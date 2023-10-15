Louise and Oleta's Cafe and Tea House
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Serving brunch/lunch daily! Gourmet sandwiches, salads, flatbread, quiche, scones & more! Come try our daily tea or freshly squeezed lemonade that we infuse with fresh fruit and herbs! Traditional tea service is offered with advance reservations.
Location
1212 12th Street, Huntsville, TX 77340
