Restaurant header imageView gallery

Louisiana Creole Gumbo Orchard Lake Road

review star

No reviews yet

29216 Orchard Lake Road

Farmington Hills, MI 48334

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

DINNER Fried Catfish
Small Classic Shrimp Jambalaya
Small Red Beans & Cajun Sausage

Creole

Our rich tomato stew with onions, peppers and celery, served over rice. ***ALLERGY ALERT!**** All Creoles are made with Shellfish stock.

Small Shrimp Creole

$9.50

A tangy tomato stew with celery, onions and our original spice blend. Topped with steamed shrimp and served over rice. *made with shellfish stock*

Small Cajun Shrimp Creole

$10.75

A tangy tomato stew with celery, onions and our original spice blend. Topped with shrimp and cajun beef sausage and served over rice. *made with shellfish stock*

Small Chicken Creole

$8.75

A tangy tomato stew with celery, onions and our original spice blend. Topped with diced chicken breast and served over rice. *made with shellfish stock*

Small Sausage Creole

$8.75

A tangy tomato stew with celery, onions and our original spice blend. Topped with cajun beef sausage and served over rice. *made with shellfish stock*

Small Seafood Creole

$12.50

A tangy tomato stew with celery, onions and our original spice blend. Topped with steamed shrimp, oysters and real crabmeat. Served over rice. *made with shellfish stock*

Large Shrimp Creole

$16.50

A tangy tomato stew with celery, onions and our original spice blend. Topped with cajun beef sausage and served over rice. *made with shellfish stock*

Large Cajun Shrimp Creole

$19.75

A tangy tomato stew with celery, onions and our original spice blend. Topped with steamed shrimp and cajun beef sausage and served over rice. *made with shellfish stock*

Large Chicken Creole

$17.75

A tangy tomato stew with celery, onions and our original spice blend. Topped with diced chicken breast and served over rice. *made with shellfish stock*

Large Sausage Creole

$18.75

A tangy tomato stew with celery, onions and our original spice blend. Topped with Cajun beef sausage and served over rice. *made with shellfish stock*

Large Seafood Creole

$21.95

A tangy tomato stew with celery, onions and our original spice blend. Topped with oysters, steamed shrimp and real crabmeat. Served over rice. *made with shellfish stock*

Small Veggie Creole

$7.95

Large Veggie Creole

$13.75

Gumbo

Our famous gumbo soup of okra, celery, tomatoes and onions, served over rice. ***ALLERGY ALERT!***: All Gumbos are made with shellfish stock.

Small Gumbo Supreme

$12.50

Small Chicken Gumbo

$8.75

Small Seafood Gumbo

$12.50

Small Shrimp Gumbo

$9.50

Small Gumbo Amour

$12.50

Large Gumbo Supreme

$19.75

Large Chicken Gumbo

$17.55

Large Seafood Gumbo

$21.95

Large Shrimp Gumbo

$16.50

Large Gumbo Amour

$21.95

Small Veggie Gumbo

$7.95

Large Veggie Gumbo

$13.75

Premium Seafood Gumbo Large

$22.25
Premium Seafood Gumbo Small

Premium Seafood Gumbo Small

$14.95

It's back! Our traditional roux-based gumbo of okra, celery, tomatoes and onions. Topped with freshly sautéed shrimp, oyster and crabmeat.

Open Food

$192.00

Jambalaya

Small Classic Jambalaya

$9.95

Large Classic Jambalaya

$17.75

Small Classic Shrimp Jambalaya

$10.95

Large Classic Shrimp Jambalaya

$19.75

Red Beans

Small Original Red Beans & Rice

$6.75

Small Red Beans & Cajun Sausage

$9.50

Small Veggie Beans

$5.75

Small Red Beans & Chicken

$9.50

Small Red Beans & Shrimp

$9.95

Large Original Red Beans & Rice

$11.95

Large Red Beans & Cajun Sausage

$17.95

Large Veggie Beans

$10.95

Large Red Beans & Chicken

$17.95

Large Red Beans & Shrimp

$18.50

Southern Dishes

DINNER BBQ Baked Chicken

$10.95

DINNER Baked Meatloaf

$10.95

DINNER Fried Catfish

$14.95

Two crispy fried catfish filets, served with your choice of two sides.

Vegetarian Dinner

$9.50

ALA Baked Chicken

$5.00

ALA BBQ Baked Chicken

$5.00

ALA Baked Meatloaf

$5.00

A la Carte Fried Catfish

$5.00

One piece of our crispy fried catfish. Served with tartar and hot sauce.

