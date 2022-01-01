Cafe Louise
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Happy to be serving the community
Location
2205 SW I Street, Bentonville, AR 72712
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Bentonville
More near Bentonville