benedict
Two poached eggs resting on a biscuit with sausage patties topped with our country gravy. Served with hashbrowns.
Veggie Benedict
Two poached eggs on a bed of mushrooms, green peppers and onions resting on an English muffin with our Hollandaise sauce. Served with hashbrowns.
Potato Benedict
Two potato pancakes with Canadian bacon, two poached eggs, and hollandaise sauce. Served with hashbrowns.
House Specialties
Biscuits and Gravy
3 biscuits cut in half to make 6 slices.
Biscuits and Gravy with Two Eggs on Top
3 biscuits cut in half to make 6 slices. Served with 2 eggs on top.
Chorizo and Three Scrambled Eggs
Served with hashbrowns and choice of toast or pancakes
Homemade Potato Pancakes
Served with applesauce and sour cream.
Minced Ham and Three Scrambled Eggs
Served with hashbrowns and choice of toast or pancakes
Pancake Sandwich
Slice of ham between two pancakes, topped with two eggs
Pigs in a Blanket
3 sausage links each wrapped inside a soft pancake.
Short Orders
Short Stack Pancakes (3)
Choice of strawberries, blueberries, chocolate chips, apples, cherries, bananas, or pecans
Side of Pancakes (2)
Chocolate Chip Short Stack
Choice of strawberries, blueberries, chocolate chips, apples, cherries, bananas, or pecans
1/2 French Toast
2 pieces of French Toast cut in half to make 4 slices. Choice of strawberries, blueberries, chocolate chips, apples, cherries, or bananas
Side of French Toast (1 piece)
1/2 Biscuits and Gravy
2 biscuits cut in half to make 4 slices.
1/2 Biscuits and Gravy with Two Eggs on Top
2 biscuits cut in half to make 4 slices. Served with 2 eggs on top.
1/2 Order Potato Pancakes
Served with applesauce and sour cream.
Breads, Oatmeal, and Grits
Burgers and Chicken
3 Piece Chicken Tender
3 piece hand-breaded chicken tenders. Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.
Hamburger
Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.
Cheeseburger
Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.
Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.
Tower Burger
Two hamburger patties stacked on top of each other with cheese. Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.
Texas Burger
With BBQ sauce, bacon, and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.
Bionic Burger
Topped with bacon, grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and Swiss cheese. Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.
Three Cheeseburger
Topped with Swiss, American, and mozzarella cheese. Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.
French Burger
Topped with onion rings. Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.
Malibu Chicken Sandwich
Tender chicken, ham, and Swiss cheese on a bun. Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.
House Delight
Broiled chicken breast with mushrooms and mozzarella cheese on a croissant. Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.
B.B.Q. Chicken Sandwich
Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.
From the Garden
Fresh Fruit Plate (In Season)
Served with raisin toast and cottage cheese
Julienne Salad
Julienne of turkey, ham, cheese, crisp mixed greens, tomato, green peppers, egg, and cucumbers
House Salad
Crisp lettuce, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and topped with broiled chicken breast
Caesar Salad
Greek Salad
Feta cheese, crisp lettuce, anchovies, olives, and oregano
Popeye's Salad
Spinach topped with bacon, mushrooms, croutons, onion, egg and hot bacon dressing.
Gyro Salad
Greek salad, topped with gyro meat.
Stuffed Tomato with Tuna Salad
Crabmeat Salad
Crisp mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions, eggs with crabmeat on top.
Weight Watchers
Broiled chicken breast served with cottage cheese, hard boiled egg, and fruit garnish
Tuna Salad Plate
Served with cottage cheese and chef's garnish
The Sandwich Shop
BLT on Toast
Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.
Grilled Cheese
Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.
Monte Cristo
French toast with ham, turkey and Swiss cheese. Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.
Reuben Sandwich
Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.
River Place Sandwich
Sliced turkey, ham, and Swiss cheese on grilled sourdough rye. Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.
Albacore Tuna Salad on Toast
Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.
Half Sandwich
Choice of ham, turkey, corned beef, tuna, or beef. Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.
Two Pork Chop Sandwich on French Bread
Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.
Corned Beef on Rye
Corned beef served hot or cold on grilled rye bread. Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.
Pork Tenderloin on a Bun
Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.
Hot Dog
Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.
Melt Downs and Pitas
Patty Melt
1/3 lb burger between two slices of melted American cheese on grilled rye bread with grilled onion. Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.
Gyros on Pita
Onions, tomato, and tzatziki sauce. Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.
Grilled Chicken Pita
Grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers and topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.
Turkey Pita
Sliced turkey, tomatoes, lettuce, and American cheese. Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.
Turkey Melt
Sliced turkey between two slices of melted American cheese on grilled rye bread. Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.
Albacore Tuna Melt
Fresh tuna between two slices of melted American cheese on grilled rye bread. Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.
Beef, Steak, and Philly Sandwiches
Poorboy Steak Sandwich
Delicious poorboy topped with mozzarella cheese and grilled onions on toasted garlic bread. Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.
Big Dipper
Warm sliced beef on French roll with au jus. Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.
Steak Sandwich
Choice of Skirt, Ribeye, or N.Y. Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.
Philly Beef Sandwich
Thin slices of sirloin steak on a French roll with mozzarella cheese, green peppers, mushrooms, and onions. Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.
Philly Chicken Sandwich
Sautéed chicken tenders on a French roll with mozzarella cheese, green peppers, mushrooms and onions. Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.
Beef Delight
Tender pieces of beef on grilled sourdough bread with cheddar cheese, onions, mushrooms and green peppers. Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.
BBQ Beef
Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.
Clubs and Croissants
Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato Club
Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.
Turkey Club
Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.
Ham & Cheese Club
Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.
Roast Beef & Swiss Club
Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.
Wisconsin Croissant
Tender turkey, bacon and American cheese. Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.
Mountain Croissant
Thinly sliced tender roast beef covered with bubbly mozzarella cheese. Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.
Equator Croissant
Freshy made albacore tuna salad. Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.
Hot Sandwiches
Dinners
5 Piece Chicken Tenders
5 piece hand-breaded chicken tenders. Served with choice of potato and either a soup or drink.
1/2 Fried Chicken
Served with choice of potato and either a soup or drink.
3 Piece Bone-In Pork Chop Dinner
Served with choice of potato and either a soup or drink.
Country Fried Steak Dinner
Served with choice of potato and either a soup or drink.
Broiled Chopped Steak Dinner
Served with choice of potato and either a soup or drink.
Kid's Meals
Kid's Mickey Mouse Pancakes
Includes choice of bacon or sausage and small drink
Kid's Silver Dollar Pancakes
Includes choice of bacon or sausage and small drink
Kid's French Toast
Includes choice of bacon or sausage and small drink
Kid's One Crepe (with filling)
Includes choice of bacon or sausage and small drink
Kid's 1 Egg, Hashbrowns, & 1 Pancake
Includes choice of bacon or sausage and small drink
Kid's 1 Egg, Hashbrowns, and Toast
Includes choice of bacon or sausage and small drink
Kid's Biscuit and Gravy
Includes choice of bacon or sausage and small drink
Kid's Hot Dog & Fries
Includes fries and small drink
Kid's Grilled Cheese & Fries
Includes fries and small drink
Kid's Chicken Tenders & Fries
Includes fries and small drink
Kid's Hamburger & Fries
Includes fries and small drink
Kid's Cheeseburger & Fries
Includes fries and small drink
Side Orders
Side of Bacon
Side of Hashbrowns
Side of Sausage
Side of Canadian Bacon
Side of Ham
Side of Polish Sausage
Side of Italian Sausage
Side of Corned Beef Hash
Side of Turkey Sausage
Side of Biscuit Gravy
Side of 2 Eggs
Side of Rice
Side of Fruit
Soup of the Day
Soup of the Day Monday - Friday: Chicken Noodle Saturday (after 8:30 am) - Cream of Potato Sunday (after 8:30 am) - Cream of Chicken Rice
Side of French Fries
Onion Rings
Side of Cottage Cheese
Dinner Salad
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy the best breakfast place in Joliet!
1776 McDonough Street, Joliet, IL 60436