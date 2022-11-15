Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagels
Louks Greek Baby Donuts 6949 South 1300 East

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

6949 S 1300 E

Cottonwood Heights, UT 84047

Popular Items

FAVORITES

THE CLASSIC

$8.00+

honey, cinnamon, toasted walnuts

CHURRO DOODLE

$8.00+

white chocolate, cookie crumble, cinnamon sugar

ORE-ORE-O

$8.00+

white chocolate, dark chocolate drizzle, oreo crumble

DULCE DE LECHE

$8.00+

dulce de leche filled, white chocolate, banana, toasted coconut

BIRTHDAY CAKE

$8.00+

nutella filled, milk chocolate, sprinkles

FUNKY MONKEY

$8.00+

milk chocolate, reeses peanut butter, banana, almonds

THE GODDESS

$8.00+

strawberry chocolate, nutella drizzle, pistachio

STRAWBERRY SHORTY

$8.00+

Strawberry Chocolate, White Chocolate, Fresh Strawberries, Cookie Crumble, Whipped Cream

CHOCOHOLIC

$8.00+

Frosted Animal Cookie

$8.00+

YOUR WAY

$8.00+

GELATO

4oz SCOOP

$5.00
Affogato

$7.00

SUNDAE

$7.50

EXTRAS

Extra Filling

$1.00

Extra Sauce

$1.00

Extra Topping

$1.00

Gelato On Top

$3.00

COOKIES & PASTRIES

Baklava

$5.00

Powder Sugar Cookie

$2.75

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75

Almond Cookie

$3.00

RETAIL

Ion Milk Chocolate

$3.50

Chocofreta Milk Chocolate

$2.00Out of stock

Biscotello Vanilla Filling

$5.00

Greek Cookies 1pack

$5.00

Greek Coffee 1lb

$11.99

Frappe Can

$13.99

Caprice Can

$8.00

Nutella Tub

$50.00

Chocofreta Milk Choco Hazelnut

$2.00Out of stock

Biscotello Cocoa Filling

$5.00

ESPRESSO BAR

Americano

$3.50+
Iced Americano

$3.50+
Cappuccino

$4.50+
Freddo Cappuccino

$5.00
Espresso Freddo

$4.25
Flat White

$3.75+
Hot Classic Latte

$4.50+
Iced Latte

$4.50+
Hot Vanilla Latte

$4.75+
Iced Vanilla Latte

$4.75+
Hot Nutella Latte

$4.75+
Iced Nutella Latte

$4.75+
Hot Dulce Latte

$4.75+
Iced Dulce Latte

$4.75+
Espresso

$2.50+
Affogato

$7.00

COFFEE & TEA

Drip Coffee

$3.00+Out of stock
Cold Brew

$3.50+
Nitro Cold Brew

$3.75+Out of stock
Iced Matcha Latte

$4.50+
Matcha Latte

$4.50+
Greek Coffee

$3.75
Frappé

$4.25
Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Hot Tea

$3.00+Out of stock

Coffee Traveler (12 Cups)

$23.00Out of stock

BEVERAGE

WATER BOTTLE

$3.00

SPARKLING WATER

$3.00

LOUX SODA

$2.75

COKE

$3.00

MILK

$2.50+

FANTA

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy our handmade Greek sweets, pastries and coffee drinks

Location

6949 S 1300 E, Cottonwood Heights, UT 84047

Directions

