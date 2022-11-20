Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bakeries
Bagels

Lou's Restaurant & Bakery

1,039 Reviews

$$

30 South Main Street

Hanover, NH 03755

Popular Items

Classic Breakfast Sandwich
Cowboy Bowl
Omelet - 3 Egg

Hot

To Go Coffee

$2.48+

Tea

$2.23+

Cider

$3.24

Cold

Fountain Soda

$3.48

Coke Products

Lg Cold Brew Coffee

$4.38

Rich, dark, and delicious.

Iced tea

$2.98

Home Brewed

Bottled Soda / Water

$3.48

Coke Products

Chocolate Milk

$2.43+

Made with McNamara Dairy Milk

Juice

$2.48+

Milk

$2.65+

McNamara Dairy

Lemonade

$3.19Out of stock

Homemade mint lemonade

Arnold Palmer

$2.98Out of stock

A blend of iced tea and our homemade mint lemonade

Sm Cold Brew

$3.50

Classic Breakfasts

Country Breakfast

$15.00

Two free-range eggs, any style, served with either cob-smoked bacon, sausage, or Vermont ham steak. Served with your choice of home fries**, baked or black beans. Top it off with your choice of toast, a fresh bakery muffin or an English muffin.

Favorites

Cowboy Bowl

$18.00

A base of red and white quinoa and cheddar hash browns topped with spinach, diced bacon, sautéed green peppers, avocado, two free-range poached eggs*, cheddar cheese and Sriracha hot sauce.

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$17.00

Two free-range eggs. Legendary homemade corned beef brisket, potatoes, onions, and spices. Served with home fries**, baked or black beans, and choice of toast, english muffin or fresh bakery muffin. Extra egg for $1.

Breakfast Quesadilla

$17.00

Grilled flour tortilla filled with free-range scrambled eggs, chorizo sausage, Monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served with your choice of home fries**, baked or black beans. Add guacamole for $1.50.

Acai Smoothie Bowl

$14.00

A nutritious bowl of Green Mountain Creamery Greek yogurt blended with almond milk, organic cacao powder, blueberries, raspberries, bananas, chia seeds and Açaí berries. Topped with homemade granola, fresh strawberries, banana slices, shredded coconut, chia seeds and local clover honey.

Sausage Gravy Biscuits & Eggs

$13.00

A grilled homemade buttermilk biscuit topped with Robie Farm sausage and McNamara dairy gravy and two free-range poached eggs. Served with your choice of home fries**, baked or black beans.

California Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Brioche bun, two fried eggs, bacon, arugula, avocado, cheddar cheese, Sriracha, and home fries.

Yuma Burrito

$10.00

Free-range scrambled eggs, home fries**, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, and your choice of spicy chorizo or bacon in a grilled flour tortilla.

Omelets and Scrambles

Omelet - 3 Egg

$17.00

A fluffy skillet prepared three free-range egg omelet served home fries and white toast.

Goat Cheese Egg White Omelet

$17.00

Two egg white omelet with Vermont goat cheese, spinach and tomatoes. Served with homefries, baked beans or black beans and your choice of toast, a fresh bakery muffin or an English muffin. (Gluten-free bread add $0.50).

Pesto Scramble

$15.00

A delicious combination of free-range scrambled eggs with basil pesto, baby spinach, and roasted red peppers, then topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with choice of home fries**, baked or black beans, and choice of toast, English muffin or a fresh bakery muffin (Gluten Free bread add $1)

Doc's Omelet

$18.00

A fluffy omelet made with three free-range eggs, our famous corned beef hash and Cabot cheddar cheese served with home fries and white toast.

Smokey Garden Scramble

$15.00

Three free-range eggs, herbed roasted butternut, kale, smoked Gouda and a side of house hot sauce. Served with your choice of side and toast or bakery muffin.

Vegan Tofu Scramble

$15.00

Pesto marinated tofu crumbles, roasted red peppers, potatoes, kale, spinach, basil pesto. Served with home fries**, baked or black beans, and choice of toast, english muffin or fresh bakery muffin.

Waffles, Pancakes & French Toast

Belgian Waffle

$11.00

A giant, light and fluffy waffle, topped with whipped cream. Delicious with fresh berries (priced seasonally). Peppery Fried chicken breast add $4.

Traditional French Toast

$9.00+

Two slices of thick bread dipped in a cinnamon free-range egg batter, grilled to a golden brown and lightly dusted with powdered sugar. Extra slice add $2.

