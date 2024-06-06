- Home
- Seven Points
- LouLou’s at Cedar Creek Lake 2001 East Cedar Creek Parkway
2001 East Cedar Creek Parkway
Seven Points, TX 75143
Daiquiris & Margs
Strawberry Daiquiris
- Strawberry Daiquiri
Original$8.00
- Strawberry Wine
Strawberry and watermelon$8.00
- Funky Monkey
Strawberry and banana$8.00
- Three Sheets to the Wind
Strawberry, peach and raspberry$8.00
- Cha's Picture Perfect
Strawberry and mango$8.00
- Beach Please
Strawberry and s** on the beach$8.00
- Lazy Islander
Strawberry, mango, kiwi and watermelon$8.00
- Strawberry Smash
Strawberry, white Russian and cherry$8.00
- The Jolly Holly
Strawberry, mango, margarita and dreamsicle$8.00
- When the Sun Goes Down
Strawberry and pineapple$8.00
- The OG's Drank
Strawberry, pineapple and cherry$8.00
Premium Margaritas
- Good Ol' Margarita
Original$8.00
- Circus Circus
Margarita and cotton candy$8.00
- Lake Lizard
Margarita and blue Hawaiian$8.00
- Cherry Limeaid
Margarita and cherry$8.00
- The Fancy
Margarita and strawberry$8.00
- Gunkle Juice
Margarita and watermelon$8.00
- Mabank Taxi
Margarita and sangria$8.00
- Pineapple Express
Margarita, strawberry and pineapple$8.00
- Platinum Blonde
Margarita, lemon and shot of orange liqueur$8.00
- You Are Such a Peach
Margarita and peach$8.00
Piña Colada Daiquiris
- Piña Colada on the Pier
Original$8.00
- Kristen's Basic Bi***
Strawberry daiquiri and pina colada$8.00
- Rachel's Secret Lagoon
Piña colada and blue Hawaiian$8.00
- Dreama Colada
Piña colada and dreamsicle$8.00
- Purple Rain
Piña colada and raspberry$8.00
- Jomama's Vice
Piña colada, strawberry and peach$8.00
- Banana Colada
Piña colada and banana$8.00
Fun Daiquiris
- On the Beach S** in the Kitchen
Orange, cranberry and peach$8.00
- Marry Me
Mai tai$8.00
- Bangin' on a Backroad
Sangria$8.00
- Loose Cannon
Long island, hurricane and blue Hawaiian$8.00
- Lollypop
Mango, watermelon and green apple$8.00
- Dr. Phil Good
Shot of cranberry and kiwi$8.00
- Baddie Bahama Mama
Blue Hawaiian, peach and banana$8.00
- The Stoney
Whiskey, Coke and optional lemon (1/2 gals only)$8.00
- That Kountry Kush
Our version of liquid marijuana$8.00
- The Shipwreck
Raspberry, lime and pineapple$8.00
- Get 'Er Dun
Mango, pineapple and blue Hawaiian$8.00
- The Shimmy Don
Blue Hawaiian and peach$8.00
Hurricane Daiquiris
Long Island Daiquiris
White Russian Daiquiris
- White Russian$8.00
- Adult Cookies and Cream
White russian with oreos$8.00
- Ma Neal's Mudside
White Russian and chocolate$8.00
- Peaches & Cream
White Russian and peach$8.00
- Rosie's Chocolate Covered Strawberry
White Russian, strawberry and chocolate$8.00
- Robin's Highway to Hell
White russian and shot of devil's fire (cinnamon whiskey)$8.00
Electric Daiquiris
- Arctic Lemonade$8.00
- The Hoochiemama
Raspberry and lemonade$8.00
- Damn It Kiki
Kiwi and lemonade$8.00
- Down in Flames
Strawberry and lemonade$8.00
- The Isla Morada
Pineapple and lemonade$8.00
- Marquez Madness
Mango and lemonade with tajin$8.00
- Punch Drunk
Sangria and lemonade$8.00
- The Luling Thump
Watermelon and lemonade$8.00
- Call Me in the Morning
Margarita and lemonade$8.00
Frozen Mojitos
Shaved Ice (Not Available for Delivery)
Shaved Ice Menu
SnoFloats & Boujee Bowls
SnoFloats
- "Kota Kate Is A Little Extra" Rainbow Float
Ice cream, blue raspberry, banana, and strawberry with candy$5.25
- Banana Pop!
Ice cream and banana flavor with cream$5.25
- Banana Split
Ice cream, banana, strawberry, and pineapple with cream$5.25
- Cherry Cola
Ice cream, cola & cherry flavor Coke float with cream$5.25
- Dang Carol Baskin
Ice cream and tiger's blood flavor with cream$5.25
- Dreamy Creamy
Ice cream and white coconut with cream$5.25
- Honey Badger
Ice cream, cake batter or wedding cake, chocolate shell & cone$5.25
- Ima Barbie Girl
Ice cream and barbie flavor with cream$5.25
- Jocie is a Dream
Ice cream, dreamsicle flavor, and popsicle with cream$5.25
- LJ's Runaway Bride
Ice cream and wedding cake, with cream$5.25
- Monkey Beer Float
Ice cream, root beer & banana flavor with cream$5.25
- Root Beer Float
Ice cream and root beer flavor with cream$5.25
- Strawberry Shortcake
Ice cream and strawberry flavor with cream$5.25
- The Boss Baby
Ice cream, pink bubblegum & strawberry with cream$5.25
- The Brax
Ice cream, green apple, and caramel shell$5.25
- The Patriot
Ice cream, red white and blue, cream and popsicle$5.25
- Thunder From Down Under
Ice cream and blue raspberry with cream$5.25
Boujee Bowls
- Big Wow!
Sherbery, maui wowi and sour gummies$8.00
- Manuel's Mangonada
Mango, real fruit, Chamoy, Tajin and lime$8.00
- Peanut Butter PMS Cure
Pb ice cream, pb syrup, Reese's pieces and cups$8.00
- Shark Shiver
Ice cream, candy, blue razz and tiger's blood$8.00
- She Pretty but She Boujie
Ice cream, cheesecake simple syrup, real cheesecake and chocolate$8.00
- Snovid Storm
Cream ss, real Oreos, whip cream and cookies and cream ice cream$8.00
- Stran Man on a Sandbar
Ice cream, key lime, Graham crackers and whip cream$8.00
- The OG's Horchata
Horchata ss, coconut shavings and real strawberry$8.00
On the Rocks
On the Rock Cocktails
Loaded Energy
Lou's Energy Drinks
- Cadillac Style
Pink Lotus, Strawberry and Pina Colada$5.59
- Cedar Creek Sunrise$5.59
- Chatahoochie
Pink Lotus, Peach and Mango$5.59
- Dixieland Delight
Blue Lotus, Lemonade, Mango and Green Apple$5.59
- Fishin' In The Dark
Blue Lotus, Coconut and Cream$5.59
- Small Town Girl
Pink Lotus, Lavender and Cream$5.59
- Watermelon Crawl
Pink Lotus, Strawberry, Watermelon and Cream$5.59
- Delta Dawn (Skinny)
Blue Lotus, Lemon, Coconut, and Pineapple$5.59
- Dumas Walker (Skinny)
Blue Lotus, Blue Raspberry and Coconut$5.59
- Harper Valley PTA (Skinny)
Gold Lotus, Pineapple and Coconut$5.59
- I've Got Mexico (Skinny)
Gold Lotus, Mango and Strawberry$5.59
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 7:45 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Come in and enjoy!
