FOOD

Appetizers

Pikilia

$17.95

a sample of cold appetizers including Tzatziki, Melitzanosalata, Hummus, Dolmades, Imported Feta and Kalamata Olives

Dolmades

$10.95

stuffed grape leaves with rice and herbs

Tzatziki

$7.95

Cucumber, Yogurt and garlic dip

Melitzanosalata

$9.95

Roasted eggplant, red peppers and olive oil dip

Saganaki Opa!

$8.95

Kefalotiri cheese flambe'

Kalimari

$10.95

Tender rings of squid, lightly floured and fried

Immam Baildi

$9.95

Braised baby eggplant, oninons garlic and olive oil in a tomato sauce

Spanakopites

$10.95

Spinach and feta wrapped in a flaky phyllo pastery

Avgolemono Soup

$7.95

Traditional egg-lemon soup with orzo pasta

Hummus

$7.95

Chickpea and tahini dip

Oktapodi

$22.95

Grilled octopus over a bed of field greens with lentils

feta side

$4.50

extra pita

french fries

$6.00

spinach side

$6.00

scallops

$17.95

Salads

Large Village Salad

$16.95

Tomatoes and cucumbers with imported feta kalamata olives, red onions, pepperoncini, vinaigrette

Small Village Salad

$8.95

Tomatoes and cucumbers with imported feta kalamata olives, red onions, pepperoncini, vinaigrette

Large Greek Salad

$16.95

Romaine tomatoes and cucumbers with imported feta kalamata olives, red onions, pepperoncini, vinaigrette

Small Greek Salad

$8.95

Romaine tomatoes and cucumbers with imported feta kalamata olives, red onions, pepperoncini, vinaigrette

Entrees

Shrimp Lourdas

$29.95

Pan seared shrimp in a white wine sauce with chopped tomatoes, scallions, garlic and feta cheese served with rice pilaf

Dry Sea Scallops

$34.95

Pan seared in a white wine sauce with rice pilaf and baby spinach

Chicken Souvlaki

$19.95

Tender chunks of chicken breast, with red peppers, onions, and tomato on a bed of rice pilaf

Lamb Souvlaki

$22.95

Tender chunks of lamb, with red peppers, onions, and tomato on a bed of rice pilaf

Chicken Gyro Takeout

$15.95

Succulent slices of beef with tomatoes, onions and tzatiki sauce wrapped in a warm pita with house fries

Pastitsio

$23.95

Baked layers of pasta and seasoned beef topped with a bechamel sauce

Moussaka

$23.95

Grilled sliced eggplant, potatoes, and beef layered with a bechamel sauce

Kotopoulo Riganato

$25.95

Roasted chicken breast seasoned with oregano, olive oil, and garlic. Served with roasted potatoes and baby spinach.

Paidakia

$34.95

Grilled lamb chops served with roasted greek potatoes and seasonal vegetable

Arni Kokinisto

$29.95

Braised lamb shank in a tomato marsala wine sauce, served with orzo pasta and shavings of kefalotiri cheese

Dorade

$34.95

Marinated and grilled with olive oil, lemon and oregano. Served with roasted greek potatoes and seasonal vegetable

Gyro takeout

$12.95

Succulent slices of beef with tomatoes, onions and tzatiki sauce wrapped in a warm pita with house fries

lamb gyro takeout

$16.95

salmon special

$32.95

BEVERAGES

Spring Water

$5.00

Sparkling Water

$5.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Herbal Tea

$3.00

Nescafe Frappe

$4.50

Greek Coffee

$3.50