Cruller French Toast

$12.00

Our glazed crullers dipped in a cinnamon free-range egg batter, grilled to a golden brown and lightly dusted with powdered sugar.

Strawberry Shortcake French Toast

$12.00

Gluten Free Egg White French Toast

$10.00

Sandwiches & Burritos

Classic Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

One free-range fried egg, grilled local Vermont ham, sausage or cob smoked bacon, and American cheese broiled on a white or whole wheat Thomas’s English muffin.

Maple Biscuit Sandwich

$14.00

A Buttermilk biscuit dunked in French toast batter and then grilled to a golden brown with a maple-infused sausage patty, free-range fried egg and Cabot cheddar cheese. Topped with local maple syrup.

Salmon Bagel

$17.00

A local Goose & Willie’s Plain, Sesame, or Everything bagel with Ducktrap smoked salmon, cream cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato, capers, and a lemon wedge.

Yuma Burrito

$10.00

Free-range scrambled eggs, home fries**, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, and your choice of spicy chorizo or bacon in a grilled flour tortilla.

Port 'n Pork

$14.00

Portuguese bun, two fried eggs, Canadian bacon, pepperjack cheese, and Smash sauce with home fries.

Peter "Monti" Christian's

$13.00

French toast style bread with Canadian Bacon, cheddar cheese, and honey mustard. Served with choice of side.

California Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Brioche bun, two fried eggs, bacon, arugula, avocado, cheddar cheese, Sriracha, and home fries.

Breakfast Bowls

Acai Smoothie Bowl

$14.00

A nutritious bowl of Green Mountain Creamery Greek yogurt blended with almond milk, organic cacao powder, blueberries, raspberries, bananas, chia seeds and Açaí berries. Topped with homemade granola, fresh strawberries, banana slices, shredded coconut, chia seeds and local clover honey.

Chunky Monkey Overnight Oats

$10.00

Rolled oats, chia seeds, VT Greek yogurt, cocoa, peanut butter, chocolate chunks, and oat milk.

Fruit, Yogurt, Granola

$14.00

A hearty serving of Vermont Creamery Greek yogurt topped with freshly cut fruit salad and homemade granola.

Granola & Milk

$7.00

Made fresh in our bakery, loaded with oats, sesame seeds, nuts, honey, spices and raisins. Served with your choice of milk. Milk Cow, coconut, soy, or almond

Fruit Small Soup Bowl

$6.00

Cowboy Bowl

$18.00

A base of red and white quinoa and cheddar hash browns topped with spinach, diced bacon, sautéed green peppers, avocado, two free-range poached eggs*, cheddar cheese and Sriracha hot sauce.

Harvest Bowl

Harvest Bowl

$15.00

Kale, warm quinoa, roasted herbed butternuts, VT goat cheese, radishes, honey mustard grilled chicken, roasted pepitas, candied garlic maple balsamic.

Smokehouse Bowl

$17.00

Kids Breakfasts

Kid Pancake

$9.00

One fluffy mouse face pancake

Kids Country

$9.00

One egg, choice of meat, choice of homefries, baked beans or black beans.

Kids Fruit/Yogurt/Granola

$8.00

Plain yogurt, homemade granola, and a mix of fresh fruit.

Kids Cruller French Toast Sticks

$8.00

Two crullers battered in egg, cinnamon and sugar.

Breakfast A la carte & Sides

Avocado Side

$3.00

Bacon Infused Home Fry Side

$3.50

Bacon Side

$5.00

Bagel

$3.50

Baked Bean Side

$3.00

Banana

$2.00

Biscuit Grilled

$3.00

Black Bean Side

$3.00

Blueberry Side

$4.00Out of stock

Corned Beef Hash Side

$8.00

A single portion of the classic Corned Beef Hash.

Granola Side

$6.00

Guacamole Side

$3.00

Maple Nip

$2.15

Peanut Butter Side

$1.00

PicoDeGallo Side

$1.00

Salsa Side

$0.50

Sausage Side

$5.00

Sour Cream Side

$1.00

Strawberry Side

$4.00

Turkey Sausage Side

$5.00

Yogurt Side

$4.00

Fruit Small Soup Bowl

$6.00

Fruit Side

$3.00

Vegetarian Home Fry Side

$3.50

Sd Gravy Only

$4.00

Deli Sandwiches

California Club

$17.00

House-roasted turkey, bacon, avocado, honey sriracha aioli, arugula and tomato on sourdough.

Classic Turkey Club

$15.00

House-roasted turkey, cob-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on three slices of toasted bread of your choice.

