Lou's Coffee Shop 15691 Los Gatos Blvd
15691 Los Gatos Blvd
Los Gatos, CA 95032
Batter Up
Banana Apricot French Toast
Topped with caramelized bananas and powdered sugar. Caramel sauce and whipped cream on top
Banana Coconut Pecan Waffle
Fresh banana topped with caramel, whipped cream and powdered sugar
Banana Nutella Crepe
Bananas, Nutella with whipped cream and powdered sugar
Blueberry Lemon Ricotta Pancakes
Topped with cream cheese drizzle and powdered sugar
Brioche French Toast
Buttermilk Pancakes
California Crepe
Ham, bacon, mushrooms, green onions, avocado and Swiss cheese topped with sour cream and chives
Chicken & Waffle
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Topped with Nutella and powdered sugar
Crisp Waffle
French Toast Combo
French Toast, 2 eggs and 3 bacon slices or sausages
Pancake Combo
Pancakes, 2 eggs and 3 bacon slices or sausages
Peach Cobbler Pancakes
Cinnamon vanilla pancakes, topped with caramelized peaches, graham crackers, and powdered sugar
Raspberry Cream French Toast
Stuffed with raspberry cream cheese and topped with whip cream and powdered sugar
S'Mores French Toast
Buttermilk pancakes with Nutella marshmallows, and crumbled graham crackers
Strawberry Waffle
Topped with strawberry glaze, whip cream and powdered sugar
Veggie Crepe
Spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, avocado, green onions mixed with cream cheese and topped with fresh salsa and chives. Served with fruit.
Waffle Combo
Waffle, 2 eggs and 3 bacon slices or sausages
Benedicts
Midtown Duo Benedict
Can’t decide? Pick any two benedicts
Classic Benedict
The classic with Canadian bacon
Crab Cake Benedict
Hand made crab cake, avocado wedges and poached eggs
Steak Benedict
Tender slices of tri-tip topped with shoestring onion rings
Hash Florentine Benedict
Corned beef hash and spinach
New York Benedict
Everything bagel topped with cream cheese, lox, poached eggs, pickled red onions, fried capers and fresh dill
Veggie Benedict
Roasted tomatoes, roasted red bell peppers, spinach and avocado
Italian Benedict
Italian sausage, onions, bell peppers and marinara sauce
California Benedict
Bacon, roasted tomatoes and avocado
Linguica Benedict
Linguica, grilled onions, avocado and jalapeno
Neptune Benedict
Shrimp, crab, cream cheese & green onions, all scrambled with eggs topped with avocado
Florentine
Breakfast Basics
2 Eggs Breakfast
‘Breakfast Basics’ dishes are prepared with two extra-large ranch eggs, any style, and served with homemade hash browns or country potatoes, toast or coffee cake.
3/4 lbs Hamburger Patty Breakfast
‘Breakfast Basics’ dishes are prepared with two extra-large ranch eggs, any style, and served with homemade hash browns or country potatoes, toast or coffee cake.
Bacon Breakfast
‘Breakfast Basics’ dishes are prepared with two extra-large ranch eggs, any style, and served with homemade hash browns or country potatoes, toast or coffee cake.
Canadian Bacon Breakfast
‘Breakfast Basics’ dishes are prepared with two extra-large ranch eggs, any style, and served with homemade hash browns or country potatoes, toast or coffee cake.
Chicken Apple Sausage Breakfast
‘Breakfast Basics’ dishes are prepared with two extra-large ranch eggs, any style, and served with homemade hash browns or country potatoes, toast or coffee cake.
Country Fried Steak Breakfast
‘Breakfast Basics’ dishes are prepared with two extra-large ranch eggs, any style, and served with homemade hash browns or country potatoes, toast or coffee cake.
Ham Breakfast
‘Breakfast Basics’ dishes are prepared with two extra-large ranch eggs, any style, and served with homemade hash browns or country potatoes, toast or coffee cake.
Homemade Hash
‘Breakfast Basics’ dishes are prepared with two extra-large ranch eggs, any style, and served with homemade hash browns or country potatoes, toast or coffee cake.
Hot Link Sausage Breakfast
‘Breakfast Basics’ dishes are prepared with two extra-large ranch eggs, any style, and served with homemade hash browns or country potatoes, toast or coffee cake.
