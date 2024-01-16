Loumies
30 Vandam Street
New York, NY 10013
Full Menu
STEWS
- 7 Spice Chicken
Roasted chicken quarter served in a silky turmeric sauce / Halal$14.00
- Eggplant Fasolia
Roasted eggplant & white Cannellini beans in a tomato, garlic, & mint sauce / Vegan, Gluten Free$12.00
- Kufta Meatballs
Ground beef meatballs with spices and onions, baked to perfection and served with a savory tomato sauce. Halal and Gluten-Free. Each meatball is 1.5 oz$9.00
- Okra Stew
Baby okra cooked with tomato, onion, garlic, & coriander / Vegan, Gluten Free$14.00
- Vegetable Stew
A medley of veggies cooked in Ras El Hanout spices with chickpeas / Vegan, Gluten Free$12.00
- Stuffed Zucchini
Grey Squash zucchinis cored and stuffed with rice and minced beef, cooked in a tomato sauce. / Halal$20.00
SAVORY PIES
- Beef Pie
Ground beef sauteed with caramelized onions & pomegranate molasses / Halal$8.00
- Chicken Pie
Chicken breast strips sauteed with onions & sumac / Halal$8.00
- Za'atar Pie
Za'atar spice mix with extra virgin olive oil / Vegan$7.00
- Cheese Pie
Mozzarella & Nabulsi cheese / Vegetarian$7.00
- Spinach Pie
Spinach sauteed with onions & sumac / Vegan$7.00
APPETIZERS
- Hummus
Chickpea, olive oil, tahini / Vegan, Gluten Free$9.00
- Lentil Soup
An array of herbs & lentils with caramelized onions / Vegan, Gluten Free$9.00
- Tomato Chickpea Soup
Tomato based soup, rich in legumes including lentils & chickpeas / Vegan, Gluten Free$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Peasant Salad
A mix of cucumber, tomato, scallions, olive oil, & za'atar spices / Vegan, Gluten Free$9.00
- Cabbage Salad
Shredded cabbage in a mint and lemon dressing / Vegan, Gluten Free$7.00
PITA SANDWICHES
- Nabulsi Cheese
Hard salty cheese with tomato, cucumber, & olive oil / Vegetarian$11.00
- Chicken Sumac
Chicken breast sauteed with onions & Sumac; cucumber, & olive oil / Halal$11.00
- Hummus Kufta
Kufta meatballs with Hummus & tomato / Halal$11.00
- Labneh Sandwich
Kefir Cheese with za'atar, tomato, cucumber, & olive oil / Vegetarian$9.00
- Hummus Sandwich
Hummus, tomato, cucumber, olive oil / Vegan$9.00
Drinks
- Poppi Orange
Sparkling Prebiotic Soda, w/Apple Cider Vinegar, Seltzer Water & Fruit Juice$3.50
- Poppi Raspberry Rose
Sparkling Prebiotic Soda, w/Apple Cider Vinegar, Seltzer Water & Fruit Juice$3.50
- Poppi Ginger Lime
Sparkling Prebiotic Soda, w/Apple Cider Vinegar, Seltzer Water & Fruit Juice$3.50
- Poppi Doc Pop
Sparkling Prebiotic Soda, w/Apple Cider Vinegar, Seltzer Water & Fruit Juice$3.50
- Poppi Cola
Sparkling Prebiotic Soda, w/Apple Cider Vinegar, Seltzer Water & Fruit Juice$3.50
- Poppi Strawberry Lemon
Sparkling Prebiotic Soda, w/Apple Cider Vinegar, Seltzer Water & Fruit Juice$3.50
Catering
CHICKEN & MEAT (C)
- 7 Spice Chicken
Roasted chicken served in a silky turmeric sauce / Halal$135.00
- Chicken Sumac
Chicken breast sauteed with onions & Sumac & olive oil / Halal, Gluten Free$175.00
- Kufta Meatballs
Ground beef with spices & onions, baked & served with a Tunisian tomato sauce / Halal, Gluten Free$210.00
- Stuffed Lamb
Whole lamb marinated in Arabian spices & stuffed with rice / Halal, Gluten Free$850.00
- Royal Lamb
Leg of lamb on top of exquisitely spiced bed of rice / Halal, Gluten Free$350.00
STEWS (C)
- Okra Stew
Baby okra cooked with tomato, onion, garlic, & coriander / Vegan, Gluten Free$175.00OUT OF STOCK
- Eggplant Fasolia
Roasted eggplant & white beans in a tomato, garlic, & mint sauce / Vegan, Gluten Free$150.00
- Vegetable Stew
A medley of veggies cooked in Ras El Hanout spices with chickpeas / Vegan, Gluten Free$160.00
- Mushroom Artichoke
Aritchocke Buttoms with Portabella Muchrooms and Carrots / Vegan, Gluten Free$175.00
- Flat Bean Stew
Flat beans cooked in tomato, onion, & garlic sauce / Vegan, Gluten Free$150.00OUT OF STOCK
- Peas and Carrots
Traditional peas & carrots stew cooked with tomato, garlic, & coriander / Vegan, Gluten Free$150.00OUT OF STOCK
- Stuffed Zucchini
Grey Squash stuffed with rice and minced beef in a tomato sauce / Halal, Gluten Free$190.00
APPETIZERS (C)
- Hummus
Chickpeas, olive oil, tahini / Vegan, Gluten Free$100.00
- Fattoush
Mixed greens, tomato, radishes, & toasted pita in a pomegranate molasses dressing / Vegan$125.00
- Peasant Salad
A mix of cucumber, tomato, scallions, olive oil, & za'atar spices / Vegan, Gluten Free$120.00
- Tabouleh
Parsley, tomato, onions, burghul & spices in a lemon & olive oil dressing / Vegan$150.00
- Tzatziki
Strained yogurt with garlic & cucumber / Vegetarian, Gluten Free$85.00
- Meshwiya
Fire roasted bell peppers, eggplants, tomatoes, onions, & garlic / Vegan, Gluten Free$175.00
- Baba Ghannouj
Fire roasted eggplants with herbs & veggies / Vegan, Gluten Free$120.00
- Moutabbal
Fire roasted eggplants in fresh garlic & tahini sauce / Vegan, Gluten Free$100.00
- Muhammara
Classic roasted bell pepper & walnut dip with olive oil & pomegranate molasses / Vegan$125.00
- Yellow Lentil Dip
Yellow lentil and caramelized onions spread / Vegan, Gluten Free$120.00
GRAINS (C)
- 7 Spice Rice
Perfectly seasoned long grain white rice / Vegan, Gluten Free$72.00
- Vermicelli Rice
Medium grain white rice with vermicelli noodles /Vegan$72.00
- Lentil Rice
Brown rice with lentils & caramelized onions / Vegan , Gluten Free$110.00
- Maqloubeh
Spiced rice layered with roasted eggplants / Vegan, Gluten Free$140.00
- Kabseh
Fluffi red basmati rice with mixed veggies / Vegan, Gluten Free$140.00
- Burghul
Cracked wheat cooked with tomato & caramelized onions$110.00
- Smoked Green Wheat
Cooked green wheat, smoked & perfectly seasoned$100.00
- Couscous
Small steam balls of semolina flour$70.00
- Pita$45.00
SOUPS (C)
SAVORY PIES (C)
- Beef Pie
Ground beef sauteed with caramelized onions & pomegranate molasses / Halal$95.00
- Chicken Pie
Chicken breast strips sauteed wit onions & sumac / Halal$95.00
- Za'atar Pie
Za'atar spice mix with extra virgin olive oil / Vegan$84.00
- Cheese Pie
Mozzarella & Nabulsi cheese / Vegetarian$84.00
- Spinach Pie
Spinach sauteed with onions & sumac / Vegan$84.00
BREAKFAST (C)
- Labneh Platter
Kefir Cheese with za'atar, veggies, olive oil & bread / Vegetarian, Gluten Free$125.00
- Grilled Nabulsi Cheese
Grilled cheese with olive oil, served with tomato, cucumber, & pita / Vegetarian, Gluten Free$125.00
- Fava Beans Stew
Fava beans stew seasoned with lemon, garlic, cumin & spices, served with veggies, olive oil / Vegan, Gluten Free$125.00
- Chickpea Stew
Chickpea stew seasoned with lemon, garlic, & cumin, served with veggies, olive oil / Vegan, Gluten Free$125.00
- Lentil Stew
lentils stew seasoned with lemon & garlic, served with veggies, olive oil / Vegan, Gluten Free$125.00
- Lebanese Beef Sausages
Lebanese sausages served with hummus / Halal, Gluten Free$150.00
- Armenian Beef Sausages
Armenian spicy sausages served with hummus / Halal, Gluten Free$150.00
- Lamb Merguez Sausages
Spicy Moroccan lamb sausages served with hummus / Halal, Gluten Free$200.00
- Hard Boiled Eggs
Hard boiled egg, unpeeled / Vegetarian, Gluten Free$28.00
- Lebanese Omlette
Baked with onion & parsley / Vegetarian$150.00
- Shakshuka
Baked eggs in spicy Tunisian tomato sauce / Vegetarian, Gluten Free$150.00
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Levantine Home Cooking, Served Fresh
30 Vandam Street, New York, NY 10013