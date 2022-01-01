Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lou's Coffee Shop 15691 Los Gatos Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

15691 Los Gatos Blvd

Los Gatos, CA 95032

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Batter Up

Banana Apricot French Toast

$16.00

Topped with caramelized bananas and powdered sugar. Caramel sauce and whipped cream on top

Banana Coconut Pecan Waffle

$14.00

Fresh banana topped with caramel, whipped cream and powdered sugar

Banana Nutella Crepe

$13.00

Bananas, Nutella with whipped cream and powdered sugar

Blueberry Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

$12.00

Topped with cream cheese drizzle and powdered sugar

Brioche French Toast

$13.00

Buttermilk Pancakes

$10.00

California Crepe

$17.00

Ham, bacon, mushrooms, green onions, avocado and Swiss cheese topped with sour cream and chives

Chicken & Waffle

$18.00

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$13.00

Topped with Nutella and powdered sugar

Crisp Waffle

$13.00

French Toast Combo

$19.00

French Toast, 2 eggs and 3 bacon slices or sausages

Pancake Combo

$19.00

Pancakes, 2 eggs and 3 bacon slices or sausages

Peach Cobbler Pancakes

$13.00

Cinnamon vanilla pancakes, topped with caramelized peaches, graham crackers, and powdered sugar

Raspberry Cream French Toast

$16.00

Stuffed with raspberry cream cheese and topped with whip cream and powdered sugar

S'Mores French Toast

$16.00

Buttermilk pancakes with Nutella marshmallows, and crumbled graham crackers

Strawberry Waffle

$14.00

Topped with strawberry glaze, whip cream and powdered sugar

Veggie Crepe

$16.00

Spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, avocado, green onions mixed with cream cheese and topped with fresh salsa and chives. Served with fruit.

Waffle Combo

$19.00

Waffle, 2 eggs and 3 bacon slices or sausages

Benedicts

Midtown Duo Benedict

$20.00

Can’t decide? Pick any two benedicts

Classic Benedict

$16.00

The classic with Canadian bacon

Crab Cake Benedict

$18.00

Hand made crab cake, avocado wedges and poached eggs

Steak Benedict

$19.00

Tender slices of tri-tip topped with shoestring onion rings

Hash Florentine Benedict

$17.00

Corned beef hash and spinach

New York Benedict

$18.00

Everything bagel topped with cream cheese, lox, poached eggs, pickled red onions, fried capers and fresh dill

Veggie Benedict

$16.00

Roasted tomatoes, roasted red bell peppers, spinach and avocado

Italian Benedict

$17.00

Italian sausage, onions, bell peppers and marinara sauce

California Benedict

$17.00

Bacon, roasted tomatoes and avocado

Linguica Benedict

$17.00

Linguica, grilled onions, avocado and jalapeno

Neptune Benedict

$18.00

Shrimp, crab, cream cheese & green onions, all scrambled with eggs topped with avocado

Florentine

$17.00

Breakfast Basics

2 Eggs Breakfast

$12.00

‘Breakfast Basics’ dishes are prepared with two extra-large ranch eggs, any style, and served with homemade hash browns or country potatoes, toast or coffee cake.

3/4 lbs Hamburger Patty Breakfast

$17.00

‘Breakfast Basics’ dishes are prepared with two extra-large ranch eggs, any style, and served with homemade hash browns or country potatoes, toast or coffee cake.

Bacon Breakfast

$16.00

‘Breakfast Basics’ dishes are prepared with two extra-large ranch eggs, any style, and served with homemade hash browns or country potatoes, toast or coffee cake.

Canadian Bacon Breakfast

$16.00

‘Breakfast Basics’ dishes are prepared with two extra-large ranch eggs, any style, and served with homemade hash browns or country potatoes, toast or coffee cake.

Chicken Apple Sausage Breakfast

$16.00

‘Breakfast Basics’ dishes are prepared with two extra-large ranch eggs, any style, and served with homemade hash browns or country potatoes, toast or coffee cake.

Country Fried Steak Breakfast

$19.00

‘Breakfast Basics’ dishes are prepared with two extra-large ranch eggs, any style, and served with homemade hash browns or country potatoes, toast or coffee cake.

Ham Breakfast

$16.00

‘Breakfast Basics’ dishes are prepared with two extra-large ranch eggs, any style, and served with homemade hash browns or country potatoes, toast or coffee cake.

Homemade Hash

$16.00

‘Breakfast Basics’ dishes are prepared with two extra-large ranch eggs, any style, and served with homemade hash browns or country potatoes, toast or coffee cake.

Hot Link Sausage Breakfast

$16.00

‘Breakfast Basics’ dishes are prepared with two extra-large ranch eggs, any style, and served with homemade hash browns or country potatoes, toast or coffee cake.

Italian Sausage Patty Breakfast

$17.00

‘Breakfast Basics’ dishes are prepared with two extra-large ranch eggs, any style, and served with homemade hash browns or country potatoes, toast or coffee cake.

Linguica Breakfast

$17.00

‘Breakfast Basics’ dishes are prepared with two extra-large ranch eggs, any style, and served with homemade hash browns or country potatoes, toast or coffee cake.

Pork Chop Breakfast

$19.00

‘Breakfast Basics’ dishes are prepared with two extra-large ranch eggs, any style, and served with homemade hash browns or country potatoes, toast or coffee cake.

Sausage Breakfast

$16.00

‘Breakfast Basics’ dishes are prepared with two extra-large ranch eggs, any style, and served with homemade hash browns or country potatoes, toast or coffee cake.

Steak and Eggs Breakfast

$20.00

‘Breakfast Basics’ dishes are prepared with two extra-large ranch eggs, any style, and served with homemade hash browns or country potatoes, toast or coffee cake.

Burgers

B.L.T. w/Avocado

$16.00

Grilled sourdough, bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato and mayo

California Burger

$15.00

Avocado, 1000 Island and cheese

Chicken Club

$17.00

French roll, Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayo

Classic Bacon Burger

$16.00

1 /2 pound Angus beef, bacon, lettuce, pickles, tomato and cheese

Classic Reuben

$16.00

Sauerkraut and Swiss cheese

Club House

$16.00

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

French Dip

$18.00

Au-jus and creamy horseradish with caramelized onions and Swiss cheese on a French roll

Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Tomatoes, bacon and avocado

Long Island Reuben

$16.00

Corned beef, Swiss cheese, slaw, 1,000 Island

Lou's Club Sandwich

$16.00

Triple stacked, bacon, cheese, fried egg, lettuce and tomato

Patty Melt

$16.00

1 /2 pound Angus beef on marble rye bread with Swiss cheese and caramelized onions

Short Rib Melt

$17.00

Grilled sourdough, swiss cheese, poblano chilli and pickled red onions

Spicy Cripsy Chicken

$17.00

Buttermilk fried chicken, topped with pickles, coleslaw, and chipotle aioli

Steak Sandwich

$19.00

Steak, onions, tomatoes, lettuce, mayo on a roll

Texas Burger

$16.00

Shoestring onions, cheddar, slaw, BBQ sauce

The Breakfast Sandwich

$16.00

Crispy hash browns, two eggs, ham, bacon, and cheese on grilled brioche with lettuce, tomato, and onions

Tuna Melt

$16.00

Grilled sourdough, cheddar, avocado, and bacon

Turkey Panini

$16.00

Grilled sourdough, Jack cheese, avocado and roasted red bell peppers

Omelettes

Popeye Omelette

$17.00

Spinach, mushrooms, bacon - topped with sour cream, diced tomatoes, jack cheese and green onions

Chicken Apple Sausage Omelette

$17.00

Chicken apple sausage, mushrooms, green onions and cheddar-Jack cheese topped with avocado wedges and sour cream

Chicken Cordon Bleu Omelette

$17.00

Diced chicken, ham and green onions topped with jack and cheddar cheese topped with hollandaise sauce

Seven Veggies Omelette

$17.00

Mushrooms, spinach, onions, green onions, red roasted bell peppers & zucchini topped with avocado wedges

Guadalajara Omelette

$16.00

Ortega chilies, diced tomatoes and avocado wedges topped with sour cream and green onions

Shrimp & Crab Omelette

$18.00

Sautéed shrimp and crab with cream cheese and green onions topped with hollandaise

Jalisco Omelette

$18.00

Braised short ribs, onions, bell peppers, fresh jalapeño and Anaheim peppers topped with cheddar jack cheese, chili verde sauce, avocado, pico de gallo and sour cream

Portuguese Omelette

$18.00

Linguica, onions, bell peppers, Ortega chilies and mushrooms topped with cheddar jack cheese, Spanish sauce and sour cream

Denver

$16.00

Plain Omelette

$9.00

Ranchero

Breakfast Enchiladas

$16.00

Chorizo, eggs, corn tortillas, homemade enchilada sauce and cheese topped with Jalapenos, pico de gallo, olives and sour cream. Served with homemade refried beans and potatoes.

Mexican Scramble

$16.00

Chorizo and green onions topped with jalapeños, guacamole, pico de gallo, olives and sour cream. Served with country potatoes or hash browns

Breakfast Nachos

$16.00

Chorizo, eggs, refried beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos, salsa and olives on a bed of tortilla chips with red chili sauce

Breakfast Burrito

$16.00

Chorizo, eggs and cheese topped with olives, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeno and pico de gallo; Served with refried beans and potatoes

Steak Huevos Rancheros

$19.00

Corn tortilla, beans, sliced tri-tip steak, red chili sauce topped with eggs, guacamole, pico de gallo, olives, sour cream and choice of potatoes

Red Chilaquiles

$18.00

Braised beef over corn tortillas, beans, eggs, cheese, guacamole, jalapeños, pico de gallo, sour cream with choice of potatoes and beans. Pick either red chili or chili verde sauce

Verde Chilaquiles

$18.00

Salads

Chef's Salad

$17.00

Julienne ham, chicken or turkey, cheese, tomato wedges, and a hard-boiled egg

Chicken Caesar

$16.00

Julienne ham, chicken or turkey, cheese, tomato wedges, and a hard-boiled egg

Cobb Salad

$17.00

Chicken, crispy bacon, avocado wedges, blue cheese crumbles, tomato slices and a hard boiled egg

Taco Salad

$17.00

Taco shell, seasoned ground beef, shredded lettuce, onions, bell peppers, refried beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, salsa, guacamole and cheese

Tossed Green Salad

$9.00

Scrambles

El Dorado

$18.00

Onions, bell peppers, jalapeños, bacon and ham topped with eggs and shredded cheddar jack cheese. Served on country potatoes

Garbage Plate

$16.00

Onions, bell peppers, jalapeños, bacon and ham topped with eggs and shredded cheddar jack cheese. Served on country potatoes

George Scramble

$17.00

Four eggs scrambled with bacon, green onions, tomatoes and cream cheese topped with cheddar-Jack cheese, avocado and sour cream, served over hash browns

Gorgonzola Scramble

$17.00

Bacon, spinach and mushrooms scrambled with gorgonzola cheese and potatoes

Hot Links Scramble

$17.00

Diced hot links, roasted red bell peppers and Ortega chilies topped with cheddar-jack cheese and sour cream. Served on top of country potatoes

Joe's Scramble

$17.00

Sautéed with white wine, ground beef, onions, spinach, garlic and mushrooms

Kentucky Farmhouse Scramble

$17.00

Sausage links, ham and roasted red bell peppers topped with shredded cheddar-Jack cheese and sour cream. Served over country potatoes

Lo Carb Breakfast

$17.00

Chicken breast, spinach, and diced tomatoes scrambled with egg whites. Served with fresh fruit and salsa

Potato Scramble

$17.00

Three eggs, ham, mushrooms, green onions and tomatoes served over a bed of hash browns, topped with cheddar-jack cheese, sour cream, chives and Hollandaise sauce

Sides

Avocado

$4.00

Bacon

$6.00

Canadian Bacon

$6.00

Chicken Apple Sausage

$7.00

Coffee Cake

$3.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.50

Country Potatoes

$4.00

Cream of Wheat

$10.00

Cup of Seasonal Fruit

$5.00

Enchilada Sauce

$2.00

French Fries

$4.00

Ham

$6.00

Hamburger Steak

$9.00

Hash Browns

$4.00

Homemade Biscuits and Gravy

$8.00

Homemade Corned Beef Hash

$8.00

Italian Sausage

$6.00

Jalapenos

$2.00

Linguica

$6.00

Oatmeal

$10.00

One Egg

$2.00

Pico de Gallo

$2.00

Sausage

$6.00

Salsa

$2.00

Sliced Tomatoes

$3.50

Spanish Sauce

$2.00

Spinach

$3.00

Toast

$3.00

Two Eggs

$3.00

S Country Fried Steak

$15.00

S Chicken Breast

$6.00

S Coleslaw

$3.00

S Gravy

$3.00

S Guacamole

$2.50

S Hollandise

$3.00

S Hotlinks

$6.00

S Pot.salad

$3.00

S Sour Cream

$1.00

S Steak

$15.00

S One Pancake

$4.50

S Beans No Cheese

$3.50

S Beans With Cheese

$3.50

S 2 Pancakes

$9.00

Cup Of Berrys

$5.00

Fresh Jalapeno

$3.00

The Kiddos

Kids Bacon or Sausage & Eggs

$11.00

Served with country potatoes or hash browns

Kids Dollar Pancakes

$11.00

with bacon or sausage

Kids French Toast

$11.00

with bacon or sausage

Kids Mickey Mouse Pancakes

$11.00

with bacon or sausage

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

Served with French fries or potato salad

Kids Cheeseburger

$12.00

Served with French fries or potato salad

Kids Hamburger

$12.00

Served with French fries or potato salad

Kids Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Served with French fries or potato salad

Kids Chicken Strips

$12.00

Served with French fries or potato salad

Bubbles

Tiki Mango Mimosa

$10.00

Sparkling wine, Orange Juice, Mango, Falernum, Citrus Vodka

Cucumber Mojito Mimosa

$10.00

Sparkling wine, Raspberries, Lime, O.J.

Raspberries Wild

$10.00

Sparkling wine, Raspberry, Lime, O.J.

Lou's Mimosa

$10.00

Fresh squeezed O.J. and Sparkling Wine

Marys

House Bloody Mary

$11.00

House bloody Mary mix with regular or cucumber vodka, served with bacon, celery, pickled veggies and a salted rim

Bloody Maria

$11.00

House bloody Mary mix, tequila, lime, topped with jalapenos, shrimp and a salted rim

Michelada

$11.00

Beer of your choice combined with our spicy house mix and a salted rim

Beverages

Beer

$5.00

Fresh Squeezed O.J.

$4.50

Coffee

$3.50

Tea

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Soft Drink

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.50

Grapefruit Juice

$4.50

Tomato Juice

$4.50

Apple Juice

$4.50

Batter Up

Banana Apricot French Toast

$16.00

Topped with caramelized bananas and powdered sugar. Caramel sauce and whipped cream on top

Banana Coconut Pecan Waffle

$14.00

Fresh banana topped with caramel, whipped cream and powdered sugar

Banana Nutella Crepe

$13.00

Bananas, Nutella with whipped cream and powdered sugar

Blueberry Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

$12.00

Topped with cream cheese drizzle and powdered sugar

Brioche French Toast

$13.00

Buttermilk Pancakes

$10.00

California Crepe

$17.00

Ham, bacon, mushrooms, green onions, avocado and Swiss cheese topped with sour cream and chives

Chicken & Waffle

$18.00

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$13.00

Topped with Nutella and powdered sugar

Crisp Waffle

$13.00

French Toast Combo

$19.00

French Toast, 2 eggs and 3 bacon slices or sausages

Pancake Combo

$19.00

Pancakes, 2 eggs and 3 bacon slices or sausages

Peach Cobbler Pancakes

$13.00

Cinnamon vanilla pancakes, topped with caramelized peaches, graham crackers, and powdered sugar

Raspberry Cream French Toast

$16.00

Stuffed with raspberry cream cheese and topped with whip cream and powdered sugar

S'Mores French Toast

$16.00

Buttermilk pancakes with Nutella marshmallows, and crumbled graham crackers

Strawberry Waffle

$14.00

Topped with strawberry glaze, whip cream and powdered sugar

Veggie Crepe

$16.00

Spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, avocado, green onions mixed with cream cheese and topped with fresh salsa and chives. Served with fruit.

Waffle Combo

$19.00

Waffle, 2 eggs and 3 bacon slices or sausages

Benedicts

Midtown Duo Benedict

$20.00

Can’t decide? Pick any two benedicts

Classic Benedict

$16.00

The classic with Canadian bacon

Crab Cake Benedict

$18.00

Hand made crab cake, avocado wedges and poached eggs

Steak Benedict

$19.00

Tender slices of tri-tip topped with shoestring onion rings

Hash Florentine Benedict

$17.00

Corned beef hash and spinach

New York Benedict

$18.00

Everything bagel topped with cream cheese, lox, poached eggs, pickled red onions, fried capers and fresh dill

Veggie Benedict

$16.00

Roasted tomatoes, roasted red bell peppers, spinach and avocado

Italian Benedict

$17.00

Italian sausage, onions, bell peppers and marinara sauce

California Benedict

$17.00

Bacon, roasted tomatoes and avocado

Linguica Benedict

$17.00

Linguica, grilled onions, avocado and jalapeno

Neptune Benedict

$18.00

Shrimp, crab, cream cheese & green onions, all scrambled with eggs topped with avocado

Florentine

$17.00

Breakfast Basics

2 Eggs Breakfast

$12.00

‘Breakfast Basics’ dishes are prepared with two extra-large ranch eggs, any style, and served with homemade hash browns or country potatoes, toast or coffee cake.

3/4 lbs Hamburger Patty Breakfast

$17.00

‘Breakfast Basics’ dishes are prepared with two extra-large ranch eggs, any style, and served with homemade hash browns or country potatoes, toast or coffee cake.

Bacon Breakfast

$16.00

‘Breakfast Basics’ dishes are prepared with two extra-large ranch eggs, any style, and served with homemade hash browns or country potatoes, toast or coffee cake.

Canadian Bacon Breakfast

$16.00

‘Breakfast Basics’ dishes are prepared with two extra-large ranch eggs, any style, and served with homemade hash browns or country potatoes, toast or coffee cake.

Chicken Apple Sausage Breakfast

$16.00

‘Breakfast Basics’ dishes are prepared with two extra-large ranch eggs, any style, and served with homemade hash browns or country potatoes, toast or coffee cake.

Country Fried Steak Breakfast

$19.00

‘Breakfast Basics’ dishes are prepared with two extra-large ranch eggs, any style, and served with homemade hash browns or country potatoes, toast or coffee cake.

Ham Breakfast

$16.00

‘Breakfast Basics’ dishes are prepared with two extra-large ranch eggs, any style, and served with homemade hash browns or country potatoes, toast or coffee cake.

Homemade Hash

$16.00

‘Breakfast Basics’ dishes are prepared with two extra-large ranch eggs, any style, and served with homemade hash browns or country potatoes, toast or coffee cake.

Hot Link Sausage Breakfast

$16.00

‘Breakfast Basics’ dishes are prepared with two extra-large ranch eggs, any style, and served with homemade hash browns or country potatoes, toast or coffee cake.

Italian Sausage Patty Breakfast

$17.00

‘Breakfast Basics’ dishes are prepared with two extra-large ranch eggs, any style, and served with homemade hash browns or country potatoes, toast or coffee cake.

Linguica Breakfast

$17.00

‘Breakfast Basics’ dishes are prepared with two extra-large ranch eggs, any style, and served with homemade hash browns or country potatoes, toast or coffee cake.

Pork Chop Breakfast

$19.00

‘Breakfast Basics’ dishes are prepared with two extra-large ranch eggs, any style, and served with homemade hash browns or country potatoes, toast or coffee cake.

Sausage Breakfast

$16.00

‘Breakfast Basics’ dishes are prepared with two extra-large ranch eggs, any style, and served with homemade hash browns or country potatoes, toast or coffee cake.

Steak and Eggs Breakfast

$20.00

‘Breakfast Basics’ dishes are prepared with two extra-large ranch eggs, any style, and served with homemade hash browns or country potatoes, toast or coffee cake.

Burgers

B.L.T. w/Avocado

$16.00

Grilled sourdough, bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato and mayo

California Burger

$15.00

Avocado, 1000 Island and cheese

Chicken Club

$17.00

French roll, Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayo

Classic Bacon Burger

$16.00

1 /2 pound Angus beef, bacon, lettuce, pickles, tomato and cheese

Classic Reuben

$16.00

Sauerkraut and Swiss cheese

Club House

$16.00

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

French Dip

$18.00

Au-jus and creamy horseradish with caramelized onions and Swiss cheese on a French roll

Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Tomatoes, bacon and avocado

Long Island Reuben

$16.00

Corned beef, Swiss cheese, slaw, 1,000 Island

Lou's Club Sandwich

$16.00

Triple stacked, bacon, cheese, fried egg, lettuce and tomato

Patty Melt

$16.00

1 /2 pound Angus beef on marble rye bread with Swiss cheese and caramelized onions

Short Rib Melt

$17.00

Grilled sourdough, swiss cheese, poblano chilli and pickled red onions

Spicy Cripsy Chicken

$17.00

Buttermilk fried chicken, topped with pickles, coleslaw, and chipotle aioli

Steak Sandwich

$19.00

Steak, onions, tomatoes, lettuce, mayo on a roll

Texas Burger

$16.00

Shoestring onions, cheddar, slaw, BBQ sauce

The Breakfast Sandwich

$16.00

Crispy hash browns, two eggs, ham, bacon, and cheese on grilled brioche with lettuce, tomato, and onions

Tuna Melt

$16.00

Grilled sourdough, cheddar, avocado, and bacon

Turkey Panini

$16.00

Grilled sourdough, Jack cheese, avocado and roasted red bell peppers

Omelettes

Popeye Omelette

$17.00

Spinach, mushrooms, bacon - topped with sour cream, diced tomatoes, jack cheese and green onions

Chicken Apple Sausage Omelette

$17.00

Chicken apple sausage, mushrooms, green onions and cheddar-Jack cheese topped with avocado wedges and sour cream

Chicken Cordon Bleu Omelette

$17.00

Diced chicken, ham and green onions topped with jack and cheddar cheese topped with hollandaise sauce

Seven Veggies Omelette

$17.00

Mushrooms, spinach, onions, green onions, red roasted bell peppers & zucchini topped with avocado wedges

Guadalajara Omelette

$16.00

Ortega chilies, diced tomatoes and avocado wedges topped with sour cream and green onions

Shrimp & Crab Omelette

$18.00

Sautéed shrimp and crab with cream cheese and green onions topped with hollandaise

Jalisco Omelette

$18.00

Braised short ribs, onions, bell peppers, fresh jalapeño and Anaheim peppers topped with cheddar jack cheese, chili verde sauce, avocado, pico de gallo and sour cream

Portuguese Omelette

$18.00

Linguica, onions, bell peppers, Ortega chilies and mushrooms topped with cheddar jack cheese, Spanish sauce and sour cream

Denver

$16.00

Plain Omelette

$9.00

Ranchero

Breakfast Enchiladas

$16.00

Chorizo, eggs, corn tortillas, homemade enchilada sauce and cheese topped with Jalapenos, pico de gallo, olives and sour cream. Served with homemade refried beans and potatoes.

Mexican Scramble

$16.00

Chorizo and green onions topped with jalapeños, guacamole, pico de gallo, olives and sour cream. Served with country potatoes or hash browns

Breakfast Nachos

$16.00

Chorizo, eggs, refried beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos, salsa and olives on a bed of tortilla chips with red chili sauce

Breakfast Burrito

$16.00

Chorizo, eggs and cheese topped with olives, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeno and pico de gallo; Served with refried beans and potatoes

Steak Huevos Rancheros

$19.00

Corn tortilla, beans, sliced tri-tip steak, red chili sauce topped with eggs, guacamole, pico de gallo, olives, sour cream and choice of potatoes

Red Chilaquiles

$18.00

Braised beef over corn tortillas, beans, eggs, cheese, guacamole, jalapeños, pico de gallo, sour cream with choice of potatoes and beans. Pick either red chili or chili verde sauce

Verde Chilaquiles

$18.00

Salads

Chef's Salad

$17.00

Julienne ham, chicken or turkey, cheese, tomato wedges, and a hard-boiled egg

Chicken Caesar

$16.00

Julienne ham, chicken or turkey, cheese, tomato wedges, and a hard-boiled egg

Cobb Salad

$17.00

Chicken, crispy bacon, avocado wedges, blue cheese crumbles, tomato slices and a hard boiled egg

Taco Salad

$17.00

Taco shell, seasoned ground beef, shredded lettuce, onions, bell peppers, refried beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, salsa, guacamole and cheese

Tossed Green Salad

$9.00

Scrambles

El Dorado

$18.00

Onions, bell peppers, jalapeños, bacon and ham topped with eggs and shredded cheddar jack cheese. Served on country potatoes

Garbage Plate

$16.00

Onions, bell peppers, jalapeños, bacon and ham topped with eggs and shredded cheddar jack cheese. Served on country potatoes

George Scramble

$17.00

Four eggs scrambled with bacon, green onions, tomatoes and cream cheese topped with cheddar-Jack cheese, avocado and sour cream, served over hash browns

Gorgonzola Scramble

$17.00

Bacon, spinach and mushrooms scrambled with gorgonzola cheese and potatoes

Hot Links Scramble

$17.00

Diced hot links, roasted red bell peppers and Ortega chilies topped with cheddar-jack cheese and sour cream. Served on top of country potatoes

Joe's Scramble

$17.00

Sautéed with white wine, ground beef, onions, spinach, garlic and mushrooms

Kentucky Farmhouse Scramble

$17.00

Sausage links, ham and roasted red bell peppers topped with shredded cheddar-Jack cheese and sour cream. Served over country potatoes

Lo Carb Breakfast

$17.00

Chicken breast, spinach, and diced tomatoes scrambled with egg whites. Served with fresh fruit and salsa

Potato Scramble

$17.00

Three eggs, ham, mushrooms, green onions and tomatoes served over a bed of hash browns, topped with cheddar-jack cheese, sour cream, chives and Hollandaise sauce

Sides

Avocado

$4.00

Bacon

$6.00

Canadian Bacon

$6.00

Chicken Apple Sausage

$7.00

Coffee Cake

$3.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.50

Country Potatoes

$4.00

Cream of Wheat

$10.00

Cup of Seasonal Fruit

$5.00

Enchilada Sauce

$2.00

French Fries

$4.00

Ham

$6.00

Hamburger Steak

$9.00

Hash Browns

$4.00

Homemade Biscuits and Gravy

$8.00

Homemade Corned Beef Hash

$8.00

Italian Sausage

$6.00

Jalapenos

$2.00

Linguica

$6.00

Oatmeal

$10.00

One Egg

$2.00

Pico de Gallo

$2.00

Sausage

$6.00

Salsa

$2.00

Sliced Tomatoes

$3.50

Spanish Sauce

$2.00

Spinach

$3.00

Toast

$3.00

Two Eggs

$3.00

S Country Fried Steak

$15.00

S Chicken Breast

$6.00

S Coleslaw

$3.00

S Gravy

$3.00

S Guacamole

$2.50

S Hollandise

$3.00

S Hotlinks

$6.00

S Pot.salad

$3.00

S Sour Cream

$1.00

S Steak

$15.00

S One Pancake

$4.50

S Beans No Cheese

$3.50

S Beans With Cheese

$3.50

S 2 Pancakes

$9.00

Cup Of Berrys

$5.00

Fresh Jalapeno

$3.00

The Kiddos

Kids Bacon or Sausage & Eggs

$11.00

Served with country potatoes or hash browns

Kids Dollar Pancakes

$11.00

with bacon or sausage

Kids French Toast

$11.00

with bacon or sausage

Kids Mickey Mouse Pancakes

$11.00

with bacon or sausage

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

Served with French fries or potato salad

Kids Cheeseburger

$12.00

Served with French fries or potato salad

Kids Hamburger

$12.00

Served with French fries or potato salad

Kids Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Served with French fries or potato salad

Kids Chicken Strips

$12.00

Served with French fries or potato salad

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

15691 Los Gatos Blvd, Los Gatos, CA 95032

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Hanna - Asian Noodle Bar
orange starNo Reviews
15960 LOS GATOS BLVD. LOS GATOS, CA 95032
View restaurantnext
Super Duper Burgers - Los Gatos
orange starNo Reviews
15991 Los Gatos Blvd Los Gatos, CA 95032
View restaurantnext
ASA Restaurant - Los Gatos
orange starNo Reviews
57 Los Gatos-Saratoga Rd Los Gatos, CA 95032
View restaurantnext
The Diner of Los Gatos - 235 Los Gatos Saratoga Rd
orange starNo Reviews
235 Los Gatos Saratoga Rd Los Gatos, CA 95030
View restaurantnext
Forbes Mill Steakhouse - Los Gatos
orange starNo Reviews
206 N Santa Cruz Ave Los Gatos, CA 95030
View restaurantnext
North - 133 NORTH SANTA CRUZ AVENUE
orange starNo Reviews
133 NORTH SANTA CRUZ AVENUE LOS GATOS, CA 95030
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Gatos

Happy Hound - 15899 Los Gatos Blvd
orange star4.6 • 3,577
15899 Los Gatos Blvd Los Gatos, CA 95032
View restaurantnext
Centonove - 109 W Main St
orange star4.5 • 2,730
109 W Main St Los Gatos, CA 95030
View restaurantnext
Zona Rosa Los Gatos
orange star4.6 • 1,484
81 W Main St Los Gatos, CA 95030
View restaurantnext
The Palms Restaurant
orange star4.1 • 1,262
115 N Santa Cruz Ave Los Gatos, CA 95030
View restaurantnext
Campo Di Bocce
orange star4.3 • 788
565 University Ave Los Gatos, CA 95032
View restaurantnext
The Pastaria & Market
orange star4.0 • 709
27 N. Santa Cruz Ave Los Gatos, CA 95030
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Gatos
Campbell
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Scotts Valley
review star
Avg 3 (6 restaurants)
San Jose
review star
Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)
Cupertino
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Santa Clara
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Santa Cruz
review star
Avg 4.1 (38 restaurants)
Sunnyvale
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Aptos
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Los Altos
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston