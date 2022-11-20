Lou's Restaurant & Bakery
30 South Main Street
Hanover, NH 03755
Popular Items
Cold
Fountain Soda
Coke Products
Lg Cold Brew Coffee
Rich, dark, and delicious.
Iced tea
Home Brewed
Bottled Soda / Water
Coke Products
Chocolate Milk
Made with McNamara Dairy Milk
Juice
Milk
McNamara Dairy
Lemonade
Homemade mint lemonade
Arnold Palmer
A blend of iced tea and our homemade mint lemonade
Sm Cold Brew
Classic Breakfasts
Favorites
Cowboy Bowl
A base of red and white quinoa and cheddar hash browns topped with spinach, diced bacon, sautéed green peppers, avocado, two free-range poached eggs*, cheddar cheese and Sriracha hot sauce.
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
Two free-range eggs. Legendary homemade corned beef brisket, potatoes, onions, and spices. Served with home fries**, baked or black beans, and choice of toast, english muffin or fresh bakery muffin. Extra egg for $1.
Breakfast Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla filled with free-range scrambled eggs, chorizo sausage, Monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served with your choice of home fries**, baked or black beans. Add guacamole for $1.50.
Acai Smoothie Bowl
A nutritious bowl of Green Mountain Creamery Greek yogurt blended with almond milk, organic cacao powder, blueberries, raspberries, bananas, chia seeds and Açaí berries. Topped with homemade granola, fresh strawberries, banana slices, shredded coconut, chia seeds and local clover honey.
Sausage Gravy Biscuits & Eggs
A grilled homemade buttermilk biscuit topped with Robie Farm sausage and McNamara dairy gravy and two free-range poached eggs. Served with your choice of home fries**, baked or black beans.
California Breakfast Sandwich
Brioche bun, two fried eggs, bacon, arugula, avocado, cheddar cheese, Sriracha, and home fries.
Yuma Burrito
Free-range scrambled eggs, home fries**, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, and your choice of spicy chorizo or bacon in a grilled flour tortilla.
Omelets and Scrambles
Omelet - 3 Egg
A fluffy skillet prepared three free-range egg omelet served home fries and white toast.
Goat Cheese Egg White Omelet
Two egg white omelet with Vermont goat cheese, spinach and tomatoes. Served with homefries, baked beans or black beans and your choice of toast, a fresh bakery muffin or an English muffin. (Gluten-free bread add $0.50).
Pesto Scramble
A delicious combination of free-range scrambled eggs with basil pesto, baby spinach, and roasted red peppers, then topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with choice of home fries**, baked or black beans, and choice of toast, English muffin or a fresh bakery muffin (Gluten Free bread add $1)
Doc's Omelet
A fluffy omelet made with three free-range eggs, our famous corned beef hash and Cabot cheddar cheese served with home fries and white toast.
Smokey Garden Scramble
Three free-range eggs, herbed roasted butternut, kale, smoked Gouda and a side of house hot sauce. Served with your choice of side and toast or bakery muffin.
Vegan Tofu Scramble
Pesto marinated tofu crumbles, roasted red peppers, potatoes, kale, spinach, basil pesto. Served with home fries**, baked or black beans, and choice of toast, english muffin or fresh bakery muffin.
Waffles, Pancakes & French Toast
Belgian Waffle
A giant, light and fluffy waffle, topped with whipped cream. Delicious with fresh berries (priced seasonally). Peppery Fried chicken breast add $4.
Traditional French Toast
Two slices of thick bread dipped in a cinnamon free-range egg batter, grilled to a golden brown and lightly dusted with powdered sugar. Extra slice add $2.
Cruller French Toast
Our glazed crullers dipped in a cinnamon free-range egg batter, grilled to a golden brown and lightly dusted with powdered sugar.
Strawberry Shortcake French Toast
Gluten Free Egg White French Toast
Sandwiches & Burritos
Classic Breakfast Sandwich
One free-range fried egg, grilled local Vermont ham, sausage or cob smoked bacon, and American cheese broiled on a white or whole wheat Thomas’s English muffin.
Maple Biscuit Sandwich
A Buttermilk biscuit dunked in French toast batter and then grilled to a golden brown with a maple-infused sausage patty, free-range fried egg and Cabot cheddar cheese. Topped with local maple syrup.
Salmon Bagel
A local Goose & Willie’s Plain, Sesame, or Everything bagel with Ducktrap smoked salmon, cream cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato, capers, and a lemon wedge.
Port 'n Pork
Portuguese bun, two fried eggs, Canadian bacon, pepperjack cheese, and Smash sauce with home fries.
Peter "Monti" Christian's
French toast style bread with Canadian Bacon, cheddar cheese, and honey mustard. Served with choice of side.
Breakfast Bowls
Chunky Monkey Overnight Oats
Rolled oats, chia seeds, VT Greek yogurt, cocoa, peanut butter, chocolate chunks, and oat milk.
Fruit, Yogurt, Granola
A hearty serving of Vermont Creamery Greek yogurt topped with freshly cut fruit salad and homemade granola.
Granola & Milk
Made fresh in our bakery, loaded with oats, sesame seeds, nuts, honey, spices and raisins. Served with your choice of milk. Milk Cow, coconut, soy, or almond
Fruit Small Soup Bowl
Harvest Bowl
Kale, warm quinoa, roasted herbed butternuts, VT goat cheese, radishes, honey mustard grilled chicken, roasted pepitas, candied garlic maple balsamic.
Smokehouse Bowl
Kids Breakfasts
Kid Pancake
One fluffy mouse face pancake
Kids Country
One egg, choice of meat, choice of homefries, baked beans or black beans.
Kids Fruit/Yogurt/Granola
Plain yogurt, homemade granola, and a mix of fresh fruit.
Kids Cruller French Toast Sticks
Two crullers battered in egg, cinnamon and sugar.
Breakfast A la carte & Sides
Avocado Side
Bacon Infused Home Fry Side
Bacon Side
Bagel
Baked Bean Side
Banana
Biscuit Grilled
Black Bean Side
Blueberry Side
Corned Beef Hash Side
A single portion of the classic Corned Beef Hash.
Granola Side
Guacamole Side
Maple Nip
Peanut Butter Side
PicoDeGallo Side
Salsa Side
Sausage Side
Sour Cream Side
Strawberry Side
Turkey Sausage Side
Yogurt Side
Fruit Side
Vegetarian Home Fry Side
Sd Gravy Only
Deli Sandwiches
California Club
House-roasted turkey, bacon, avocado, honey sriracha aioli, arugula and tomato on sourdough.
Classic Turkey Club
House-roasted turkey, cob-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on three slices of toasted bread of your choice.
Turkey Sandwich
House-roasted turkey, topped with lettuce, tomato, & mayo on your choice of bread.
BLT
Green leaf lettuce, beefsteak tomato, cob-smoked bacon, and mayo on your choice of bread.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Fresh homemade chicken or white albacore tuna salad, served with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread.
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Fresh homemade chicken or white albacore tuna salad, served with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread.
Lunch Duo
Choose Two: Soup: Soup du Jour or Homemade Chicken Soup Half Sandwich: Turkey, BLT, Tuna, Chicken Salad or Grilled Cheese Salad: Mixed Green Garden or Cranberry Goat Cheese salad (grilled chicken add $3)
From the Grill
Reuben
Lou’s homemade corned-beef piled high with homemade sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing, grilled on VT rye bread. Served with coleslaw and chips.
Rachel
Lou’s homemade turkey piled high with homemade sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing, grilled on VT rye bread. Served with coleslaw and chips.
Chicken Pesto Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast on VT sourdough served with homemade pesto, melted mozzarella, spinach and tomato. Served with chips.
Eggplant Pesto Sandwich
Fried Eggplant on VT sourdough served with homemade pesto, melted mozzarella, spinach and tomato. Served with chips.
Grilled Cheese
Grilled white bread, American cheese, with chips.
Chicken Tenders
Panko Parmesan tenders. Choose from plain, buffalo, or chipotle honey. Served with fries and BBQ or Ranch.
Soups
Bowls & Salads
Build Your Own Salad
The world is your Oyster Salad!?!? Maybe not that, but we've got just about everything else!
Chicken Cranberry Salad
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of mixed greens with dried cranberries, Vermont goat cheese, chopped pecans, and cucumber. Served with VT sourdough croutons and your choice of dressing.
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken breast, Swiss cheese, cob-smoked bacon, avocado, hard boiled free-range egg, fresh vegetables, VT sourdough croutons, and your choice of dressing.
Garden Salad
Mixed greens, garden veggies, and tomatoes. Served with Pita bread and your choice of dressing. With grilled chicken add $4, with a scoop of albacore tuna or chicken salad add $3.
Harissa Carrot Garbanzo
Mixed greens, warm quinoa, harissa roasted carrots, marinated chickpeas, fresh mozzarella, and avocado with extra virgin olive oil and fresh-squeezed lemon.
Harvest Bowl
Kale, warm quinoa, roasted herbed butternuts, VT goat cheese, radishes, honey mustard grilled chicken, roasted pepitas, candied garlic maple balsamic.
Kale Caesar
Romaine, kale, parmesan crisps, shaved parmesan, slow roasted tomatoes, cucumber, lemon, and VT sourdough croutons with Caesar dressing.
Pesto Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, quinoa, pesto chicken, broiled fresh mozzarella, fire-roasted red peppers, and VT sourdough croutons with pesto vinaigrette (contains pine nuts).
Lunch a la carte / Sides
SHAKES
FLOATS
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Locally-sourced and made from scratch, we provide all day breakfast, bakery, lunch, and takeout. Located in the heart of downtown Hanover, New Hampshire, we maintain the legacy as a gathering place and local tradition since 1947. Proudly veteran-founded and owned.
30 South Main Street, Hanover, NH 03755