Ramen

Lou's Chicken Shop

review star

No reviews yet

376 Park Street

Moraga, CA 94556

Order Again

Popular Items

RICE PLATE
BUTTERMILK CHICKEN SANDWICH
TATER TOTS

salads

BUTTERMILK CHICKEN SALAD

BUTTERMILK CHICKEN SALAD

$13.00

Herbed Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast over a Jalapeño Cabbage Slaw in a Sherry Vinaigrette

GARLIC SOY CHICKEN SALAD

GARLIC SOY CHICKEN SALAD

$13.00

Garlic Soy Glazed Fried Chicken Thigh topped with a Sriracha Aioli over Kimchi, Korean Pickles, and Mixed Greens with a Miso Vinaigrette

CARAMEL FISH SAUCE CHICKEN SALAD

CARAMEL FISH SAUCE CHICKEN SALAD

$13.00

Caramel Fish Sauce Glazed Fried Chicken Thigh topped with a Sriracha Aioli over Fresh Herbs, Jalapenos, Pickled Daikon and Carrots and Mixed Greens with a Miso Vinaigrette

KARAAGE CHICKEN SALAD

KARAAGE CHICKEN SALAD

$13.00

Japanese Style Karaage Fried Chicken Thigh topped with a Yuzu Aioli over a Spicy Sesame Cabbage Slaw and Mixed Greens

sandwiches

BUTTERMILK CHICKEN SANDWICH

BUTTERMILK CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.00

Herbed Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast with a Jalapeño Cabbage Slaw in a Sherry Vinaigrette on a Toasted Challah Bun

(CHICKEN THIGH) BUTTERMILK SANDWICH

$13.00

*ONLINE SPECIAL* Herbed Buttermilk Fried Chicken Thigh with a Jalapeño Cabbage Slaw in a Sherry Vinaigrette on a Toasted Challah Bun

GARLIC SOY CHICKEN SANDWICH

GARLIC SOY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.00

Garlic Soy Glazed Fried Chicken Thigh with Kimchi, Korean Pickles, and a Sriracha Aioli on a Toasted Challah Bun

CARAMEL FISH SAUCE CHICKEN SANDWICH

CARAMEL FISH SAUCE CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.00

Caramel Fish Sauce Glazed Fried Chicken Thigh with Fresh Herbs, Jalapenos, Pickled Daikon and Carrots and a Sriracha Aioli on a Toasted Challah Bun

KARAAGE CHICKEN SANDWICH

KARAAGE CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.00

Japanese Style Karaage Fried Chicken Thigh with a Spicy Sesame Cabbage Slaw and Yuzu Aioli on a Toasted Challah Bun

TERIYAKI GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

TERIYAKI GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.00

Teriyaki Glazed Grilled Chicken Thigh with a Spicy Sesame Slaw and a Japanese-style Mayo on a Toasted Challah Bun

KALUA PORK SANDWICH

KALUA PORK SANDWICH

$13.00

Hawaiian Style Kalua Pulled Pork with a Sriracha Aioli and Jalapeño Cabbage Slaw in a Sherry Vinaigrette on a Toasted Challah Bun

plates etc.

RICE PLATE

RICE PLATE

$15.00

Scoop of Japanese Rice and Scoop of Hawaiian Style Macaroni Salad with your choice of 1 protein and 1 veg

KID'S RICE PLATE

KID'S RICE PLATE

$10.00

Scoop of Japanese Rice with Kalua Pork or Chicken Karaage and Yuzu Aioli

CHICKEN BITES & FRIES

CHICKEN BITES & FRIES

$13.00

Chicken Bites with Shoestring Fries and a side of Japanese-style Mayo

sides

SWEET POTATO FRIES

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$6.00

Chinese Five Spice Sweet Potato Fries with a Thai Green Curry Aioli

TATER TOTS

TATER TOTS

$6.50

Honey Jalapeño Tater Tots with a Miso Dashi Ranch

SMOKED FRIES

SMOKED FRIES

$6.00

Smoked Paprika Shoestring Fries with a Sriracha Aioli

PICKLED VEGGIES

PICKLED VEGGIES

$6.00

Housemade Pickled Veggies Garnished with Sesame Seeds and Chili Oil

GARLICKY SMASHED CUCUMBERS

GARLICKY SMASHED CUCUMBERS

$7.50

Chilled Cucumbers Marinated in Rice Vinegar, Garlic, and a Light Chili Oil Garnished with Sesame Seeds and Sesame Oil

sauces

SIDE OF MISO VINAIGRETTE

$0.50

SIDE OF JAPANESE-STYLE MAYO

$0.50

SIDE OF SHERRY VINAIGRETTE

$0.50

SIDE OF MISO DASHI RANCH

$0.50

SIDE OF THAI GREEN CURRY AIOLI

$0.50

SIDE OF YUZU AIOLI

$0.50

SIDE OF SRIRACHA AIOLI

$0.50

sodas etc

BLACK MANGO ICED TEA

BLACK MANGO ICED TEA

$3.75

Unsweetened House Brewed Black Mango Iced Tea, 16oz

YUZU LIMEADE

YUZU LIMEADE

$5.00

Housemade Yuzu Limeade, 16oz

SPARKLING WATER: VARIOUS

SPARKLING WATER: VARIOUS

$2.50

12oz can

SPARKLING TEA: HOPTONIC

SPARKLING TEA: HOPTONIC

$6.00

16oz can Zero Sugar Zero Calories Sparkling Hop Infused Tea

WILD CHERRY SODA: CHEERWINE

WILD CHERRY SODA: CHEERWINE

$4.50

12oz bottle

BLUEBERRY LEMONADE SODA: RIVER CITY

BLUEBERRY LEMONADE SODA: RIVER CITY

$4.00

12oz bottle

MEXICAN COKE: COCA COLA

MEXICAN COKE: COCA COLA

$4.00

12oz bottle

CUCUMBER SODA: MR. Q. CUMBER

CUCUMBER SODA: MR. Q. CUMBER

$4.50

12oz bottle

ROOT BEER: RIVER CITY

ROOT BEER: RIVER CITY

$4.00

12oz bottle

CELERY SODA: DR. BROWN'S CEL-RAY

CELERY SODA: DR. BROWN'S CEL-RAY

$4.50

12oz bottle

GINGER ALE: BRUCE COST

GINGER ALE: BRUCE COST

$4.50

12oz bottle

SPARKLING BOTANICAL SODA: DRY

SPARKLING BOTANICAL SODA: DRY

$4.50

12oz bottle

ORGANIC APPLE CIDER: BERNIE'S BEST

ORGANIC APPLE CIDER: BERNIE'S BEST

$4.00

10oz bottle

BLOOD ORANGE SODA: BUNDABERG

BLOOD ORANGE SODA: BUNDABERG

$4.50

12.7oz bottle

SPARKLING LEMONADE: CRODO LIMONATA

SPARKLING LEMONADE: CRODO LIMONATA

$3.75

11.2oz can

SPARKLING APPLE JUICE: HEMLY

SPARKLING APPLE JUICE: HEMLY

$5.00

12oz bottle

COKE: COCA COLA (CAN)

COKE: COCA COLA (CAN)

$2.50

12oz can

ZERO SUGAR COKE: COCA COLA (CAN)

ZERO SUGAR COKE: COCA COLA (CAN)

$2.50

12oz can

DIET COKE (CAN)

DIET COKE (CAN)

$2.50

12oz can

LEMON LIME SODA: 7UP (CAN)

LEMON LIME SODA: 7UP (CAN)

$2.50

12oz can

GRAPEFRUIT SODA: SQUIRT (CAN)

GRAPEFRUIT SODA: SQUIRT (CAN)

$2.50

12oz can

SPARKLING SPRING WATER: SARATOGA

SPARKLING SPRING WATER: SARATOGA

$5.00

28oz bottle

beer etc. (21+ID required)

HAZY IPA: EPIDEMIC ALES (CHEMICAL WARFARE)

HAZY IPA: EPIDEMIC ALES (CHEMICAL WARFARE)

$7.00

Concord California, 16oz draft, 6.8%abv

WEST COAST IPA: LINE 51 (DUBNATION IPA)

WEST COAST IPA: LINE 51 (DUBNATION IPA)

$8.00

Oakland California, 16oz draft, 6.5%abv

BLACK LAGER: OAKLAND UNITED

BLACK LAGER: OAKLAND UNITED

$7.00

Oakland California, 16oz draft, 5.3%abv

KOLSCH: FORT POINT (KSA)

KOLSCH: FORT POINT (KSA)

$8.00

San Francisco California, 16oz draft, 4.6%abv

GRAPEFRUIT IPA: UINTA

GRAPEFRUIT IPA: UINTA

$5.50

Salt Lake City, Utah, 12oz can, 7.3%abv

LAGER: SAPPORO PURE

$3.00

12oz can, 4%abv

LAGER: SINGHA

LAGER: SINGHA

$4.50

Thailand, 11.2oz can, 5%abv

LAGER: PABST BLUE RIBBON

LAGER: PABST BLUE RIBBON

$2.50

Wisconsin, 12oz can, 4.7%abv

SOUR ALE: PETRUS AGED PALE ALE

SOUR ALE: PETRUS AGED PALE ALE

$7.00

Belgium, 11.2oz bottle, 7.3%abv

SOUR ALE: ALMANAC APRICOT SOURNOVA

SOUR ALE: ALMANAC APRICOT SOURNOVA

$7.00

Alameda California, 16oz can, 5.6%abv

HARD APPLE CIDER: ANGRY ORCHARD

$3.00

12oz bottle, 5%abv

HARD APPLE CIDER: SINCERE (GINGER AGAVE)

HARD APPLE CIDER: SINCERE (GINGER AGAVE)

$8.00

Napa California, 16oz can, 6.2%abv

HARD APPLE CIDER: STEM (LAVA FLOW: STRAWBERRY PINEAPPLE))

HARD APPLE CIDER: STEM (LAVA FLOW: STRAWBERRY PINEAPPLE))

$7.00

Colorado, 12oz can, 5.8%abv

wine (21+ID required)

MALBEC: DON DAVID (BOTTLE TOGO)

MALBEC: DON DAVID (BOTTLE TOGO)

$20.00

Don David, Argentina, 2017 750ml

PINOT NOIR: BENTON LANE (BOTTLE TOGO)

PINOT NOIR: BENTON LANE (BOTTLE TOGO)

$25.00

Benton Lane, Oregon, 2018 750ml

PINOT NOIR: CHERRY PIE (BOTTLE TOGO)

PINOT NOIR: CHERRY PIE (BOTTLE TOGO)

$24.00

Cherry Pie, Hopland, CA, 2018 750ml

RED BLEND: THE PRISONER (BOTTLE TOGO)

RED BLEND: THE PRISONER (BOTTLE TOGO)

$48.00

The Prisoner, Oakville, CA, 2019 750ml

RED BLEND: NORTH BY NORTHWEST (BOTTLE TOGO)

RED BLEND: NORTH BY NORTHWEST (BOTTLE TOGO)

$20.00

North by Northwest, Oregon, 2016 750ml

CHARDONNAY: CANNONBALL (BOTTLE TOGO)

CHARDONNAY: CANNONBALL (BOTTLE TOGO)

$18.00

Cannonball, Healdsburg, CA, 2020 750ml

GEWURZTRAMINER: DOMAINES SCHLUMBERGER (BOTTLE TOGO)

GEWURZTRAMINER: DOMAINES SCHLUMBERGER (BOTTLE TOGO)

$28.00

Domaines Schlumberger, France, 2014 750ml

SAUVIGNON BLANC: STONELEIGH (BOTTLE TOGO)

SAUVIGNON BLANC: STONELEIGH (BOTTLE TOGO)

$20.00

Stoneleigh, New Zealand, 2021

WHITE BLEND "BLINDFOLD": THE PRISONER (BOTTLE TOGO)

WHITE BLEND "BLINDFOLD": THE PRISONER (BOTTLE TOGO)

$28.00

The Prisoner, Oakville, CA, 2017 750ml

ROSE: BY.OTT (BOTTLE TOGO)

ROSE: BY.OTT (BOTTLE TOGO)

$26.00

Domaines Ott "By.Ott", France, 2020

sake (21+ID required)

CHIKA SAKE CUP: HAKUTSURU

CHIKA SAKE CUP: HAKUTSURU

$8.50

Junmai Sake: Hakutsuru, Kobe, Japan, 200ml one cup

SPARKLING YUZU SHUWAH: KIZAKURA

SPARKLING YUZU SHUWAH: KIZAKURA

$9.50

Japanese Carbonated Rice Wine with Yuzu Flavor | Kizakura, Kyoto, Japan, 330ml bottle, 7%abv

RED RICE SAKE: INEMANKAI (BOTTLE TOGO)

RED RICE SAKE: INEMANKAI (BOTTLE TOGO)

$60.00

Inemankai Junmai Genshu, Kyoto, Japan, 720ml bottle, 14%abv

hot tea

HOT TEA: FAR LEAVES (CUP)

$3.75

tea leaves from Far Leaves Tea in Berkeley

noodle theory provisions

Coconut Lime Curry Broth

Coconut Lime Curry Broth

$9.00Out of stock

Frozen Coconut Lime Curry Broth. Add lime juice and noodles for the perfect comfort soup!

Chicken Dashi Miso Broth

Chicken Dashi Miso Broth

$9.00

Frozen Chicken Dashi Miso Broth. A simple flavorful soup to pair with any kind of noodle or rice! Great for kids!

Red Curry Sauce

Red Curry Sauce

$7.00Out of stock

Frozen Thai Red Curry Simmer Sauce

Green Curry Sauce

Green Curry Sauce

$7.00

Frozen Thai Green Curry Simmer Sauce

Udon Noodles (single)

Udon Noodles (single)

$2.25Out of stock

Frozen Udon (singles) (Cook at home instructions: cook for 40-60 seconds in rapidly boiling water, stirring to separate noodles while cooking)

Ramen Noodles

Ramen Noodles

$10.00

Frozen Ramen (5 pack) (Cook at home instructions: cook each portion for 2 ½ minutes in rapidly boiling water, stirring to separate noodles while cooking)

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Fried Chicken Sandwiches, Salads, Rice Plates, and More! ordering hours: 11:30am-1:30pm & 4:30pm-7:30pm

Location

376 Park Street, Moraga, CA 94556

