Restaurant header imageView gallery

LouVino - Highlands

review star

No reviews yet

1606 Bardstown Road

Louisville, KY 40205

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1606 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY 40205

Directions

Gallery
LouVino image
LouVino image

Similar restaurants in your area

Superchefs - Louisville
orange star4.6 • 1,556
1702 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40205
View restaurantnext
Uptown Cafe Louisville - 1624 Bardstown Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
1624 Bardstown Rd. Louisville, KY 40205
View restaurantnext
Wild Ginger - Highland
orange star4.6 • 1,592
1700 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40205
View restaurantnext
Noche Mexican BBQ - Deer Park - Highlands
orange star4.3 • 1,945
1838 Bardstown Road Louisville, KY 40205
View restaurantnext
Faces Bar and Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
1604 Bardstown rd louisville, KY 40205
View restaurantnext
Mark's Feed Stores- Highlands
orange starNo Reviews
1514 Bardstown Road Louisville, KY 40205
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Louisville

Le Moo
orange star4.5 • 5,649
2300 Lexington Road Louisville, KY 40206
View restaurantnext
The Village Anchor
orange star4.7 • 3,431
11507 Park Road Louisville, KY 40223
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Dupont
orange star4.4 • 2,902
3985 Dutchmans Lane Louisville, KY 40207
View restaurantnext
Grassa Gramma
orange star4.6 • 2,882
2210 Holiday Manor Center Louisville, KY 40222
View restaurantnext
Derby City Pizza Co. - PRP
orange star4.6 • 2,819
5603 Greenwood Rd Louisville, KY 40258
View restaurantnext
Hell or High Water
orange star4.5 • 2,785
112 West Washington St suite#2 Louisville, KY 40202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Louisville
Jeffersonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
New Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Prospect
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Sellersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Crestwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Corydon
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Radcliff
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston