Popular Items

Green

$3.00+

Soup Du Jour

$6.00+

Hummingbird

$5.00+

Food

Lite Bites

Waffle Sticks

$6.00

Scone

$5.00

Coffee Cake

$4.00

Wild Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00Out of stock

Hazy Puff

$4.00

Fruit Tart

$5.00

Mini Danish

$3.00

Chips

$1.00

Brunch

Honey Bacon Croissant

$10.00

Waffles & Cream

$10.00

Quiche

$10.00

Nest

$13.00

Southern Benedict

$13.00

French Toast

$10.00Out of stock

Salad & Soup

Chevre

$13.00

Bacon & Brie

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$13.00

Chicken Salad

$13.00

Honey Mint Fruit Salad

$6.00

Soup Du Jour

$6.00+

Best of Both

$10.00

Side Salad

$1.00

Flatbread

Farmhouse

$13.00

Caprese

$13.00

Ranch

$14.00

Sandwiches

BAAH

$13.00

Chicken Salad Croissant

$13.00

Garden Club

$13.00

Grilled Three

$13.00

Hen House

$13.00

Honey BLT

$13.00

La Pomme

$13.00

Roost

$13.00

Rosemary

$13.00

TOM

$13.00

Mac & Cheese

Classic

$10.00

Spicy Chick

$13.00

The Veg

$12.00

Cup Of Classic

$4.00

Drinks

Squeeze

Classic Lemonade

$4.00+

Herbal Lemonade

$4.00+

Mix It

$4.00+

Indigo Punch Mix It

$4.00+

Tea

Black

$3.00+

Green

$3.00+

Herbal

$3.00+

Oolong

$4.00+

White

$3.00+

Basic Brews

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Cold Brew

$3.50+

Cup of Joe

$4.00

Latte

$4.50+

Americano

$4.50+

Cappuccino

$5.00+

Breve

$4.50+

Cortado

$3.00

Chai

$4.50+Out of stock

Affogato

$5.00

Espresso

$1.00

L&O Lattes

Honey Bear

$5.00+

Moco Coco Madness

$5.00+

Hummingbird

$5.00+

Sparkler

$5.00+

Linda

$5.00+

Archie

$5.00+

Dirty Pumpkin Chai

$5.00+

Maple

$5.00+

Dark Forest Cherry

$5.00+

Blended

Cool Coco

$5.50+

Water

Ice Water

Bottle Water

$3.00