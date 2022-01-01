  • Home
Louisiana Charlies San Diego 849 West Harbor Dr Ste W11B

No reviews yet

849 West Harbor Dr Ste W11B

San Diego, CA 92101

Order Again

BBQ

Half Baby Back Ribs

$29.00

Seafood Hot Box

1 Snow Crab Cluster

$37.00

1 Snow Crab Cluster

1 Lb Shrimp

$31.00

1/2lb Jumbo Shrimp (no head)

1 Lb Mussels

$19.00

1lb mussels in spicy broth

1 Lb Clams

$21.00

1lb Clams in spicy broth

1 Lb Crawfish

$17.00

1lb crawfish in spicy broth (seasonal)

Combo 2 Crab & 1lb Shrimp

$99.00

PoBoy's

Shrimp PoBoy

$18.00

grilled or fried

Catfish PoBoy

$18.00

fried or grilled

Oyster PoBoy

$19.00

fried

Hot Link PoBoy

$14.00

Spicy Sausage

Sandwiches

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Spicy

BBQ Brisket Sandwich

$19.00

Tender Smoked Beef Brisket

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$17.00

Tender Pulled Pork

Baskets

Catfish

$21.00

Fried

Jumbo Shrimp

$21.00

Fried

Chicken Tenders

$17.00

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders

Chicken Wings

$15.00

Bone In

Oyster Basket

$22.00

Fried

Louisiana Specialties

Alligator Legs

$21.00

Fried

Gumbo Fries

$23.00

Gumbo

$19.00

Creole Jambalaya

$22.00

Crawfish Etouffee

$23.00

Red Beans & Rice

$17.00

Sides

Potato Salad

$4.50

house made

Coleslaw

$4.50

house made

Cajun Fries

$4.50

Baked Beans

$4.50

Mac & Cheese

$5.50

house made

Collard Greens

$4.50

house made

White Rice

$3.00

Garlic Bread

$6.00

Corn Bread

$1.50

Cajun Corn Cob

$3.50

Lemons

$3.00

Plain Corn Cob

$3.50

Plain Fries

$4.50

Snow Crab Cluster

$44.00

2pc Catfish

$15.00

Side 5 Jumbo Shrimp

$15.00

2oz Cheese (cheddar jack mix)

$3.50

Toasted Burger Bun

$3.50

Foil Pan

$1.00

Buttered french Bread

$4.50

Pork Hot Link (plain) link only no bread

$8.00

Beef Hot Link (plain) link only no bread

$9.00

Dessert

Vanilla macaron

$5.00

Mango macaron

$5.00

Coffee macaron

$5.00

Green tea macaron

$5.00

Beignets

$6.00

Drinks

Bottled Water (Still)

$3.00

Bottled Water (Sparkling)

$3.00

Coke Bottle

$3.50

Diet Coke bottle

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Grape Bottle

$3.50

Strawberry Bottle

$3.50

Still Water

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Blue Slush

$6.00

Orange Crush Bottle

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

Spicy Ranch

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Remoulade

$0.75

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Butter Chips

$0.50

Melted Butter

$4.00

54 brisket sand w/fries

54 brisket sand w/fries

$1,026.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

849 West Harbor Dr Ste W11B, San Diego, CA 92101

Directions