Italian Sausage Patty Breakfast
‘Breakfast Basics’ dishes are prepared with two extra-large ranch eggs, any style, and served with homemade hash browns or country potatoes, toast or coffee cake.
Linguica Breakfast
‘Breakfast Basics’ dishes are prepared with two extra-large ranch eggs, any style, and served with homemade hash browns or country potatoes, toast or coffee cake.
Pork Chop Breakfast
‘Breakfast Basics’ dishes are prepared with two extra-large ranch eggs, any style, and served with homemade hash browns or country potatoes, toast or coffee cake.
Sausage Breakfast
‘Breakfast Basics’ dishes are prepared with two extra-large ranch eggs, any style, and served with homemade hash browns or country potatoes, toast or coffee cake.
Steak and Eggs Breakfast
‘Breakfast Basics’ dishes are prepared with two extra-large ranch eggs, any style, and served with homemade hash browns or country potatoes, toast or coffee cake.
Burgers
B.L.T. w/Avocado
Grilled sourdough, bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato and mayo
California Burger
Avocado, 1000 Island and cheese
Chicken Club
French roll, Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayo
Classic Bacon Burger
1 /2 pound Angus beef, bacon, lettuce, pickles, tomato and cheese
Classic Reuben
Sauerkraut and Swiss cheese
Club House
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo
French Dip
Au-jus and creamy horseradish with caramelized onions and Swiss cheese on a French roll
Grilled Cheese
Tomatoes, bacon and avocado
Long Island Reuben
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, slaw, 1,000 Island
Lou's Club Sandwich
Triple stacked, bacon, cheese, fried egg, lettuce and tomato
Patty Melt
1 /2 pound Angus beef on marble rye bread with Swiss cheese and caramelized onions
Short Rib Melt
Grilled sourdough, swiss cheese, poblano chilli and pickled red onions
Spicy Cripsy Chicken
Buttermilk fried chicken, topped with pickles, coleslaw, and chipotle aioli
Steak Sandwich
Steak, onions, tomatoes, lettuce, mayo on a roll
Texas Burger
Shoestring onions, cheddar, slaw, BBQ sauce
The Breakfast Sandwich
Crispy hash browns, two eggs, ham, bacon, and cheese on grilled brioche with lettuce, tomato, and onions
Tuna Melt
Grilled sourdough, cheddar, avocado, and bacon
Turkey Panini
Grilled sourdough, Jack cheese, avocado and roasted red bell peppers
Omelettes
Popeye Omelette
Spinach, mushrooms, bacon - topped with sour cream, diced tomatoes, jack cheese and green onions
Chicken Apple Sausage Omelette
Chicken apple sausage, mushrooms, green onions and cheddar-Jack cheese topped with avocado wedges and sour cream
Chicken Cordon Bleu Omelette
Diced chicken, ham and green onions topped with jack and cheddar cheese topped with hollandaise sauce
Seven Veggies Omelette
Mushrooms, spinach, onions, green onions, red roasted bell peppers & zucchini topped with avocado wedges
Guadalajara Omelette
Ortega chilies, diced tomatoes and avocado wedges topped with sour cream and green onions
Shrimp & Crab Omelette
Sautéed shrimp and crab with cream cheese and green onions topped with hollandaise
Jalisco Omelette
Braised short ribs, onions, bell peppers, fresh jalapeño and Anaheim peppers topped with cheddar jack cheese, chili verde sauce, avocado, pico de gallo and sour cream
Portuguese Omelette
Linguica, onions, bell peppers, Ortega chilies and mushrooms topped with cheddar jack cheese, Spanish sauce and sour cream
Denver
Plain Omelette
Ranchero
Breakfast Enchiladas
Chorizo, eggs, corn tortillas, homemade enchilada sauce and cheese topped with Jalapenos, pico de gallo, olives and sour cream. Served with homemade refried beans and potatoes.
Mexican Scramble
Chorizo and green onions topped with jalapeños, guacamole, pico de gallo, olives and sour cream. Served with country potatoes or hash browns
Breakfast Nachos
Chorizo, eggs, refried beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos, salsa and olives on a bed of tortilla chips with red chili sauce
Breakfast Burrito
Chorizo, eggs and cheese topped with olives, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeno and pico de gallo; Served with refried beans and potatoes
Steak Huevos Rancheros
Corn tortilla, beans, sliced tri-tip steak, red chili sauce topped with eggs, guacamole, pico de gallo, olives, sour cream and choice of potatoes
Red Chilaquiles
Braised beef over corn tortillas, beans, eggs, cheese, guacamole, jalapeños, pico de gallo, sour cream with choice of potatoes and beans. Pick either red chili or chili verde sauce
Verde Chilaquiles
Salads
Chef's Salad
Julienne ham, chicken or turkey, cheese, tomato wedges, and a hard-boiled egg
Chicken Caesar
Julienne ham, chicken or turkey, cheese, tomato wedges, and a hard-boiled egg
Cobb Salad
Chicken, crispy bacon, avocado wedges, blue cheese crumbles, tomato slices and a hard boiled egg
Taco Salad
Taco shell, seasoned ground beef, shredded lettuce, onions, bell peppers, refried beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, salsa, guacamole and cheese
Tossed Green Salad
Scrambles
El Dorado
Onions, bell peppers, jalapeños, bacon and ham topped with eggs and shredded cheddar jack cheese. Served on country potatoes
Garbage Plate
Onions, bell peppers, jalapeños, bacon and ham topped with eggs and shredded cheddar jack cheese. Served on country potatoes
George Scramble
Four eggs scrambled with bacon, green onions, tomatoes and cream cheese topped with cheddar-Jack cheese, avocado and sour cream, served over hash browns
Gorgonzola Scramble
Bacon, spinach and mushrooms scrambled with gorgonzola cheese and potatoes
Hot Links Scramble
Diced hot links, roasted red bell peppers and Ortega chilies topped with cheddar-jack cheese and sour cream. Served on top of country potatoes
Joe's Scramble
Sautéed with white wine, ground beef, onions, spinach, garlic and mushrooms
Kentucky Farmhouse Scramble
Sausage links, ham and roasted red bell peppers topped with shredded cheddar-Jack cheese and sour cream. Served over country potatoes
Lo Carb Breakfast
Chicken breast, spinach, and diced tomatoes scrambled with egg whites. Served with fresh fruit and salsa
Potato Scramble
Three eggs, ham, mushrooms, green onions and tomatoes served over a bed of hash browns, topped with cheddar-jack cheese, sour cream, chives and Hollandaise sauce
Sides
Avocado
Bacon
Canadian Bacon
Chicken Apple Sausage
Coffee Cake
Cottage Cheese
Country Potatoes
Cream of Wheat
Cup of Seasonal Fruit
Enchilada Sauce
French Fries
Ham
Hamburger Steak
Hash Browns
Homemade Biscuits and Gravy
Homemade Corned Beef Hash
Italian Sausage
Jalapenos
Linguica
Oatmeal
One Egg
Pico de Gallo
Sausage
Salsa
Sliced Tomatoes
Spanish Sauce
Spinach
Toast
Two Eggs
S Country Fried Steak
S Chicken Breast
S Coleslaw
S Gravy
S Guacamole
S Hollandise
S Hotlinks
S Pot.salad
S Sour Cream
S Steak
S One Pancake
S Beans No Cheese
S Beans With Cheese
S 2 Pancakes
Cup Of Berrys
Fresh Jalapeno
The Kiddos
Kids Bacon or Sausage & Eggs
Served with country potatoes or hash browns
Kids Dollar Pancakes
with bacon or sausage
Kids French Toast
with bacon or sausage
Kids Mickey Mouse Pancakes
with bacon or sausage
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Served with French fries or potato salad
Kids Cheeseburger
Served with French fries or potato salad
Kids Hamburger
Served with French fries or potato salad
Kids Grilled Cheese
Served with French fries or potato salad
Kids Chicken Strips
Served with French fries or potato salad
Bubbles
Marys
House Bloody Mary
House bloody Mary mix with regular or cucumber vodka, served with bacon, celery, pickled veggies and a salted rim
Bloody Maria
House bloody Mary mix, tequila, lime, topped with jalapenos, shrimp and a salted rim
Michelada
Beer of your choice combined with our spicy house mix and a salted rim
Beverages
Come in and enjoy!
15691 Los Gatos Blvd, Los Gatos, CA 95032