Turkey Sandwich

$13.00

House-roasted turkey, topped with lettuce, tomato, & mayo on your choice of bread.

BLT

$12.00

Green leaf lettuce, beefsteak tomato, cob-smoked bacon, and mayo on your choice of bread.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Fresh homemade chicken or white albacore tuna salad, served with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Fresh homemade chicken or white albacore tuna salad, served with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread.

Lunch Duo

$13.00

Choose Two: Soup: Soup du Jour or Homemade Chicken Soup Half Sandwich: Turkey, BLT, Tuna, Chicken Salad or Grilled Cheese Salad: Mixed Green Garden or Cranberry Goat Cheese salad (grilled chicken add $3)

From the Grill

Reuben

$16.00

Lou’s homemade corned-beef piled high with homemade sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing, grilled on VT rye bread. Served with coleslaw and chips.

Rachel

$16.00

Lou’s homemade turkey piled high with homemade sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing, grilled on VT rye bread. Served with coleslaw and chips.

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast on VT sourdough served with homemade pesto, melted mozzarella, spinach and tomato. Served with chips.

Eggplant Pesto Sandwich

$15.00

Fried Eggplant on VT sourdough served with homemade pesto, melted mozzarella, spinach and tomato. Served with chips.

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Grilled white bread, American cheese, with chips.

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Panko Parmesan tenders. Choose from plain, buffalo, or chipotle honey. Served with fries and BBQ or Ranch.

Soups

Chx Soup

$6.00

Homemade bone broth, fragrant herbs, and vegetables. Made with all natural ingredients. Available with or without noodles.

Bowls & Salads

All salads come with dressings on the side. Please note if you would like anything left out in the special requests!

Build Your Own Salad

$7.00

The world is your Oyster Salad!?!? Maybe not that, but we've got just about everything else!

Chicken Cranberry Salad

Chicken Cranberry Salad

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast on a bed of mixed greens with dried cranberries, Vermont goat cheese, chopped pecans, and cucumber. Served with VT sourdough croutons and your choice of dressing.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken breast, Swiss cheese, cob-smoked bacon, avocado, hard boiled free-range egg, fresh vegetables, VT sourdough croutons, and your choice of dressing.

Garden Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens, garden veggies, and tomatoes. Served with Pita bread and your choice of dressing. With grilled chicken add $4, with a scoop of albacore tuna or chicken salad add $3.

Harissa Carrot Garbanzo

Harissa Carrot Garbanzo

$12.00Out of stock

Mixed greens, warm quinoa, harissa roasted carrots, marinated chickpeas, fresh mozzarella, and avocado with extra virgin olive oil and fresh-squeezed lemon.

Harvest Bowl

Harvest Bowl

$15.00

Kale, warm quinoa, roasted herbed butternuts, VT goat cheese, radishes, honey mustard grilled chicken, roasted pepitas, candied garlic maple balsamic.

Kale Caesar

Kale Caesar

$10.00Out of stock

Romaine, kale, parmesan crisps, shaved parmesan, slow roasted tomatoes, cucumber, lemon, and VT sourdough croutons with Caesar dressing.

Pesto Chicken Salad

Pesto Chicken Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, quinoa, pesto chicken, broiled fresh mozzarella, fire-roasted red peppers, and VT sourdough croutons with pesto vinaigrette (contains pine nuts).

Lunch a la carte / Sides

BBQ Sauce Side

Chicken Salad Scoop Side

$5.00

Cole Slaw Slide

$2.00

Fries Side

$4.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.00

House Potato Chips

$1.50

PicoDeGallo Side

$1.00

Russian Dressing Side

Salad side

$6.00

Salsa Side

$1.00

Tomato Slice Side

xtra dressing

$0.95

SHAKES

Our home made custard blended to your choice of flavor with whipped cream and a cherry.

Black & White Shake

$5.95

Chocolate Shake

$5.95

Coffee Shake

$5.95

Strawberry Shake

$5.95

Vanilla Shake

$5.95

Mocha Shake

$5.95

Malt

$0.75

Orange Creamsicle

$5.95

Cookies n' Cream Shake

$5.95

FLOATS

Rootbeer Float

$5.95
check markCasual
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Locally-sourced and made from scratch, we provide all day breakfast, bakery, lunch, and takeout. Located in the heart of downtown Hanover, New Hampshire, we maintain the legacy as a gathering place and local tradition since 1947. Proudly veteran-founded and owned.

Website

Location

30 South Main Street, Hanover, NH 03755

Directions

