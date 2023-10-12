Lourdas
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Family owned and operated since 2000, Lourdas, continues to bring the finest of classic Greek cuisine to Bryn Mawr and the Main Line and surrounding areas. Fresh whole fish from Greece and succulent lamb dishes is our specialty. Here you will enjoy a feast of fine food at our award winning BYOB. Our acclaimed restaurant has won numerous awards and praises from “Best Greek”, “Best Ethnic”, and “Best Whole Grilled Fish”. Indulge in ancient yet traditional signature dishes and phyllo filled pastries.
Location
50 N Bryn Mawr avenue, bryn mawr, PA 19010
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Otto by Polpo - 52-54 Bryn Mawr Ave.
No Reviews
52-54 Bryn Mawr Ave. Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
View restaurant
Sontuosa BYOB - 26 North Bryn Mawr Avenue
No Reviews
26 North Bryn Mawr Avenue Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
View restaurant