DINNER Baked Chicken

$10.95

Sandwiches

Shrimp Po'boy Sandwich

$9.95

Sautéed shrimp topped with lettuce, tomato and a creole-mayo (remoulade) sauce. Served on a toasted French loaf.

Shrimp Po'boy Sandwich-Combo

$14.20

Sautéed shrimp topped with lettuce, tomato and a creole-mayo (remoulade) sauce. Served on a toasted French loaf. Combo is served with a small side of red beans & rice.

Fried Catfish Po'boy Sandwich

$9.95

Customer Favorite! A crispy fried catfish filet topped with lettuce, tomato and a creole-mayo (remoulade) sauce. Served on a toasted French loaf.

Fried Catfish Po'boy Sandwich-Combo

$14.20

Customer Favorite! A crispy fried catfish filet topped with lettuce, tomato and a creole-mayo (remoulade) sauce. Served on a toasted French loaf. CMB is combo, served with a side of red beans and rice.

Chicken Po'boy Sandwich

$9.95

Our tender pulled chicken sandwich made with a smokey blend of onions and spices. Topped with lettuce, tomato and our creole-mayo (remoulade) sauce. Served on a toasted French loaf.

Chicken Po'boy Sandwich-Combo

$14.20

Our tender pulled chicken sandwich made with a smokey blend of onions and spices. Topped with lettuce, tomato and our creole-mayo (remoulade) sauce. Served on a toasted French loaf. Combo is served with a small side of red beans & rice.

Mushroom Poboy

$9.95

Mushroom Poboy Combo

$14.20

Combos

Pick 2 CMB

$8.95

Pick 3 CMB

$11.95

Pick 4 CMB

$14.95

Side Dishes

HP Candied Yams

$4.95

HP Collard Greens (Copy)

$4.95

HP Mac & Cheese

$4.95

HP Rice & Gravy

$4.95

HP Green Beans

$4.95

PT Candied Yams

$7.95

PT Collard Greens

$7.95

PT Mac & Cheese

$7.95

PT Rice & Gravy

$7.95

PT Green Beans

$7.95

QT Candied Yams

$11.95

QT Collard Greens

$11.95

QT Mac & Cheese

$11.95

QT Rice & Gravy

$11.95

Qt Green Beans

$11.95

Small Side Salad

$3.95Out of stock

HP Red Beans & Rice

$3.95

Muffins

$1.10

Extras

Remoulade Sauce-4oz

$0.75

Bbq Sauce-4oz

$0.50

Add Chopped Chx

$3.00

Add Sausage

$3.00

Add Shrimp

$3.00

Add Oysters

$3.00

Add Crabmeat

$3.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Homemade Lemonade-16 Oz.

$2.50Out of stock

Gold Peak Sweet Iced Tea

$2.50Out of stock

Bottled Water

$2.00

Can Coke

$1.50

Can Diet Coke

$1.50

Can Sprite

$1.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Detroit's Very Best Gumbo, since 1970!

Location

29216 Orchard Lake Road, Farmington Hills, MI 48334

Directions

Gallery
Louisiana Creole Gumbo image
Louisiana Creole Gumbo image
Louisiana Creole Gumbo image

Similar restaurants in your area

Saroki's Crispy Chicken & Pizza - Farmington Hills
orange starNo Reviews
31066 W. 12 mile rd farmington hills, MI 48334
View restaurantnext
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - 70004-03 West Bloomfield, MI
orange starNo Reviews
7084 Orchard Lake Rd West Bloomfield, MI 48322
View restaurantnext
Naked Fuel Juice Bar - WB
orange starNo Reviews
6718-B Orchard Lake Rd West Bloomfield, MI 48322
View restaurantnext
Dakota Bread
orange starNo Reviews
6879 orchard lake road West Bloomfield, MI 48322
View restaurantnext
Crispelli's - West Bloomfield
orange star4.7 • 4,302
6690 Orchard Lake Rd West Bloomfield, MI 48322
View restaurantnext
New York Bagel West Bloomfield
orange starNo Reviews
6927 Orchard Lake Rd West Bloomfield, MI 48322
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Farmington Hills

Poke Poke - Sushi Unrolled - Farmington Hills
orange star4.7 • 2,124
33216 West 12 Mile Road Farmington Hills, MI 48334
View restaurantnext
Farmington Diner
orange star4.4 • 565
29420 Grand River Ave Farmington Hills, MI 48336
View restaurantnext
Buddy's Farmington Hills
orange star4.3 • 538
31800 Northwestern Hwy Farmington Hills, MI 48334
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Farmington Hills
Livonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Southfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Novi
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Redford
review star
Avg 2 (4 restaurants)
West Bloomfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Walled Lake
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Plymouth
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Northville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Garden City
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston