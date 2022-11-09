Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lou's Food Bar

150 Reviews

$

701 N Grant St

Denver, CO 80203

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

3 Piece Chicken Tender
6 Piece Chicken Tender
Lou's Chicken Sandwich

Sandwiches

Lou's Chicken Sandwich

Lou's Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

Crispy Chicken Breast, Dill Pickles

Lou's Plus

Lou's Plus

$9.00

Crispy Chicken Breast, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Dill Pickles & Rooster Sauce

The Clucker Sandwich

The Clucker Sandwich

$7.50

Crispy Tenders, Dill Pickles

Mother Clucker

Mother Clucker

$9.00

Crispy Tenders, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles & Rooster Sauce

Lou's Cubano

Lou's Cubano

$9.50

Crispy Breast, Bacon Jam, Cheddar, Dill Pickle, Mayo, Mustard, Tomato & Avocado

Avocado Ranch

Avocado Ranch

$9.50

Crispy Breast, American Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado Spread & Ranch

Lou's Cubano

Lou's Cubano

$9.50

Crispy Breast, Bacon Jam, Cheddar, Dill Pickles, Mustard, Mayo, Tomato & Avocado

Russell's BBQ Chicken

Russell's BBQ Chicken

$9.50

Crispy Breast, Russell's Sweet BBQ, Bacon, Cheddar & Coleslaw

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

Crispy Breast, Frank's Red Hot, Spicy Tomato Jam, Bleu Cheese Coleslaw & Ranch

Baskets

3 Piece Chicken Tender

3 Piece Chicken Tender

$8.50

Served with Waffle Fries & Sauce

6 Piece Chicken Tender

6 Piece Chicken Tender

$14.00

Served with Waffle Fries & Sauce

9 Piece Chicken Tender

9 Piece Chicken Tender

$18.00

Served with Waffle Fries & Sauce

6 Chicken Nugget

6 Chicken Nugget

$8.00

Served with Waffle Fries & Sauce

12 Chicken Nugget

12 Chicken Nugget

$14.00

Served with Waffle Fries & Sauce

16 Chicken Nugget

16 Chicken Nugget

$18.00

Served with Waffle Fries & Sauce

Bone-In Fried Chicken

Bone-In Fried Chicken

$8.00

Chicken Thigh & Chicken Leg

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Classic Caesar Salad, Creamy, Garlicky, Lemony with Herbed Croutons

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$8.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Tomatoes, Pickled Red Onions with Iceberg Lettuce & Red Wine Vinaigrette

House Salad

House Salad

$7.00

Iceberg and Romaine Lettuce with Tomato, Pickled Red Onions, Carrots & Red Wine Vinaigrette

Sides

Side Waffle Fries

Side Waffle Fries

$3.50
Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.50
Side Tater Tots

Side Tater Tots

$3.50
Side Coleslaw

Side Coleslaw

$3.50
Side Buffalo Cauliflower

Side Buffalo Cauliflower

$3.50

Fried Buffalo Cauliflower served with Bleu Cheese Dressing

Side Mac n Cheese

Side Mac n Cheese

$3.50
Side Banana Pudding

Side Banana Pudding

$3.50Out of stock

4 Nuggets

$4.00
Fried Chicken Breast

Fried Chicken Breast

$5.00
2 Tenders

2 Tenders

$4.00

Sauces/Add Ons

Applewood Smoked Bacon

$1.25

Lettuce/Tomato/Pickle

$1.00

Cheddar Cheese

$0.50

American Cheese

$0.50

Side Pickles

$1.00

Side Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Side Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Side Red Wine Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side Rooster Sauce

$0.50

Side Franks's Red Hot Sauce

$0.50

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.50

Side Ceasar Dressing

$0.50

Avocado

$1.00

Gelato

Mint Chocalate Chip

$4.50Out of stock

Waffle Vanilla

$4.50Out of stock

Pistachio

$4.50Out of stock

Maple Bourbon Pecan

$4.50Out of stock

Passion Fruit Sorbet

$4.50

Tiramasu

$4.50Out of stock

Rotating Ice Cream

$4.50

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Can Of Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00
Shasta Root Beer

Shasta Root Beer

$2.00

Simply Lemonade

$3.50
Arizona Arnold Palmer 20 Oz

Arizona Arnold Palmer 20 Oz

$2.50

Simply Lemonade

$3.50

La Croix Cran

$2.00

La Croix Lime

$2.00

Prime

$3.50

Beer (FOR PICKUP ONLY. PLEASE BRING ID)

Odell IPA

Odell IPA

$6.00

Montucky Can

$4.00

White Rascal

$5.00

Smirnoff Lemonade

$4.00

High Top Liquor

$3.50

Cocktail (FOR PICKUP ONLY. PLEASE BRING ID)

For Pickup Only. Please bring your ID.

Red Sangria (750ml)

$22.00Out of stock

Tito's Vodka Lemonade

$10.00Out of stock

Rum Punch

$10.00Out of stock

Espolon Tequila Paloma

$10.00Out of stock

Spicy Pineapple Margarita

$10.00Out of stock

Spicy Margarita (750ml)

$22.00Out of stock

Wine (FOR PICKUP ONLY, PLEASE BRING ID

Bonterra Canned Rose Wine

$12.00Out of stock

Bonterra Canned Sauvignon Blanc Wine

$12.00Out of stock

Bonterra Canned Red Wine

$12.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Nashville Hot in the Mile High

Website

Location

701 N Grant St, Denver, CO 80203

Directions

Gallery
Lou's Food Bar image
Lou's Food Bar image
Lou's Food Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Luca
orange star4.3 • 844
711 Grant Street Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Carboy Winery / Logan Street - Denver - 400 E 7th Ave
orange star4.5 • 49
400 E 7th Ave Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Vesper Lounge
orange star4.0 • 319
233 E 7th Ave Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Spicy Basil - 1 Broadway B100
orange starNo Reviews
1 Broadway B100 Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
DENVER LOCATION--ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE - DENVER LOCATION-ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE
orange star4.6 • 1,942
620 E 6th Ave Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
3 Kilts Tavern
orange star4.7 • 82
1076 Ogden St Denver, CO 80218
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Denver

Park Burger - Platt Park
orange star4.5 • 4,554
1890 S Pearl St Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Odyssey Italian restaurant and wine bar - 603 E 6th Ave
orange star4.8 • 2,640
603 E 6th Ave Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
DENVER LOCATION--ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE - DENVER LOCATION-ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE
orange star4.6 • 1,942
620 E 6th Ave Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Uncle - West Wash Park
orange star4.8 • 1,266
95 S Pennsylvania St. Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext
Leven Deli
orange star4.7 • 1,266
123 West 12th Ave Denver, CO 80204
View restaurantnext
Hi-Dive
orange star4.4 • 935
7 S Broadway Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Denver
Northeast
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Southeast
review star
Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)
Lodo
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Washington Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Capitol Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
City Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston