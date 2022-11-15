  • Home
A map showing the location of Lou's Brunch & Brews 113 West Nolana ave

Lou's Brunch & Brews 113 West Nolana ave

No reviews yet

113 West Nolana ave

Mcallen, TX 78501

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

All Day Brunch

Chicken, biscuit, fries

BLT

$13.00

Crispy bacon and heirloom tomatoes with spring greens and bean sprouts, complimented with a jalapeño garlic aioli, served with fries.

Breakfast Board

$14.00

Deviled eggs, house made sausage, fruit (chef's choice), infused cream cheese, toasted bagel.

Carnitas Biscuits & Gravy

$16.00

Buttery biscuit with crispy carnitas, topped with black pepper gravy, fried egg and green onions. Served with grilled jalapeño.

Chicken & Waffles

$17.00

Crispy fried chicken, drizzled with honey butter on a fluffy waffle. Served with our house buffalo sauce and bourbon maple syrup.

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Crispy fried chicken, bacon, heirloom tomatoes, spring greens, sunflower sprouts and a jalapeno garlic aioli, served with fries along with a lemon herb aioli

Chile Relleno

$15.00

Roasted poblano stuffed with potato and chorizo over a bed of black bean mash. Topped with queso fresco, sliced avocado and a fried egg.

Eggs Benedict

$15.00

Creamy hollandaise over a poached egg, spring greens and a toasted English muffin, finished with a tomato basil jam.

Garden Vegetable Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce and spring mix tossed in buttermilk herb dressing and topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons and purple baby radish. Add Chicken ($14)

Gravlax

$13.00

Smoked salmon on a bagel with lemon herb cream cheese, topped with crispy capers, pickled onions and fresh dill.

Juicy Lucy

$16.00

8oz 2F Akaushi patty on a toasted bun served with house made pickled cucumbers and fries with a side of lemon herb aioli

Mamma Lou's Plate

$13.00

Two eggs, potato vegetable hash, bacon or sausage, toast or English muffin.

Momma's chicken

$16.00

Pancakes

$9.00

Buttermilk pancakes (3) with blueberries and maple bourbon syrup.

Steak & Eggs

$20.00

8 oz. 2F Akaushi beef (sourced in Santa Elena, Texas) with two eggs and potato vegetable hash.

Waffle

$9.00

Kiddos

Elvis Jr.

$5.00

Peanut butter and bananas in Texas toast.

Kid's Pancakes

$6.00

Buttermilk pancakes (2) with blueberries and maple bourbon syrup.

Kid's Chicken & Waffles

$9.00

Crispy fried chicken, drizzled with honey butter on half a waffle. Served with syrup.

Sides

Bacon

$3.00

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$4.00

Beans

$3.00

Biscuit & Gravy

$5.00

Biscuit & Seasonal Preserve

$5.00

Bowl Soup of The Day

$9.00

Cup Soup of The Day

$4.00

Eggs

$3.00

English Muffin

$2.00

Fries

$4.00

Gravy

$2.00

Potato Vegetable Hash

$4.00

Sausage

$3.00

Toast

$1.00

Dessert

Citrus Crepes

$13.00

Drinks

Coffee

$2.00

Soda

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Tea

$2.00
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
The Valley's Newest Brunch spot

113 West Nolana ave, Mcallen, TX 78501

Directions

