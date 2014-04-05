Restaurant header imageView gallery
lou nashville

73 Reviews

$$

1304 McGavock Pk

Nashville, TN 37216

Popular Items

6" whole cake
specialty whole cake

pre-order baked goods

whole pie

whole pie

$45.00

before ordering please email sierra@lounashville.com for flavor choices and to set up a pick up time, pies are available wednesday through sunday, please allow 3 days before pickup (serves 8)

6" whole cake

6" whole cake

$45.00

four layer buckwheat cake, seasonal flavors and garnishes, email sierra@lounashville.com before ordering to set a pick-up time, cakes are available wednesday through sunday, please allow 3 days before pickup (serves 6-8)

9" whole cake

9" whole cake

$75.00

four layer buckwheat cake, seasonal flavors and garnishes, email sierra@lounashville.com before ordering to set a pick-up time, cakes are available wednesday through sunday, please allow 3 days before pickup (serves 16-18)

specialty whole cake

specialty whole cake

$95.00

9" four layer cakes, email sierra@lounashville.com before ordering to discuss flavors and to set a pick-up time, cakes are available wednesday through sunday, please allow 5 days before pickup (serves 12-14)

quart of ice cream

quart of ice cream

$25.00

one quart of house churned ice cream. email sierra@lounashville.com before ordering to set a pick-up time and to customize flavor. please allow 3 days before pickup

thanksgiving pie sale

All pies to be picked up on November 23rd between 3-6pm. Please contact sierra@lounashville.com with any questions.
local squash custard pie, pepita graham, burnt miso meringue

local squash custard pie, pepita graham, burnt miso meringue

$45.00

(feeds 8-10 people) all pies to be picked up on November 23rd between 3-6pm. please contact sierra@lounashville.com with any questions.

salted single origin dark chocolate tart, house made chocolate, rye & pecan shortbread

salted single origin dark chocolate tart, house made chocolate, rye & pecan shortbread

$45.00

(feeds 8-10 people) all pies to be picked up on November 23rd between 3-6pm. please contact sierra@lounashville.com with any questions.

apple & cranberry pie, whole wheat double crust, chinese 5 spice

apple & cranberry pie, whole wheat double crust, chinese 5 spice

$45.00

(feeds 8-10 people) all pies to be picked up on November 23rd between 3-6pm. please contact sierra@lounashville.com with any questions.

Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

there's no lou without you

Website

Location

1304 McGavock Pk, Nashville, TN 37216

Directions

