Sandwiches

Lou's Steak Shop 414 E Main St

414 E Main St

Norristown, PA 19401

Breakfast Sandwich

Egg and Cheese

$4.00

Bacon and Egg

$4.50

Sausage and Egg

$7.00

Scrapple and Egg

$7.00

Ham and Egg

$4.50

Pork Roll and Egg

$6.00

Egg

$3.50

Bacon,Egg& Cheese

$5.00

Ham,Egg&Cheese

$5.00

Sausage,Egg&Cheese

$7.50

Pork Roll,Egg& Cheese

$6.00

Scrapple,Egg&Cheese

$7.50

Steak,Egg& Cheese

$8.00

Home Fries

$3.50

Stickey Buns

$3.00

Grilled Corn Muffin

$2.75

Bagels

$2.25

Bagels,with Cream Cheese

$2.75

Extras

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$8.00

Chicken Wings & Fries

$9.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

French Fries

$3.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.00

Cheese Fries

$4.00

Hot Pepper Poppers

$5.50

Lou's Zeps

Small Zep

$5.50

Salami, Provolone, Tomato, Onion, Oil & Oregano

Medium Zep

$7.50

Salami, Provolone, Tomato, Onion, Oil & Oregano

Large Zep

$13.50

Salami, Provolone, Tomato, Onion, Oil & Oregano

Small Ham Zep

$6.00

Ham, Provolone, Tomato, Onion, Oil & Oregano

Medium Ham Zep

$8.50

Ham, Provolone, Tomato, Onion, Oil & Oregano

Large Ham Zep

$15.00

Ham, Provolone, Tomato, Onion, Oil & Oregano

Small Turkey Zep

$6.25

Turkey, Provolone, Tomato, Onion, Oil & Oregano

Medium Turkey Zep

$9.25

Turkey, Provolone, Tomato, Onion, Oil & Oregano

Large Turkey Zep

$15.50

Turkey, Provolone, Tomato, Onion, Oil & Oregano

Small Tuna Zep

$6.25

Tuna, Provolone, Tomato, Onion, Oil & Oregano

Medium Tuna Zep

$9.25

Tuna, Provolone, Tomato, Onion, Oil & Oregano

Large Tuna Zep

$15.50

Tuna, Provolone, Tomato, Onion, Oil & Oregano

Small Chicken Salad Zep

$7.00

Chicken Salad, Provolone, Tomato, Onion, Oil & Oregano

Medium Chicken Salad Zep

$9.75

Chicken Salad, Provolone, Tomato, Onion, Oil & Oregano

Large Chicken Salad Zep

$17.50

Chicken Salad, Provolone, Tomato, Onion, Oil & Oregano

Small Steak Zep

$8.00

Steak,Salami, Provolone, Tomato, Onion, Oil & Oregano

Medium Steak Zep

$10.50

Steak,Salami, Provolone, Tomato, Onion, Oil & Oregano

Large Steak Zep

$19.25

Steak,Salami, Provolone, Tomato, Onion, Oil & Oregano

Small Friday Zep

$5.50

Provolone, Tomato, Onion, Oil & Oregano

Medium Friday Zep

$7.50

Provolone, Tomato, Onion, Oil & Oregano

Large Friday Zep

$13.50

Provolone, Tomato, Onion, Oil & Oregano

Small Zep Burger

$8.00

Medium Zep Burger

$9.75

Large Zep Burger

$18.50

Hot Sandwiches

Small Plain Steak

$5.75

Medium Plain Steak

$9.50

Large Plain Steak

$15.75

Small Cheesesteak

$6.25

Medium Cheesesteak

$10.00

Large Cheesesteak

$16.75

Small Chicken Cheesesteak

$6.00

Medium Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.50

Large Chicken Cheesesteak

$15.50

Small Chicken Steak

$5.50

Medium Chicken Steak

$8.25

Large Chicken Steak

$13.50

Small Hot Sausage

$6.00

Medium Hot Sausage

$9.75

Large Hot Sausage

$16.00

Small Sweet Italian Sausage

$6.00

Medium Sweet Italian Sausage

$9.75

Large Sweet Italian Sausage

$16.00

Ribeye Steak on Kaiser Roll

$9.00

Ribeye Steak on Kaiser Roll with Cheese

$9.50

Small Hamburger

$5.00

Medium Hamburger

$8.75

Large Hamburger

$14.00

Small Cheeseburger

$5.50

Medium Cheeseburger

$9.25

Large Cheeseburger

$14.75

Small Hot Roast Pork

$6.00

Medium Hot Roast Pork

$8.75

12 inch roll

Large Hot Roast Pork

$15.50

Small Hot Roast Pork with Cheese

$6.50

Medium Hot Roast Pork with Cheese

$9.50

12 inch roll

Large Hot Roast Pork with Cheese

$16.50

Small Hot Roast Beef

$6.00

Medium Hot Roast Beef

$9.50

Large Hot Roast Beef

$15.50

Small Hot Roast Beef with Cheese

$6.50

Medium Hot Roast Beef with Cheese

$9.50

Large Hot Roast Beef with Cheese

$16.50

B.L.T.

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Chicken Cutlet

$6.00

Hot Dog

$2.00

Eggplant Parm

$8.00

Grilled Reuben

$8.00

Crab Cake

$5.00

Flounder

$6.25

Small Meatball Sandwich

$6.00

Medium Meatball Sandwich

$9.25

Large Meatball Sandwich

$15.50

Small Pepper and Egg Sandwich

$6.00

Medium Pepper and Egg Sandwich

$8.00

Large Pepper and Egg Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled Ham&Cheese

$6.00

Small Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak

$6.00

Medium Buffalo Chicken CheeseSteak

$8.50

Large Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak

$14.50

Tuna Melt

$8.00

Patty Melt

$8.00

Kids Fingers,Fries ,Small Fountain Soda

$5.50

Kids Hot Dog, Fries, Small Fountain Soda

$5.50

Pork Roll & Cheese

$5.00

Salads

Chicken Salad

$8.95

Chicken Salad over romaine lettuce with fruit, tomatoes, crouton and homemade dressing

Mixed Greens Salad

$8.95

Apples, Cherry Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Croutons, Homemade Citrus Vinagrette Dressing

Caprese Salad

$8.95

Fresh Mozzarella, Local Tomatoes, Balsamic Dressing on Romaine

Tossed Italian Salad

$7.00

Salad with Tuna

$8.50

Salad with Chicken Salad

$8.50

Salad with Breaded Chicken

$8.50

Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.50

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Salad with Grilled Chicken

$8.50

Side Salad

$4.00

Tuna Salad Plate

$8.50

lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, cheese

Chicken Salad Plate

$8.50

lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, cheese

Fresh Fruit Salad cup

$3.75

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$5.50

Special Hoagies

Italian Hoagie

$8.50

12 inch roll, Genoa Salami, Capicola, Provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, oregano

Ham Hoagie

$9.00

12 inch roll, Ham, Provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, oregano

Turkey Hoagie

$9.00

12 inch roll, Turkey, Provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, oregano

Tuna Salad Hoagie

$9.00

12 inch roll, Tuna Salad, Provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, oregano

Chicken Salad Hoagie

$10.00

12 inch roll, Chicken Salad, Provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, oregano

Cheese Steak Hoagie

$10.25

12 inch roll, Cheesesteak, Provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, oregano

Roast Beef Hoagie

$10.25

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.00

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$6.50

Egg Salad Sandwich

$5.00

Favorites

Baked Chicken Cutlet

$8.00

The Susie

$8.75

Cheesesteak with provolone, hot peppers and fresh tomato salad

Chalie's Meatball Sandwich

$8.75

12 inch roll

Chalie's Meatball Sandwich with Cheese

$9.50

12 inch roll with cheese

Club Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Club

$7.50

Turkey Club

$7.50

Ham Club

$7.50

Tuna Salad Club

$7.50

Grilled Chicken Cliub

$7.50

Roast Beef Club

$7.50

Breaded Chicken Club

$7.50

Cheeseburger Club

$7.50

Soups / Chili

Soup of the Day Cup

$3.00

Soup of the Day Bowl

$4.00

Chili Cup

$3.50

Chili Bowl

$5.00

Fountain Drinks

Small Fountain Drink

$1.75

Large Fountain Drink

$2.00

Canned Drinks

Can Coke

$1.00

Can Diet Coke

$1.00

Can Pepsi

$1.00

Can Diet Pepsi

$1.00

Can Sprite

$1.00

Can 7-Up

$1.00

Can Diet Sprite

$1.00

Can Root Beer

$1.00

Can Orange Soda

$1.00

Can Grape Soda

$1.00

Can Ginger Ale

$1.00

Can Arizona Iced Tea

$1.00

Bottled Drinks

Bottle Coke

$1.99

Bottle Diet Coke

$1.99

Bottle Pepsi

$1.99

Bottle Diet Pepsi

$1.99

Bottle Sprite

$1.99

Bottle Diet Sprite

$1.99

Bottle Root Beer

$1.99

Bottle Orange Soda

$1.99

Bottle Grape Soda

$1.99

Bottle Ginger Ale

$1.99

Bottle Mountain Dew

$1.99

Bottle Diet Mountain Dew

$1.99

Bottle Cherry Pepsi

$1.99

Bottle Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Bottle Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Bottle Iced Tea

$1.99

Bottle Lemonade

$1.99

Small Bottle Powerade

$2.25

Large Bottle Powerade

$2.75

Bottle Water

$1.50

Bottle Apple Juice

$2.00

Bottle Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Iced Tea pints

$1.75

Iced, Tea half gallons

$2.50

Bottled Juices

$2.00

2L

2L Coke

$2.75

2L Diet Coke

$2.75

2L Pepsi

$2.75

2L Diet Pepsi

$2.75

2L Sprite

$2.75

2L Orange Soda

$2.75

2L Mountain Dew

$2.75

2L Ginger Ale

$2.75

Milkshakes

Vanilla Milkshake

$5.00

Chocolate Milkshake

$5.00

Strawberry Milkshake

$5.00

Black & White Milkshake

$5.00

Coffee/Tea

10oz Coffee

$1.75

16oz Coffee

$2.00

10oz Decaf Coffee

$1.75

16oz Decaf Coffee

$2.00

10oz Hot Chocolate

$1.75

16oz Hot Chocolate

$2.00

10oz Tea

$1.75

16oz Tea

$2.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
414 E Main St, Norristown, PA 19401

