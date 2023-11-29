LouVino - Douglas Hills
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
chef-driven, southern-inspired cuisine with a selection of curated wines from around the world
Location
11400 Main Street, Louisville, KY 40243
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Simply Thai - Middletown
No Reviews
12003 Shelbyville Rd. Ste. 101 Louisville, KY 40243
View restaurant
Impellizzaeri's Pizza - Middletown
No Reviews
805 Blankenbaker Pkwy Suite 105 Middletown, KY 40243
View restaurant