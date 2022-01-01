Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lou's City Bar 1400 Irving Street Northwest

251 Reviews

$$

1400 Irving Street Northwest

Washington, DC 20010

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders
Dozen Wings
Half Dozen Wings

Starters

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99

Served with mixed shredded cheese, toppings guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, flour tortilla

Loaded Quesadilla

$13.99

Served with mixed shredded cheese, grilled vegetables, up to 2 proteins, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, flour tortilla

City Bar Nachos

$10.50

Served with tortilla chips, pureed black beans, shredded cheese, queso, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream

City Bar Totchos

$10.50

Served with tots, black beans, shredded cheese, queso, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream

Boardwalk Fries

$5.50

Handcut fries

Nacho Cheese Fries

$6.50

Handcut fries with queso sauce

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.99

Handcut fries with beef chili, queso sauce

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$8.99

Handcut fries, parmesan, truffle oil

Tater Tots

$5.50

Crispy fried tater tots

Nacho Cheese Tots

$6.50

Tater Tots with queso sauce

Chili Cheese Tots

$9.99

Tater tots with beef chili, queso sauce

Arsenal Tots (Sriracha Tots)

$10.50

Tater tots with black bean puree, queso sauce, sour cream

Bacon Cheese Fries

$9.99

Bacon Cheese Tots

$9.99

Old Bay Fries w/Ranch

$5.99

Parmesan Garlic Knots

$9.99

Pepperoni Pizza Fries

$10.95

Pepperoni Pizza Tots

$10.95

Fried Baskets

Chicken Tenders

$12.99

House made crisp tenders using potato starch and house blend seasoning

Fish and Chips

$13.99

Golden brown fried cod with tartar sauce

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$13.99

Crispy shrimp with remoulade sauce

Salads

Cobb Salad

$15.99

Romaine, grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, Bleu cheese, hard-boiled egg, ranch dressing

House Salad

$12.99

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Spicy Caesar salad

$14.99

Chicken, chipotle dressing, jalapeños, crushed tortilla chips, cotija cheese

Soups and Sides

Beef Chili

$7.50

Side Caesar

$6.50

Side House

$6.50

Onion Rings

$6.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.50

Wings

Dozen Wings

$17.00

Half Dozen Wings

$9.00

Sandwiches

ABC Club

$14.99

Avocado, Bacon, Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Aioli on Hearty White Bread

Fireclucker Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Fried chicken breast, fireball whisky mumbo sauce, housemade pickled cucumbers, lettuce, spicy jalapeno ranch

Titan Up Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Fried chicken breast, Nashville style hot chicken sauce, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion

Steak and Cheese Sub

$15.99

Steak, provolone cheese, peppers and onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, mayo on a toasted sub roll

Chicken and Cheese Sub

$15.99

Chicken breast, provolone cheese, peppers and onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, mayo on a toasted sub roll

Beyond Meat and Cheese Sub

$17.99

*Vegetarian not vegan contains eggs and cheese---Beyond Meat, provolone cheese, peppers and onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, mayo on a toasted sub roll

Signature Burgers

Classic Cheddar And Bacon

$17.50

Cheddar, bacon, lettuce tomato

Oklahoma Onion Smash Burger

$17.95

#GOPokes with a smashed double beef patty, American cheese, sautéed onions, and a side of BBQ sauce on a potato bun!

Carolina Chili Burger

$17.95

#GOPack with a beef patty, cheddar cheese, chili, Cole slaw, side of mustard

Cheeseburger Sub

$17.95

Lettuce, tomato, cheddar, choice of protein

Fun on the Farm

$17.95

Gouda, bacon, fried egg, sauteed mushrooms, sauteed onions, chipotle aioli

California Dreamin'

$17.95

Pepperjack, avocado, bacon, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato

Donatelli Special

$17.95

Cheddar, provolone, double patty, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and house fry sauce (contains pickles)

Three Sliders

$16.95

Choice of one protein, slider buns

Desserts

Carnival Fried Double Stuffed Oreos

$7.99

Five crispy sweet batter fried oreos with vanilla ice cream

Cinnamon Sugar Knots

$9.99

S'more Sweet Potato Fries

$10.50

Brunch Dishes

Western Omelet

$13.99

Texas Scramble

$13.99

Chicken and Waffles

$13.99

Fried chicken breast Pattie, sweet waffle

Classic Breakfast

$13.99

Eggs, bacon, toast, and breakfast potatoes

12" Savory Pizza

Three Cheese Classic Pizza

$12.99

Mozzarella, Parmesan, provolone

Margherita Pizza

$14.99

Mozzarella, red sauce, basil

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.99

Three cheese, red sauce, pepperoni

Veggie Pizza

$15.99

Three cheese, red sauce, roasted red pepper, sauteed onions, mushroom, arugula

Luigi the Butcher Pizza

$16.99

Three cheese, red sauce, Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatballs

Steak and Cheese Pizza

$16.99

White pizza, ribeye steak, Provolone cheese, onions, and peppers

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.99

Three cheese, red sauce, chicken tenders tossed in buffalo, ranch

Johnny B Pizza

$16.99

Three Cheese, red sauce, chicken tenders, bacon, roasted red pepper

Irving Street Taco Pizza

$15.99

Black bean sauce, mixed cheddar, ground beef, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, chipotle aioli

Oktoberfest Pizza

$15.99

Bratwurst, sautéed onions, sliced green apples, shredded Gouda cheese, arugula

9" Dessert Pizzas

Caramel Apple and Mascarpone

$9.99

Nutella and Mascarpone

$9.99

Contains hazelnuts

Drinks

Star Shine Shine Bobo Lager

$7.00

Tucher Helles Hefe

$7.00

Drunk Fruit Hard Seltzer

$7.00

Tecate

$5.00

Corona

$7.00

Meteor Pils

$7.00
check markSports
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Serving up comfort food in a fun bar atmosphere!

1400 Irving Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010

