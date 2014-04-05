Bars & Lounges
American
Breakfast & Brunch
lou nashville
73 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
there's no lou without you
Location
1304 McGavock Pk, Nashville, TN 37216
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Lucky Duck Lounge - 2512 Gallatin Ave
No Reviews
2518 Gallatin Ave Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurant