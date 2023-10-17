Food Menu

Social Beginnings

French Fries
$6.00

SINGLE SERVING BOWL OF FRIES

Chips & Salsa
Chips & Salsa
$8.00

w/ pico de gallo

Breaded Mozzarella Ravioli
$12.00

Served with marinara sauce

Fried Mozzarella
Fried Mozzarella
$10.00

5pcs served w/ marinara Sauce

Fire Roasted Shrimp
Fire Roasted Shrimp
$16.00

Herbs marinated & sautéed in garlic lemon butter. Served with garlic bread

Italian Meatballs
Italian Meatballs
$13.00

Topped w/ mozzarella & basil pesto

Mediterranean Hummus
Mediterranean Hummus
$12.00

Original or Cilantro lime served w/ pita bread

Street Tacos
Street Tacos
$14.00

(3) Tacos in corn tortilla, pico de gallo, your choice of protein, caramelized onions, purple cabbage

Nachos
Nachos
$13.00

Nacho cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeño, sour cream, guacamole

Baked Scallops in the Shell
Baked Scallops in the Shell
$19.00

3pcs panko bread, roasted tomato, beurre blanc

Buttery Pan-Fried Artichokes
Buttery Pan-Fried Artichokes
$14.00

Garlic chips & marinara

Beef Carpaccio
Beef Carpaccio
$14.00

Capers, arugula, parmesan, wholegrain mustard vinaigrette

Pork Belly Bites
Pork Belly Bites
$11.00

BBQ sauce on bed of roasted bell pepper, confit tomato, onions, vinegar sauce

Street Corn Fries
$13.00

Topped w/ melted cheese, sweet corn, diced tomato, cilantro & lime sauce

Golden Crispy Calamari
Golden Crispy Calamari
$15.00

w/ fried zucchini & marinara

Edamame beans
$8.00

Wings & Tenders

(BNL) 6pcs Wings
$10.00

6 pieces of Boneless Chicken w/ choice of Blue Cheese, ranch, bbq or buffalo sauce

(BNL)12pcs Wings
$16.00

12 pieces of Boneless Chicken w/ choice of Blue Cheese, ranch, bbq or buffalo sauce

6pcs Wings
6pcs Wings
$14.00

6 pieces of Bone-In Chicken w/ choice of Blue Cheese, ranch, bbq or buffalo sauce

12pcs Wings
$24.00

12 pieces of Bone-In Chicken w/ choice of Blue Cheese, ranch, bbq or buffalo sauce

3pcs Tenders
3pcs Tenders
$9.00

3 pieces of Chicken Tenders w/ choice of Blue Cheese, ranch, bbq or buffalo sauce

6pcs Tenders
$15.00

6 pieces of Chicken Tenders w/ choice of Blue Cheese, ranch, bbq or buffalo sauce

Salad

Caesar
Caesar
$15.00

Grilled chicken, Croutons parmesan cheese, house-made caesar dress

The Wedge
The Wedge
$12.00

Iceberg lettuce, bacon, cherries tomato, green onions, blue cheese dressing

Cranberry Spinach
Cranberry Spinach
$14.00

Crispy bacon, mushrooms, honey dijon vinaigrette

Caprese
Caprese
$15.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil & balsamic glaze

Ahi Tuna
Ahi Tuna
$18.00

Mix greens, avocado, mango, sesame ginger dressing

Grilled Panini

Served on ciabatta bread w/ French fries or spring mix
Caprese Panini
Caprese Panini
$15.00

Mozzarella, tomato, arugula, pesto mayo

Ham & Cheese Panini
Ham & Cheese Panini
$15.00

Provolone, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo

Smoked Turkey Panini
Smoked Turkey Panini
$15.00

Provolone, lettuce, tomato, herbs mayo

Grilled Cheese Panini
Grilled Cheese Panini
$15.00

Provolone, cheddar, bacon

Roast Beef Panini
Roast Beef Panini
$15.00

Provolone, carmaleized onions, creamy horseradish

Burgers

Served with French Fries or Spring Mix Salad
95 NORTH BURGER
95 NORTH BURGER
$17.00

2 Qt. Pound beef sirloin patty, onion jam, mushrooms, egg, white cheddar cheese

Golden Burger
Golden Burger
$16.00

2 Qt. Pound beef sirloin patty, bacon, goat cheese, tomato confit, baby arugula, aioli

Wagyu Lovers
Wagyu Lovers
$18.00

2 Qt. Pound beef American Wagyu patty, bacon, provolone cheese, tomato confit, lettuce

The Green
$16.00

Veggie Patty, Vegan Provolone cheese, tomato and avocado slices

Beef Hot Dogs

served with French fries or Spring Mix
Original dog
$8.00

Hot dog, sweet relish, mustard, mayo

Amazon dog
$12.00

Hot dog, mashed potatoes, diced tomatoes, sweet corn, potato sticks, mayo

Chili dog
$12.00

Hot dog, beef chili, cheddar cheese, green onions, aioli

Porky's dog
$12.00

Hot dog, pork belly, sesame seed, siracha sauce & mayo

The Majors

Spaghetti Meatballs
$19.00

(3) Meatballs, marinara & basil

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
$22.00

Alfredo sauce, parmesan cheese, roasted garlic

Cheese Ravioli
Cheese Ravioli
$19.00

Filled w/ ricotta, gorgonzola, provolone, parmesan cheese in asparagus creamy sauce

Chicken Parmigiana
Chicken Parmigiana
$22.00

Served w/ spaghetti marinara

Lobster Ravioli
Lobster Ravioli
$24.00

Filled w/ lobster, shrimp and scallops in a Cognac creamy sauce

*Seared Salmon
*Seared Salmon
$26.00

Pink peppercorn sauce, served with seasonal veggies

Spaghetti
$14.00

Marinara and basil

95 North Favorites

*Chimichurri Butcher Steak
*Chimichurri Butcher Steak
$25.00

Served w/ Mashed potatoes

*12oz Grilled NY Steak
*12oz Grilled NY Steak
$28.00

Served w/ Veggies, Pink peppercorn & brandy demi glace

*Prime Rib au jus
*Prime Rib au jus
$30.00

Served w/ Mashed potatoes

Rotisserie Chicken
Rotisserie Chicken
$16.00

Half Chicken w/ roasted potatoes

Short-ribs Pot Roast
Short-ribs Pot Roast
$22.00

Baby spinach, mashed potatoes & red wine reduction

Fish & Chips
Fish & Chips
$18.00

Tempura batter Cod filets, tartare sauce served w/ french fries

*Surf & Turf
*Surf & Turf
$48.00

Pizza

10" Cheese Pizza
10" Cheese Pizza
$14.00

Mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce

16" Cheese Pizza
$24.00

Mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce

10" Pepperoni Pizza
10" Pepperoni Pizza
$16.00

Mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, pepperoni

16" Pepperoni Pizza
$26.00

Mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, pepperoni

10" Sausage and mushrooms Pizza
10" Sausage and mushrooms Pizza
$16.00

Mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, sausage and mushrooms

16' Sausage and mushrooms Pizza
$26.00

Mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, sausage and mushrooms

10" Meat Lovers Pizza
10" Meat Lovers Pizza
$18.00

Mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, sausage and ham

16' Meat Lovers Pizza
$28.00

Mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, sausage and ham

10" Cacio Pepe Pizza
10" Cacio Pepe Pizza
$16.00

Pecorino and mozzarella cheese, bacon & crushed black pepper

16" Cacio Pepe Pizza
$26.00

Pecorino and mozzarella cheese, bacon & crushed black pepper

10" Deluxe Pizza
10" Deluxe Pizza
$20.00

Mozzarella cheese, black olives, onions, pulled pork

16" Deluxe Pizza
$28.00

Mozzarella cheese, black olives, onions, pulled pork

Dessert

Lemon Cake
Lemon Cake
$8.00
Warm Brownie
Warm Brownie
$10.00

Vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, cherry

Cheesecake
Cheesecake
$10.00

N/A Drinks Menu

Coffee

Coffee
$3.00
espresso (single)
$3.50
espresso (dbl)
$5.00
Americano
$6.00