A map showing the location of Lou's Burger WRONG SHARDView gallery

Lou's Burger WRONG SHARD

review star

No reviews yet

46 Watch Hill Dr

Fishkill, NY 12524

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Apps

Potato Skins

$11.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.50

Wings

$13.50

12 wings tossed in choice of sauce

Quesadilla

$11.00

Salads

Beet Salad

$13.00

Fresh baby greens, arugula, red onions, mandarin oranges, pecans, craisins and fresh beets with homemade balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Garden Salad

$11.00

Crisp romaine, red and green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, red onions and bacon bits tossed in our house Italian dressing.

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Chopped Romaine lettuce tossed with garlic croutons, shaved parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing.

Greek Salad

$13.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, mint, Kalamata olives, garlic, oregano, vinegar, feta cheese.

Burgers

Lou's Brisket Burger

$13.95

8 oz. brisket blend burger with applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and Dijon mustard on toasted brioche bun.

Lamb Burger

$16.50

8 oz. lamb blend slathered with tatzki sauce, feta cheese, red onion, lettuce and tomato on a toasted brioche bun

Jalapeno Cheddar Burger

$13.95

8 oz. Sirloin burger with applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, sautéed onions and jalapenos with house-made jalapeno aioli on toasted brioche bun.

Mushroom Burger

$13.95

8 oz. Sirloin burger with applewood smoked bacon, swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms and onions on toasted brioche bun

Cowboy Burger

$14.50

8 oz. Sirloin burger with applewood smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese, fried onions and glazed with bbq sauce on toasted brioche bun.

California Burger

$14.50

8 oz. Sirloin burger with applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, fresh avocado, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayo on 14.50 toasted brioche bun.

Not Burgers

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.50

Philly Cheese Steak with peppers, onions, mushrooms and topped with provolone cheese.

Chicken Cutlet Parm Hero

$13.50

Seasoned pan fried chicken cutlet baked in homemade tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese 13.50 baked to perfection.

Grilled Chix Sandwich

$13.50

Grilled Blackened Chicken Breast with lettuce, tomato, red onion and chipotle mayo.

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

Grilled Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

French Dip

$14.50

BBQ Chicken Tacos

$13.00

Sides

Side Fries

$6.00

Side Onion RIngs

$6.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Side of Cole Slaw

$6.00

Sliders

Lou's Sliders

$13.00

Brisket blend with lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheddar and mustard

Lamb Sliders

$13.00

3 lamb sliders with lettuce Tomato, feta cheese and tzatziki sauce

BBQ Chicken Sliders

$13.00

3 Shredded BBQ chicken sliders topped with cole slaw

Nashville Sliders

$13.00

3 Nashville style chicken sliders with pickle and cole slaw

Create Your Own Sliders (3)

$13.00

Choice of chicken or beef and choice of toppings

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

46 Watch Hill Dr, Fishkill, NY 12524

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Las Margaritas- Fishkill - 213 New York 82
orange starNo Reviews
213 New York 82 Fishkill, NY 12524
View restaurantnext
The Dutchess Biercafe - 1097 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
1097 Main St Fishkill, NY 12524
View restaurantnext
18 North Grill
orange starNo Reviews
18 Westage Drive Fishkill, NY 12524
View restaurantnext
Handshakes Bar & Grill
orange star3.9 • 194
337 Route 82 Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
View restaurantnext
Beast - 1064 Main st
orange starNo Reviews
1064 Main st Fishkill, NY 12524
View restaurantnext
Fuel4Life Cafe Building 710
orange starNo Reviews
2070 rt 52 Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fishkill

The Tomato Cafe
orange star4.4 • 1,031
1123 Main St Fishkill, NY 12524
View restaurantnext
Trattoria Locanda
orange star4.4 • 542
1105 Main St Fishkill, NY 12524
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fishkill
Beacon
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Hopewell Junction
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Newburgh
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Poughkeepsie
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Carmel
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Mahopac
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Peekskill
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Brewster
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston